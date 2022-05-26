Former Binance Executives Launches $100M Venture Fund For OFR

Debuting for the first time in Toronto, AIBC Americas plans to unite the minds spearheading the future of emerging and disruptive industries taking the world by storm and giving them the platform to share their insights to a crowd of innovators and entrepreneurs.Breaking ground in tomorrow’s economy: Meet the speakers

Growing exponentially since its initial founding, the AIBC Summit has grown to be at the heart of a massive network of industry pioneers, technologists, futurist visionaries, investors and entrepreneurs. This has made it a Summit with its hand on the pulse of an ever-changing society.

Holding knowledge as the motive force behind innovation, each Summit endeavors to enrich the minds of its delegates as much as it does their business prospects and networks. At Toronto, we plan to draw these leading minds together for two days of keynotes, panel discussions and educational workshops.

The following is a sample of some of the most influential, enlightening and empowering speakers who will be flying to Toronto to carry the conversation about the Industrial Revolution 4.0 forward.

Akon

An old friend of the AIBC Summit, Hip hop superstar Akon is one of Africa’s most renowned philanthropists. He hopes to empower young entrepreneurs in Africa to strengthen the continent’s rising economies and support the development of sustainable communities through blockchain-based cryptocurrency, Akoin. Through the artist’s Akoin Foundation, inspired entrepreneurs will develop future-forward businesses and promote innovation, economic stability, and growth across Africa, as well as in the wider world.

David Orban

David Orban is a global technological thought leader, investor, entrepreneur, author, keynote speaker, Deep Tech mind and author. He has created and grown a number of businesses over the course of more than two decades. Also, the first to acquire Ether upon the Ethereum debut in 2014. He was an early adopter of blockchain technologies and an avid Bitcoin investor since 2010.

David Orban was also the Chairman of the Board and Advisor to Humanity+. This is a group that wants to make people more aware of scientific progress and new technologies that help the human condition. He worked as an Adjunct Professor at LUISS Business School in Rome, one of Italy’s best schools. David’s work cuts across the limits of specialisation to contribute to a new renaissance.

Daven Michaels

Daven Michaels has been an entrepreneur since he was 15 years old, which means he has been in business for nearly 30 years. A business strategy that he discovered during this time allowed him to turn numerous different company initiatives into incredibly profitable firms, including a couple multimillion-dollar home runs, during this period. In 2006 Daven started 123Employee, a virtual employee center in the Philippines. He started with one employee and today they have hundreds of employees operating from several managed facilities. In 2011 Daven used the power of public speaking to cast a wider net and reach even more minds all over the world.

Eloisa Marchesoni

Eloisa Marchesoni is a self-made Crypto-entrepreneur and modern digital nomad. She has been featured in articles on Cointelegraph, Yahoo Finance, APnews, BusinessInsider, and many others, and has been identified as a top expert in worldwide media such as Forbes, CNN, and Wired.

Since 2016, Eloisa Marchesoni has led rankings as the number one FinTech leader and the highest-paid Blockchain speaker, and she continues to talk on the stage of worldwide tech-themed events to this day.

Justin Goldston

Dr. Justin Goldston is a Professor of Project and Supply Chain Management at Penn State University where his research is focused on blending the practices of supply chain management, emerging technologies, and sustainability to create positive global change. He is a founding member of SydTek DAO and The Guild DAO too. The SYDTEK Student Ambassador Program was created to bring together students from various disciplines from around the globe to come together to build the future.

Cal Evans

Cal Evans is the Managing Associate of Gresham International, a UK & Dubai lawyer and US Securities Consultant with experience working in top law firms in both California and London.

He is considered one of the leading individuals on Cryptocurrency and Crypto Raise Compliance. Few people have the technological, legal, and financial expertise needed to tackle the cryptocurrency market and Cal’s mind certainly is one of them.

Emma Todd

Emma Todd is CEO of MMH Technology Group, which encompasses Data Systems, Blockchain Consulting, Communication and Events for emerging technology organizations. She is Chair of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium’s Mining Committee, a board member of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium and Chair for Girls In Tech. Emma achieved a significant milestone by joining the board of Tokens.com, which put Emma as one of the 7% of women of colour that currently sit on a publicly traded board. She is also past Chair and Executive Board Member of Blockchain for Impact, which works alongside the United Nations.

Hon. Silvio Schembri

Hon. Silvio Schembri is a Maltese politician and academic currently serving as a Minister for the Economy and Industry on the Labour Party ticket.

Silvio Schembri is the Minister for Economy and Industry. A title to which he was elevated following the success achieved when occupying the post as the Junior Minister for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation within the office of the Prime Minister of Malta. He was responsible for the implementation of Malta’s Blockchain Strategy, in order to make Malta The Blockchain Island. He also lectured in Economics studies at the University of Malta.

Mario Nawfal

Mario Nawfal is the Founder of the Athena Group of Companies, a business conglomerate of 15+ companies that operates in more than 40 countries. He started his first business with $300 in the bank selling blenders door to door which led to Froothie Australia.

Through unconventional marketing techniques, efficient logistical systems, and a team of global contractors, he propelled Froothie to $1m in year one and over $10m in year two, all bootstrapped. Since then Mario launched multiple ventures into the millions, all bootstrapped, including an events business, a FinTech consulting firm, a marketing agency, and multiple e-com businesses all while surviving a massive scam, various black swan events, and all the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

Louis Bellet

A system architect by trade, having designed over a dozen large scale systems, Louis learned the hard way of how to make good software. His expertise is implementing database services for the web, and writing code in Ruby, Java, GoLang, Bash and C. Louis’ new project involves writing code base stubs for maintainability, testability and minimising software cost. It is his belief that good architecture must be cost efficient, reliable, extensible, and scalable. He also happens to be on the cover of our next BLOCK Magazine.

Yellow is building the Web 3.0 Internet of Finance through groundbreaking Fintech technologies, Blockchain startup incubator seed investments, mentorship, advisory, analytics, and software solutions.

Michael Terpin

Michael Terpin is an American investor, entrepreneur and public relations (PR) agency manager. Terpin in 2013 co-founded BitAngels, an investment network for blockchain technology startups, and Transform Group, a PR firm for the digital currency industry, in 2014.

Russell Korus

Russell Korus is the Co-founder of EZ365, a revolutionary digital ecosystem; and the CEO of Wee-Cig International, a publicly traded NFT company. A futurist and visionary, Russell has been a blockchain and cryptocurrency evangelist since first discovering this technology eight years ago. He is a globally recognized thought leader on blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs, and shared his thoughts on these topics at numerous events around the world, including TEDx and at AIBC in Dubai back in March. In addition to his passion for all things blockchain and cryptocurrency, Russell is also deeply immersed in the NFT space, and over the past two years has established himself as one of the world’s leading NFT minds.

AIBC Americas debuts in Toronto:

Following the massive success that was AIBC Asia, the Summit’s first ever physical debut in the Americas is set to take Toronto by storm this June. Uniting the best and brightest in the emerging tech world, AIBC Americas will feature leading policy makers, executives, technologists and visionaries in groundbreaking areas such as AI, Blockchain and Quantum Computing. The Summit will be composed of three days of thought-leading panels, inspiring keynotes and a massive amount of opportunities to network, leaving our delegates several steps closer to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Join us from the 6th till the 9th of June in Toronto!

