Gleyber Torres continues to dominate Orioles pitching
If Gleyber Torres played every game against the Baltimore Orioles, he’d be destined for a plaque in Cooperstown.
Unfortunately, for Torres, the Orioles only appear on the schedule 19 times a year. And it must be a relief for the O’s when the Bombers move on to face another foe.
The Yankees’ infielder not only posts insane offensive statistics against Baltimore every year, he does so in a way that seems aimed at publicly embarrassing the entire franchise.
After a two-homer effort against his favorite opponent in the Yankees’ wild win on Tuesday night, Torres was in predictably high spirits.
“For sure, I’m feeling good,” he said succinctly.
Heading into Wednesday’s rubber match, the Yankees have a 46-17 record against Baltimore since Torres’ debut on April 22, 2018. Yes, that entire period coincides with the Orioles’ ongoing rebuild, but a .730 winning percentage against any major league team is still mind boggling.
As for Torres specifically, his individual numbers vs. the Orioles keep producing double and triple takes to verify that they are in fact correct.
For his career, Torres (who has more plate appearances against the O’s than any other team), boasts a puffy-chested .323./397/.642 slash line against the Baltimore birds. With 18 home runs, 16 doubles and one triple against them, Torres records an extra base hit roughly once every seven times he steps into the box against a black-and-orange clad pitcher. His 1.039 OPS off Orioles’ pitching is 44 points higher than against any other team that he’s played at least 10 games against. He’s got 47 RBI and 43 runs scored in 64 games. In short, he becomes an absolute terror every time the Orioles descend on Yankee Stadium or he heads down I-95 to Camden Yards.
Going even deeper, several of Torres’ most bullied pitchers in his career are current or former Orioles. Against John Means, the team’s ostensible ace of the last four years, Torres is 3-for-8 (.375) with a trio of walks. Mychal Givens, the longtime Orioles’ reliever who escaped the team via trade in 2020 and has not faced Torres since, surrendered a 1.200 OPS in 12 plate appearances.
Then there’s poor David Hess.
Hess spent 2018-2020 bouncing between the Orioles’ starting rotation and bullpen and is currently in the Rays’ organization. Torres and Hess have collided 11 times, all while Hess played for Baltimore. Three of those matchups ended in hits, and they were all home runs. Three other ones resulted in a walk. The only times Hess ever got Torres out were on fly balls to the outfield, all of which Baseball-Reference classifies as “deep.” He was never able to strike Torres out, or even get him to hit the ball on the ground.
This season, while the Orioles have actually kept him in check for the most part, Torres has made Bruce Zimmermann the new object of his torment. Both of Torres’ homers on Tuesday night came against Zimmermann, who he now possesses a 1.625 OPS against in nine meetings.
The whole Torres vs. Baltimore thing is both a fun look into the inherent randomness of baseball and an interesting demonstration of Torres as a player. When facing teams with a losing record, Torres’ OPS is .830. Against teams that are above .500, he shrinks to .746. While succeeding against bad teams and regressing against good teams isn’t exactly a revolutionary idea, and certainly isn’t exclusive to Torres, it does speak to some of his limitations.
In order to be the type of player the Yankees envisioned when they traded for him, Torres needs to rise to the moment against good teams, not shy away from them. With a good deal of pressure taken off his shoulders this season (both from not playing shortstop anymore and the Yankees’ overall success removing him from the magnifying glass), Torres has rebounded from his abysmal 2021 season.
Now, if only the Yankees can trick him into seeing a cartoon Oriole on every pitcher he faces, they’ll have the player of their dreams.
Aurora, the new Minnesota women’s soccer club, stacking up wins before first game
Matt Privratsky was bold enough to have the vision for a unique new women’s soccer club in Minnesota but acknowledges now he didn’t allow himself to think big enough.
Privratsky emailed a group of local leaders in October 2020, with the idea that the current summer pathway for college players wasn’t good enough. And since its founding in June 2021, the new club, which became Minnesota Aurora FC in January, has become captivating like the aurora borealis for which its named.
While it’s a second-division team below the professional-level National Women’s Soccer League, they have tapped into a deep well of support and fostered it with novel approaches and execution. Let’s count the ways.
The club is comprised of 3,080 community owners in nearly every U.S. state and eight countries. That’s out of necessity because none of the founders had deep pockets to write a check for a franchise fee to join the USL W League, but this structure also creates a deeper level of buy-in and an army for which spread the club’s word.
Aurora’s set investment goal was $500,000, with a minimum contribution of $100 from its community owners. They doubled that, raising $1 million, with an average contribution of more than $300.
Aurora has built a sponsorship base with a handful of local businesses and organizations, including front-of-jersey sponsor Explore Minnesota. They are partnering with WCCO’s digital platform to livestream all six home games into June. They report abundant merchandise sales, and supporters have had the brand-new blue, green and orange crest tattooed on their skin before their first game.
Aurora has 3,400 season tickets and announced Tuesday it will sell out the 5,600-seat TCO Stadium in Eagan for its inaugural game against Green Bay Glory at 7 p.m. Thursday. That attendance figure will be on par or better than half the NWSL crowds last weekend.
“It’s certainly well beyond my wildest expectations,” Privratsky said.
Privratsky works in government affairs for a solar-energy company and moonlights as the founder of Equal Time Soccer, an online news source covering the Gophers, as well as other colleges and levels of soccer in Minnesota. In following U players, he saw the lack of options for them to stay sharp in the summer.
Privratsky, of St. Paul, explained why he set his own expectations for Aurora so low. “I just see time and time again, where women’s sports get the short end of the stick,” he said.
Too often college players had to shell out fees as high as $1,000 for a 10-week opportunity and had to find and pay for housing on top of that, Privratsky said. With Aurora’s fundraising, they will cover players’ registration fees and help out with housing.
Aurora’s founders also wanted women to coach the team, and have an all-female staff led by head coach Nicole Lukic. Five of the nine club founders are female, including president Andrea Yoch.
Privratsky’s first email reached about 15 people and a group of them met during the pandemic at an outdoor space near Urban Growler in St. Paul. Five from that group remain, and they added others with expertise they lacked in law, finance and design.
For community ownership, Aurora’s founders reached out to a similar organization in Detroit City, a men’s club in the USL Championship, for its best practices and to be a sounding board. They joined the United Soccer League (USL), which after establishing tiers of men’s division below MLS, was starting a “pre-professional” women’s league this year. There will be a stunning 44 teams across 20 states this season.
“We wanted a league that was committed to equality and to elevating the women’s game and community,” Yoch said. “And in the very first presentation USL W gave us, those mission statements were included in their presentation to us.”
Aurora is committed to paying “good wages” to its staff — an important note with the U.S. women’s national team’s landmark deal for equal pay compared to the U.S. men, which was announced last week.
“This is the place and time in the world for women to be celebrated and supported,” Yoch said. “So we are just in a perfect moment in time for bringing (this) women’s soccer team to Minnesota.”
With the financial assistance for players, Aurora was able to cast a wide net for players. The most well know among them is Sarah Fuller, the former Vanderbilt goalkeeper who has kicked for the Commodores football team.
On top of monetary help from Aurora, Fuller and others can profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still keep NCAA eligibility. Fuller, for instance, might partner with former Vikings linebacker Chad Greeenway’s Grey Duck Spirits.
Lukic wants her team to be a joy to watch, with a stout defense and a goal-scoring mindset. “It’s kind of when we lose the ball, we are hungry to attack and win it back,” Lukic said. “We’ve really been working on that mentality.”
Aurora’s roster has a dozen Minnesotans, including former Gophers defender Makenzie Langdok, who produced some stunning goals for the U last year. She is looked to as a leader on Aurora.
Another top player is South Korean midfielder Sangmin Cha, whom Lukic raved about. “She just moves very differently than players who grew up in the American soccer world,” Lukic said. “She’s got great movement, she finds space, is really good with the ball at her feet, and she likes to be creative and link up and find other players. So she’s really fun to watch.”
The majority of the club’s players are in college, from Division I all the way down to down to junior colleges. They have a high schooler and one finishing up at the U dental school after playing at Michigan State. They also have a set of triplets from Colorado and individual players from Hawaii and Japan.
Gophers soccer coach Erin Chastain, who just finished her first season at her alma mater, looks for more of her players to go to Aurora in future years. Other current Gophers are playing on different local summer-league options, meaning Aurora is not the first outfit in this space for collegiate players.
“It’s certainly exciting,” Chastain, a Plymouth native, said of Aurora. “The fact that it’s community-owned, looking at how many fans they are going to get at their games. That is kind of what we get at Gopher games. I feel like the community is looking to buy into women’s sports and women’s soccer.”
Aurora wants to be a pathway for players to refine their skills on the field for their collegiate careers or advance their path toward becoming professional in the NWSL or abroad. (The club also wants to assist other players looking for careers off the field, if that is their desire.)
The quality of play in the USL W League is yet to be fully determined, but it won’t be at the level of the 12-team NWSL.
“That (a NWSL club in Minnesota) would be amazing,” Chastain said. “I think this would be a great market for an NWSL team. Aurora has really done a good job of putting the leg work in so that we can show the country, ‘Hey, we can do women’s soccer here at a high level.’ ”
For Aurora, the long-term plans are still in the works.
“We, as a group, have really stopped putting limits on ourselves,” Privratsky said with a laugh and singling out himself. “Because the community has really shown that there is no limit to their level of enthusiasm and support for us.”
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports ‘alarming’
It has become the ultimate Eastern Conference finals waiting game, one coach sitting down 105 minutes before tipoff, the other 90 minutes before, offering what often is the first game-day update of their injury reports.
Such stands as the anticipation again, with Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and P.J. Tucker listed as questionable for the Miami Heat ahead of Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at FTX Arena, with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III with that same designation for the Celtics.
“At this time of year, injuries aren’t uncommon,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team’s morning shootaround, “but the amount of guys, I guess, on the questionable list from game to game is kind of alarming. But we’ve been dealing with it, especially with the Rob situation, for a while. And I guess that he’s pretty much day to day the rest of the playoffs. So it’s something we have to manage and kind of work around.
“They’re going through their own things, and got quite a few guys banged up, as well. Sometimes luck plays into it, and health is a big part of that. So we have to make due with what we have. Both teams have done that and won with players out, as we have throughout the playoffs.”
Udoka did not have specific updates on Smart’s ankle sprain or Williams’ knee soreness, with both having missed games during the series.
“Both are feeling better,” he said. “Marcus still has some swelling and pain. So they will test it out pregame and see how they feel.”
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said the focus largely is within.
“I think we’re just focused on ourselves. We’re not worried about who on the Heat is hurt or what they’re going through. We just focus on ourselves and what we can control.”
There had been rumors swirling earlier in the day, particularly in Las Vegas, regarding the Heat potentially dealing with COVID issues.
However, contrary to reports of the team leaving players behind in Boston, the team left behind Spanish-radio broadcaster Jose Paneda, as well as a team therapist. Any such player absence would require mandatory listing on the NBA’s official injury report.
Celtics big man Al Horford missed Game 1 of this best-of-seven series while in NBA health-and-safety protocols, as was noted on the official injury reports at the time.
Netflix’s The Gray Man: Star-studded Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
The Gray Man is an upcoming American movie with an excellent casting of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, etc. Russo brothers directs this movie Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo. Joe Russo co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
The film is based on a novel titled “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney. Produced by Russo brothers, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Palak Patel.
Casting Of The Gray Man
The casting of The Gray Man is worth watching. Many known faces and many newcomers make up the cast of this upcoming thriller movie. The star-studded cast of The Gray Man includes:
Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry or Sierra Six, Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thorntonas Donald nald Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cavill, EmeIkwuakor as Mr. Felix,Robert Kazinsky as Perini, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Maura, Dhanush, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, DeObia Oparei
The Plot
Starring Rayn Gosling and Chris Evans, The Gray Man is based on a 2009 novel with the same title as the movie, written by Mark Greaney.
The plot of The Gray Man revolves around the CIA’s most talented mercenary, Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six, being troubled because of his discoveries about the top secrets of the agency and becoming the target of many, which makes him have no more places to hide when he is chased down by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins.
It is not visible how much the movie plot will resemble Mark Greaney’s novel but let’s hope for it to be as exactly as what is written in the novel The Gray Man and the master contributions of the legendary actors and the crew members.
When Will It Release?
The Gray Man will arrive in theaters on July 15, 2022. The theatrical release is limited, and for the people who can’t watch it on the big screen; it will start streaming premiere on Netflix on July 22, 2022.
Where to Watch?
The Gray Man will release on July 15 in theaters, and the show’s timings will announce soon. As it has only a limited theatrical release; the viewers can watch the movie on Netflix starting from July 22, 2022, a week after the original theatre release.
Attention, all the action movie lovers, this will be a worth watching movie with an amazing cast and production team. So cross your fingers and wait till July 15 for the event to happen.
