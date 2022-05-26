Headaches With the Weight Loss Surgery High Protein Diet

Not just any food combining. But proper food combining works for acid reflux .

Here’s why.

Acid reflux or GERD, is simply a message that tells your body that something is wrong inside. As such, it cannot be treated successfully by taking prescriptive medication all the time. Yes they help you out in the short run. Drugs and antacids might help you in an emergency, but for treatment and preventive maintenance? That’s another story. One that your doctor has most likely failed to tell you about.

Truth is, conventional medicine is more focused on relieving the symptoms of a condition, and not taking into full consideration the root cause of the problem. Alright, if they want to “uproot the root” cause, they go into their “bread-and-butter” solution known as surgery. Not a pretty picture, but what can you do when they tell you that it is your “best and only” option?

Where conventional medicine comes up short, natural methods of treatment such as proper food combining has worked wonders for countless individuals who were once acid reflux sufferers. It has been touted by nutritionists and health specialists not just as a solution for GERD, but for almost any digestive disorder that you can think of. Crohn’s? IBS? Gastritis? Ulcers? These are just some of the conditions that proper food combining has been able to address, in a simple manner.

And it’s not something new either.

This manner of eating was first discovered in 1911 by a New York physician by the name of Dr. William Hay. Fed up by conventional medicine’s incapability of curing his Bright’s Disease, a life-threatening illness during that time, he sought for alternative and better ways of treating himself. He came up with the idea of food combining, which deals with how different foods are digested uniquely. For example, some foods require an acid enzyme, while others need an alkaline environment to be properly assimilated. The two groups should never go together.

This discovery not only led to his disease being cured, but enabled him to become a successful lecturer and teacher of proper food combining, which has taken in a lot of names and derivatives such as the popular “Hay Diet” of today.

What does food combining then have to do with acid reflux?

Remember what I mentioned earlier when I said that it’s a message telling your body something is wrong inside? Chances are, it’s been the way you’ve been eating all this time that is causing the pain you are now feeling. Not just what you ate yesterday or last week, but for your whole lifetime. Acid reflux or GERD is not something that you get overnight.

Let’s be specific. If you are like me, your eating habits before mainly consisted of skipping breakfast (because time is gold), rushing off to work, skipping lunch hour and eating like a ravenous wolf come 2 or 3 in the afternoon. You then finish off the rest of your day with more work and reason that since you had a heavy meal (1 meal at that), you skip dinner time, and settle for a tempting treat say 9 or 10 in the evening. That would be either a bag of chips, that melted chocolate cake that’s sitting all by itself in the fridge, your favorite 3 flavor combination ice cream, or something that’s less than healthy. Then you “rinse and repeat” that same thing the next day. And the next day.

What can you expect 5 or 10 years later? Some, even for just a year already have acid reflux symptoms. It is different from person to person as it depends on how good you’ve been to your body all this time.

Proper food combining solves and restores order to the body, specifically to the digestive system. And the amazing thing is, the human body is capable of healing itself given the right kind of environment where it can take place. Again, it doesn’t happen overnight, although some have been surprised of the immediate relief they have experienced. But give it a few weeks to a few months, and you’ll definitely see improvements that your doctor would never believe could possibly happen again.