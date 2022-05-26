Finance
How to Find Travel Insurance If You Are a British Expat
While the issues regarding Brexit and the relationship of the UK with the rest of the European Union (EU) is still to conclude, this may pose a recurring problem for British living in countries under the EU.
The UK government, in its part, provided guidelines for British living abroad, specifically anywhere else in the EU. These guidelines are in line with the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration between the UK and the EU, which was signed last October 19, 2019. British people residing in EU countries are protected by the agreement and shall be considered as lawful residents of the same by the end of the transition period, December 31, 2020.
With all this, British people living outside the UK, or simply put, British expatriates, may be caught in the middle of a complicated situation. However, there is nothing to fret if you are a British expatriate residing in any EU country because if you have expatriate insurance, you’re well prepared as the Withdrawal Agreement is not your only source of right.
What is expat travel insurance?
An expatriate insurance is an insurance policy which covers expatriates living in the EU. The policy covers expatriates who are not older than 89 years of age and their dependents.
Specifically, expatriates who are legal residents of any country in the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA) may avail of the expatriate travel insurance. Additional requirements include that the expatriate must be registered with a medical practitioner, or is entitled to free public healthcare in the country he is residing in, under reciprocal agreements with the UK.
Expatriate travel insurance policy provides for insurance documents and Emergency Assistance Card. Conveniently, the expatriate can immediately claim these documents after the purchase of the insurance.
Annual multi-trip policies cover unlimited trips. Expatriates may choose between trips for Europe only or worldwide. Single trip policies are also available for both European and worldwide tripes.
Also, the standard expat insurance covers adventure activities. However, expatriates may opt to have higher risk adventure activities to be covered by paying an additional charge.
The premiums and coverages of the expatriate insurance are in accordance with the UK laws, not with the country the expatriate is residing.
No residential requirements are needed in purchasing an expatriate travel insurance policy, making it easier and more convenient for expatriates to be covered by the insurance plan.
Expat travel insurance and its key features
Living abroad for expatriates entails lots of difficulties. The expatriate travel insurance policy can help expatriates living abroad, especially in countries under the EU or the EEA.
The expatriate insurance policy also covers expatriates who have pre-existing medical conditions. A total of 50 pre-existing medical and health conditions are covered by the policy, thus making it an exceptional choice for British expatriates.
Elidel and Protopic? Natural Alternatives to Treat Eczema
As I was couch bound one evening, a ‘cute’ commercial for an eczema drug appeared. It stated that it treated eczema and that there was no cure for eczema. Needless to say, as a naturopathic medical student, I was furious. There is a cure for eczema. It is called prevention. But that is another issue.
The issue I want to address here: Elidel, the ‘cute’ eczema drug, causes cancer in three different animal species. That is not cute. Protopic also causes cancer in the same animal species.
The FDA advised doctors to prescribe Elidel or Protopic only if all else failed for eczema. Do not use long term and do not use on children under 2.
What are the advisories on Elidel and Protopic:
- Do not use on 2 years or younger
- Do not use on people with weak immune systems
- Do not use long term – only intermittently or short term
- Do not use until all other eczema treatments have failed
What harms can Elidel and Protopic create:
- The potential for cancer increases with frequency. Longer the use, the higher the chance.
- The potential for cancer increases with amount. More used, the higher the chance.
- Upper respiratory infections increased in children with Elidel as compared to placebo.
- Unknown issues with developing immune systems in children – harm them or not?
This is what they’ve found so far. The list will grow. Why didn’t they discover this before it went on the market????
Bottom line: Do not use Elidel or Protopic.
A natural eczema treatment is possible:
Seek the advice of a trained naturopathic physician and your eczema will be gone. Yes. Gone. Food allergy is a main cause of eczema. Remove food you are allergic or insensitive to – and your eczema will likely disappear.
Typical food allergens which cause eczema: egg, wheat, or dairy are the biggest players. Which one it is can be determined with a food elimination diet. Eliminate that specific food and its relations (like soy sauce – wheat based) completely for 3 weeks. Then at the end of three weeks, eat a lot of that avoided food. How do you feel? Symptoms come back, aggravate, no change? Obviously, if aggravated, you are sensitive or allergic. Avoid that food for 6 months at least. This allows your immune system to calm down and not react to everything.
There is also a simple technique that I learned this afternoon in lecture. Our professor stated that most people find it difficult to do a food elimination diet. I agree. I know I do. He said he has patients do a 48 hour fast consuming only a quality food supplement powder such as BioCleanse Functional Food. Nothing else is eaten during this time. He states that 6 to 10 servings a day of BioCleanse hold off appetite just fine and allow the body to remove the reacting food antigens. At the end of the 48 hours, the skin is assessed along with energy and overall well-being. If the eczema improved over this time, and yes it can improve this fast as skin regenerates quickly, then he knows the eczema is diet related.
A strong topical herbal cream preparation is also useful in helping treat eczema naturally. Dr Rowan Hamilton of Rowan Botanicals recently released Professional Intensif and Professional Extreme.
The bottom line today though is to avoid these Elidel and Protopic. Treat the cause of eczema – don’t just palliate the surface with a topical steroid. Steroids just push toxins deeper and to a different location. You know what the largest detoxification organ is in the body? Liver? Nope. The skin. Where do toxins appear when the liver is overwhelmed with toxins? The skin. Remove the cause of liver stagnation, do a light cleanse and apply a proven topical to your skin. In a few weeks, you should be much improved.
On a side note: You know what may happen when steroids are given for kids with eczema? Asthma. Time and time again, we see this in the clinic. We take the history of some asthmatic child and find that he/she was given topical steroids to control eczema or some other skin affliction. This goes back to what I stated earlier. Steroids only suppress the immune system and stop the body’s natural healing response to a buildup of unwanted substances. These substances then accumulate in the body elsewhere. It is not advisable to push something deeper into the body. Better out than in. We then address the child’s skin problem naturally and the asthma goes away. Sounds like a bunch of BS doesn’t it? I don’t BS. With a degree in Cell and Molecular Biology, I understand science. My medical school is on the leading edge of natural healing and we are changing the way medicine is done. It is extremely rewarding to see patient after patient improve. You can as well.
Back to the topic at hand: Follow the FDA link [http://www.fda.gov/bbs/topics/ANSWERS/2005/ANS01343.html]to read the statement about Elidel and Protopic.
Stay healthy.
Ben
PS – The basic premise you will see me state over and over …and over again: treat the cause not the symptoms. Sounds basic but it is far from basic. Imagine finding why someone has high blood pressure? You know what conventional medicine’s term for some causes of hypertension? Essential hypertension [what’s that?] and Idiopathic hypertension [means unknown cause]. Pin it down and you’re set. I look forward to writing about this soon. I’m taking Cardiology currently and learning a ton. It is amazing how successful natural treatments are for hypertension. Don’t misunderstand me – I completely support conventional medicine and work with MD’s all the time. Seattle is a very amazing city as the bridge is solid between conventional and complementary medicine. There is a time for drugs and there is time for natural alternatives – and there is time for both at once.
(c) 2005 Benjamin Lynch of HealthE Goods
Caution – Your Auto Insurance Might Not Protect You
Consumers in today’s economy have become quite accustomed to the ability to find a low cost alternative to virtually any potential purchase or expense. Although it may sometimes be alright to cut corners and accept budget quality products, it is absolutely never advisable to select an auto insurance policy based on premium alone.
In fact, the absence of appropriate coverage levels can even result in significant damage to an individual’s finances. A wise consumer will understand several things before making any decisions regarding car insurance.
In the event of an accident, bodily injury liability coverage will pay the other party for injuries and other damages. Such other damages include pain and suffering awards, medical treatments, and even compensation for lost wages as a result of injuries. This coverage also can help pay for court costs and some legal fees. Drivers that choose exceptionally low limits, such as the minimum requirements, are placing themselves in significant danger of financial trouble. If there is a serious accident and the coverage level is simply too low, the driver at fault will be personally responsible for the remainder. Individuals can potentially lose their homes, their savings, and even their businesses if they are not adequately protected.
Medical payments coverage is designed to pay for charges that are incurred by the driver and any other occupants in their vehicle. Even a minor accident can result in substantial medical bills and the problem is compounded if there are multiple persons involved. Unpaid medical bills are often turned over to collection agencies and a driver’s credit rating can be destroyed very quickly. Poor credit scores lead to higher insurance premiums, higher interest rates, and can even affect potential jobs in the future.
Rental reimbursement levels are often set ridiculously low and an individual should realize that they will be unable to retain a rental car for $15 a day. Unless a driver can pay rental expenses out of pocket, transportation may be very difficult to come by. Changing the limits on rental reimbursement may cost as little as an extra dollar a month, but it could make a huge difference in the event of a loss.
Too many consumers are willing to risk everything in an attempt to save an incredibly small amount when purchasing auto insurance. There is definitely an abundance of different ways to save money, but avoiding necessary coverage is not an appropriate method.
