News
Lance Lynn is headed toward a rehab assignment this weekend. ‘I’ve got to be ready to go,’ the Chicago White Sox pitcher says.
Lance Lynn pitched to several Chicago White Sox teammates before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In one instance, he shattered Eloy Jiménez’s bat.
Manager Tony La Russa liked what he saw from the right-hander, who is recovering from right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon.
“I was overruled by the general manager (Rick Hahn) and the trainer, but I thought he was ready to go five days from now,” La Russa joked.
Lynn said he is in line to start this weekend — but it will be on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.
“It’s right on pace,” Lynn said Wednesday of the rehab process. “When you look at how everything goes, it’s all about how you can recover. Some days you are going to feel worse than others. It’s how you get through it and how you respond. The more I get on the mound, the better I feel, the more comfortable I feel.
“Now it’s on to games this weekend it looks like. That’s the next step of intensity. I’m sure I’ll have some soreness and things of that nature you’ve got to get through. And that’s what the rehab process is all about so you feel comfortable when it’s time to be back here.”
Lynn — one of three finalists for the 2021 American League Cy Young Award — anticipates needing three appearances before making his first start for the White Sox. La Russa cautioned it will be “at least three” starts.
“We’re trying to be patient,” La Russa said. “It’s hard. But he’s so excited about the progress that he’s made. We’re going to have a lot of people eyeballing him because there’s nothing worse than getting excited, getting him back and then losing him.”
Lynn has been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent surgery April 5.
Lynn knows the importance of being patient.
“The more you push the thing, the more it kind of pulls you back,” he said. “It’s part of the process. My body is telling me how much I can give, the effort I can give and the intensity I can give. As long as you keep moving forward, everything is in a good spot. I’m looking forward to competing, but I have to make sure everything is ready to go before I fully let it go.
“The process of being injured and getting back is probably the worst process there is, especially for athletes. You miss competing. You miss being part of the team. You miss trying to help your team win. But as long as you get yourself back ready to go and you are 100% when you get back, then you did your job.”
Lynn is managing the situation by trying to “stay in (his) process.”
“Make sure you are there for your teammates, doing everything you can to help them prepare for games or see what you see during a game,” Lynn said. “But make sure you hit all your checkpoints that day. You do it that way and the process keeps going.”
Tuesday’s live batting practice was another step in the right direction.
“The ball was coming out good, had good command,” La Russa said. “Exciting to think about (him) being back with us. But patience is going to be important.”
Lynn said: “The first two times (against) the hitters went according to plan, and now it’s on to games and that’s going to be a totally different type of intensity. Each day you have to reassess, but there’s been nothing to hold anything back.”
Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season, his first with the White Sox, and placed third in Cy Young voting.
He knows a player returning from an injury can provide a boost.
“Yeah, if you do well,” he said with a smile. “If you suck when you get back, nobody cares. So I’ve got to be ready to go.”
()
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was ruled out for a second consecutive game of the Eastern Conference finals two hours before the start of Wednesday night’s Game 5 of the best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
Herro suffered the injury in Saturday’s Game 3 victory at TD Garden and then sat out the Heat’s Game 4 loss on Monday night on the Celtics’ court.
“I mean, obviously you have hope, but I kind of had an idea when we were leaving that he does need some rest and recovery,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “These can be tricky. I know how badly he wants to be out there, and that’s why we’ll listen to him, but these decisions have to be made by the training staff and our doctors.
“We just have to be responsible to our guys as human beings. This is admirable what both sides are doing right now, but you don’t want to be irresponsible, as well.”
The other four players who had been listed as questionable on the Heat’s injury report all were cleared to play: P.J. Tucker (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring).
Both of the Celtics’ players who had been listed as questionable earlier Wednesday were cleared to play ahead of Game 5. That had guard Marcus Smart back in play after missing Monday night’s Game 4, with center Robert Williams able to again navigate his way past knee pain.
Earlier, Celtics coach Ime Udoka spoke of navigating injuries at this juncture of the season.
“At this time of year, injuries aren’t uncommon,” Udoka said after his team’s morning shootaround, “but the amount of guys, I guess, on the questionable list from game to game is kind of alarming. But we’ve been dealing with it, especially with the Rob situation, for a while. And I guess that he’s pretty much day to day the rest of the playoffs. So it’s something we have to manage and kind of work around.
“They’re going through their own things, and got quite a few guys banged up, as well. Sometimes luck plays into it, and health is a big part of that. So we have to make due with what we have. Both teams have done that and won with players out, as we have throughout the playoffs.”
Of Smart and Williams, Udoka said, “Both are feeling better. Marcus still has some swelling and pain. So they will test it out pregame and see how they feel.”
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said the focus largely is within.
“I think we’re just focused on ourselves. We’re not worried about who on the Heat is hurt or what they’re going through. We just focus on ourselves and what we can control.”
There had been rumors swirling earlier in the day, particularly in Las Vegas, regarding the Heat potentially dealing with COVID issues.
However, contrary to reports of the team leaving players behind in Boston, the team left behind Spanish-radio broadcaster Jose Paneda, as well as a team therapist. Any such player absence would require mandatory listing on the NBA’s official injury report.
Celtics big man Al Horford missed Game 1 of this best-of-seven series while in NBA health-and-safety protocols, as was noted on the official injury reports at the time.
()
News
Gary Kirkilas: Cannabis advertising takes page from tobacco companies’ playbook of the past
Imagine seeing a commercial featuring Ryder and Marshall from “Paw Patrol” lighting up cigarettes and enjoying a smoke together.
It’s hard to fathom that happening, but in 1961, beloved cartoon characters Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble happily smoked cigarettes in an ad for Winston. Most children of that era could easily recite the ad slogan: “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.”
Now, imagine a teenager walking to school today and seeing a billboard with a 10-foot cannabis leaf image on it and the cheeky tagline “I like big BUDS and I cannot lie.”
You don’t need to imagine it, of course, because these ads are common now that recreational marijuana use is legal in many states. Some social media posts from dispensaries even feature familiar cartoon characters and offer branded merchandise like caps and T-shirts.
These legal cannabis companies and dispensaries have certainly done their homework. Some are using tactics from the tried-and-true playbook of alcohol and tobacco companies to target young users — and hook them for life.
The product is different; the tactics are not.
We should be more outraged by this. We know the very serious risks of smoking. It is against the law for tobacco companies to advertise on TV and on billboards or to sponsor sporting and entertainment events. Somehow, cannabis companies are allowed to do those things in most of the states where it is legal.
Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized cannabis for recreational use for those ages 21 and older. More states are likely to join, so new challenges are rising in the prevention of cannabis use among teens. We cannot disregard the important lessons of the past.
Cannabis companies can strategically appeal to youth to ensure decades of committed users. Some people may shrug at this. Perhaps they don’t see the links to the past or they don’t realize the potential harm.
Proponents may point to the defense that cannabis is a different, less harmful substance than cigarettes.
Let’s look at this argument. Smoking any substance releases large amounts of tar, toxins and carcinogens, which all damage sensitive lung tissue. This damage increases the risk of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Particularly for youth, there is mounting research that shows cannabis can interfere with memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities in the developing adolescent brain. These learning impairments are associated with negative social outcomes, such as decreased high school completion.
There is strong evidence also correlating early cannabis use to increased rates of negative mental health issues as well as the risk for other illicit drug use disorders. Those with underlying mood disorders have an increased risk of suicidality and psychosis. Additionally, while cannabis may not have the same type of physical addiction pattern that tobacco has, addiction to cannabis does occur and the risk is well-established.
We may be able to attribute these effects occurring more frequently to the exponential rise of THC levels in cannabis. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that makes people high.
Cannabis used in the 1960s and ’70s had THC levels of 3%-5%, producing a mild euphoria. Now, with genetically modified cannabis plants being cultivated to produce 30% THC levels and extraction processes to deliver resins that are essentially 100% pure THC, these detrimental health implications are not a surprise.
Another specious argument that has been used against the efforts to limit cannabis advertising is that marketing doesn’t affect youth use. Ongoing research is showing something different, including a 2017 CDC sponsored study that polled high school students on their substance-use behaviors. It found 52% reported exposure to cannabis advertising from the internet, 32% from television, and 16% from billboards. Adolescents who reported exposure from one mode of advertising had a 60% increased likelihood of being current cannabis users.
We should urge our state legislators to protect children. Some states have already put in place restrictions on youth-targeted cannabis ads. Parents and teachers, write and call your legislators and let them know they should prioritize children and students. Health care providers, make cannabis reform a priority in your advocacy efforts.
The cannabis industry likely sees children as potential lifelong customers. We should see them as innately innocent and needing our protection.
Gary Kirkilas is a pediatrician in Phoenix and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He wrote this for Tribune Content Agency.
News
With tragic shooting in Texas on their minds, Vikings appreciate positive visit to St. Paul school
When Vikings players and coaches arrived Wednesday at Highwood Hills Elementary School, they could see a flag that was at half-staff. And earlier in the day, the students at the St. Paul school had paused for a moment of silence.
It was on the minds of many that on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, at least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire. Against that backdrop, Highwood Hills principal Fatima Lawson called it a welcome diversion that about 30 Vikings players and coaches came to the school for the Scholastic Book Fair.
“It was a tragedy in the country that resonated with a lot of us, with the students, but they were looking forward to this visit,” Lawson said. “This really helped us to ease the wounds and the pain that we were feeling.”
The Vikings took part in book fairs at two St. Paul schools Wednesday, the other being Michelle and Barack Obama Elementary School. A similar number of players and coaches went there as well as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Those at Highwood Hills included head coach Kevin O’Connell, linebacker Eric Kendricks, tackle Brian O’Neill and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. All made note of the tragedy in Texas having been on their minds.
“(It’s) very sad day and a lot of emotions for some of us, not only that have kids but have parents that were teachers and thinking about the recent events,” said O’Connell, who has three young children and whose mother was a teacher. “It hit me extra special in a way to be able to be a positive for some of these kids that may or may not know what has gone on and transpired around the country that’s happened way too much.”
Kendricks had similar feelings.
“Obviously, everyone’s hearts are heavy from what happened in Texas,’’ he said. “You can’t ignore that. Everybody was talking about it on the bus coming in, but it made it that much more important for us to be here. The youth is the future. … We need to laugh a little bit more and embrace each other more and just love.”
The Vikings got plenty of love when they arrived. About 30 kids at the entrance did the Skol chant. Lawson said the children practiced the chant Tuesday for about five minutes — all that was needed because so many already knew it.
Really getting into the mood were fullback C.J. Ham and cornerback Kris Boyd, who danced with delight in front of the students. O’Neill and other players dished out high-fives.
“It was pretty cool,” O’Neill said. “It was one of the more impressive entrances that we’ve ever been in. … There was a lot of energy. … It was really welcoming.”
Players and coaches then went to various classrooms as well as the gym. In the gym, inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky read to kindergarten students from the book, “How to Find an Easter Bunny.”
Each of the approximately 200 students at the school were allowed to take three Scholastic books of their choosing. Team mascot Viktor the Viking also distributed the children’s book, “Where’s Viktor’s Mustache?” And players handed out stickers that read, “I (love) reading.”
“For us to be present and to encourage ‘I love reading’ stickers,’ hopefully somebody goes home and picks up a book,” said Phillips, who affixed stickers on the shirts of kids and interacted with them.
Players talked about the excitement of getting back out in the community after the coronavirus pandemic had affected events for two years. O’Connell was thrilled to take part in his first community event since being hired in February.
“We want to be visible in the community, especially to kids and schools,” O’Connell said. “It’s just about any opportunity we can to kind of connect with not only the community, but connect with people as human beings and let them see us smile and be around us.”
All in all, Lawson was thrilled with how the day ended up against the backdrop of the tragedy that unfolded in Texas.
“I am elated,” she said. “I am full of hope. It’s like a dream come true for the Vikings to come here. It means a lot to see the enthusiasm and most importantly the love for reading that is rekindled by this.”
Lance Lynn is headed toward a rehab assignment this weekend. ‘I’ve got to be ready to go,’ the Chicago White Sox pitcher says.
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5
Arthritis and the Wear of Cartilage
Gary Kirkilas: Cannabis advertising takes page from tobacco companies’ playbook of the past
With tragic shooting in Texas on their minds, Vikings appreciate positive visit to St. Paul school
JPMorgan Terms Bitcoin as Favorite “Alternative Assets” Despite Recent Price Fumble
If You Text Someone While They Are Driving You Could Be Liable – Umbrella Insurance Policy Needed?
Letters: Start with the high cost of college. And what loans can be spent on
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pauses to react to shootings in Uvalde, reflect on Parkland
Yankee notebook: Stanton on IL with calf strain, Gallo back from COVID, LeMahieu still out
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online