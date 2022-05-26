Finance
Indian Credit Card Industry – On the Path of Unbound Growth
Soon you won’t have to carry your plastic money for your payment purposes as your mobile number will act as the credit card number. Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual policy statement informed that it was in the process of formulating the guidelines for a payment system using mobile phones. RBI is discussing with both public and private sector Banks, service providers and industry bodies to develop the payment system. RBI said the draft guidelines would be placed on its official website by June 15, 2008.
In India the usage of mobile is growing rapidly. There are about 250 million mobile phone connections in the country, whereas credit card holders are far lower as compared to number of mobile phone users. Hence, mobile for payments is being considered for quite some time as a progressive step forward.
As reported by The Times of India, RBI said in the policy statement “The rapid expansion of this mode of communication and transaction have thrown up a new delivery channel for banks.” RBI further states, “This channel will definitely facilitate small value payments to merchants, utility service providers and the likes and money transferred at a low cost.”
The credit card market is going to witness some more progressive changes in this year. A joint venture between Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and GE Money is likely to launch its first product by the end of 2008. As reported by Business Standard, the venture is now on cards. But we have sorted out those issues (conflict of interest). Currently, we are looking at human resources-related issues. The two financial giants are planning to launch the card by the end of the calendar year.
Once the credit card is launched it would be offered only to LIC customers and policy holders in the first year. GE Money has a 30 per cent stake in the card venture, while LIC Housing Finance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Corporation Bank have 5 per cent each in this venture. LIC will have 40 per cent in the company, which is capitalized at near about Rs.150 crore. LIC is yet to take a decision about the remaining 15 per cent stake of the total investment. In another positive development, ABN AMRO with India’s travel portal MakeMyTrip.com launched a distinctive co-branded credit card, ‘Go Card’ recently. The card offers special reward benefits and good range of travel-related promotions and packages.
Finance
These Ideas Will Help You Be Successful At Making Money Online
There are so many ways that you can earn money that it is no surprise that earning money online has become so popular. Over the years, the number of online businesses and entrepreneurs looking for work has greatly increased. You can easily get started working online by viewing the great tips below!
When planning how to make money working online, never put all your eggs in one basket. Keep as many options open as possible, to ensure that you will always have money coming in. Failure to plan like this can really cost you if your main site suddenly stops posting work or opportunities.
Before you set your heart on making money online, set your household up. Making sure you are free from interruptions can be a very important part of your success. Children, spouses and other people can cut you off at the most inconvenient times. Make sure your time is your own, so you can maximize earnings.
Design and build websites for people on the web to make some extra cash on the side. This is a great way to showcase the skills that you have using programs like Kompozer. Take a class beforehand on website design if you want to brush up on your skills before starting up.
If you are knowledgeable about a particular subject, put your knowledge to work for you. There are many companies, such as about.com, that will pay you for your knowledge. Most of these sites do require you to write a certain number of articles each month; however, this is a fantastic way to bump up your earnings.
Think about how your time should be valued prior to beginning work. If you intend to do something online to make money, what is your minimum acceptable hourly wage? Working for pennies will mean you’re wasting your time. People are going to pay you that sum, and earning more will be tough.
Remember that who you work for is as important as the work you do. Anyone who is looking for workers who will be happy with working for pennies isn’t the kind of employer you want to work under. Look for someone or a company who pays fairly, treats workers well and respects you.
Join a focus group if you want to make some money on the side. These groups gather together from an internet hub at a physical location where they will talk about a new product or service that is out on the market. Generally, these groups will gather in very big cities near you.
Never spend money to make money. Legitimate firms do not require up front money in exchange for work opportunities. People who do ask for money are likely trying to scam you. Be sure to avoid these companies.
Working online has never been easier! All you need is the right advice on hand and you will see that earning the extra money you have been missing is not as hard as you may think. Just use everything you’ve just learned and keep reading for more online advice to ensure you earn more money.
Finance
Forex Trading Robot – Easy Way to Earn Money Automatically
Now when you read the title you must have wondered: Is this even real? I know the title sounds too good to be true. But I really think that it is actually quite befitting to describe how people earn money easily by using this software. Find out more as you continue reading.
First of all you should know that this way of getting money is 100 percent legal and this is no scam. However you should also take note that forex software cannot make you rich overnight but given time it does compound your money and can really provide you nice amount of money regularly. Most importantly, the whole process is automatic so you do not need an extra time to get the result. Forex trading software is relatively new and not many people know what it can provide them. Those who know are profiting from these programs now and earning money easily. What you need is a computer and internet connection to let the forex software work for you.
Forex programs are actually made by forex experts who really understand how the whole forex trading system works and most importantly how to profit from them. The secret lies within their years of trial and failure experience. An attempt to fully learn and become a winning forex trader requires a significant amount of time and money. Most people normally give up because of this hard process. In fact only 5 percent of people who started forex trading are really winning constantly. This learning curve is simply made short by the use of forex software.
Finance
WordPress or Joomla?
There are several Content Management Systems on the internet. The most popular ones are WordPress and Joomla.
Installation
Both installers are fast and easy to use. It can take up to a maximum of five minutes. The site is ready to operate after the installation, the system requirements are PHP and MySQL.
Design
Themes can be purchased or downloaded from several sites. CSS and HTML knowledge gives a good opportunity to create custom designs. Responsive designs are available for both CMS.
Content creation
WordPress is easier to use than Joomla, though both of them can be learnt in 30 minutes. Content creation in the two systems requires different approach and thinking
Blogging
Joomla is very good for websites but it lacks several features that WordPress has and which make it much better for blogging. Professional bloggers recommend WordPress because it has the biggest potential to serve the blogging needs. It has built-in comment system and additional comment platforms (Facebook, Google+) can be utilized as well for free, while Joomla has a big disadvantage: it does not have comment system by default.
Website
Joomla is better for a regular website than a blog, and for building complex sites. The speed of a Joomla site seems to be a little bit slower than WordPress ones. There is a popular e-commerce solution for Joomla: Virtuemart.
Plugins
Both systems have hundreds or thousands of plugins. Joomla plugins mainly provide ideas for websites while WordPress plugins provide solutions for blogging problems.
Security
Both systems are open source. This can lead to security issues as anybody can check the source code, though good plugins can solve this. MySQL database is the weakest part of the system, while third party plugins can cause security problems as well.
Backup
Daily backup must be performed as both systems are open source and can be hacked. There are some hosting providers who offer automatic daily backups. It can be done manually if there is no automatic solution.
Content Delivery Network
Both systems can be used with CDN, though some additional configuration is needed.
Page Speed
Fundamentally there is no difference between WordPress or Joomla. The default themes have good Page Speed results but custom themes can be less optimized.
Conclusion
It is hard to say which one is better than the other. WordPress is one of the bests open source platforms for blogging and Joomla is great for complex websites.
Indian Credit Card Industry – On the Path of Unbound Growth
Can Ravens’ revamped pass defense go from worst to first? ‘I would love to prove it.’ | NOTES
These Ideas Will Help You Be Successful At Making Money Online
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
Twins fold late as Tigers stave off sweep
Forex Trading Robot – Easy Way to Earn Money Automatically
Live updates | Rifle used in Texas shooting modeled after M4
WordPress or Joomla?
Few students plan to leave St. Paul district when five schools close in fall
Live updates | Biden says Second Amendment ‘not absolute’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online