How to Save Money by Eliminating Overwork at Your Health Care Site
One of the seven wastes identified in John Black’s book The Toyota Way to Healthcare Excellence is overproduction. In manufacturing this type of waste is easily identified as producing too much of an item, more than the customer ordered, or having too large an inventory of materials to be used in a product, inventory that goes unused. In service industries recognizing overproduction is not as easy. I consider overproduction in healthcare to be doing too much work to accomplish a desired health outcome, such as ordering duplicate medical tests, or having unused medication or other medical product. No matter what the setting, overproduction is costly, both to the consumer and to the producer.
In his book John Black gives two examples of overproduction. At Virginia Mason Medical Center before its application of the methodology of the Toyota Production System (TPS) it was quite common to ask patients the same questions at different points along the “value stream” of medical service. For instance, a nurse might ask a patient after surgery about the patient’s pain level and soon thereafter a physician would ask the same thing. This would lead to exasperation on the part of the patient and a waste of time for the caregivers. This is not to say that all duplicate questioning is not useful. For instance, it is a good practice for several different staff to ask a patient his or her name and what medical procedure is to be performed before surgery. This helps avoid wrong site surgery.
In the other example in John Black’s book Park Nicollet Health Services used to take many steps to send out test results to an ambulatory care location. Several copies of the test were made at the original site. Then the test being sent to the site went through several stages of being handled. Now, Park Nicollet sends a copy of a test result to the required site electronically as soon as the result is available. This way, the results are not “lost” and delays are eliminated.
A commonly recognized source of overwork or overproduction is production of duplicate medical tests when one would have been sufficient. In 2007 the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit agency working towards a highly effective health care system, reported that 14% of patients it researched stated that physicians requested the same medical test within a two year span. Of course, some of these duplicate tests may have been necessary, but many were not. It seems that lack of effective communication is the cause of many of these duplicate tests. For instance, a patient may have blood work done by his or her primary care physician and then this same work is repeated when the primary care physician refers the patient to a specialist for a problem identified in the first blood work. The tests often are reordered because the second physician in the line of treatment does not have access to the first set of results.
Something similar to this happened to me at my last physical. I told my primary care physician that I would visit my urologist to go over my PSA from the blood tests done for the physical (I have an HMO plan). I do this as I had a high PSA result once. I had the appointment made from my primary care site and then, as usual, I had my blood work done immediately after the physical. When I went to the appointment with my urologists, I found that he did not have my PSA results. We found out that my primary care physician had failed to order the PSA test as part of the blood work. My urologist performed as much of the exam as he could and had another round of blood work ordered so that my PSA level could be determined. The failure of a PSA being ordered initially resulted in extra time being spent by the urologist and myself in getting the results and discussing them as well as incurring unnecessary costs.
Another source of overproduction in the annual physical is due to the fact that many times blood work or other tests are performed after the physical. Doing the tests after the physical requires that the physician or a staff person contact the patient to discuss any unusual results or may even result in another appointment. If the standard tests are performed in advance of the physical, then the results can be discussed during the physical. Obviously, this way there is better discussion between patient and physician of the results and there is a great savings of time and money.
Dr. Ted Epperly of the American Academy of Family Physicians stated in the February 8, 2009 Wall Street Journal that much of duplicate testing could be eliminated with the use of electronic medical records. The effectiveness of electronic medical records to accomplish this requires that most of the providers of medical care-physician offices, hospitals, medical labs, pharmacies, nursing homes, etc.-be connected through their EMR’s. In West Michigan, where I live, the initiative to connect EMR’s is being led by the local hospitals. This task is far from complete. I believe that few communities are interconnected to this extent. Until most regions are electronically communicating patient test results to one another, I believe that duplicate tests will continue to be common.
Another source of overproduction is the ordering of tests by physicians to avoid lawsuits. Physicians report that they believe that the use of defensive medicine and malpractice insurance raise the costs of medical care 10% or more, depending on the state in which the medical service is being performed. This was reported on MSNBC on November 4, 2009. In this same report Dr. James Wang of Boston reported that after being sued for allegedly failing to diagnose a case of appendicitis, he says he turned to what’s known as “defensive medicine,” ordering extra tests, scans, consultations and even hospitalization to protect against malpractice suits.
As you can see, there are many ways that overproduction occurs in healthcare. Some of the ways are unavoidable, such as the excessive amount of paperwork required by insurers to document charges for care provided. Some will continue until technology catches up. Yet, much can be eliminated at healthcare sites by the use of quality improvement tools. For instance, providers can work in teams and use process maps to identify what work in a process is “value added” and eliminate that work which is not as far as possible. The process of eliminating overproduction in this way must be done over and over as it is rare that all overproduction can be eliminated. However, with continual process improvement much can be eliminated. The results will be an improvement of the bottom line, improved patient outcomes and satisfaction, as well as increased satisfaction on the part of the providers.
Money Is Not the Prime Asset in Life, Time Is
‘Greed is Good’ – Gordon Gekko, ‘Wall Street 2- Money Never Sleeps..’ Discussion
I watched this film sequel to Wall Street recently and it reminded me once again that wealth is a state of mind. There will always be money coming in, money going out and money MULTIPLYING whether we are part of it or not. There are people who know who to do the latter and there are people who don’t. It has been my mission to get people to realise that there are so many ways to add value and make money out there and
NOT to rely on your pension, the government or anyone else in order to secure your future.
Taking notes from the original Wall Street film with Charlie Sheen as the hero, you are led to believe that making lots of money, being rich was bad or ruthless. In Wall Street 2 there is seemingly a different message; that family and love are just commodities you cannot buy – whatever is happening in the money markets, economy…your not-so-safe career-anymore.
Despite the doom and gloom that is portrayed in the media (apart from 3rdi of course..we like to challenge the norm) and a large portion of this film; think how many millionaires and billionaires have been made in this so called ‘recession’.
Look at one of the Social Media Gurus of the 2000′s Mark Zuckerburg the founder (well one of!!) Facebook who hit fame and fortune in one of the allegedly worst economic periods since the great depression.
Going back to hard edged business man, Gordon Gekko in the sequel, Wall Street Two. he mentions “Someone reminded me I once said ‘Greed is good’. Now it seems it’s legal. Because everyone is drinking the same Kool Aid”.
The point I would enthuse to make here, is that it is OK to make money, it is OK to be wealthy, it is OK to add as much value to as many people as you can with integrity…in as short a possible time as possible! For example, I have been using Facebook much more for business over the last few months and I am now starting to see some great returns. There are MILLIONS of people joining Facebook regularly and whether you are for or against – it is a phenomenon which as yet, is still rapidly on the increase and India and China aren’t fully connected yet!
My wish for you is that you read these articles every month and that you are being inspired to take control of your finances and your life and making it into what you absolutely DESERVE and not what you are settling for. That you are using some of this advice and exploring it for yourself. Just by thinking about it and writing goals or notes down. Have you noticed any memorable changes yet?
I will cheekily use another quote from the original Wall Street, one of the key characters Bud Fox says “There is no nobility in poverty”. I have to agree in the wider sense (obviously there are always the exceptions to the rule – Gandhi, Mother Teresa..) that for the everyday person – its better to have a comfortable, abundant lifestyle rather than one that is full of lack, deprivation and jealousy. I am living in a part of the world where there are total extremes of an absolute lack of means and those to billionaire status and large, secure gated properties. You CAN make the difference and you have the choice.
We are almost coming to the end of yet ANOTHER year…we are galloping through another decade of our lives and I truly want you to make the changes necessary to feel comfortable with acquiring more wealth. As I mentioned in the last article, in order to move forward you have to enter the uncomfortable zone..it will be worth it!
So your actions for this month – if you so choose to accept are:
- Go back over the articles for this last year and revisit any areas you need to
- Your personal wealth sheet?
- Calculate Your liabilities and your assets?
- Did you apply the Cappuccino Factor?
- What were the biggest challenges you faced in creating a new money mindset?
These are just a few questions to get you thinking and taking action over the next four weeks. Next month we will review 2010 in more detail and get some actions committed to!
I will leave you with my favourite quote by Mr Gekko from Wall Street 2 –Money never Sleeps;
“Payback. Except I’m not in that business anymore – because the one thing I learned in jail is that money is not the prime asset in life. Time is…”
To your health, wealth and success
Amanda
Features of Medical Billing Softwares
All medical offices like hospitals and nursing homes require medical billing softwares installed on their computers to help them in the billing process. These softwares aim at reducing the workload for billing accountants in offices. People began to realize that billing details which were manually entered on the computer were prone to lots of errors during the printing of bills. To help tackle this problem, billing softwares automatically assess the information provided and arrange them according to the layout of the bill paper. There are several features that medical billing softwares come with.
Since medical billing softwares have to be used frequently by the accountants, they have an interactive and easy-to-understand interface. Certain softwares even come with tutorials to help you learn the several functions it provides. Some even contain video tutorials that you can watch and learn from. These softwares are quite affordable and learning to use them isn’t difficult. Several people even upload tutorial videos online.
General medical billing softwares also come with several high class features. Before you purchase one, you must know if you require those extra, additional features. Highly detailed softwares are generally used in large medical offices or hospitals because the amount of data to be handled is large. However, if you run a clinic or a small medical facility, you can use basic software to help manage accounting.
There are certain common features that you can look for while buying this. The features mentioned are some basic features under which there may be other detailed features. But these few mentioned ones are what you should look for in your software. However, remember that you must buy software that is suited to your medical office. The common features available must facilitate the following:
— Filing of Paper Claims
— Scheduling of Appointments
— Filing of Electronic Claims
— System Reports
— Financial Ledger or Records
— Patient Data Management
— Display of a claim’s status
— Enabling easy use of Word Processor
Most of these features of medical billing softwares are easy to operate and use on all operating system types. Due to this, billing softwares in medical offices have become a priceless addition. Some types of software also have features that help check if – for instance – one of the hospital’s patients can claim insurance or not. This helps because certain hospitals are sometimes unaware of what to do because they would not know where to claim money from. With this software, they can check if a patient’s insurance policy would pay the expense or not.
Medical billing softwares can also be updated regularly and automatically through the internet. Updating is important because there are several changes made by the programmers to help in faster execution and processing of data.
