If You Text Someone While They Are Driving You Could Be Liable – Umbrella Insurance Policy Needed?
There was a rather troubling case in NJ in which one person was text messaging another individual who was driving a car. The person sending the text knew they were driving but sent the text anyway – the individual receiving the text was looking at that text when they just happen to run over a pedestrian – whoops! There was a lawsuit and the person sending the text was considered at least partly at fault and was ordered to pay damages – ouch. Now we have new case law on the books. But let me discuss this philosophically for a moment if I might.
What about a GPS signal which is transmitting to a device in a car, the system knows the car is moving, how fast, and exactly where it is, so if someone crashes their car while looking at that device is the satellite liable – or the artificial intelligent software? What about the satellite builder who built it for the purpose of navigating or what about the satellite launching company, the software code writer, what about the car manufacturer who puts it into the car as a standard feature? Do we really need to be suing everyone under the Sun, or satellite?
The ramifications of such silly lawsuits and bad case law is ever reaching with no end in sight – too many lawyers, too many rules, too many laws to protect the next Darwin Award Winners, I say. Anyway, now that I got your mind thinking let me ask another question here. If lawyers are going to subpoena text messaging records for every accident in the future, then someone has to keep those records, and if they are kept, then what about privacy. We just got through an overblown mass media frenzy over the NSA issue of meta-data searching of emails and phone records – so I guess since the technology exists for text messaging everyone has that too.
Thus, law enforcement can get it, lawyers can get it, and you can be liable for something that may not have been your fault, but how are you really going to prove you didn’t know the other person was operating a train, plane, or automobile at the time – you can’t. No one to this day has been able to prove to a jury that they didn’t kick their dog. Do you see that point as well? Okay so, that is your mental thinking exercise for today, please think on it.
Top Ten Things to Consider When Hiring a Tree Company
Who to Hire for a service professional to provide work at your residence can be a tough decision. There are many variables and factors, especially when it comes to tough and sometimes dangerous work such as tree service. This article explores a Top Ten list of things to consider when hiring a tree service company. These items are very informative and important to know when obtaining estimates for tree work.
1 – Safety
Safety is the most important aspect of tree work that needs to be considered when hiring a tree company. With the dangerous nature of our business, a culture and tone of safety first in a tree company is critical. Make sure that the tree company you hire has a Certified Tree Care Safety Professional on staff, follows industry safety standards, safety policy, and the company holds regular safety meetings.
2 – Certified, Licensed, and Fully Insured
Another important thing to look for in a qualified tree care company is that the company is fully insured with workers compensation and liability insurance. The tree company should have a minimum of 1,000,000 each occurrence and 2,000,000 general aggregate for General Liability, and 500,000 for workers compensation. It is not wise for a home owner to hire a tree service that is not insured for many reasons, the most important is – do you value your house, car, and belongings? If so, then make sure to hire a company that is fully insured!
Being licensed and certified are both equally important. Most of the time, it is OK for a tree company to hold a business license in the City or County where they are located, but some cities & counties require licensing in their jurisdiction as well. For certification, both the ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) and TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association) certify individuals in Arboriculture. A tree care company that you are hiring should have a ISA Certified Arborist on staff, and a TCIA CTSP Certified Tree Care Safety Professional.
3 – Reputation & Longevity
Any service company that performs work at a residence should have a good reputation. There are “so called” tree professionals out there that will take your money and run. Never pay a tree service up front for a job, not even a deposit. Deposits are frowned upon by the true professionals in our industry. To determine whether the company you are considering has a good reputation some good questions to ask are these: How long have you been in business? How many certified arborists do you have on staff? Can you provide references? Do you own your own equipment, especially your crane? Another way to determine the reputation of a company is to check out websites such as Angie’s List or Consumer Checkbook. The best way though is to talk to your friends and neighbors – chances are they have stories to tell, both good and bad! A company like JL Tree Service Inc who has been in business for over 35 years and has worked for both homeowners, businesses, and municipalities is most likely going to provide quality tree service.
4 – Equipment
We all remember the old expression; it is not the arrow but the Indian! Well, this is definitely true since tree work takes a special talent. However, good equipment is absolutely necessary to get the job done efficiently and safely. Make sure that a tree company has equipment such as bucket & chipper trucks, chippers, flatbeds, chainsaws, etc that are relatively newer and well maintained.
5 – Employees
Ask how many employees a tree company has. Since tree work is very dangerous, and takes special talent, it is critical that the right guys are there to do the job right. Who wants an amateur or unskilled laborer taking down a huge Oak tree over their house? Not me! A good and reputable tree company should have at least a few top climbers with over 2 years experience in large removals. A company like JL Tree Service Inc has over 18 top tree climbers with many years of experience in large removals and crane removals, 3 certified arborists & 1 certified safety pro on staff – this is what you want to look for.
6 – Location
How far a company is to your location may not seem very important, but it is. A tree company estimator must figure in the cost for travel time as a portion of the cost. If the company is close to your residence, naturally the cost should be better since travel time is less. A tree company located within 10-15 miles of your home is probably sufficient. We all know fuel prices aren’t cheap these days!
7 – Industry Standards
The tree care industry has OSHA and ANSI standards to follow as guidelines for safety, general work procedures, tree pruning, and more. Make sure that the tree service you hire follows ANSI standard pruning. There are many tree men that improperly prune trees and recommend poor tree maintenance. There are many different tree species, and each tree responds differently from a diverse set of tree pruning methods. Make sure a certified arborist, or tenured professional provides their professional opinion. Topping and cutting back trees too hard are examples of improper tree care.
8 – Accept all forms of payment
Be careful of who you hire. Some tree cutters who drive by asking for your business most likely are not insured, only accept cash, and are not professional. Many tree companies will provide a free estimate. If you receive 3 or 4 estimates, they will range greatly. For example, you may receive a low bid for $1800 and a very high bid for $4000. A few others will be close and in between around $2800 and $3200 – these are most likely the two companies you will want to highly consider. It is not best to always go with the lowest bid for tree work, as there are many factors as discussed in this article. Look closely at all bids and ask questions! A company like JL Tree Service Inc accepts all forms of payment including all credit cards.
9 – Services offered
If you are a customer with a good amount of tree work to be completed, make sure that you are hiring an actual tree company. There are many ‘tree cutters’ out there, who do not have the correct insurance for tree work. Be careful of who you hire, especially for the larger and more dangerous trees. Most of the professional and reputable tree companies provide services related to tree or landscaping, such as emergency tree service, tree removal, tree pruning, tree stump grinding, tree fertilizing, tree planting, tree preservation, landscaping, grounds maintenance, snow plowing, etc.
10 – Recycle wood & debris
I can’t tell you how many times I have received a phone call from a customer or municipality saying – “Can you go give me a price to haul the debris that a contractor left on the curb?”. Yes, a random tree cutter cut down a tree and did not include hauling the wood and debris with their price but did not tell the homeowner – that is why the price was so good! Now the home owner has to deal with removing the debris because the City or County will not pick up debris that a contractor leaves behind. Make sure that hauling or leaving the wood & debris is clearly and written on the proposal.
How to Protect Your Business From a Cyber Attack
What is your chief worry when it comes to business?
Ask any business owner and it is VERY likely that you will get the same response: cyber attacks!
Cyber attacks consistently remain the primary concern of most company owners.
And there is good reason for that.
Contemporary research concluded that in 2018 there were triple the amount of medical industry computer data breaches in the medical industry than the previous year, with more than 15 million medical records exposed!
An independent 2019 inquiry led researchers to these findings: there were 1,200-plus data breaches leaving 440 million personal data exposed!
But of all the studies, this conclusion resonates loudest among the average business owner. Fifty-eight percent of the total amount of 2018 cyber attacks were aimed at small business corporations. Swallow that statistic along with another one: data breach recovery expenses averaged about $385,000. all Perhaps most noteworthy is the same year’s Data Breach Investigations Report conducted by Verizon: 58 percent of all cyber attacks were directed towards small business, with recovery costs at an average of close to $385,000.
What can a company – large, small or medium-sized – do to shield itself from becoming the target of a cyber attack? Aside from technical and learned safety tactics, a related insurance policy can be the catalyst of assistance to climb out of the mess created by hackers – with the coverage paying for associated losses.
Here are just a couple of associated claims examples that prove the point.
Two Data Breach Insurance Claim Scenarios
Ransomware Coverage
An employee working in one of the departments of a global agency accidentally opened an email that exposed the business computer system to a virus, possibly impacting up to six hundred and sixty servers all around the world.
The agency chartered a global IT forensics enterprise to deal with the misfortune. This included getting the ransom amount that the hacker demanded, negotiating with the criminals and completing a forensic investigation.
After the IT forensics team got the hackers to go down from the first ransom demand of $540,0000 to $450,000, insurance coverage stepped in, paying the ransom, allowing the decrypting to move forward.
Negligence Coverage:
A patient was livid when she discovered a nurse employed at the doctor’s practice where she had been treated exposed her medical records. She accused the nurse of passing on her private medical records as well as her personal data to other people. Adding insult to injury, said the patient, was that the nurse altered the records to include false information meant to humiliate her.
The doctor’s office issued a statement that there is a standing policy of not allowing access and disclosure of patient information. Nonetheless, the nurse had crossed the lines of professional creed set down by the medical practice.
The matter was resolved by a 5 digit out-of-court settlement which the insurance company covered.
Workers’ Compensation: How to Ensure You Are Getting the Benefits You Deserve
If you are injured at your place of employment as the result of an accident that prevents you from returning, then you are entitled to workers’ compensation. The system is put into place to cover medical costs and protect employees who can no longer earn an income because of injuries they sustain while working. Like most government systems there is a high rejection rate, in part to save money and also because of the many people who submit false claims. Even though the system is difficult, there are some things that you can do to give yourself the best possible chance at receiving the benefits you deserve.
Make Sure You Report Every Injury Sustained
Every time you are injured on the job or get ill because of work, you need to report it to the proper channels. It’s not enough to tell your boss and walk away; you need to have it in writing which means filling out a detailed incident report. If you aren’t given a report to fill out then your employer will have no record of the injury and may deny that you ever complained to them. If there is no paperwork or an insurance adjuster doesn’t call you up to discuss it, then something is amiss. Follow up with your boss or go up the ladder until you get results.
Keep Detailed Medical Records
You should let anybody caring for you know that your injury was sustained at your place of employment so that they can forward your medical bill on to workers’ comp and not to you. If you choose to visit a doctor that is not suggested by your employer then you need to be certain that they are certified for workers’ compensation claims, otherwise you will be stuck with the bill and will have to apply for reimbursement, which can take a long time. Make sure you keep copies filed away in your records of every hospital or doctor’s visit you have made, as these records will come in handy if you aggravate an old work injury and need to prove it.
Be Wary of Employers Who Refuse Your Coverage
In certain cases it’s the employer who is responsible for the employee not getting workers’ compensation, often convincing employees not to make a claim by lying and saying they wouldn’t be approved. Workers’ compensation is a no-fault insurance, which means that even if you caused the accident (within reason) you will still be covered. Some employers convince employees that the accident was their fault and that they will not be covered. This is a way for companies to keep their safety records up by keeping accidents off the books and to save any money they would have to pay in compensation.
There are ways to make sure you get the best possible benefits on your workers’ compensation claim, and they just require hard work, dedication, patience and possibly a personal injury attorney. The biggest thing to know is that lying or cheating is not only illegal, it rarely works. Always be honest. If your claim is valid then you will hopefully have no problems receiving full workers’ compensation for your injuries.
