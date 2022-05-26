How to Use a Casino Free Spins Bonus

Share Pin 0 Shares

Did you know online casino’s give away money for free? Through free spins bonuses you can (most of the times even with no deposit) play for free on slot machines. The profits you make while playing are then yours to keep. Do you want to know how this works? You can read all about this in this article.

A free spins bonus is a special casino offer on slot machines to get acquainted with the corresponding slot machine and casino. Usually you can only play specially selected new slots games. The offer differs a bit depending on the casino, but the principle is always the same; play for free, and the winnings are then converted into a bonus, which has to be unlocked through a wager; the number of times you will have to play with the money you have won, before you can withdraw the funds. Such a wager is usually between 20x and 30x. If you continue playing with your winnings you can keep the money you have won, including the profits that you make along the way. When you use a no-deposit bonus, the wager will normally be slightly higher than the usual 20-30x. After you have finished clearing the bonus, most casino’s also offer you another bonus on your first deposit, so you will get even more money to play with.

Another possibility to play for free in an online casino is the free play bonus. With this offer you get a set amount of time to play in the online casino for free. After this time has ended, you are allowed to keep your winnings. Mostly these winnings have a maximum of $100 or $200. The amount you have won is then converted into a bonus that has to be wagered, the same as mentioned above.

If you do not want to play for money at all, you do not have to of course. Many slot machines also have a play option where you can just play for fun. You can play without making an account, or downloading anything. For example you can play amazing Netent and Microgaming video slot machines without a time limit, and without risking your money. A great way to get some distraction from your busy work or study.

Please be aware gambling can be lots of fun, but also can be addictive. Be sure to only play for your own entertainment and with money you do not need for other purposes. A good tip I can give you is to set a limit for yourself to play with. This can be a time limit, or a certain amount you have won or lost. And remember; while playing, do not change your limits anymore!