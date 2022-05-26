News
Julia Roberts Recalls Her First Meeting With Harry Styles!!
Julia Roberts recently shared her experience with Harry Styles and how the first meeting went. This interview of the world-famous star did not take much time to go viral. The topic came up at the Cannes Festival of 2022. Moreover, Roberts shared a big laugh while discussing Styles with Shelia Atim and Jack Lowden.
The Video Clip Is Already Out On The Social Media Platform
The conversation started when Shelia said that she did not get any chance till date to meet Styles.
At this moment, Roberts could not control herself and explained everything that she experienced during her first meeting with Harry. The video clip is already out on the social media platform and capturing the attention of millions of fans in different parts of the globe.
Please read this content to understand the experience of Julia Roberts with Styles.
The Video On Styles Went Viral
By this time, the beautiful video of Roberts talking about Styles has received more than 20,000 likes. The number of views also crossed One lakh and thus it is indeed a highly popular clip that you cannot afford to ignore.
Styles and Roberts met each other for the first time at a talk show. Moreover, they chatted only for some time while being backstage. On the other hand, Lowden shared screen space with Harry in Dunkirk.
After Robert laughed at the question about her first meeting with Styles, everyone became more curious. She replied to one of the reporters at first that it will not be right to divulge that fact again. But soon she laughed again and said that it was only a funny remark and started narrating the actual story. You can watch the whole video on Instagram and comment on this amazing clip also.
Here is the description of the whole video.
What Julia Said About Styles
In the words of Julia Roberts, The Ellen Show was the first place where Styles and Roberts bumped into each other. Julia found this young guy to be highly attractive and charming. Actually, after Roberts, Styles was the next in line as a guest artist. Hence, they had to stand together backstage. Roberts also added that she has never seen a celebrity so humble and with great manners. Hence, everyone can understand from this interview that Julia liked Harry Styles during the first meet only. It is definitely very good news for the fans of both the renowned personalities.
As soon as the video spread over the internet, fans started responding at a lightning speed. One of the followers remarked that one icon is appreciating another great star through this video. Such comments are truly encouraging for the celebrities also. Furthermore, another person wrote that Roberts looked stunning in the video.
Some Funny Comments
The series of comments did not end only with these light words. Some went up to levels and jokingly uttered what would have been the actual conversation between Styles and Roberts. According the Tiktoker, addressed the users whether they thought that Roberts would have asked the guy to love a girl like her. Of course, it is only a joke and should be taken only on a light note. There is no truth or seriousness in these words.
Looking at Julia, most of the users commented that this beautiful lady certainly can beat her age. Hence, at this age also, she looks incredibly fresh and gorgeous. Furthermore, her fans also exclaimed how good she is from the inside just like her external beauty. Considering the grace of both the stars, some also feel that Harry must have fallen for the lady at the first glance only.
Remarkable Performance Of Roberts
The Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded event altogether this year. The presence of Roberts enhanced the beauty of the occasion on 19th May. You saw Roberts this year in various works.
One of the primary movies was Gaslit where she acted with Sean Penn. The political thriller won so many hearts within some time. Furthermore, another reason for joining Cannes was the launch of Armageddon Time. Several remarkable stars worked in this brilliant movie along with Roberts. Thus, the premiere took place in the grand festival of Cannes and grabbed immense attention at once.
Are you a fan of Julia Roberts and want to catch some more good shows of the actress? The good news is that Ticket to Paradise, a rom-com, will come in October. The plot involves the story of a daughter and her parents who do not want their only child to repeat the same mistake as they did. Now, it will be exciting to see what they do to prevent their daughter from getting married.
7th pay commission: Latest Updates on Pending DA Arrears of Employees! 2.18 lakh may come in the account soon
7th pay commission: Latest Updates on Pending DA Arrears of Employees! 2.18 lakh may come in the account soon
The Modi government can also transfer the amount of arrears of about 18 months in the account simultaneously by making one time settlement of DA (Dearness Allowance) of the employees.
7th Pay Commission. Central Government employees pensioners can get great news in the month of March. The wait for 18 months of outstanding DA arrears may end in the coming days. According to media reports, the Modi government will decide on this in the next cabinet meeting. And DA arrears (18 Months DA Arrear) can be paid simultaneously. However, no confirmation has been made by the government yet, nor has the official statement come out. It will benefit 1 crore employees and There will be benefit in salary up to 2.18 lakhs.
According to media reports, the Modi government can soon take a decision on the pending DA arrears of central employees from January 2020 to June 2021. The same Modi government will do one-time settlement of DA (Dearness Allowance) of the employees in the account for about 18 months. The amount of arrears (18 Months DA Arrear) can also be transferred simultaneously. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of JCM, a joint meeting of the JCM with the officials of DoPT and Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure can be held, it will soon be included in the agenda and brought to this cabinet meeting. and a final decision can be taken on this.
Let us inform that in the past, a statement was issued by the government that no consideration has been given yet, while giving information, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also said that in view of the corona situation, the DA arrears of central employees were stopped. So that the poor and needy could be helped, but no cut was made in the salary, while the salary of government ministers, MPs was cut, the employees were paid DA and their salary for the whole year, so now there is a possibility It is going that after the election code of conduct, a decision can be taken on this.
Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), said that the Council has made a demand in front of the Central Government that whenever Dearness Allowance is restored, One Time Settlement has been done. Go, so that the employees can get relief. The same Indian Pensioners’ Forum has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in this whole matter and issue directions soon. If the pending DA is paid together, many government employees can get more than Rs 2 lakh in their bank accounts.
18 months DA arrears
If the employee’s basic salary is Rs 18,000, he can get arrears of DA for 3 months (4,320+3,240+4,320) = Rs 11,880. The same other allowances can also be included in this.
Under the 7th Pay Commission, employees can get DA arrears from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay of Rs 3,240 [3 percent x 6 of 18,000]
The outstanding DA of Level-1 employees will be between 12 thousand to 37 thousand, while the outstanding DA of Level 14 employees will be Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.
If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he will get DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.
The DA arrears of Level-1 employees will range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.
Level-13 (7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs. 1,23,100 to Rs. 2,15,900) will be available.
This will benefit about 1 crore employees. This includes 48 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.
(These figures are shown as an illustration, subject to change.)
Lenny Hochstein Revealed A Split From His Wife Lisa Hochstein!!
Lenny Hochstein is a familiar name in the world of plastic surgery. Moreover, the girls refer to him as the Boob God. Shocking news about this popular man has already shaken the fans and the known ones of Lenny. Recently, he revealed a split from his wife Lisa Hochstein. The reason for such a drastic decision has not yet been clarified. Of course, it is completely a personal matter for the couple. But for the fans, it is disheartening news, indeed.
According To The Reports, Hochstein Has Already Filed For A Divorce
According to the reports, Hochstein has already filed for a divorce, ending the 12-year-long relationship. It is a week since this plastic surgeon has declared the split-off.
Moreover, there is no hope of further reconciliation between the couple. Differences of opinion are now at a great height that will not break so soon. Please read about the reasons for such a decision of both parties.
Marriage Of Lenny And Lisa Coming To A Halt
The Hochstein’s share 12 years of marital life along with four children. The primary reason for the split is the alleged affair of Lenny Hochstein with a young model, Katharina Mazepa. On being interviewed, Lisa only remarked that she is now blindsided by all the remarks of Lenny. So, we have to wait and see how this lady tackles the unfavorable situation that led to the ending of her married life.
As per the recent survey, 55-year-old Lenny declared that the disturbances between him and his wife have gone far and cannot end now. This information is clearly written in the document for divorce filing. It seems unbelievable to many still now and there is no hope that the two will patch up again. Moreover, things are already on the worse side with the new relationship between Lenny and Katharina coming into the picture.
The recent picture on the Instagram handle of Katharina’s game fumes all these rumors where she is looking very happy with Lenny at one of their friend’s places. However, both Lisa and Leny are responsible parents. As a result, they have decided to spend quality time with their kids even after the divorce. This is definitely a favorable part of the news of separation.
Hochstein stated that the children have nothing to do with their separation. When the parents have decided to start a family, it is their responsibility to take care of the well-being of their kids. Furthermore, Lisa and Lenny are very happy by becoming the proud parents of such a cute daughter Elle and son Logan. While Logan is now 6 years old, little Elle is only 2. Parenthood is indeed a precious thing and everybody should respect that. Therefore, although Lenny does not share that bond with his ex-wife anymore, they will surely meet again for the sake of the children.
Final Decision A Month Ago
Recently, Lenny also confirmed that he had a final talk with Lisa about the dissolution of their marriage. Furthermore, the couple already decided to break all ties almost a month ago. On top of that, Hochstein also promised to bear the legal expenses of Lisa for this divorce. It is evident how desperate Lenny is to end the marriage with Lisa.
A few days ago, the steamy video of Lisa Hochstein took the internet on fire. The sexy lady looked awe-striking in the purple bikini. However, those who are used to the lovely pictures of Lenny and Lisa together will surely miss those moments. The Valentine’s Day post of Lenny with his wife Lisa caught the attention of millions as he captioned it as the day with his lady love. So, it is quite strange that within a few months only, the couple decided to break their marriage.
After declaring the divorce, Lenny also mentioned that for the last few weeks, he did not confirm the end of his marriage as he was trying to protect his family to the best extent that he could. Moreover, for the parents, the children are the whole world. Hence, Lenny has asked for some privacy at this crucial time of his life. However, it does not seem that he is much affected after looking at the cozy pictures with his young girlfriend. Katharina is more than 30 years younger than Lenny. But the renowned plastic surgeon is not at all bothered about this fact.
On the other hand, we can see that Lisa is now forgetting all these worries and spending time with herself. Her initiative for sun tanning proves that the star is trying to overcome the sorrows of the divorce and start a new life. Her Sunday post on Instagram indicated that Lisa is now fine and indulging more time in taking care of herself.
Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: The Return Of Tom Cruise!!
Mission Impossible- the name itself is enough to grab the attention of the audience. Of course, there are immense reasons why such a picture does not need any introduction. The return of Tom Cruise holding the hands of the next movie in the series is going to be highly impressive for all the Cruise fans. No one can justify the role of Ethan Hunt other than Tom in Mission Impossible 7. The title of this movie is going to be Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
The Title Of This Movie Is Going To Be Mission
This action franchise will come with lots of new stunts and adventures that you have been waiting for for so long. Catch the trailer of Part 7 today and fix your date for the watch. Tom Cruise and his team will not disappoint you even a bit as they make an impossible mission absolutely possible.
Here, get every detail about the upcoming movie, its star cast, and the amazing trailer. The action-packed sequences will make you sit in a glued position in front of the screen.
Trailer With Full Of Energy
When it is Mission Impossible, energy will be the top-most thing that you will notice. The activities of the American agent, Hunt will ensure that you have a thrilling three hours. This time, you can watch lots of sequences at The Vatican and also in Vietnam. So, with the new locations, the drama and fights will also be new. Moreover, Ethan will hunt down the villain with more strength and save the entire mission. The Mission Impossible Force will not keep anything unturned to fight against the evil forces.
The marvelous trailer shows a fabulous dialogue from the mouth of Eugene Kittridege that the days of defeating the evil are now over for Hunt and the whole Force. This time, they will have to surrender in front of the powerful forces and confront death. But of course, as usual, our beloved Hunt is not at all tense after hearing all these remarks. He is pretty confident and says that for centuries their main aim
will be to make people aware of right and wrong. Hence, the fight will not end so soon.
He also added in this respect that when someone fights for a cause, he must not forget the ideology and continue fighting till the end. From these words, we can obviously understand the side that this brave agent is supporting and what he wishes to do next.
Short Trailer With A Deep Message
Just imagine, if the trailer is so power-packed how intriguing will the actual movie be! Undoubtedly, every person gave their best in this installment too. Hence, it will surely be a must-watch for the fans. The trailer came out only a few days back and is gaining millions of views on social networking sites.
It seems that people are going for the subsequent movie of Mission Impossible. The clip is only of a two-minute duration. However, this small video covered the real essence of the movie. Please do not miss such a fabulous plot at any cost and admire the mesmerizing performance of Tom Cruise.
From the trailer, you will notice that the new movie will come with several unknown characters. Such new additions will definitely give a new dimension to the story. However, the old characters will be played by the same people only. Hence, your favorite stars are going to come on the screen again with some incredible performances.
Cast Of Mission Impossible 7
Don’t you want to know the cast of the new franchise of Mission Impossible? Letus give you some of the names who will be ruling the screens after some days. If you notice the trailer, you will see that the recurring characters are already present. Thus, your heart will certainly leap with joy. The common artists include;-
-Tom Cruise
-Ving Rhames
-Simon Pegg
-Rebecca Ferguson
-Vanessa Kirby
But as stated earlier, many new characters will make the watch gripping. The talented cast who will be playing these amazing roles are;-
- Esai Morales
- Hayley Atwell
- Indira Varma
- Shea Whigham
- Pom Klementieff
Every artist will open up in a unique style in front of you. But the best part is that Tom Cruise will be ready to be the ruler of the movie again. The breathtaking backgrounds are one of the most striking features of Mission Impossible 7. So, please wait for the final release and expect a bunch of surprises. Your favorite movie is going to entertain you thoroughly with some new incidents and plots. The fights will be more intense, combined with the same amount of drama and emotions. Find out how the entire Force fights back and wins over the evil. Agent Hunt’s adventures will touch your heart once again and make you watch the scenes again and again.
