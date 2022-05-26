News
Former Chicago Bears player Nick Foles lists Glencoe home for $3.29M
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, on May 23 placed his seven-bedroom, 7,664-square-foot mansion in Glencoe on the market for $3.29 million.
A onetime Super Bowl MVP, Foles, 33, only played in one game for the Bears last year — a victory, no less — and was released by the Bears on May 1. On May 23, he signed a two-year contract with Indianapolis.
Foles’ home was placed into the real estate multiple listing service as already being under contract, which indicates that a buyer was found before it was publicly made available for sale.
Built in 2020, the brick and limestone house has 6-1/2 bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, white oak floors with a herringbone pattern, a family room with oversized custom-built bookcases, a walnut kitchen with a large quartzite island and a walk-in pantry, a mud room with an organized closet, a butler’s pantry between the kitchen and the dining room and 13-foot ceilings on the second floor. Other features include a first-floor guest room and a primary bedroom suite with custom bookshelves, motorized draperies and a wet bar. On the lower level are 10-foot ceilings, a theater room with motorized leather seats, a sound system and a projector, as well as an exercise room with a rubber floor, a recreation room with a bar and a sauna.
Outside on the 0.44-acre property are a fenced backyard, a sprinkler system, an attached and heated two-car garage and a two-car detached garage.
Through a Texas limited liability company, Foles paid $2.8 million in June 2020 for the mansion.
Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing.
The mansion had a $38,891 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
News
Heat’s only option on brink of elimination vs. in East finals vs. Celtics? ‘Make a memory’
There was a time when the Miami Heat were relaxed, confident, with enough leeway to exhale and savor.
That time was Sunday, when coach Erik Spoelstra and players Max Strus and Victor Oladipo met with the media in a ballroom at a swank hotel across from Boston Common.
It all was coming together, the franchise’s sixth visit to the NBA Finals two victories away.
Now, the Heat have one night to keep it from falling apart.
And then, if that is achieved, will need yet another such night.
From the start of these Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, and even the start of these playoffs, Spoelstra stressed that the postseason is one of multiple acts, few games or series resembling what came before.
There is no greater evidence than these past four days since that serene Sunday.
First, the Heat were finished at the start Monday night in Game 4 at TD Garden, outscored 18-1 at the outset. Then they were finished at the finish in Wednesday night’s Game 5, unable to hold it together from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth, this time a 24-2 Boston run rendering all else moot.
But there also was a common element to those two Heat losses: the Celtics’ defense requires an opponent to be at its best, and to be fully ambulatory.
The Heat limp into Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 6 on the Celtics’ home court dealing with both those realities, needing to find answers to force a Sunday Game 7 at FTX Arena.
When center Robert Williams III is available to anchor Boston’s defense, the Celtics can be impenetrable. He has been the past two games.
And Kyle Lowry, with his balky hamstring, and Jimmy Butler, with his aching knee, hardly have been upwardly mobile in the past two. Lowry is 5 of 23 from the field this series, his hamstring issue lingering since the first round. Butler, after shooting 26 free throws in the series’ first two games, has attempted sixth past three.
Then there is the groin strain that has kept sixth man Tyler Herro the past two games.
“Ss disappointing and as frustrating as this game can be,” Spoelstra said, “we get on to Boston and just come together.”
So now, a proud face, even if a knee (Butler), hamstring (Lowry) and groin (Herro) aren’t necessarily willing.
“We’re still alive,” Spoelstra said. “We have an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd and an opportunity to make a memory that you’ll remember for a long time. That’s all we’re thinking about right now.
“And we have the kind of warriors that are going to tape up, brace up, do whatever we’ve got to do to get ready for the next one and just embrace and enjoy that competition.”
The tone was decidedly different Sunday in that hotel ballroom, when the talk was of rejuvenation.
Now it is of survival.
“We’re not making any excuses for any kind of health or anything like that,” Spoelstra said. “We’re just going to figure it out and get on up there to Boston and enjoy that competition.”
To the best of their ambulatory abilities.
“No matter what situation we’re in, I’ve got to play better,” Lowry acknowledged. “I’m playing terrible. It is what it is. I’m out there, so I’ve got to do a better job.”
The verbiage was similar from Butler.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said of his knee. “If I’m out there, I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to find a way to help us win, and I haven’t been doing that. I’m fine. My knee is OK. I’ve just got to do better. It’s no excuse.”
So for now, talking talk with a different tone than before this two-game slide.
“We have to go into a hostile environment and it will be amped up, but I like what our team can do,” Butler said. “I like the opportunity that we have, and we’ve got to go in there and fight.
“It’s going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said there is no room for excuses because there is no time for excuses.
“Got to adapt,” he said. “In my opinion, I feel like everybody is hurt at this time of year. We’re all bumped and bruised. We’re still lining up. Still got to play these games. We still want to win.”
News
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”
The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in western England in April 2013.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.
Spacey, a 62-year-old double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.
The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.
News
Josh Donaldson, Tim Anderson have ‘mutual understanding’ of ‘Jackie’ incident in past and most recent, says Yankee third baseman
Josh Donaldson, who’s been in the limelight since Saturday after referring to Tim Anderson as Jackie Robinson, said he and the White Sox shortstop now have a “mutual understanding” over his “Jackie” comment.
“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings in the game of baseball,” Donaldson wrote in a statement shared Thursday morning. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.
“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused,” Donaldson continued. “Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”
On Saturday, Donaldson said “What’s up Jackie?” to Anderson, who is Black, while he was on base during the Yankees’ game against the White Sox. The incident was viewed as a racial taunt by Anderson and the entire White Sox team, and as plain wrong by the rest of the Yankees. The comment sparked a benches-clearing incident later in that day’s game.
Donaldson explained his comment stemmed from an interview Anderson did in 2019, when he referred to himself as a modern day Jackie Robinson, and that he and Anderson joked about it in the past. Anderson, when asked about Donaldson calling him “Jackie” in 2019, said he told Donaldson they “never have to speak again.”
“I knew he knew exactly what he was doing,” Anderson told reporters in Chicago of the three-year-old interaction on Tuesday.
MLB started investigating Donaldson after Saturday’s incident. It issued the Yankee third baseman a one-game suspension two days later, which Donaldson planned to appeal.
Donaldson has not played since Sunday, after going on the COVID-19 IL.
