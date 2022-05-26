Finance
Invest in North America’s Finest Companies
Warren Buffett once said that what takes a lifetime to build takes 5 minutes to ruin… but learn to invest like him and maybe you’ll also avoid this path. Some people think that to be a good trader you must buy and sell at a frantic pace everyday. those people are what I like to call – wrong. The best investors not only in North America but all over the world know that long term is the theme of success.
The first thing you do when you want to invest is to find a company that you know and understand. If you generally can’t explain a company’s products’ use and target then it’s probably a company that won’t last. You brush your teeth – invest in Colgate Palmolive. You use everyday health and cosmetic products – invest in Johnson and Johnson. You drink a cold soda – invest in that drink brand. The companies I just mentioned need no introduction but when I mention Canadian companies I will give a general history.
The advantage of stocks is not only that given it is a well established company that it will have growth but also that stocks pay dividends unlike savings accounts and casino bets. Look at a company’s dividend history right before you purchase shares. The biggest banks in North America generally pay dividends over several decades while increasing the yield consistently. Now here’s the most important point – always sign up for DRIPs. DRIPs mean your dividends are reinvested. A 20 year old who makes a $5,000 dollar stock purchase will make $600,000 more by retirement – do the mathematics.
Since Canadian companies haven’t been mentioned here are three Canadian stocks that should be in your portfolio.
BNS.to
The Bank of Nova Scotia serves over 21 million customers in more than 50 nations worldwide and has a broad range of products and services including normal, commercial, business and trading. Consumer-lending increase was boosted by Scotiabank’s $3 billion acquisition of ING Direct Canada this year, which boosted loans and added about 2 million clients.
RY.to
Royal Bank of Canada started in the 1860s in Halifax of the east. It is the biggest financial institution in Canada. RBC is known as the biggest Canadian company by sales by a top newspaper and was named as a top contender on Forbes magazine. They have consistently raised their dividend over the past century.
ENB.to
Enbridge has the globe’s biggest oil pipeline system, found in North American countries. Enbridge’s solar energy efforts are the largest, and contend in wind energy market. Renewable energy production is steadily growing for enbridge.
High Quality Medical Coding Services For Best Results
Outsourcing the Service:
If you are unable to decide whether the outsourcing of the service is a viable option, one of the most highly preferred recommendations is that you can do is to talk to reputable and experienced medical coding consultants. These consultants are trained and experienced professionals, and they have the knowledge-base and familiarity to provide for you invaluable input and advice, as dictated by your current, or anticipate, needs. They will thoroughly examine the necessity to generate accurate coding which will have a direct impact on your budget. Accordingly, the consultants will be able to assess the situation and counsel you on whether or not outsourcing is viable and feasible for your practice. In the majority of cases, outsourcing can save you much time and energy, as well as, cutting costs and saving money in the long-term.
Performing the Work Efficiently:
When the work is outsourced, a top medical coding specialist is necessary, especially in the early stages. On a daily basis, they will be able to generate the required codes for you and your practice. Additionally a medical coding specialist can implement the overall service in your practice, and consequently, generate very positive results and outcomes. This is accomplished by accurate coding, and rectifying any possible errors. The work will also be performed in a proper environment for coding, not to mention that the clearing of the claims will be simplified with very effective and positive results.
Finding the Right Company:
Once the decision has been made to outsource the services, the stringent requirements of billing and coding necessitates the critical aspect on selecting the ideal company to serve your needs. As mentioned previously, you will come across numerous companies for E & M coding, and careful and considerable attention should be paid in ascertaining the right company that will cater to your needs and work within your budget. Within a short period of time, the results of proper billing and coding will be positively noticeable. Accuracy, efficiency, and saving much time and effort will ultimately produce a practice running smoothly and effectively.
Summary: Obtaining medical coding services from an external company will assist you in numerous ways, and it can simplify the tasks, not to mention enhancing the overall effectiveness.
If you are associated within the healthcare industry, you must be always cognizant and aware that medical coding is the overall process of transforming the descriptions of diagnoses and procedures generated in the medical field into unique codes. The coding is generally completed in the office setting or clinic of the physicians, and the coding is then used to generate billings for the patients. With the increasing need to generate codes in hospitals, the medical coding services have become exponentially more popular. Many companies in recent years have started offering coding services for physician practices, and this has greatly benefited the healthcare industry on so many fronts.
How to Invest in the Stock Market and Beat 80% of All Investors
First of all we only allocate 25% to stocks to our Permanent Portfolio. The Permanent Portfolio uses four different asset classes and we initially limit our exposure to 25% in each asset class. Then we rebalance the whole portfolio when any asset class hits a 35% or 15% rebalancing trigger. Stocks are our hedge for prosperity but we also have hedges for inflation, deflation and recession in our Permanent Portfolio. The different asset classes we use are stocks, bonds cash and gold and these asset classes respond differently depending on what is happening in the economy. So using a Permanent Portfolio we will always have at least one asset class that is doing well. The Permanent Portfolio has gained over 8% per year compounded over the last 40 years with low volatility.
Here are the specifications for investing in stocks for our Permanent Portfolio:
- We avoid individual stocks due to their risks and the trading costs involved. Company stock is also an individual stock so we limit our risk exposure there as well. We also eliminated the need to do individual company research and stock selection which frees up a lot of our personal time to do the things we enjoy. The Permanent Portfolio is true low maintenance.
- We also avoid actively managed mutual funds because over 80% of them can’t even beat their benchmark index like the S&P 500.
- We want to use a market cap weighted total stock market index fund with low fees. Since there are so many companies represented in these funds, we get great diversification and lower risk than single company stocks. Since little trading is going on in the fund we also get great tax efficiency.
- Any dividends received from our fund we allocate to our Cash allocation so we turn off any dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs). This is consistent with our Permanent Portfolio strategy of buying assets low and selling high.
If you live in the U.S. you may want to explore using exchange traded funds which have low fees. Some of these exchange traded funds you can even buy and sell commission free at some of the discount brokers. I have listed a few exchange traded funds here but there are others available from Schwab and Fidelity for example. There are also regular total stock market mutual funds available if you prefer. If you live outside of the U.S. there is total stock market funds available in your country as well.
U.S. ETF Examples:
- Vanguard Total Stock Market Index fund (VTI) with a management expense ratio (MER) of only 0.05%
- iShares Russell 3000 Fund (IWV) with an MER of 0.20%
How Can Mobile Software Development Companies Help Small Business?
Today, most of the businesses, be it an eCommerce website, or a bank, a school or a cab service provider, everyone needs a mobile app to expand their reach and grow their business. Even the business owners, who once did not consider having an online presence for their business, are now looking at creating one for it.
Mobile Experience to Users
Mobile apps offer a personal and quick experience to users. Eventually, use of desktops and laptops are getting replaced by tablets and mobile devices, for most of the activities, which people carry out online. Given the busy schedules of people, they prefer to have facilities like to book travel tickets, pay bills, book a cab for travel, or book a table in a restaurant right from their fingertips. Thus, without a mobile app, businesses are incomplete, and are always at a high risk of losing their customers to their competitor, for their businesses.
Role of Social Share in Mobile Software
Social media software has become one of the vitals for very mobile applications now. Anybody who owns an account in any of the social media networks, like Facebook or Twitter, are always on their toes, to share whatever they are passionate about, with their friends on the same social media network.
Social share feature in the Mobile app allows users to like, comment and share. This calls for a very good strategy to get customer feedback for eCommerce business owners. Based on the number of likes and shares for a product, they can easily find out, which are the products that are in high demand.
Apart from the eCommerce websites, social sharing is effective for news and magazine apps also. Even the news and magazine business owners, and bloggers, do prefer to have social sharing integrated into their mobile app, in order to encourage sharing of news and articles among their readers.
In this manner, social sharing plays a vital role in taking a mobile app wider and farther, ultimately increasing the users.
Vowing to all the aforesaid reasons, the earlier exclusively web development service providers, are widening the scope of their service offerings, by adding Mobile software development to them. These companies usually specialize in mobile technologies, which help in developing cutting edge mobile apps for every business requirement.
From business perspective, these companies very well understand how mobile apps can rightly complement with the existing web application or portal of a business, in order to increase the leads. They also do understand that social sharing is one of the enticing features, which should not be missed out on a mobile app at all.
They usually follow the right procedure for their mobile development process. They clearly understand your business requirement, and come up the best solution for the mobile. Of course, there are a few limitations, But there are many advantages as well that lack on the other platform. They analyse the most important functionalities within your website or online portal, which are most likely to be used by your site visitors on the mobile app.
