Learn Spanish with Online Spanish Tutors and Broaden Your Career Opportunities

Boost Your Business by Learning Spanish with Online Spanish Tutors

Spanish is one of the most spoken languages in the world, second only to Mandarin Chinese. It’s the official language of 20 countries and one dependent territory. There are also millions of Spanish speakers in the United States, even though it’s not an official language.

Due to its prevalence, learning Spanish can greatly broaden your employment and career opportunities. But if you think it’s beyond your reach, think again. With the help of online Spanish tutors, you can master the language and open up entirely new opportunities for yourself and your career.

Which Are the Best Websites to Learn Spanish Online?

With so many options for online learning, becoming fluent in Spanish has never been easier. For example, Eurekly is a terrific website that connects people with online tutors in various subjects. The site offers a large selection of Spanish tutors who specialize in different areas, including Spanish for beginners, intermediate and advanced Spanish, and more.

There are many reasons why Eurekly is so great for learning Spanish. The site is very user-friendly—on the home page, simply type “Spanish” into the search field, and you’ll immediately be shown a list of qualified tutors.

All tutors are rated by a star system so you can see at a glance whether you want to try a lesson or not. The tutors also include a short paragraph about themselves, their background, and areas of expertise. You can see each tutor’s photo and the price per session that they charge. Some tutors offer lessons for as low as $6, a truly competitive price in the world of private tutoring.

If you have other considerations besides price, you can check them all out on Eurekly too. You can see which languages the tutors speak (in addition to Spanish) and when they are available. With Eurekly, you get to choose the time you learn, making it wonderfully convenient. When you learn with an in-person tutor or attend an adult education course, you need to adhere to the other’s schedule. With tutors from Eurekly, you get to set your own schedule.

How Can Learning Spanish Expand Your Career Opportunities?

According to Forbes, 13% of the American population speaks Spanish at home—roughly 42 million people. By 2050, it’s predicted that one out of every three people in the country will speak the language.

If you live in a predominantly Spanish-speaking area, learning the language can boost your business. If you work in the service industry, you’ll be able to expand your clientele to include Spanish speakers. If you work in education or healthcare, you’ll be able to communicate better with students and patients, forming closer bonds and relationships. If you work in sales, you can broadly expand your target audience and be chosen as an international salesperson as well.

Speaking Spanish can also create new career opportunities. You can work as a translator, diplomat, advocate, or any position that requires international communication.

Moreover, a study entitled The economic value of bilingualism in the United States shows that bilingual employees earn more than monolingual employees. That’s reason enough to learn Spanish!

Why Learn Spanish Instead of Other Languages?

If you want to learn another language to boost your earnings and career opportunities, why choose Spanish? The answer is simple: Spanish is one of the easiest languages for English speakers to learn. They both use the Roman alphabet and many words are similar or sound the same.

Of course, not everything is the same. In English, the adjective comes before the noun, and in Spanish (and many other languages), the noun comes before the adjective. For example, in English we say “pretty girl” but in Spanish, you would say “chica bonita.”

But despite this, Spanish is still considered a very easy language for English speakers to learn. That makes it a good choice for a second language.

How Long Does It Take To Learn Spanish?

According to the Foreign Language Institute (FSI), you can become fluent in Spanish by studying between 600-750 hours. While that may sound like a lot, it can take less than half a year if you really put your mind to it.

Studying with online Spanish tutors is certainly a way to fill in those hours. Just remember that it’s not enough to sit for an hour once a week with a tutor. To truly master the language, you’ll need to dedicate several hours a week (at least) to practice speaking, writing, and reading on your own time. While your tutor can certainly teach you grammar and vocabulary, the only way to remember what you learn is to practice.

While learning Spanish may be hard, it’s worth it to expand your clientele or enter a new field of employment unavailable to monolingual people. And with the help of Eurekly tutors, you can achieve your goal and master the language quickly.