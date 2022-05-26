Hypnotherapy, Homeopathy and Acupuncture in Alternative Health Care

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are many alternative health care options including hypnotherapy, homeopathy, acupuncture and reflexology to name but a few.

During a hypnotherapy session the subject is put into a trance-like state by several different methods. The hypnotist then makes various suggestions in order to change the subject’s sensations, thoughts or behavior. The results vary from person to person, depending on their susceptibility – in many cases it can be very successful.

Homeopathic treatments are based on using very small amounts of a substance similar to that which may have caused the problem initially. This is said to stimulate the body’s own healing powers. This alternative therapy has its detractors but there is no doubt that it appears to work in some cases. This form of alternative health care has been around since the 18th century and has sometimes been described as ‘like cures like’.

Reflexology is an ancient Chinese form of alternative health care. Areas of the feet are manipulated with the therapist’s fingers and thumbs, not needles as with acupuncture. The therapist stimulates certain areas of the feet and this relates to corresponding parts of the body. It can be used to treat stress, chronic back pain and infertility for example.

Herbal remedies play a large part in alternative health care. There are hundreds of different types and they can be used to treat a wide range of disorders. However, care must be taken as they can react with conventional medicines. Many conventional medicines are, in fact based on herbs and plants. Digitalis (used for treatment of heart disease) comes from the foxglove and the painkiller Aspirin derives from willow bark. Herbal remedies are widely available from health food shops and come in the form of tablets, capsules, ointments, and teas amongst others. If your problem is more complicated it is possible to visit a practitioner. Take care when choosing a practitioner as anyone can set up as a herbal practitioner. Choose one who belongs to one of the professional bodies that regulate standards.

Ayurveda is another alternative health care tradition originating in India. With Ayurveda traditional herbal remedies are used in combination with yoga, massage, diet and meditation – a very holistic approach.

Many therapies including occupational, speech and physical can be carried out in the comfort of your own home. These therapies are invaluable for rehabilitation after a stroke or accident. Most medical insurance policies will support home health care.

Home health care is also available for mainstream patients. Qualified professionals can give help with pain management, changing dressings and care after illness or injury. The advantages are enormous – saving the time and expense involved in travelling to a suitable medical centre, preserving quality of life and privacy for example.

Studies have shown that patients receiving home health care recover more quickly than those who are cared for in institutions. A better atmosphere and the reassurance of being with family and friends all help the recovery process.