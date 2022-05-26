News
Jeff McNeil dealing with left knee contusion after crashing into left field wall
SAN FRANCISCO — As Jeff McNeil was getting ready to speak to reporters following the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Giants on Wednesday, there was Starling Marte, who was standing just a couple of lockers away.
“He’s OK, he’s OK. He can play,” Marte called out.
With the Mets trailing 9-1 in the bottom of the third, McNeil sprinted toward the left field side wall and made a terrific catch just before smashing into that wall. Both his face and knee collided into the wall and he was immediately down, face-first, on the dirt. Buck Showalter ran out of the dugout to left field to check on him, as did a trainer and a few other players, but McNeil soon stood up and remained in the game until the end of the inning.
“It was a pretty good collision,” said McNeil, who added that he wasn’t expecting to hit the wall when he made the catch in fair territory.
He was replaced by Travis Jankowski in the top of the fourth, and the Mets later announced that he was removed from the game with a left knee contusion. McNeil, standing at his locker after the game, said he felt good and should be ready to be back in the starting lineup on Friday against the Phillies.
Showalter echoed McNeil, saying that he passed concussion protocol and wanted to keep playing. But, with the Mets down eight runs in the third, the skipper thought it was best to let him rest and play it safe.
“I think everything hit [the wall], watching the replay,” McNeil said. “I think my glasses are scraped up a little bit. So I think everything got it pretty good. It was mostly the knee. When I was out there, the pain started going away. Felt good running in from the outfield.”
Notably, Giants fans and Mets fans both cheered for McNeil as he walked off the field at the end of the inning. McNeil said the San Francisco fans told him he made a good effort, and that they respected the catch that he went all out for.
Some Mets fans were peeved that McNeil would try so hard on a play and risk his season with a potentially severe injury when the Mets were losing 9-1. But, for McNeil, he said he’ll always play the game hard while giving a 100% effort.
“That’s kind of who I am,” McNeil said. “That’s how I’ve played the game my whole life. I don’t think I’m ever going to stop playing hard. You don’t want to just let that ball drop and it’s a double. So I’m going to go all out and keep making those plays.”
RESET DAY
The Mets, who lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, will get a day to reset on Thursday on a scheduled off-day following a trip to the west coast. The Amazin’s went 3-3 on their six-game road trip against the Rockies and Giants, and they’re 11-9 in their last 20 games. Throughout that stretch, the Mets have maintained a steady first-place lead in the National League East.
The Mets have two more trips to the west coast this season — the next one arriving as soon as next week, with the other being a six-game trip to Milwaukee and Oakland in late September.
“Let’s face it, it’s a travel day,” Showalter said of how appreciative he is of Thursday’s day off. “These trips, we got two more of them. They’re tough on the team. We finished .500 on the trip. We’ve played 28% of our season. I’m proud of the way they competed on this trip.”
UPCOMING ROTATION
The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco for the series opener against the Phillies on Friday at Citi Field, followed by Taijuan Walker on Saturday. Team officials are still considering whether to start Chris Bassitt or David Peterson for the series finale on Sunday.
Bassitt was dealing with a sinus infection on Tuesday, and he worked out on the field Wednesday to give the Mets an idea of whether he’s feeling better. Bassitt would be pitching on his normal fifth day if he took the hill on Sunday.
Ugly upset: Minnesota United loses to third-tier Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup
When Minnesota United scored an easy sixth-minute goal against Union Omaha on Wednesday, it looked like the top-flight MLS side would make quick work of the third-tier USL outfit in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday at Allianz Field.
It had shades of when the Loons trounced New Mexico United 6-1 in the 2019 quarterfinals of the national tournament.
Omaha scored an equalizing goal just before halftime and took the lead just after the break and pulled off a massive 2-1 upset.
This is clearly in contention for Minnesota’s worst loss club history.
Loons manager Adrian Heath elected to start a mix of starters and backups, with one eye on a big MLS home match against New York City on Saturday. Resting star Emanuel Reynoso and leading scorer Robin Lod’s ailing groin, Heath still started started two Designated Players in Luis Amarilla and Adrien Hunou.
Hunou scored, but Amarilla’s drought without a goal reached nine games played. Amarilla and others couldn’t capitalize on first half-scoring chances and it came back to bite.
Union Omaha, the defending USL League One champion, were the first third-tier side to upset MLS foe when they took down Chicago Fire in penalty kicks the third round on April 19.
Omaha will play on the road against either Houston Dynamo/Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals on June 21-22.
The Loons were unbeaten in three Open Cup games against lower-level competition since 2017, with a victory in penalty kicks over FC Cincinnati in 2018 before they joined MLS and New Mexico United in 2019, when they advanced to
The Round of 16 had 13 MLS sides, two from the second division USL Championship and one, Omaha, in the third tier USL League One.
Minnesota broke down Omaha’s defense in the sixth minute with a nifty combo of Kervin Arriaga to Franco Fragapane feeding Hunou for a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
The Loons gave up the lead in first-half stoppage time. A long ball from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu was headed on by John Scearce and Hugo Kemetani got behind Minnesota’s back line and beat goalkeeper Eric Dick near post.
Captain Michael Boxall made an appeal for Kemetani being offside, but to no avail.
Boxall’s failed header clearance in the 51st minute went backward and straight to Joseph Brito, who roofed the shot past Dick in the 51st minute.
Arriaga injured his face, with blood coming from his nose with a collision with Omaha’s Noe Meza in the 27th minute. He exited with fellow Honduran Joseph Rosales subbing in.
The Loons had very short bench with only four field players that went even thinner with a first-half sub. Niko Hansen, Jopseh Rosales and homegrown players Aziel Jackson, Devin Padelford.
With an eye on the MLS game against New York City on Saturday, Heath said he wouldn’t risk any player and that’s why leading scorer Robin Lod was out with a groin injury. But star Emanuel Reynoso, captain Wil Trapp, key center back Bakaye Dibassy and left back Kemar Lawrence were also left off without known injury.
BRIEFLY
Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was called into the Canadian men’s national team on Wednesday for a friendly against Iran (June 5) and CONCACAF Nations League matches versus Curacao (June 9) and Honduras (June 13). … Arriaga is expected to be called up for Honduras. He and Michael Boxall (New Zealand) might leave for national team duties before Saturday’s MLS game against New York City because they are suspended from that match due to yellow-card accumulation. … Robin Lod will be headed to Finland national team after Saturday. … MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Khan, 18, will join Trinidad and Tobago’s national team.
Live updates | Slain child’s father: Police were unprepared
The Associated Press
The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.
Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others.
A school neighbor, Juan Carranza, says onlookers shouted at officers to go inside but they didn’t.
Authorities say the massacre inside a locked classroom lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation says Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
— Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting
— Stories are emerging about the lives of the children and teachers killed
— Many questions remain to be answered
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
UVALDE, Texas — The rifle used in the Texas elementary school shooting is known as a “DDM4 Rifle.” It’s modeled after the M4 carbine, the U.S. military’s go-to rifle, according to a blog post by the gun’s maker, Daniel Defense.
The Daniel Defense rifle can be classified as an AR-15 type. A key difference between the Daniel Defense rifle and the M4 carbine is that the military’s version can switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst depending on the model.
AR-15-type rifles can be purchased for as little as $400, but the Daniel Defense rifle is on the high-end of around $2,000 or more. These rifles can also be financed, with customers paying less than $100 a month.
The Daniel Defense rifle is not sold with sights. According to pictures of the shooter’s guns posted on Instagram, he appears to have purchased a battery-powered holographic sight that typically sells for around $725.
A sniper’s scope uses magnification to aid in hitting targets from a great distance. Holographic sights are designed to speed up the process of short-range shooting by helping to fix on targets more quickly.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
Biden was speaking at the White House before signing an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
He that he would visit Texas with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”
“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” he said. “And we must ask, when it God’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”
WASHINGTON — The State Department says the school shooting in Texas and other mass casualty incidents are hurting America’s standing abroad and giving comfort to U.S. rivals and adversaries.
Spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday incidents like these not only cause damage to the U.S. global reputation but also upset and confuse friends and allies who don’t understand how they can continue to happen.
“The fact is that what happens in this country is magnified on the world stage,” Price told reporters a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in the Texas school shooting. “And countries around the world, people around the world, are going to fixate on what transpires here — oftentimes out of envy, but again that’s when we’re at our best.”
Price said the shootings “will have implications for our standing” and the U.S. diplomats posted around the world are “very mindful of that.”
He said that despite the State Department’s foreign policy focus, the shootings hit American diplomats as “a real punch to the gut.”
A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he’s “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
Spencer Steer off to good start after call-up to Saints
The Twins’ continuous need to dip down to St. Paul for talent this season has had a domino effect throughout the organization, with players at all levels in the system reaping the benefits.
Infielder Spencer Steer, the latest addition to the Saints’ roster, has joined many others who have found that production is leading to opportunity.
The 24-year-old Steer was hitting .307 with eight homers and 30 RBIs for Double-A Wichita when he was called up Monday, and he made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. He’s been a productive hitter as a professional since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Oregon.
“He’s been swinging great,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire prior to the Saints’ 16-10 loss to Indianapolis in Wednesday’s Game 1 at CHS Field. “All the way through the minor leagues he’s done very well, and he’s pushed his way up here. He deserves a shot here, and he’s going to get it. He’s one step away, so hopefully he can do what he’s done everywhere else.”
After hitting a combined total of eight home runs in his first three seasons of pro ball, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Steer hit 24 last season.
“I changed my whole load and setup last year,” Steer said, “to try to get some power. So I’ve been working with the hitting coaches and hitting coordinators to build on that. The COVID break (which wiped out the 2020 minor league season) was when I really changed a lot of things. I used that time to my advantage.
“There was a lot of Zoom calls with my hitting coaches, but also a lot of hitting and sending videos. Ever since then it’s just see what works and what doesn’t. There’s a lot of trial and error.”
Steer said that not only has he dreamed of playing in the major leagues since he was a kid growing up in Long Beach, Calif., he has long viewed it as a realistic possibility.
“I’ve always been stubborn about that; I’ve probably felt that way since Little League,” Steer said. “That’s never changed for me. I’m not going to do this just for the experience. I’m doing it because I think I can play in the major leagues.”
Steer played second base on Tuesday and again in Game 1 on Wednesday before moving over to third base in Game 2. He considers third base his best position but knows that being able to play multiple positions will only increase his opportunities of reaching the big leagues.
After going 1 for 4 in his Triple-A debut, Steer was 1 for 2 with two runs in Wednesday’s opener.
“It’s always an awesome moment when you get the call-up,” Steer said. “With St. Paul being right next to Minneapolis, that’s the ultimate goal. It’s really awesome to have it so close, and to get to know the area.”
BRIEFLY
Wednesday’s Game 2 didn’t start until 8:30 after the 26-run, 23-hit Game 1.
Chi Chi Gonzalez started Game 2 for the Saints in place of Devin Smeltzer, who was called up by the Twins and is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the Royals.
