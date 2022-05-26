Finance
How to Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Self-Directed IRA Funds
Sunny Doe has been working as an Engineer in the Bay Area for more than 15 years. Over the years, he contributed to his company’s 401K plan and has accumulated over $350K in his IRA rollover account. While it is very convenient to invest in the stock market, he notices that the returns on the mutual funds in his IRA account are under-performing. As he grows older, Sunny faces the reality that his gray hair is not his asset but could be a liability in the high-tech field. He is also concerned about the volatility of the stock market. On a day the market is doing well, Sunny enjoys checking the balance of his account several times. On a bad day, he feels discouraged and questions the investment choices made. In addition, Sunny also wants to diversify his investments as most of it has been placed in the stock market.
After learning that he can use money from a self-directed IRA to invest in real estate, he is motivated since he has been successful in real estate investments where he has more comfort and control. Learning that 44% of net worth per capita in the US is in real estate, he knows he is in the right direction. Upon further research, he discovers that money from a self-directed IRA account can be used as a down payment.
What is a self-directed IRA?
In 1974, Congress enacted The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) which established IRA’s to give us the freedom to make our own Individual Retirement Arrangement or IRA. ERISA allows you to open an IRA account and control the investment of your money. It did not state that you have to invest in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Most IRA companies choose to focus on stocks and mutual funds because it makes good business sense for them. It’s like McDonald’s focuses on fast foods and does not serve prime rib. So if you want to have more investment choices besides stocks and mutual funds, you have to use a service of a self-directed IRA company. Once you open a self-directed IRA account, you can use the money to invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, mortgage notes, businesses, precious metals and other assets.
Self-directed IRA Companies
Below are some of the companies that offer self-directed IRA accounts. The author does not endorse any companies.
- Equity Trust Company, (440) 323-5491.
- IRA Trust Services, (650) 593-2221.
- Pensco Trust, (866) 818-4472.
When you contact these companies for information about their fees, they normally provide a service menu and associated fees. Some are based on the size of the assets and/or the number of assets, some are based on the services you need.
There are 3 kinds of self-directed IRA companies. You need to know this to understand how they operate.
- Custodian: this company holds the assets on your behalf and executes your instructions. It is normally a bank or entity approved by the IRS to hold the self-directed IRA assets.
- Trustee: this company just holds the self-directed IRA assets. It’s normally a bank.
- Administrator: this company just does the paper work. It normally works with a trustee or a division of a bank.
What are some prohibited transactions or restrictions of a self-directed IRA?
- You are not permitted to buy or sell a property between your IRA account and yourself, or your spouse, or your direct ascendants or descendant.
- An IRA owner is not permitted to commingle self-directed IRA funds with his personal funds. However, the IRS allows an IRA owner to use personal funds to pay for incidental fees, e.g. closing costs.
- The IRS precludes any personal guarantee for the loan and treats the violation the same as a withdraw from IRA account. Most commercial loans require personal guaranty. And so financing is the major challenge. Non-recourse commercial loans in which the property itself is the only collateral do not require this personal guarantee. However, it is difficult to apply for a non-recourse loan. In addition, most non-recourse commercial lenders are not familiar with loaning money to a self-directed IRA account as the borrowing entity. So they are somewhat hesitant in lending money especially when the self-directed IRA account is the only borrowing entity of the property. The so-called self-directed IRA and hard-money lenders that do not require the personal guarantees literally charge “an arm and a leg”, e.g. 8% to 12% interest for the loan. So, getting financing at a low rate seems to be the trickiest part.
Financing for Properties with self-directed IRA Funds
Sunny has several financing options:
- Buy in cash: This is the easiest and most straight-forward way to invest with fund from a self-directed IRA. However, this puts a major restriction on size of his investment properties. Besides, Sunny loves the idea of using someone else’s money to make money.
- Get seller to finance: This may work out. However, most sellers prefer to get cash for their properties. The seller who agrees to provide financing probably had a problem selling the property. If so, there may be something wrong with the property.
- Borrow money from a “self-directed IRA” or hard-money lender: These lenders charge very high interest rates, 8% to 12%. Sunny has a major problem with this kind of interest rate. The banks will end up keeping all of the profits!
- Apply for a non-recourse loan: It’s fairly hard to qualify for a non-recourse loan as lenders tend to have very strict guidelines, for example:
· The borrower must be an experienced commercial real estate investor with high net worth and stellar credit history. And so Sunny wants to work with a local lender who knows him well.
· The property has to have long term lease with a national tenant, e.g. Walgreens.
· The property is in good condition and at a good location.
· The loan amount has be large, e.g. at least $1MM.
- Invest together with other investors: Sunny buys a commercial retail property together with other investors. All the co-owners apply for one loan. As long as he owns less than 20% of the property (this limit is set by individual lender), the lender does not require him to provide loan application and sign any guarantee. This will satisfy the IRS restriction on personal guarantees. Sunny pays the lowest interest rate and can maximize leverage in the best properties. This is the best option for self-directed IRA investors as they co-own a better property at the lowest interest rate.
Income Tax: Assuming Sunny deposits 30% and borrows 70% of the money to buy the property, then 30% of the income will be taxed deferred. This cash flow will go back to his self-directed IRA account. The other 70% of the income attributable to the debt is subject to income tax called Unrelated Business Income Tax or UBIT tax at the trust rate. All of the rental expenses and depreciation are deductible from income. In addition, the first $1,000 of income is exempt from UBIT tax. When the property is sold, the IRA may avoid UBIT and capital gains tax if the debt had been paid off by principal payment at least one year before the sale.
Title to the property
His self-directed IRA account, not Sunny Doe, must be on title to the property. For example if he has a self-directed IRA account with Pensco Trust, he must take title as “Pensco Trust FBO (For the Benefit Of) Sunny Doe’s IRA Account”. Pensco Trust will sign all the real estate and loan documents on Sunny’s behalf as trustee of his account at close of escrow. Sunny applies for a tax ID from the IRS website for this entity after close of escrow for income taxes filing.
Possible Investment Scenario
Sunny invests with his brother in a $2M single-tenant dialysis center on a 10 years NNN lease with a net operating income of $150,000 (cap rate of 7.5%). They form a Limited Liability Company (LLC) to take title to the property. The LLC operating agreement specifies that his brother owns 80% and Pensco Trust FBO Sunny Doe’s IRA Account owns 20% of the property. With this arrangement, they apply for $1.4M (70% LTV) loan with a national lender and use a total of $600,000 for a down payment. $120,000 of this $600,000 comes from Sunny’s IRA account since it owns 20%. Since Sunny’s share is 20% initially, only Sunny’s brother has to apply for the loan and provides lender with financial documents. The bank also requires Sunny’s brother to sign a personal guaranty; hence Sunny is not obligated to sign a personal guaranty which in turn complies with IRS requirements.
NPI Number – Can a Foreign Dr. Apply for a NPI Number
NPI number or National Provider Identifier number is an identification number that is now required of all healthcare providers. It was instituted to provide a unique identifier for each individual provider.
This number will be required as of May 23, 2007 to be entered on any medical insurance claim forms for payment to be made. So if you expect to be reimbursed by insurance companies for services, you’ll need to obtain an NPI number.
But, can a foreign Dr. apply for a NPI number? Yes. A foreign Dr. can apply for an NPI with a mailing address and a practice location that have a foreign address. The application will not be denied for a foreign address.
If you still need to obtain your NPI application, you can complete the application online in about 15 minutes or you can request a written form and submit it to NPI Enumerator
PO Box 6059
Fargo, ND 58108-6059
Applications may take as little as a few hours or several days to process. As we get closer to the deadline of May 23, 2007 it may take longer to process if very many providers have procrastinated in applying for their NPI’s.
NPI numbers will eventually replace your Medicare provider number, Medicaid provider number, Champus provider number, UPIN number, and all other payors’ unique provider numbers (such as Blue Cross Blue Shield).
Once an NPI number is assigned to a covered healthcare provider it will not change. NPI numbers will travel with a healthcare provider if they move from one geographical location to another. NPI numbers can be deactivated if the healthcare provider is deceased or goes out of business. NPI numbers will not be reissued to a different healthcare provider once they have been deactivated.
Why Chronic Care Management Is A Revolution In the Healthcare Industry
A lot of American health care systems’ resources are devoted to the management and treatment of chronic conditions. Management of chronic health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and hypothyroidism is a key part of most basic care physician’s work. In the conventional model, the medical doctor sees a patient for an incident of care, examines the status of the conditions, offers suggestions, alters medications, and instructs any determined testing. The patients are counseled again when they are told to revisit for follow-up care.
For many years, the greatest practices have been utilizing a medium of examining a few or all of their patients with some chronic medical issues with the help of a disease record. In chronic care management services the patients with a disease, for example, diabetes, are recorded in a database, either a paper register file or a digital data repository. In the database, some information of the patient’s status is mentioned. For example, in a diabetes database, the detail might be the last LDL cholesterol, the last blood pressure, the last diabetic foot exam, the last test for kidney damage the date of the last dilated eye exam and date as well as their smoking status.
The database required entry of this data is maintained in the repository each time a new bit of data is attained and works as a tool while examining the patients periodically. Use of a digital medical record is made while treating the patient. This documentation includes smallest details of information in a manner that can be regained electronically, by entering the information into the EMR in a way that it can be retrieved for future reference, and for forming a report or system supportive in making a remote disease management registry. This has empowered reformist physicians to serve more effectually the groups of patients with particular chronic medical problems proactively.
The chronic care management companies is an administrative setup where in case, a patient is due for visiting a follow-up checkup, or if any type of testing or service is pending, they more effortlessly and quickly identify, contact, and encourage the patient to receive the optimal care. Healthcare providers believe that there are several benefits that can be achieved from this program. With access to the latest, real-time information, doctors and other professionals can cater better care at the point of service. There will be fewer chances of duplicate tests or procedures by them. Moreover, it is simpler to follow-up with patients to ensure that they are taking the medications and recommendations seriously through enhanced patient monitoring.
Kiwisaver Retirement Scheme
The Features and Benefits of joining New Zealand’s Kiwisaver scheme
This is of particular interest to New Zealanders of those about to become New Zealanders. If you are from another country some of the information may be applicable to your situation since most countries has its own retirement savings scheme with incentives to encourage people to join in the scheme.
WHAT IS KIWISAVER
It is New Zealand’s retirement savings scheme. Kiwisaver began July 1st 2007 as a scheme to encourage New Zealanders to contribute to their retirement savings. It has been acknowledged that New Zealanders are good at spending but not good at saving; the scheme was devised to address this fact.
INCENTIVES
When kiwisaver was first introduced everyone who joined received $1,000 to kickstart their fund. On top of that was the $1040 per annum from the government. To receive this investors had to have invested at least $1,040 to receive the full amount. In other words, the government will match your contribution dollar for dollar to a maximum of $1,040.
However, The National Finance MInister Bill English removed the $1,000 kick start and halved the $1,040 annual contribution to $520 to balance the books during the Global Financial Crisis. (GFC)
Kiwisaver is still a fantastic scheme for investing money for your retirement though.
EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS
Your employer contributions to your kiwisaver are 3% of your gross income so with your contributions + government contributions + employer contributions you will be left with a tidy sum on reaching the retirement age of 65 (New Zealand).
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
There are so many features and benefits of joining kiwisaver and it is important to distinguish between the two.
Feature is your money is locked in until you reach the age of 65
Benefit is you will have a pot of money ready for you when you retire.
50% RETURN ON YOUR MONEY
Depositing $1,040 into your kiwisaver every year in order to receive the full $520 is the same as receiving 50% on your investment for the first year; this is tax-free which makes joining kiwisaver a no-brainer.
OTHER BENEFITS
Another benefit of joining kiwisaver is that if you were to have investments and you end up on a government benefit, the interest earned on your money counts as income for assessing your entitlements. You are allowed to earn up to $160 (gross) before your government benefit is affected.
This is not applicable to those on Super which is the name for New Zealand’s pension. Those on a pension are allowed to earn as much as they like and their pension is unaffected. (Super is short for Superannuation)
WILLS
It is important to have a will otherwise legal expenses could swallow up your estate’s funds including kiwisaver if the unthinkable happens.
SUMMARY
Kiwisaver is a terrific scheme for putting money aside for your latter years. You are encouraged to read more about the scheme by reading books about kiwisaver from your local library or doing some research online.
