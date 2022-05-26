How Do I Choose an Honest Commercial Roofing Contractor?

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s important to know what qualities to look for and what aspects of a roofing company are red flags indicating that you should not hire them. When you’re looking to add value to your commercial building by hiring an honest commercial roofing contractor, use this guide to make your decision a little easier.

What to Look for in a Roofing Company

When it’s time to hire a commercial roofing company, you should interview potential roofers in person. Seeing a proposal from different businesses will show you various roof installation methods, schedules and pricing options which will allow you to get a feel for their customer service approach. A reliable company would have knowledge on a past project and should be well informed on how to handle yours.

Finding a roofer that is located close to the property is a great idea. They will be more concerned about having a good reputation in your area which means they’ll do the job extra well. Ask them how many workers would be on the job, how much experience they have and ask to see their certificate of insurance. They should have worker’s compensation insurance and general liability. This is also the time for you to learn about the local laws on licensing of contractors.

Ask a potential roofer for references. If they’ve been in business for a long time, they are more likely to have previous customers that are willing to give them a good word for doing a great job. When you speak to references, find out if they were satisfied with the work and if the roofer stood behind its warranty. Then check the Better Business Bureau to see if they’ve had any serious complaints.

Signs that a Roofing Company is Unethical

Beware of companies that offer a cheap bid to install your roof. You’ll end up getting what you pay for and have long-term issues with your roof that cost more in repairs than it would have to do it right the first time. Avoid a company that is out of the area or that come door-to-door to ask as a salesman. A referral or local company with a good reputation is a much safer choice.

A company that asks for money upfront is a bad sign. You should be in control and you shouldn’t have to pay until a final walk-through is completed, other than a deposit or non-refundable product.