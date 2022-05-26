News
Grey’s Anatomy Milestone: May 26 Will Mark Celebration Of 400th Episode
Grey’s Anatomy is one of those shows that became popular almost immediately after it premiered. Since the initial pilot episode in 2005, fans have claimed to be addicted to the show. Grey’s Anatomy is also one of television’s longest-running medical drama series.
My person, McDreamy, and McSteamy are all words from Grey’s Anatomy. It has taught people the significance of friendship. Many people have entered and departed the cast throughout the years, but Ellen Pompeo has never left. She is the one who is keeping the show alive.
Hitting The Milestone
For any longest-running show, hitting a milestone is like winning a race. Grey’s Anatomy is hitting that milestone on May 26, 2022, showing the world its success and the audience’s love for the show.
A Little About The Show
Shonda Rhimes create the show.
Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for 18 seasons, with 398 episodes and counting and a running time of 40 minutes.
The medical team, surgeons, and interns are featured in the episode. Grey’s Anatomy is about the challenge of surgery and applying new technology. It depicts modern-day hospitals with highly skilled personnel. The show is not even an inch behind the drama despite such intricacy. It is the longest-running medical drama series because of this.
As the season progress, more drama emerges. The story begins with five interns attempting to establish themselves in Seattle Grace Hospital. Meredith Grey plays the lead and is an essential member of the cast because her mother was the one who changed everything. And later on, we see the original cast leave the show leaving behind a remarkable impact of their impact.
Cast And Characters
Managing such a big cast over so many years is not easy. Many people have joined and left the cast over the years. The shows originated with the original cast, including Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey (the leading lady), Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, T.R. Knight as George O’Malley, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Isaiah Washington as Preston Bruke, and Patrick Demsey as Derek Shepherd. Later on, many more actors contributed their skills to the show.
Other Shows Which Have Hit The Milestone
Other shows and series have hit the milestone but are as close as Grey’s Anatomy.
ER has hit the milestone with 331 episodes, CSI with 335 episodes, Knots Landing with 344 episodes, Dallas with 357, My Three Sons with 380, Bonanza with 431, and The Adventures Ozzie and Harriet with 435.
Shows like Law and Order, The Simpsons, and Gunsmoke have more than 400 episodes.
The post Grey’s Anatomy Milestone: May 26 Will Mark Celebration Of 400th Episode appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Julia Roberts Describes Harry Styles As “Sweet and Charming”
Julia Roberts recently shared her experience with Harry Styles and how the first meeting went. This interview of the world-famous star did not take much time to go viral. The topic came up at the Cannes Festival of 2022. Moreover, Roberts shared a big laugh while discussing Styles with Shelia Atim and Jack Lowden.
The conversation started when Shelia said that she did not get any chance till date to meet Styles. At this moment, Roberts could not control herself and explained everything that she experienced during her first meeting with Harry. The video clip is already out on the social media platform and capturing the attention of millions of fans in different parts of the globe.
The Video Of Julia Robert Talking About Styles Went Viral
By this time, the beautiful video of Roberts talking about Styles has received more than 20,000 likes. The number of views also crossed One lakh and thus it is indeed a highly popular clip that you cannot afford to ignore.
Styles and Julia Roberts met each other for the first time at a talk show. Moreover, they chatted only for some time while being backstage. On the other hand, Lowden shared screen space with Harry in Dunkirk.
After Robert laughed at the question about her first meeting with Harry Styles, everyone became more curious. She replied to one of the reporters at first that it will not be right to divulge that fact again. But soon she laughed again and said that it was only a funny remark and started narrating the actual story. You can watch the whole video on Instagram and comment on this amazing clip also.
What Julia Said About Styles
In the words of Julia Roberts, The Ellen Show was the first place where Styles and Roberts bumped into each other. Julia found this young guy to be highly attractive and charming. Actually, after Roberts, Styles was the next in line as a guest artist.
Hence, they had to stand together backstage. Roberts also added that she has never seen a celebrity so humble and with great manners. Hence, everyone can understand from this interview that Julia liked Harry Styles during the first meet only. It is definitely very good news for the fans of both the renowned personalities.
As soon as the video spread over the internet, fans started responding at a lightning speed. One of the followers remarked that one icon is appreciating another great star through this video. Such comments are truly encouraging for the celebrities also. Furthermore, another person wrote that Roberts looked stunning in the video.
Some Funny Comments
The series of comments did not end only with these light words. Some went up to levels and jokingly uttered what would have been the actual conversation between Styles and Roberts. According the Tiktoker, addressed the users whether they thought that Roberts would have asked the guy to love a girl like her. Of course, it is only a joke and should be taken only on a light note. There is no truth or seriousness in these words.
Looking at Julia, most of the users commented that this beautiful lady certainly can beat her age. Hence, at this age also, she looks incredibly fresh and gorgeous. Furthermore, her fans also exclaimed how good she is from the inside just like her external beauty. Considering the grace of both the stars, some also feel that Harry must have fallen for the lady at the first glance only.
Remarkable Performance Of Roberts
The Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded event altogether this year. The presence of Roberts enhanced the beauty of the occasion on 19th May. You saw Roberts this year in various works. One of the primary movies was Gaslit where she acted with Sean Penn. The political thriller won so many hearts within some time.
Furthermore, another reason for joining Cannes was the launch of Armageddon Time. Several remarkable stars worked in this brilliant movie along with Roberts. Thus, the premiere took place in the grand festival of Cannes and grabbed immense attention at once.
READ MORE:
- Zach Braff And Florence Pugh Break Up? Poulter Was Spotted With Actress On A Beach Vacation
- Why Does Kanye West Return To Social Media A Day Before His Wedding Anniversary?
- Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
Are you a fan of Julia Roberts and want to catch some more good shows of the actress? The good news is that Ticket to Paradise, a rom-com, will come in October. The plot involves the story of a daughter and her parents who do not want their only child to repeat the same mistake as they did. Now, it will be exciting to see what they do to prevent their daughter from getting married.
The post Julia Roberts Describes Harry Styles As “Sweet and Charming” appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Will It Be Renewed Or Cancelled?
Grey’s Anatomy is one of the shows that gained popularity as soon as they got aired. People have claimed to be hooked to the series since its first pilot release in 2005. Grey’s Anatomy is also one of the longest-running television drama shows.
Grey’s Anatomy has given birth to the terms like my person, McDreamy, and McSteamy. It has given people value for friendship besides their workplace clashes. Over time, many people have joined and left the cast, but Ellen Pompeo could never leave. She is the one holding on to the show.
Is The Show Renewed For Season 19?
Grey’s Anatomy has an audience from all over the world, and every year they have the same fear: Will Meredith Grey come back? Well, the fans from around the globe, good news awaits you. This year ABC has already announced that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19.
Why Is This Show So Hyped Up?
The show is hyped up because of the smartly written storyline. Running a show for nearly 17 years is not a piece of cake. It takes effort to keep the story engaging. The show’s creators have been working day and night to keep the show going. However, there is always controversy about Ellen leaving the show. She says she wants this Seattle drama to be over soon, and she signs the contract only if she says that the writer could bring up some spice.
A Little About The Show
There are 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy till now with 398 episodes and still counting with a running time of 40 minutes.
The show is about the medical team, surgeons, and interns. Grey’s Anatomy is about the struggle and use of new technology for surgeries. It shows modern age hospitals with highly trained professionals. Along with such technicality, the show is not even an inch behind the drama. That is the reason it is the longest-running medical drama series.
As we get more seasons, more drama joins. The story starts with five interns trying to make their place in Seattle Grace Hospital. The lead is Meredith Grey, and she is the most important cast as her mother was the one who changed the medical world. Later, the hospital’s name was changed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital(to know why you have to watch the show, it’s one of the most important things about the show).
Cast And Characters
Managing such a big cast over so many years is not easy. Many people have joined and left the cast over the years. The shows originated with the original cast, including Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey(the leading lady), Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, T.R. Knight as George O’Malley, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Isaiah Washington as Preston Bruke, and Patrick Demsey as Derek Shepherd. Later on, many more actors contributed their skills to the show.
The post Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Will It Be Renewed Or Cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Lenny Hochstein Files For Divorce From His Estranged Wife Lisa After 12 Years
Lenny Hochstein is a familiar name in the world of plastic surgery. Moreover, the girls refer to him as the Boob God. Shocking news about this popular man has already shaken the fans and the known ones of Lenny.
Lenny Hochstein Real Housewives Of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein’s Husband Has Filed For Divorce
Recently, he revealed a split from his wife Lisa Hochstein. The reason for such a drastic decision has not yet been clarified.
Of course, it is completely a personal matter for the couple. But for the fans, it is disheartening news, indeed.
According to the reports, Hochstein has already filed for a divorce, ending the 12-year-long relationship. It is a week since this plastic surgeon has declared the split-off. Moreover, there is no hope of further reconciliation between the couple.
Differences of opinion are now at a great height that will not break so soon. Please read about the reasons for such a decision of both parties.
Marriage Of Lenny And Lisa Coming To A Halt
The Hochstein’s share 12 years of marital life along with four children. The primary reason for the split is the alleged affair of Lenny Hochstein with a young model, Katharina Mazepa.
On being interviewed, Lisa only remarked that she is now blindsided by all the remarks of Lenny. So, we have to wait and see how this lady tackles the unfavorable situation that led to the ending of her married life.
As per the recent survey, 55-year-old Lenny declared that the disturbances between him and his wife have gone far and cannot end now. This information is clearly written in the document for divorce filing.
It seems unbelievable to many still now and there is no hope that the two will patch up again. Moreover, things are already on the worse side with the new relationship between Lenny and Katharina coming into the picture.
The recent picture on the Instagram handle of Katharina’s game fumes all these rumors where she is looking very happy with Lenny at one of their friend’s places. However, both Lisa and Leny are responsible parents.
As a result, they have decided to spend quality time with their kids even after the divorce. This is definitely a favorable part of the news of separation.
Hochstein stated that the children have nothing to do with their separation. When the parents have decided to start a family, it is their responsibility to take care of the well-being of their kids. Furthermore, Lisa and Lenny are very happy by becoming the proud parents of such a cute daughter Elle and son Logan.
While Logan is now 6 years old, little Elle is only 2. Parenthood is indeed a precious thing and everybody should respect that. Therefore, although Lenny does not share that bond with his ex-wife anymore, they will surely meet again for the sake of the children.
Final Decision A Month Ago
Recently, Lenny also confirmed that he had a final talk with Lisa about the dissolution of their marriage. Furthermore, the couple already decided to break all ties almost a month ago.
On top of that, Hochstein also promised to bear the legal expenses of Lisa for this divorce. It is evident how desperate Lenny is to end the marriage with Lisa.
A few days ago, the steamy video of Lisa Hochstein took the internet on fire. The sexy lady looked awe-striking in the purple bikini. However, those who are used to the lovely pictures of Lenny and Lisa together will surely miss those moments.
The Valentine’s Day post of Lenny with his wife Lisa caught the attention of millions as he captioned it as the day with his lady love. So, it is quite strange that within a few months only, the couple decided to break their marriage.
After declaring the divorce, Lenny also mentioned that for the last few weeks, he did not confirm the end of his marriage as he was trying to protect his family to the best extent that he could. Moreover, for the parents, the children are the whole world.
Hence, Lenny has asked for some privacy at this crucial time of his life. However, it does not seem that he is much affected after looking at the cozy pictures with his young girlfriend. Katharina is more than 30 years younger than Lenny. But the renowned plastic surgeon is not at all bothered about this fact.
On the other hand, we can see that Lisa is now forgetting all these worries and spending time with herself. Her initiative for sun tanning proves that the star is trying to overcome the sorrows of the divorce and start a new life. Her Sunday post on Instagram indicated that Lisa is now fine and indulging more time in taking care of herself.
Read More
Kourtney Kardashian Adopts The Surname Barker After Marrying Travis In Italy
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
Why Does Kanye West Return To Social Media A Day Before His Wedding Anniversary?
The post Lenny Hochstein Files For Divorce From His Estranged Wife Lisa After 12 Years appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Advantages and Disadvantages Of The No Win No Fee Service
Grey’s Anatomy Milestone: May 26 Will Mark Celebration Of 400th Episode
Where to Buy Terra 2.0?
Julia Roberts Describes Harry Styles As “Sweet and Charming”
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Will It Be Renewed Or Cancelled?
Stress Inventory
THe Difference Between Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing
Solana Network Overtakes Ethereum NFT Volume by a Minimal Margin
Lenny Hochstein Files For Divorce From His Estranged Wife Lisa After 12 Years
The Absolute Way to Get Yourself the Best Instant Life Insurance
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online