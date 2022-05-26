Finance
How to Invest in the Stock Market and Beat 80% of All Investors
First of all we only allocate 25% to stocks to our Permanent Portfolio. The Permanent Portfolio uses four different asset classes and we initially limit our exposure to 25% in each asset class. Then we rebalance the whole portfolio when any asset class hits a 35% or 15% rebalancing trigger. Stocks are our hedge for prosperity but we also have hedges for inflation, deflation and recession in our Permanent Portfolio. The different asset classes we use are stocks, bonds cash and gold and these asset classes respond differently depending on what is happening in the economy. So using a Permanent Portfolio we will always have at least one asset class that is doing well. The Permanent Portfolio has gained over 8% per year compounded over the last 40 years with low volatility.
Here are the specifications for investing in stocks for our Permanent Portfolio:
- We avoid individual stocks due to their risks and the trading costs involved. Company stock is also an individual stock so we limit our risk exposure there as well. We also eliminated the need to do individual company research and stock selection which frees up a lot of our personal time to do the things we enjoy. The Permanent Portfolio is true low maintenance.
- We also avoid actively managed mutual funds because over 80% of them can’t even beat their benchmark index like the S&P 500.
- We want to use a market cap weighted total stock market index fund with low fees. Since there are so many companies represented in these funds, we get great diversification and lower risk than single company stocks. Since little trading is going on in the fund we also get great tax efficiency.
- Any dividends received from our fund we allocate to our Cash allocation so we turn off any dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs). This is consistent with our Permanent Portfolio strategy of buying assets low and selling high.
If you live in the U.S. you may want to explore using exchange traded funds which have low fees. Some of these exchange traded funds you can even buy and sell commission free at some of the discount brokers. I have listed a few exchange traded funds here but there are others available from Schwab and Fidelity for example. There are also regular total stock market mutual funds available if you prefer. If you live outside of the U.S. there is total stock market funds available in your country as well.
U.S. ETF Examples:
- Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund (VTI) with a management expense ratio (MER) of only 0.05%
- iShares Russell 3000 Fund (IWV) with an MER of 0.20%
How Can Mobile Software Development Companies Help Small Business?
Today, most of the businesses, be it an eCommerce website, or a bank, a school or a cab service provider, everyone needs a mobile app to expand their reach and grow their business. Even the business owners, who once did not consider having an online presence for their business, are now looking at creating one for it.
Mobile Experience to Users
Mobile apps offer a personal and quick experience to users. Eventually, use of desktops and laptops are getting replaced by tablets and mobile devices, for most of the activities, which people carry out online. Given the busy schedules of people, they prefer to have facilities like to book travel tickets, pay bills, book a cab for travel, or book a table in a restaurant right from their fingertips. Thus, without a mobile app, businesses are incomplete, and are always at a high risk of losing their customers to their competitor, for their businesses.
Role of Social Share in Mobile Software
Social media software has become one of the vitals for very mobile applications now. Anybody who owns an account in any of the social media networks, like Facebook or Twitter, are always on their toes, to share whatever they are passionate about, with their friends on the same social media network.
Social share feature in the Mobile app allows users to like, comment and share. This calls for a very good strategy to get customer feedback for eCommerce business owners. Based on the number of likes and shares for a product, they can easily find out, which are the products that are in high demand.
Apart from the eCommerce websites, social sharing is effective for news and magazine apps also. Even the news and magazine business owners, and bloggers, do prefer to have social sharing integrated into their mobile app, in order to encourage sharing of news and articles among their readers.
In this manner, social sharing plays a vital role in taking a mobile app wider and farther, ultimately increasing the users.
Vowing to all the aforesaid reasons, the earlier exclusively web development service providers, are widening the scope of their service offerings, by adding Mobile software development to them. These companies usually specialize in mobile technologies, which help in developing cutting edge mobile apps for every business requirement.
From business perspective, these companies very well understand how mobile apps can rightly complement with the existing web application or portal of a business, in order to increase the leads. They also do understand that social sharing is one of the enticing features, which should not be missed out on a mobile app at all.
They usually follow the right procedure for their mobile development process. They clearly understand your business requirement, and come up the best solution for the mobile. Of course, there are a few limitations, But there are many advantages as well that lack on the other platform. They analyse the most important functionalities within your website or online portal, which are most likely to be used by your site visitors on the mobile app.
Trading Shares With Technical Analysis
Many people are still skeptical in relation to technical analysis. I would try to make them understand how it was possible to make good returns from using a technical approach. Many people still swear by fundamentals and completely either ignore charts or don’t understand charts.
However it is very hard change people’s beliefs. Once someone has created a set of beliefs about something they will continue to filter all information to confirm their belief. I could never convince a devout Muslim that being a Catholic is the way they should live their life – or vice versa. It just doesn’t fit into their belief system.
There are many beliefs about the stock market. No one is exactly sure what the stock market is doing or how to make money from it consistently. We all have to come to our own understanding of what it is and do the best we can from there.
My own journey into understanding markets started way back when we did not have internet. My interest in technical analysis started when I graduated from a degree in statistics many years ago. I would have a role of charting paper sprawled across my desk and would mark every closing price in the market on my charts in an effort to increase my understanding of why the markets moved in the way that they did.
I found that it is not like reading a book of technical analysis and you will know all there is to know about technical analysis. Not so my friend. There is no instruction manual.
I am personally very doubtful of most mainstream technical analysis. I find it far too complicated in its interpretation of market price action and also lacking of any strict risk/reward criteria. When all eyes are looking at the same obvious structure, the chances of that structure being a quick money maker are very remote.
The chart is not a predictor of the future. It is only a chart of past market behaviour. It is just a map of human psychology. But as a psychologist, I can assure you that most humans do the same things over and over.
I will then try and use this knowledge of the behaviour of the masses to find good risk/reward entry points into the market. However these can be places where I can be proven wrong very quickly.
If I know I am wrong after losing only a very small percentage of my capital, and I have a high confidence that I will reach my initial target more often than not, then I have a probability for trading the market that involves the least amount of stress. It helps me to leave my emotions behind when I am trading.
By ensuring I have a distinct set of rules to manage my behaviour when confronting the sharks lurking in the markets I can be in control rather than letting the markets control me.
I am sure there are a many more different ways to make money in the markets than the way that I have found, but I also know there are far more ways to lose money!
With 80% of people losing money in the markets it is quite clear that if you have found a way to beat the market consistently then you are seeing something that others aren’t.
To be able to use technical analysis, you have to use certain indicators on your charts. There are many different indicators available, but I suggest that you keep it simple and only use a few indicators. This will give you enough information. Don’t forget that we only look for probabilities to go our way, not certainties.
A technical indicator is a graphical representation of mathematical formula (a line, histogram, or series of points on a chart window) that is used to assist the analysis of market conditions. Technical Indicators include:
Price
Volume
Moving Averages
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Stochastics
Mac D.
And many more
I suggest that you become familiar with some of these indicators and construct a trading plan around these.
Momepreneur – Self Motivate And Plan Ahead
The female workforce is constantly having to make choices between career and family. After investing heavily both financially and emotionally in their education and building their careers, motherhood can often complicate even the most well-laid plans. Whether plagued by pangs of guilt while sitting in the board room when her child is under the babysitter’s care, or fears that she is no longer able to concentrate on her job during those late night meetings, it is an unenviable position for a mother. Not to mention, she may face ridicule from judgmental colleagues and supervisors who doubt her ability to juggle home life and her work load.
However high paying your job might be, it is certainly not worth your skill and time if you have to face this kind of pressure, day-in and day-out. You stand the risk of diminishing self-esteem coupled with an unhappy work and home environment. Sometimes a little soul-searching can help you realize you are really worth much more than what you’ve gotten credit for.
In jest, it is sometimes said that woman have a “built-in multi-tasking chip”. But jokes aside, this does seem to make sense when you consider the expectations from a modern woman. I remember seeing a promotional video telecast on Mother’s Day. It showcases a 5 year-old trying to draw pictures of the members of her family. The child draws, father at his desk, working, brother playing soccer, and sister by the phone. But when it comes to drawing her mother, the little girl is so perplexed, that she ends up drawing her mother with 8 arms, which seemed to speak volumes to me. We moms do so much without actually realizing them.
It is time for you to do some thinking and put your skills, and time to good use while keeping your priorities straight.
1. Your Talent: –
- Isn’t this the reason to hire you in the first place?
- Do you still have the same spark, the love for what you do?.
- How close do you follow the developments in your area of expertise?
- Does your job continue to use your talent, or have you been under utilized?
- Does your salary compensate for the long working hours.?
2. Your Time: –
- Do you have to commute for more than 2 hours to reach your work? ( That makes 4 hours a day and x gallons of gasoline per week. Do the math)
- Does your commute mean, you are compromising on your sleep? Without a decent 8 hours of sleep, you are burning the candle at both ends.
- Do you have at least 2 hours a day, just for yourself? And no multi-tasking… just for yourself. Sometimes even doing nothing is a great energy booster. If the answer to this is a resounding “NO”, this means, you are letting others (and yourself) to abuse your time.
- Do you bring your work home?
3. Your Money, Your Plan
- Do you have enough funds in the family account to manage for at least 3 – 4 months, if you decide to take a break from work?
- Go over the financial implications and intricacies over and over again
- Will you be able to acquire 6 uninterrupted hours per day, by working from home? This could be 3+3 or 2+2+2 or 6 straight hours.
- Do not go overboard and fall into the trap of thinking ” I can work for 10 hours, I save on commuting time”. You fail to consider telephone calls, un-announced guests, sales people and other unforeseen interruptions.
- Do you have the resources that supplement your talent and time? Like, Uninterrupted internet connection, voice mail among other things.
- Do you have determination “Not to work beyond my 6 hours”? After all, what is the point if you are toiling for 10 hours a day. You might as well work at the office.
4. Your Resources:- YOU CAN..
- Devote 2 hours ( out of 6 hours), to find potential clients who can use your skills over the internet.
- Plan the type of work you are willing to handle, and, prepare documentation
- Maintain a log of your work activities right from Day-1.
- Keep Personal and professional correspondences / contacts separate.
- Get yourself a PayPal account ( or look into other options )to receive funds
- Get in touch with sources that can give you a steady stream of work, without having to scout for them yourself.
Motherhood is a wonderful thing. But this does not mean that you have to compromise your career goals. All it requires is a little preparation and lot of perseverance to reach your goals on personal and professional levels. Your family is already attuned to your current work schedule. They do not interrupt you at work when you are at the office. So it will take some time for them to realize that when mom is working from home, she is actually working. A little fine tuning of the family schedule should eventually give you at least your 6 hours of work time.
You will now be a “work at home mom”, not an on-call employee. This means you gain control over your time and make it truly yours. You should never feel guilty about doing things for the sake of your family and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your aspirations either. It is time to stand back and contemplate the larger picture. This will motivate you to gain control and give you the much-needed perspective.
