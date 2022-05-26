Holding the International Crypto Currency World Expo Summit in Istanbul

CRYPTO CURRENCY WORLD EXPO SUMMIT One of the greatest events of Block chain and Crypto currency will be held in Istanbul, September 1-2, 2022

Crypto World Expo Is the event For Investors and Crypto Industry To Explore More Business Opportunities. This event promises to become not only one of the biggest but one of the most important events in the world of crypto. Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Crypto-Exchange, DeFi, Mining and Payments Systems are just a few of the long list of topics to be discussed in the conference and workshop rooms as well as in the networking process in the exhibition halls. Crypto World Expo will bring together not only top-professionals and industry leaders from all over the world but also those who are just getting started. Business and professional development is the key focus of the agenda built specifically for this unique event However, the speakers will tackle a wide variety of topics pertinent to digital currencies, particularly, DeFi , NFTs, Liquidity in Digital Currencies, compliance, investment opportunities, how the crypto market works, crypto trading, and more.

This event will surely benefit the visitors, exhibitors, and sponsors who want to receive information of:

• Using crypto currencies to payment of commodities’ cost and services

• Introducing international and local rules of crypto currency

• Introducing launched and new NFTs and COINs

• Chance to Network with professionals from Crypto

• Meeting 15000+ traders attending

For more information you can visit event web site: www.crypto-world-expo.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.