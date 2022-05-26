Finance
Kiwisaver Retirement Scheme
The Features and Benefits of joining New Zealand’s Kiwisaver scheme
This is of particular interest to New Zealanders of those about to become New Zealanders. If you are from another country some of the information may be applicable to your situation since most countries has its own retirement savings scheme with incentives to encourage people to join in the scheme.
WHAT IS KIWISAVER
It is New Zealand’s retirement savings scheme. Kiwisaver began July 1st 2007 as a scheme to encourage New Zealanders to contribute to their retirement savings. It has been acknowledged that New Zealanders are good at spending but not good at saving; the scheme was devised to address this fact.
INCENTIVES
When kiwisaver was first introduced everyone who joined received $1,000 to kickstart their fund. On top of that was the $1040 per annum from the government. To receive this investors had to have invested at least $1,040 to receive the full amount. In other words, the government will match your contribution dollar for dollar to a maximum of $1,040.
However, The National Finance MInister Bill English removed the $1,000 kick start and halved the $1,040 annual contribution to $520 to balance the books during the Global Financial Crisis. (GFC)
Kiwisaver is still a fantastic scheme for investing money for your retirement though.
EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS
Your employer contributions to your kiwisaver are 3% of your gross income so with your contributions + government contributions + employer contributions you will be left with a tidy sum on reaching the retirement age of 65 (New Zealand).
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
There are so many features and benefits of joining kiwisaver and it is important to distinguish between the two.
Feature is your money is locked in until you reach the age of 65
Benefit is you will have a pot of money ready for you when you retire.
50% RETURN ON YOUR MONEY
Depositing $1,040 into your kiwisaver every year in order to receive the full $520 is the same as receiving 50% on your investment for the first year; this is tax-free which makes joining kiwisaver a no-brainer.
OTHER BENEFITS
Another benefit of joining kiwisaver is that if you were to have investments and you end up on a government benefit, the interest earned on your money counts as income for assessing your entitlements. You are allowed to earn up to $160 (gross) before your government benefit is affected.
This is not applicable to those on Super which is the name for New Zealand’s pension. Those on a pension are allowed to earn as much as they like and their pension is unaffected. (Super is short for Superannuation)
WILLS
It is important to have a will otherwise legal expenses could swallow up your estate’s funds including kiwisaver if the unthinkable happens.
SUMMARY
Kiwisaver is a terrific scheme for putting money aside for your latter years. You are encouraged to read more about the scheme by reading books about kiwisaver from your local library or doing some research online.
Finance
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription You’ve recently had your eyes examined and you are ready for some new prescription eyeglasses. You were handed a piece of paper, with some numbers on it, as you left your examination. You are wondering what do those numbers mean?
Your eyeglass prescription consists of lens powers needed to give you the best vision possible.
What the Numbers Mean
Your prescription will consist of numbers that represent the lens powers needed to correct the vision in each of your eyes. A typical eyeglass prescription will look something like this:
OD -3.25 -1.25 x 175
OS -4.25 -1.00 x 165
Add +2.25
The first line of an eyeglass prescription is, by convention, for the right eye. It is sometimes noted as O.D. The left eye or O.S. is the second line of your eyeglass prescription. The first column number is the spherical power for each eye. It is indicated by numbers known as diopters usually in .25 steps. Occasionally you may see .12 steps but this is rare. Sphere powers are identified by either a plus or minus sign. This is a very important to know because a minus (-) power corrects the vision problem nearsightedness and a plus (+) power corrects farsightedness. So if the sphere power of your prescription is a negative number you are nearsighted and if the sphere power is a positive number than you are farsighted. The larger the number the greater the degree of nearsightedness or farsightedness.
The second column of your eyeglass prescription is called the cylinder power. If there is a number in this column that means that you have astigmatism. The same plus and minus number conventions as the sphere power apply to the cylinder of your prescription. There may be no number in this column or there may be a sph. or sphere written in this column. In either case there is no power so you have no astigmatism. It is possible to have astigmatism in one eye and not your other.
The last column of your prescription is the axis. This represents the direction or location of your cylinder power. If there is no cylinder power in your eyeglass prescription. than it cannot and will not have an axis number indicated. If you have a cylinder power then it will have an axis. This is a measurement in degrees from 0 to 180. Only half of the 360 degree circle are used because 90 and 270 would be identical.
So if you know your sphere power cylinder power, and axis for each eye, you know if you are nearsighted, farsighted, or have if you have an astigmatism.
Occasionally a prescription may have a prism power. This is usually for people who suffer from diplopia (double vision). It may be a fraction or a decimal such as 1/2 or .75. If there is a prism power it must also have a direction or a base. This is either up, down, in, or out. Prism is relatively rare in occurrence.
A multi focal prescription such as bifocal, trifocal, or progressive lens will also have an add power. This power is in addition to the sphere, cylinder, and axis and is indicated on the next line of the prescription. It is always a positive number such as +1.25 or +2.25. This is the amount of extra focusing power to enable reading or near vision.
The last number need to complete an eyeglass prescription and fabricate a new pair of eyeglasses is the pupillary distance otherwise know as known as “PD”. It is the distance, in millimeters, between the centers of the pupils in your eyes, for example 62. This is further described as distance PD and near PD such as 63/60. Distance PD is when you are looking straight ahead and near PD is when you are looking close. When you look close your eyes turn in, therefore the near PD will always be less than your distance PD. Each eye can also be measured individually. This is called a monocular PD. It would be expressed as 31/30 or 31/31 depending on your symmetry and facial feature. An adult PD varies little with time.
NOTE: A written eyeglass prescription may or may not contain a PD measurement.
Make sure your prescription is current by having your eyes examined regularly to insure you are seeing as clearly as possible. Eyes do change gradually over time and it may be so gradual that you do not notice. Routine eye examinations also screen for the silent stealers of sight such as glaucoma and cataracts.
Did you know that you have a legal right to obtain your eyeglass prescription from your eyecare professional? That’s right. Request your prescription at the time of your eye examination or request it later, it’s your right.
Finance
Low Budget Screenplays – From Blank Screen to the Silver Screen
It may be a cliche, but it’s nonetheless true, that the mother of invention is necessity. Tight parameters sharpen the creative process and the most fundamental parameter of all, is having no money. That is the situation for most would-be filmmakers as they sit down to write a screenplay that can be shot on a budget of good will and a small loan. Typical examples of this kind of writing are ‘El Mariachi’, ‘Clerks’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’, ‘London to Brighton’ and ‘Scenes of a Sexual Nature’. It is reported that ‘Clerks’ had a budget of $28,000 (1994) and ‘Blair Witch’ had a budget of about $60,000 (1999). Of course, this is the point when fact becomes fiction. It may be that everyone working on ‘Blair Witch’ gave their services for nothing, but that is still a cost. It is also, I believe, true, that to make ‘Blair Witch’ fit for the silver screen, the distributor invested about $250,000 in post-production costs. The figures may or may not be exactly correct but, despite good intentions all round, if a movie is going to stand any chance at all in the market, there are fixed costs for which a budget has to be found and they are grading and conforming the image and getting the sound right, including the music.
In my opinion and experience, the minimum budget for a movie that has a superb script and can work in just a few locations is £300k / $500k. With that level of budget, it is possible to produce a film that has professional production values and will have a genuine chance in the market – but only if the script is good. The script, at that budget level, is more important than for a film with a budget of $50M because it has to be a compelling story without special effects, car crashes, explosions and genuine stars. Ironically, it is only when writing a screenplay for a budget of $500k that the screenwriter has the satisfaction of seeing most of what he or she wrote make it to the big screen, especially if the writer is also the director. That rarely happens with studio pictures. Most screenplays, even when commissioned, rarely see the light of a projector lamp. There are writers in Hollywood who earn a very good living rewriting other writers’ screenplays, which permanently remain “in development”. As much fun as it is to earn good money tapping away on a laptop, many Hollywood writers secretly yearn to make their own low budget movie where the words they put in the mouths of their characters actually get to the final cut.
Once you have decided to write a brilliant, low budget screenplay, there are some techniques that can really stack the odds a little more in your favour. Deciding the genre of your script is key and this is where most low budget filmmakers go wrong. Audiences are quite happy to see a low budget independent film if it says something different to the studios. To some extent the studios have trespassed into the indy mind-set and have produced studio movies that have a strong independent feel but, on the whole, it is wisest to choose a genre that is not mainstream. In other words, do not try to make an action/adventure film on a shoestring, or an ultra low budget romantic comedy. Those genres are Hollywood staples and should not be challenged. The most profitable area for an independent movie is horror or suspense thriller. Hollywood movies in those genres that could have been made for $500k include ‘The Others’ and ‘The Strangers’. Although very different i.e. ‘The Others’ is a scary ghost story and ‘The Strangers’ is a suspense horror/thriller, both films take place in remote locations, have small casts and are perfect examples of the kind of movie that can be both ultra low budget and effective.
There are many writers who have enjoyed a certain amount of success writing screenplay commissions but get frustrated when their screenplays never make it into production. Several years ago, I wrote a screenplay that is set in a girls’ boarding school in a remote part of the English countryside. I decided to create a story that takes place during the half term holiday so that all the students would be away from the school. My genre was suspense thriller and my principal characters were women. Everyone I showed the screenplay to could immediately see its appeal: a big, deserted, scary building; a beautiful 18-year-old girl in peril and some very sinister goings-on, complemented by a few surprising plot twists. The eventual film, ‘Out of Bounds’ cost £500k ($800k) and came onto the market without any fanfare or promotion but it has done well. Why? I think it’s because the location of the remote boarding school immediately gives the story atmosphere; the characters are strong and well-drawn and, most important of all, the acting is superb.
Without quality, professional acting, a low budget film will remain a vanity project. But, get the script right, a good location and a gifted cast, the funding will come and the market will buy as long as the story grips.
Finance
How to Save Money by Eliminating Overwork at Your Health Care Site
One of the seven wastes identified in John Black’s book The Toyota Way to Healthcare Excellence is overproduction. In manufacturing this type of waste is easily identified as producing too much of an item, more than the customer ordered, or having too large an inventory of materials to be used in a product, inventory that goes unused. In service industries recognizing overproduction is not as easy. I consider overproduction in healthcare to be doing too much work to accomplish a desired health outcome, such as ordering duplicate medical tests, or having unused medication or other medical product. No matter what the setting, overproduction is costly, both to the consumer and to the producer.
In his book John Black gives two examples of overproduction. At Virginia Mason Medical Center before its application of the methodology of the Toyota Production System (TPS) it was quite common to ask patients the same questions at different points along the “value stream” of medical service. For instance, a nurse might ask a patient after surgery about the patient’s pain level and soon thereafter a physician would ask the same thing. This would lead to exasperation on the part of the patient and a waste of time for the caregivers. This is not to say that all duplicate questioning is not useful. For instance, it is a good practice for several different staff to ask a patient his or her name and what medical procedure is to be performed before surgery. This helps avoid wrong site surgery.
In the other example in John Black’s book Park Nicollet Health Services used to take many steps to send out test results to an ambulatory care location. Several copies of the test were made at the original site. Then the test being sent to the site went through several stages of being handled. Now, Park Nicollet sends a copy of a test result to the required site electronically as soon as the result is available. This way, the results are not “lost” and delays are eliminated.
A commonly recognized source of overwork or overproduction is production of duplicate medical tests when one would have been sufficient. In 2007 the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit agency working towards a highly effective health care system, reported that 14% of patients it researched stated that physicians requested the same medical test within a two year span. Of course, some of these duplicate tests may have been necessary, but many were not. It seems that lack of effective communication is the cause of many of these duplicate tests. For instance, a patient may have blood work done by his or her primary care physician and then this same work is repeated when the primary care physician refers the patient to a specialist for a problem identified in the first blood work. The tests often are reordered because the second physician in the line of treatment does not have access to the first set of results.
Something similar to this happened to me at my last physical. I told my primary care physician that I would visit my urologist to go over my PSA from the blood tests done for the physical (I have an HMO plan). I do this as I had a high PSA result once. I had the appointment made from my primary care site and then, as usual, I had my blood work done immediately after the physical. When I went to the appointment with my urologists, I found that he did not have my PSA results. We found out that my primary care physician had failed to order the PSA test as part of the blood work. My urologist performed as much of the exam as he could and had another round of blood work ordered so that my PSA level could be determined. The failure of a PSA being ordered initially resulted in extra time being spent by the urologist and myself in getting the results and discussing them as well as incurring unnecessary costs.
Another source of overproduction in the annual physical is due to the fact that many times blood work or other tests are performed after the physical. Doing the tests after the physical requires that the physician or a staff person contact the patient to discuss any unusual results or may even result in another appointment. If the standard tests are performed in advance of the physical, then the results can be discussed during the physical. Obviously, this way there is better discussion between patient and physician of the results and there is a great savings of time and money.
Dr. Ted Epperly of the American Academy of Family Physicians stated in the February 8, 2009 Wall Street Journal that much of duplicate testing could be eliminated with the use of electronic medical records. The effectiveness of electronic medical records to accomplish this requires that most of the providers of medical care-physician offices, hospitals, medical labs, pharmacies, nursing homes, etc.-be connected through their EMR’s. In West Michigan, where I live, the initiative to connect EMR’s is being led by the local hospitals. This task is far from complete. I believe that few communities are interconnected to this extent. Until most regions are electronically communicating patient test results to one another, I believe that duplicate tests will continue to be common.
Another source of overproduction is the ordering of tests by physicians to avoid lawsuits. Physicians report that they believe that the use of defensive medicine and malpractice insurance raise the costs of medical care 10% or more, depending on the state in which the medical service is being performed. This was reported on MSNBC on November 4, 2009. In this same report Dr. James Wang of Boston reported that after being sued for allegedly failing to diagnose a case of appendicitis, he says he turned to what’s known as “defensive medicine,” ordering extra tests, scans, consultations and even hospitalization to protect against malpractice suits.
As you can see, there are many ways that overproduction occurs in healthcare. Some of the ways are unavoidable, such as the excessive amount of paperwork required by insurers to document charges for care provided. Some will continue until technology catches up. Yet, much can be eliminated at healthcare sites by the use of quality improvement tools. For instance, providers can work in teams and use process maps to identify what work in a process is “value added” and eliminate that work which is not as far as possible. The process of eliminating overproduction in this way must be done over and over as it is rare that all overproduction can be eliminated. However, with continual process improvement much can be eliminated. The results will be an improvement of the bottom line, improved patient outcomes and satisfaction, as well as increased satisfaction on the part of the providers.
