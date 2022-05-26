News
Gary Kirkilas: Cannabis advertising takes page from tobacco companies’ playbook of the past
Imagine seeing a commercial featuring Ryder and Marshall from “Paw Patrol” lighting up cigarettes and enjoying a smoke together.
It’s hard to fathom that happening, but in 1961, beloved cartoon characters Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble happily smoked cigarettes in an ad for Winston. Most children of that era could easily recite the ad slogan: “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.”
Now, imagine a teenager walking to school today and seeing a billboard with a 10-foot cannabis leaf image on it and the cheeky tagline “I like big BUDS and I cannot lie.”
You don’t need to imagine it, of course, because these ads are common now that recreational marijuana use is legal in many states. Some social media posts from dispensaries even feature familiar cartoon characters and offer branded merchandise like caps and T-shirts.
These legal cannabis companies and dispensaries have certainly done their homework. Some are using tactics from the tried-and-true playbook of alcohol and tobacco companies to target young users — and hook them for life.
The product is different; the tactics are not.
We should be more outraged by this. We know the very serious risks of smoking. It is against the law for tobacco companies to advertise on TV and on billboards or to sponsor sporting and entertainment events. Somehow, cannabis companies are allowed to do those things in most of the states where it is legal.
Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized cannabis for recreational use for those ages 21 and older. More states are likely to join, so new challenges are rising in the prevention of cannabis use among teens. We cannot disregard the important lessons of the past.
Cannabis companies can strategically appeal to youth to ensure decades of committed users. Some people may shrug at this. Perhaps they don’t see the links to the past or they don’t realize the potential harm.
Proponents may point to the defense that cannabis is a different, less harmful substance than cigarettes.
Let’s look at this argument. Smoking any substance releases large amounts of tar, toxins and carcinogens, which all damage sensitive lung tissue. This damage increases the risk of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Particularly for youth, there is mounting research that shows cannabis can interfere with memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities in the developing adolescent brain. These learning impairments are associated with negative social outcomes, such as decreased high school completion.
There is strong evidence also correlating early cannabis use to increased rates of negative mental health issues as well as the risk for other illicit drug use disorders. Those with underlying mood disorders have an increased risk of suicidality and psychosis. Additionally, while cannabis may not have the same type of physical addiction pattern that tobacco has, addiction to cannabis does occur and the risk is well-established.
We may be able to attribute these effects occurring more frequently to the exponential rise of THC levels in cannabis. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that makes people high.
Cannabis used in the 1960s and ’70s had THC levels of 3%-5%, producing a mild euphoria. Now, with genetically modified cannabis plants being cultivated to produce 30% THC levels and extraction processes to deliver resins that are essentially 100% pure THC, these detrimental health implications are not a surprise.
Another specious argument that has been used against the efforts to limit cannabis advertising is that marketing doesn’t affect youth use. Ongoing research is showing something different, including a 2017 CDC sponsored study that polled high school students on their substance-use behaviors. It found 52% reported exposure to cannabis advertising from the internet, 32% from television, and 16% from billboards. Adolescents who reported exposure from one mode of advertising had a 60% increased likelihood of being current cannabis users.
We should urge our state legislators to protect children. Some states have already put in place restrictions on youth-targeted cannabis ads. Parents and teachers, write and call your legislators and let them know they should prioritize children and students. Health care providers, make cannabis reform a priority in your advocacy efforts.
The cannabis industry likely sees children as potential lifelong customers. We should see them as innately innocent and needing our protection.
Gary Kirkilas is a pediatrician in Phoenix and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He wrote this for Tribune Content Agency.
News
With tragic shooting in Texas on their minds, Vikings appreciate positive visit to St. Paul school
When Vikings players and coaches arrived Wednesday at Highwood Hills Elementary School, they could see a flag that was at half-staff. And earlier in the day, the students at the St. Paul school had paused for a moment of silence.
It was on the minds of many that on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, at least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire. Against that backdrop, Highwood Hills principal Fatima Lawson called it a welcome diversion that about 30 Vikings players and coaches came to the school for the Scholastic Book Fair.
“It was a tragedy in the country that resonated with a lot of us, with the students, but they were looking forward to this visit,” Lawson said. “This really helped us to ease the wounds and the pain that we were feeling.”
The Vikings took part in book fairs at two St. Paul schools Wednesday, the other being Michelle and Barack Obama Elementary School. A similar number of players and coaches went there as well as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Those at Highwood Hills included head coach Kevin O’Connell, linebacker Eric Kendricks, tackle Brian O’Neill and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. All made note of the tragedy in Texas having been on their minds.
“(It’s) very sad day and a lot of emotions for some of us, not only that have kids but have parents that were teachers and thinking about the recent events,” said O’Connell, who has three young children and whose mother was a teacher. “It hit me extra special in a way to be able to be a positive for some of these kids that may or may not know what has gone on and transpired around the country that’s happened way too much.”
Kendricks had similar feelings.
“Obviously, everyone’s hearts are heavy from what happened in Texas,’’ he said. “You can’t ignore that. Everybody was talking about it on the bus coming in, but it made it that much more important for us to be here. The youth is the future. … We need to laugh a little bit more and embrace each other more and just love.”
The Vikings got plenty of love when they arrived. About 30 kids at the entrance did the Skol chant. Lawson said the children practiced the chant Tuesday for about five minutes — all that was needed because so many already knew it.
Really getting into the mood were fullback C.J. Ham and cornerback Kris Boyd, who danced with delight in front of the students. O’Neill and other players dished out high-fives.
“It was pretty cool,” O’Neill said. “It was one of the more impressive entrances that we’ve ever been in. … There was a lot of energy. … It was really welcoming.”
Players and coaches then went to various classrooms as well as the gym. In the gym, inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky read to kindergarten students from the book, “How to Find an Easter Bunny.”
Each of the approximately 200 students at the school were allowed to take three Scholastic books of their choosing. Team mascot Viktor the Viking also distributed the children’s book, “Where’s Viktor’s Mustache?” And players handed out stickers that read, “I (love) reading.”
“For us to be present and to encourage ‘I love reading’ stickers,’ hopefully somebody goes home and picks up a book,” said Phillips, who affixed stickers on the shirts of kids and interacted with them.
Players talked about the excitement of getting back out in the community after the coronavirus pandemic had affected events for two years. O’Connell was thrilled to take part in his first community event since being hired in February.
“We want to be visible in the community, especially to kids and schools,” O’Connell said. “It’s just about any opportunity we can to kind of connect with not only the community, but connect with people as human beings and let them see us smile and be around us.”
All in all, Lawson was thrilled with how the day ended up against the backdrop of the tragedy that unfolded in Texas.
“I am elated,” she said. “I am full of hope. It’s like a dream come true for the Vikings to come here. It means a lot to see the enthusiasm and most importantly the love for reading that is rekindled by this.”
News
Letters: Start with the high cost of college. And what loans can be spent on
What loans are for
The issue of student debt is huge and has to be dealt with. Forgiveness is not the answer. As soon as a round of “forgiveness” concludes then the next batch of student loans starts and the whole process begins anew.
There are no easy answers but to start with the high cost of college needs to be addressed.
Also, what a “student loan” can be used for should also be addressed. Some of my children have amassed fairly large student debt (against my advice, I have paid for most of their real education costs). I was a bit shocked to find out the loan funds can be used for anything … spring break trips, cars, nights out for fun, jewelry, etc. Put limits on the use of the “student loan” funds to cover only education costs, i.e. tuition, books and basic housing (not luxury apartments).
Tom Deans, New Richmond
School shootings
Of course it’s the guns. You couldn’t do that with a bow and arrow.
Mary DePrey, Roseville
Politicians
Want to do something to reduce gun violence? Then stop electing the wrong politicians.
Neil Fagerhaugh, Hugo
The list of suspects
In response to the latest fusillade of mass shootings, Sen. Ted Cruz blames “Democrats and a lot of folks in the media,” Fox News commentators point to inadequate security measures, and the National Rifle Association trots out its usual lamentations about mental instability.
But one thing is missing from their usual list of suspects: guns.
The ready availability and access to firearms is a constant feature in all of these massacres.
The shedding of these crocodile tears is a crock; the facilitators of the repeated tragedies ought to do something about the constant culprit: firearms.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Not funny
By now we may all have seen George Bush’s remark confusing the Iraq War with the one going on in the Ukraine. It would have been funny and embarrassing to say the least, but for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives in the Iraq War that was lied about from the beginning, including many of our own U.S. men and women.
Instead, it is neither funny nor embarrassing, but a tragedy. Nothing to laugh about.
And now it is happening again in Ukraine, and if we don’t get our act together and use diplomacy and negotiations, not more weapons, which make matters worse, we could be looking at a much more tragic event — like the end of civilization.
Mr. Bush even tried to correct his mistake saying, well, he was 75. How many 75-year-olds and older take that as an insult to our intelligence? Sorry, Mr President, you lose again.
Patty Guerrero, Sts Paul
Fair?
I just read an article where the Ramsey County Board reports it costs $25,000 in staff time to handle the Ramsey County Fair. The commissioners have sent the Fair Board a contract letting them know they can no longer store items in the barn on the property, everything must be cleaned up in 24 hours and the Fair Board must cover liability insurance.
The board and county manager have approved payments to John Thompson for $43,380.00 since 2020. The payments were made for Thompson to prepare and participate in meetings about equity. His rate of pay was mostly $100 per hour. This is the same John Thompson serving in our Legislature with abuse allegations, unethical behavior, false claims against police officers, made terroristic threats against the citizens of Hugo and as far as I can see obstructed justice when an officer pulled his daughter over recently.
The board is OK paying Thompson over $40,000 but concerned about $25,000 in staff time for the Fair?
Debbie Reiter, Shoreview
News
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pauses to react to shootings in Uvalde, reflect on Parkland
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra preempted his initial pregame comments ahead of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics to reflect on Tuesday’s school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.
“Before I start,” Spoelstra said from the interview podium, “I would like to just say something. Obviously, it was just tragic news yesterday. I left shootaround the other day, and it was before Game 1, I went straight to school to pick up my boys. My wife used to be a junior high teacher. We’re just devastated by the news.
“I can’t even imagine what that community and the families are feeling in that kind of scenario, going to school and seeing all the police cars and everything.
“I think there’s certainly – after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change from the people that can make change. I just really feel for all the families.”
Spoelstra then was asked to reflect on the chilling reality of the shootings coming just over four years after the school horrors in Parkland, and how he deals with it as a parent.
“Compartmentalize. It is tough. It’s very tough,” he said. “My wife and I had kind of a tough afternoon reflecting on it last night for those very reasons, and it does feel like just yesterday that we were going up there and spending time in that community, and just the shock that it was happening, so real in our neighborhood really, in our community. But it just continues to happen.
“I know everybody is saying that there needs to be a call to action, and I think what this is forcing people to do is just to figure it out, including myself. We don’t have the answers, but we want to be heard to be able to force change to the people that can actually make the change.”
