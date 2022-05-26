News
Heat’s only option on brink of elimination vs. Celtics? ‘Make a memory’
There was a time when the Miami Heat were relaxed, confident, with enough leeway to exhale and savor.
That time was Sunday, when coach Erik Spoelstra and players Max Strus and Victor Oladipo met with the media in a ballroom at a swank hotel across from Boston Common.
It all was coming together, the franchise’s sixth visit to the NBA Finals just two victories away.
Now, the Heat have one night to keep it from falling apart.
And then, if that is achieved, will need yet another such night.
From the start of these Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, and even the start of these playoffs, Spoelstra stressed that the postseason is one of multiple acts, few games or series resembling what came before.
There is no greater evidence than these past four days since that serene Sunday.
First, the Heat were finished at the start Monday night in Game 4 at TD Garden, outscored 18-1 at the outset. Then they were finished at the finish in Wednesday night’s Game 5, unable to hold it together from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth, this time a 24-2 Boston run rendering all else moot.
But there also was a common element to those two Heat losses: the Celtics’ defense requires an opponent to be at its best, and to be fully ambulatory.
The Heat limp into Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 6 on the Celtics’ home court dealing with both those realities, needing to find answers to force a decisive Game 7 Sunday at FTX Arena.
When center Robert Williams III is available to anchor Boston’s defense, the Celtics can be impenetrable. He has been the past two games.
And Kyle Lowry, with his balky hamstring, and Jimmy Butler, with his aching knee, hardly have been upwardly mobile in the past two. Lowry is 5 of 23 from the field this series, his hamstring issue lingering since the first round. Butler, after shooting 26 free throws in the series’ first two games, has attempted just six the past three.
Then there is the groin strain that has kept sixth man Tyler Herro out the past two games.
“As disappointing and as frustrating as this game can be,” Spoelstra said, “we get on to Boston and just come together.”
So now, a proud face, even if a knee (Butler), hamstring (Lowry) and groin (Herro) aren’t necessarily willing.
“We’re still alive,” Spoelstra said. “We have an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd and an opportunity to make a memory that you’ll remember for a long time. That’s all we’re thinking about right now.
“And we have the kind of warriors that are going to tape up, brace up, do whatever we’ve got to do to get ready for the next one and just embrace and enjoy that competition.”
The tone was decidedly different Sunday in that hotel ballroom, when the talk was of rejuvenation.
Now it is of survival.
“We’re not making any excuses for any kind of health or anything like that,” Spoelstra said. “We’re just going to figure it out and get on up there to Boston and enjoy that competition.”
To the best of their ambulatory abilities.
“No matter what situation we’re in, I’ve got to play better,” Lowry acknowledged. “I’m playing terrible. It is what it is. I’m out there, so I’ve got to do a better job.”
The verbiage was similar from Butler.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said of his knee. “If I’m out there, I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to find a way to help us win, and I haven’t been doing that. I’m fine. My knee is OK. I’ve just got to do better. It’s no excuse.
“We have to go into a hostile environment and it will be amped up, but I like what our team can do,” Butler said. “I like the opportunity that we have, and we’ve got to go in there and fight. It’s going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said there is no room for excuses because there is no time for excuses.
“Got to adapt,” he said. “In my opinion, I feel like everybody is hurt at this time of year. We’re all bumped and bruised. We’re still lining up. Still got to play these games. We still want to win.”
()
News
7Th Pay Commission: Great News! Bumper increase in the salary of central employees, know complete scheme
7Th Pay Commission: Great News! Bumper increase in the salary of central employees, know complete scheme
The central government is going to give a big gift to the central employees. From July 1, the salary of those working for the central government is going to increase. The salary of all central employees will increase from July 1.
New Delhi. If you also work for the central government, then there is a great news for you. The central government is going to give a big gift to lakhs of central employees across the country who are waiting to increase their salary. The salary of central employees is going to increase. The salary of all central employees will increase from July 1.
Government will increase dearness allowance
In view of the rising inflation, the Central Government has announced to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) to give relief to the central employees. The dearness allowance of central employees is going to increase from July 1. 4% increase in dearness allowance has been announced. That is, till now the central employees who used to get dearness allowance at the rate of 34 percent, it will increase to 38 percent.
Salary will increase so much annually
If your minimum basic salary is Rs 18 thousand per month, then at the rate of 38 percent annually you will get dearness allowance of Rs 6840. That is, according to every month, your salary will increase by Rs 720. Your salary will increase by Rs 8,640 on an annual basis.
On the other hand, if we talk about the maximum salary, then the dearness allowance of Rs 21,622 will be available annually at the rate of 38 percent on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. That is, if we look at the month-wise, the salary will increase by Rs 2,276. Accordingly, the annual salary will increase by Rs 27,312.
Let us inform that, according to the data of AICP Index, the inflation figure in the month of January was at 125.1, while in February it was at 125. Apart from this, if we talk about March, it has increased to 126 this month. If it goes up to 126 in the months of April and May, then it will be decided to increase the DA by 4 percent by the government.
The post 7Th Pay Commission: Great News! Bumper increase in the salary of central employees, know complete scheme appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Former Chicago Bears player Nick Foles lists Glencoe home for $3.29M
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, on May 23 placed his seven-bedroom, 7,664-square-foot mansion in Glencoe on the market for $3.29 million.
A onetime Super Bowl MVP, Foles, 33, only played in one game for the Bears last year — a victory, no less — and was released by the Bears on May 1. On May 23, he signed a two-year contract with Indianapolis.
Foles’ home was placed into the real estate multiple listing service as already being under contract, which indicates that a buyer was found before it was publicly made available for sale.
Built in 2020, the brick and limestone house has 6-1/2 bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, white oak floors with a herringbone pattern, a family room with oversized custom-built bookcases, a walnut kitchen with a large quartzite island and a walk-in pantry, a mud room with an organized closet, a butler’s pantry between the kitchen and the dining room and 13-foot ceilings on the second floor. Other features include a first-floor guest room and a primary bedroom suite with custom bookshelves, motorized draperies and a wet bar. On the lower level are 10-foot ceilings, a theater room with motorized leather seats, a sound system and a projector, as well as an exercise room with a rubber floor, a recreation room with a bar and a sauna.
Outside on the 0.44-acre property are a fenced backyard, a sprinkler system, an attached and heated two-car garage and a two-car detached garage.
Through a Texas limited liability company, Foles paid $2.8 million in June 2020 for the mansion.
Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing.
The mansion had a $38,891 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
()
News
