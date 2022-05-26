News
How the Orioles landed ‘can’t-miss prospect’ Coby Mayo with an organization-wide effort
A day after Adley Rutschman’s debut brought an electricity to Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said it reminded him of the energy he saw at Wrigley Field as an assistant coach when the Chicago Cubs first called up eventual Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant. It wasn’t the first time a player who could play a key role in Baltimore’s future has drawn a comparison to Bryant.
In November 2019, Geraldo Cabrera, the Orioles’ Latin American supervisor, and Rafael Belén, one of the organization’s scouts focused on the region, attended a tournament in Puerto Rico through the International Prospect League. With a team of Florida amateurs in the field, they were told to keep an eye out for any player who might be worth targeting in the following summer’s draft.
They saw a player with an impressive build and power potential despite a swing undergoing some tweaks. They saw a player with a strong arm with the ability to stick at third base. They saw a player who Baltimore eventually took in the 2020 draft’s fourth round, one who’s tied for the Orioles’ system lead in home runs and now ranks as a top-five prospect in the system.
They saw Coby Mayo.
“Best player at the event,” Cabrera wrote then in a scouting report. “This kid has a tremendous body and ceiling. Looks like big leaguer Kris Bryant. Plus raw power. … I love this guy.”
Belén added that he was a “can’t-miss prospect.”
“When they’re so high on a guy like that,” Orioles senior director of international scouting Koby Perez said, “if it would be an international guy, like, I’m on the next flight down, you know what I mean?”
Instead, Perez sent an email to Brad Ciolek, who oversees the amateur draft for the Orioles, to let him know how impressed Cabrera and Belén were with Mayo. Baltimore was already aware and scouting him, but adding the input of the international scouts was “like an extra feather in our cap,” said Ciolek, Baltimore’s director of draft operations.
That tournament in Puerto Rico was part of an wide-ranging effort that brought Mayo to the Orioles. The 20-year-old is now in High-A, entering Wednesday as one of only three minor leaguers that age or younger with double-digit home runs.
“The evaluation process for him,” Ciolek said, “touched every corner of our organization.”
‘Big goal in mind’
Mayo, then a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, attended the Puerto Rico tournament because his eventual agent suggested it would be a good place to show off his reworked stance and swing.
After serving as Rutschman’s signing scout out of the Northwest, Brandon Verley became the Orioles’ Florida-based scout, with Mayo on a short list of high school players he inherited that also included outfielders Zac Veen, who went ninth overall in the 2020 draft, and Dylan Crews, a projected top pick in 2023 after attending LSU. Mayo had found success despite aspects of his offensive approach that Verley said “weren’t conventional.” His stance was imbalanced, with the right-handed hitter starting his swing leaning heavily on his back side. In improving that, he also made tweaks to his initial hand load and stride.
“This whole new stance was getting comfortable, and it was kind of just to go show people, like, I can still hit with anything,” Mayo said of playing in Puerto Rico. “People from the Orioles were there and saw me there, which is maybe a reason why I’m here today.
“You never know who’s watching.”
The Orioles watched Mayo regularly in his senior season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Evaluations of his on-field performance shifted to Zoom calls to scout his off-field makeup.
Ciolek recalled how proud Mayo was of his swing adjustments, with video shown to members of Baltimore’s player development staff leading them to believe Mayo was a player who could be successful in their program. The team’s analysts, too, believed his bat speed and power numbers matched those of a player they should target. Verley remembered the strongest impression Mayo left with him was a declaration made repeatedly over phone and Zoom calls.
“His goal was, ‘I want to be a big leaguer as soon as I can, and I’m going to do everything in my power to get myself there as fast as I can,’” Verley said. “He made a comment like, ‘I want to be there at 21.’
“He’s that driven and he was that focused as a high school kid about what he wanted to do and what he wanted to accomplish.”
Two years later, Mayo still feels that way.
“The earlier you get to the big leagues is more of an opportunity,” Mayo said. “At a young age, it’s a better experience. You come out of college at 21, then you’ve got to start this process. But I think if you can get there by 21, you’re years ahead of everybody. That’d be the big goal in mind, but it comes with a lot of hard work and competing at the highest level you can.”
‘The right direction’
Verley said he knew of teams that saw Mayo as a sixth- or seventh-round talent, citing concerns about his previous swing. But as the 2020 draft and its five rounds began, Ciolek was concerned that another team might target him higher than Baltimore was willing to.
They used their first four picks on college position players, creating enough financial flexibility for themselves to close the draft with Mayo and Iowa high school pitcher Carter Baumler, who pitched three scoreless innings for Low-A Delmarva on Wednesday in his professional debut coming off Tommy John surgery. The Orioles signed Mayo for an above-slot $1.75 million, getting him to forego his commitment the University of Florida, his dream school.
“We were in on not only his ability to perform with him doing some things mechanically undesirable, but just the way that he talked about his process and worked at it and what his peers and his coaches around him said about him,” Verley said. “It just gave us the comfort or the ammo or the belief that, ‘Listen, this kid’s gonna continue to make adjustments and get to where he needs to get to.’”
Mayo missed the start of 2021 with a knee injury, then shined in the Florida Complex League and for Delmarva with nine home runs and a batting line of .319/.426/.555, good for a .981 OPS. Ciolek said early discussions with Mayo, listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, included his desire to prove his ability to stick at third base.
“He’s answered those doubters to this point, because he moves exceptionally well for a bigger kid and he’s gotten a lot stronger,” Ciolek said. “Coby checked all those boxes for us. … The ceiling is immensely high for him.”
He entered the season ranked 10th among the organization’s prospects, according to Baseball America. Several outlets placed him higher, including ESPN, which had him among the game’s top 100 prospects.
In a recent update, Baseball America lifted Mayo up to No. 5 in Baltimore. With Rutschman in the majors, he won’t be the Orioles’ top prospect much longer. Mayo is a potential eventual successor.
Rutschman’s first game of the season came in a rehab assignment with Aberdeen. Mayo somewhat stole his spotlight, homering twice.
“He’s got extremely quick hands,” Rutschman said that night. “Two bombs, I think that speaks for itself right there. But obviously a very impressive young player.”
Mayo credits how much he’s grown in the past year to the ability to get daily at-bats as a professional, something that wouldn’t necessarily have been the case had he gone to college. He noted the Orioles’ desire for players to challenge themselves to improve.
“Thinking back to a year from now, injured, it’s like night and day,” Mayo said. It really is. Like, the person I am now, I think in the last year, the at-bats I’ve gotten, over 300 at-bats in the pro ball level through FCL and Low-A and High-A, I think it’s been awesome to see the improvements, and I think there’s even more.
“In a year, you can come back and talk to me, and there’s gonna be even more improvements.”
Reminded that a year from now he’ll be 21 — the age he told Verley he wanted to be in the majors — Mayo chuckled.
“If I keep working and keep developing and getting better at the things I need to get better at,” Mayo said, “if those things happen, the right people will lead me in the right direction.”
()
News
Kailyn Lowry Announces She’s Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years!!
After 11 long years, finally, Kailyn Lowry is ready to bid goodbye to Teen Mom 2. She is very happy with the progress and popularity of the show but wants to try her luck in other endeavors as well.
The Actress Confirmed The News On Tuesday
The actress confirmed the news on Tuesday. The occasion was the reunion of Season 11 of this remarkable show. Lowry, 30, made an announcement during the event that she would no longer be a part of the show.
On being asked on the set, Kailyn spoke about her future plans to the show hosts.
Catch the details of the Reunion and Lowry’s words over here.
Sweet Words From Kailyn Lowry On Reunion
Lowry firmly declared during the reunion session of Teen Mom 2 that it is the right time to part ways from Teen Mom. Of course, the show gave her lots of names and fame. However, it is 11 years already and she wants to explore her skills in different other roles. Hence, it will be better to finally “move on”.
A farewell must have a correct time. So, it will also be the appropriate time to give farewell to Lowry from the team of Teen Mom. The show’s crew and cast members are already upset about the news but they have also wished good luck to all the future ventures of the outstanding artist.
In one of the Instagram posts from the Teen Mom team, we can see that they have posted the video of confirmation from the mouth of the actress herself. Furthermore, they also notified in the caption that along with revealing a part of her story to leave the show, she also stated something about her love life. Doesn’t that sound thoroughly interesting? Let us take a glance at that video and determine how Kailyn is doing in her life now.
Revelation Of The MTV Star
Teen Mom is one of the most talked-about shows coming on MTV. Moreover, nowadays, people are also praising the shows by watching them online too. Within days, the popularity of the show reached its highest peak success. It is 11 years now and the characters are just incredible.
But the one who stole the attention of most audiences is Kailyn Lowry. She has been an inseparable part of the show for all these years and gave her best in every scene. Hence, it is really impossible to think about Teen Mom 2 without her. But everyone must move with the changes coming. So, the makers of Teen Mom will also think about a modification in the storyline with the exit of Kailyn Lowry from the show.
New Chapter Of Teen Mom
The MTV superstar won the hearts of the viewers with the series 16 and Pregnant. After that, she joined the ream of Teen Mom 2 whose telecast started in 2011. Her role has been truly significant for the grand success of the show for these eleven long years. MTV finally decided to begin a new journey of the show with a new title and plot.
According to last week’s announcement, a new chapter of Teen Mom is going to launch soon. For the cast, the makers have planned a merge of all the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG. The fans of the show will surely feel very excited after getting this news. The finalized title of the show is Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Hence, it is going to be the third installment of the highly gripping MTV series.
The storyline will reflect how the moms bond with each other to deal with various situations. Moreover, the audience will get to see such an intriguing plot in this show for the first time. Parenthood begins a new phase in everyone’s life and one should celebrate the moment. But along with happiness, new responsibilities also become a part of life. The story of Teen Mom focuses on the struggles of the moms and how they overcome the same.
READ MORE:
- Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: The Return Of Tom Cruise!!
- Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
At the beginning of the new chapter, you will get to know the relationships between all the moms of the earlier two parts. As per the official description, the concepts of adulting and parenting will become more prominent.
Reunion In Parts
It is highly exciting to watch the amazing chitchats between the cast of Teen Mom 2 in the recent Reunion. However, only the first part has been telecasted so far. You will be overwhelmed to know that another part will be coming to your screens very soon. The release date for Reunion Part 2 is this coming Tuesday. So, be prepared to acknowledge the marvelous chatting session of your favorite stars and enjoy the secrets they reveal.
The post Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years!! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Good News :Download driving licence, vehicle registration certificate on WhatsApp, here’s how
Good News :Download driving licence, vehicle registration certificate on WhatsApp, here’s how
DigiLocker update: Documents like driving license (DL), vehicle registration certificate (RC) and insurance need to be kept handy when using your vehicles. With the government’s emphasis on digitalisation, there documents can now be kept ready for use as and when needed in digital format. Now, the government has launched a new facility offering these documents to people on their mobile phones via their WhatsApp accounts.
Earlier this week, Digilocker services were added to the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. This helpline number was earlier being used for facilitating CoWin related services like vaccination certificate download on WhatsApp. Now, a host of services have been added, which include downloading DL, vehicle RC and also two-wheeler insurance policy.
To use this service, a Digilocker account is required. For those who have not started their Digilocker account yet, the helpdesk lets them easily do so with simple Aadhaar card and mobile OTP based verification. Once registered, you will be able to access a number of important documents for a variety of purposes via simple on your WhatsApp.
Apart from DL and vehicle RC, individuals can also access their two-wheeler insurance policy, PAN card, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate and Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet and Insurance Policy Document (life and non-life) on DigiLocker account through WhatsApp
How to download the documents on WhatsApp?
In order to access the document download service, you will have to access the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. For this, save the helpdesk number +91 9013151515 on your phone and open it on your WhatsApp.
- Type ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or just ‘Digilocker’ and enter.
- You will be asked if you have a DigiLocker account, type yes or no
- Open your Digilocker account using the verification process
- Type in the specific number of the document you wish to download
- You will have to verify with document related details like PAN number, full name on ID
- Once all the steps are complete, you will receive a PDF copy of the desired document on the WhatsApp MyGov helpdesk window.
The post Good News :Download driving licence, vehicle registration certificate on WhatsApp, here's how appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Olivia Jade Giannulli And Jacob Elordi Have Confirmed Their Relationship!!
It’s now official that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are together. For many days, people were speculating whether they are actually dating or not. However, the reports indicate that the two are happy with each other and officially committed. It is definitely a great piece of news for all the fans.
The relationship status is more clearly explained in the content below. Please have a look to know whatever you wish to learn about your favorite stars.
Beginning Of The Dating Of Elordi and Giannullli
Jacob Elordi, The Kissing Booth star, was not very open about his relationship with her alleged girlfriend Olivia. On the other side, Olivia is a remarkable influencer now and hence millions of people are following her on social media. Often, the two are seen hanging out with each other and made it official recently.
For none of these lovers, this is the first relationship. Before coming together, Jackson Guthy was their boyfriend of Olivia and Kaia Gerber was his girlfriend of Jacob. However, after splitting with their respective partners Jade Giannulli and Elordi came closer. Although they did not accept this fact and kept the relationship a private affair, finally they decided to open up.
Not only the casual dates but also the media spotted them hiking together at many places. Moreover, both of them love dogs and are thus seen taking a stroll with these furry friends. The sparks that arose between the fans whether the duo are dating or not, got a perfect reply when the couple did not deny the fact any longer.
The well-wishers are flooding their social media handles with hundreds of posts. We all wish that the couple stay together for a long time and continue to be very happy. Of course, the followers are now expecting what new projects the two will be working on. Furthermore, they feel pleased with the current romantic life of the couple and wish that they also grow profusely in their careers.
Previous Dating Experiences Of Elordi
The list of dates for Jacob Elordi is a long one indeed. In fact, it is not easy to determine whom this sensational personality did not hook up with. Oh, that is indeed a big joke, but it is absolutely true that Jacob is a Romeo. The series of dates started with Joey King, his co-star of Kissing Booth.
This show used to come on Netflix and portrayed these two as the protagonists. The on-screen lovers continued their romantic affairs off-screen too within a few days. After being together till 2018, finally, they called it off. After that in 2019, Jacob’s name became involved with Zendaya. This fabulous actress was Jacob’s co-star in Euphoria.
Within a year, he again changed his partner, and this time it was Kaia Gerber. However, the age of this relationship was only one year. Of course, he praised his girlfriend a lot and said in public that Gerber can handle herself very well while in public. Furthermore, he also confirmed that Kaia taught him how to deal with several unfavorable matters also with ease.
But even after thinking so much about each other, they disheartened the fans with the sudden news of the breakup. In November of 2021, the news of their split became confirmed.
But it is also amazing to see that Jacob does not want to be single for a long time. Hence, very soon after this split, he chose Olivia as her partner. And here comes the confirmed news of their sweet relationship. People who love Jacob are also aware of all his affairs. Hope this time he becomes serious and moves on in his love life also just like his professional field.
Olivia’s Romantic Life In Brief
After Jacob Elordi, it is time to discuss the relationships of Olivia Jade Giannulli. But they are not as vast as Jacob’s. Of course, a few men made entry into her life, but no one managed to be a permanent guy.
The most prominent and serious relationship that people are aware of is that with Jackson Guthy. The two were in a relationship since 2019, but the on and off deals in their romantic life always put a question mark about the longevity of this pair.
READ MORE:
- Lenny Hochstein Revealed A Split From His Wife Lisa Hochstein!!
- Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became The First Indian Ever To Open The Cannes Film Festival In 2005
Finally, in 2021, the couple declared a split. Trusted sources had once said in 2020 how much Olivia loved this man. So, her fans could not make the real reason for such a break-up. The Instagram sensation confirmed after a few days that she is absolutely single now.
The rumors of her link-ups with Jacob spread only a few months ago. Everybody was skeptical about this relationship. But it seems that Olivia and Jacob are fully into each other and want to show their proximity in the public also. We wish the couple all the luck in the coming days.
The post Olivia Jade Giannulli And Jacob Elordi Have Confirmed Their Relationship!! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
