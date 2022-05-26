Connect with us

Education

Learn Spanish with Online Spanish Tutors and Broaden Your Career Opportunities

Published

4 mins ago

on

Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Boost Your Business by Learning Spanish with Online Spanish Tutors

Spanish is one of the most spoken languages in the world, second only to Mandarin Chinese. It’s the official language of 20 countries and one dependent territory. There are also millions of Spanish speakers in the United States, even though it’s not an official language. 

Due to its prevalence, learning Spanish can greatly broaden your employment and career opportunities. But if you think it’s beyond your reach, think again. With the help of online Spanish tutors, you can master the language and open up entirely new opportunities for yourself and your career. 

Which Are the Best Websites to Learn Spanish Online?

With so many options for online learning, becoming fluent in Spanish has never been easier. For example, Eurekly is a terrific website that connects people with online tutors in various subjects. The site offers a large selection of Spanish tutors who specialize in different areas, including Spanish for beginners, intermediate and advanced Spanish, and more. 

There are many reasons why Eurekly is so great for learning Spanish. The site is very user-friendly—on the home page, simply type “Spanish” into the search field, and you’ll immediately be shown a list of qualified tutors.

All tutors are rated by a star system so you can see at a glance whether you want to try a lesson or not. The tutors also include a short paragraph about themselves, their background, and areas of expertise. You can see each tutor’s photo and the price per session that they charge. Some tutors offer lessons for as low as $6, a truly competitive price in the world of private tutoring. 

If you have other considerations besides price, you can check them all out on Eurekly too. You can see which languages the tutors speak (in addition to Spanish) and when they are available. With Eurekly, you get to choose the time you learn, making it wonderfully convenient. When you learn with an in-person tutor or attend an adult education course, you need to adhere to the other’s schedule. With tutors from Eurekly, you get to set your own schedule.

How Can Learning Spanish Expand Your Career Opportunities?

According to Forbes, 13% of the American population speaks Spanish at home—roughly 42 million people. By 2050, it’s predicted that one out of every three people in the country will speak the language. 

If you live in a predominantly Spanish-speaking area, learning the language can boost your business. If you work in the service industry, you’ll be able to expand your clientele to include Spanish speakers. If you work in education or healthcare, you’ll be able to communicate better with students and patients, forming closer bonds and relationships. If you work in sales, you can broadly expand your target audience and be chosen as an international salesperson as well. 

Speaking Spanish can also create new career opportunities. You can work as a translator, diplomat, advocate, or any position that requires international communication. 

Moreover, a study entitled The economic value of bilingualism in the United States shows that bilingual employees earn more than monolingual employees. That’s reason enough to learn Spanish!

Why Learn Spanish Instead of Other Languages?

If you want to learn another language to boost your earnings and career opportunities, why choose Spanish? The answer is simple: Spanish is one of the easiest languages for English speakers to learn. They both use the Roman alphabet and many words are similar or sound the same. 

Of course, not everything is the same. In English, the adjective comes before the noun, and in Spanish (and many other languages), the noun comes before the adjective. For example, in English we say “pretty girl” but in Spanish, you would say “chica bonita.” 

But despite this, Spanish is still considered a very easy language for English speakers to learn. That makes it a good choice for a second language. 

How Long Does It Take To Learn Spanish?

According to the Foreign Language Institute (FSI), you can become fluent in Spanish by studying between 600-750 hours. While that may sound like a lot, it can take less than half a year if you really put your mind to it.

Studying with online Spanish tutors is certainly a way to fill in those hours. Just remember that it’s not enough to sit for an hour once a week with a tutor. To truly master the language, you’ll need to dedicate several hours a week (at least) to practice speaking, writing, and reading on your own time. While your tutor can certainly teach you grammar and vocabulary, the only way to remember what you learn is to practice.

While learning Spanish may be hard, it’s worth it to expand your clientele or enter a new field of employment unavailable to monolingual people. And with the help of Eurekly tutors, you can achieve your goal and master the language quickly.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Advertisement

Education

The Best Salary Negotiation Training Advice for Regular People

Published

16 hours ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

The Best Salary Negotiation Training Advice for Regular People
google news

Salary negotiation skills come in all levels of complexity. In general, the more elaborate the compensation package, the more complicated the negotiation. However, if you are a regular person with a straightforward pay package, you’re unlikely to need complicated negotiation advice. A well-thought-out approach could help you secure a wage that reflects your worth.

Here is some simple yet effective advice picked from the best salary negotiation training providers. Use these tips to increase your chances of receiving a salary offer you’re happy with.

Know how much your skills are worth

Almost every skill and ability has a value attached to it. That value is what forms the basis of your pay. So, find out what value your skills have before you begin a salary negotiation. As Jim Rohn, an influential motivational speaker and entrepreneur, said: “You don’t get paid for the hour. You get paid for the value you bring to the hour.” 

There are a number of resources to work out the figures you need. To start off with, try using salary calculators on sites like Payscale or Glassdoor. Job postings can also give you an idea of the going rate for your skills.

People in your network are another great source of information. Who do you know in the same profession who’s willing to compare notes on salary? Talk to both men and women (the gender gap still exists), and to people with different levels of experience. You may also speak with a recruiter who specializes in your industry.

Ask for more than you expect to get

Another effective tip from salary negotiation skills training is to ask for a higher amount than you expect. When you make a salary request, your employer is likely to negotiate downwards. So, if you ask for the exact amount you hope for, you’ll likely end up with less than you’d like.

For example, let’s say your current salary is $65,000 a year and your research uncovers that you could earn $73,000. If you then go on to ask for $73,000, you run the risk of your manager countering your request with a lower amount. While that amount represents a raise, it might not be what you want – or what your skills deserve.

However, avoid going overboard with your figure. If you give your manager a number that exceeds their perception of the value you deliver or your skillset, they may not take your request seriously. So, ask for a figure that’s still in line with the value you deliver to the business and your expertise, and ensure you’re ready to back up your figure with research.

First talk about your performance, then talk money

In salary negotiation training, one crucial technique that’s taught is how to start the conversation. How you begin your discussion usually impacts your outcome. According to Lee Miller, “You never win by talking about money early on.” Miller is the author of Up: Influence, Power, and the U Perspective – The Art of Getting What You Want.

When you start discussions with how much you want, you run the risk of reminding your employer of how much you cost them, and can appear self-centred – which can be a slippery slope. Miller suggests, and experts tend to agree, that “The time to talk about money is when they’ve fallen in love with you.” In a conversation about your salary, that feeling tends to pop up when you show what value you bring to the company.  

So, put together a list of your accomplishments. Do your best to assign a dollar amount to each achievement, as companies often rate your results based on how your results impact their bottom line. If the discussion is with a new company, either use the most recent achievements in your last role or monetize the goals they have assigned you to achieve in your new role.

Think of what else you can negotiate

Your salary is not the only thing you can negotiate. So, before you pass on what could be your dream job because the money isn’t right, look for other benefits or perks you can negotiate.

You might ask for reimbursement for job-specific training, or for extra paid days off/vacation days, etc. Remember that great talent is hard to find. If an employer feels that you have the right skills and qualifications, the company might be willing to find a way to work with you. So, don’t be afraid to ask.

Practice your pitch

Negotiation is a skill, and as with most skills, preparation and practice are key. So, run through your pitch a couple of times before the actual conversation.

In a salary.com survey, 44% of the respondents said they didn’t bring up the subject of a raise during their performance evaluation. Fear is the biggest reason why many people don’t negotiate their salary. One way to overcome the fear of negotiating is to practice.

Also, if you rehearse beforehand, you’re more likely to remember how to effectively use different strategies you learned from a class you took or an article you read. Ideal is to rehearse in front of someone you trust. This makes your dress rehearsal more real and therefore effective for you, and your listener is bound to have a few gem pieces of advice to offer.

If you still have any doubts, here’s something to remember. The more you negotiate, the easier asking for a higher salary should become, and the more confident you will feel.

google news
Continue Reading

Education

Pursuing an Advanced Degree in Education? Learn Your Options

Published

3 days ago

on

May 23, 2022

By

Pursuing an Advanced Degree in Education Learn Your Options
google news

A bachelor’s degree is not enough in today’s competitive job industry. An advanced degree can make you more marketable, expand your professional network and improve career prospects. Advanced degrees in education can also help you develop a deeper understanding of education theory and help improve the overall classroom performance. These degrees open up career pathways in several industries. For example, you may get recruited as a corporate trainer, media specialist, motivational speaker, and curriculum developer.

Numerous advanced degrees at master’s and doctorate levels in general and special education are offered to teachers with bachelor’s degrees. Full-time, part-time, and online study options are also available for the ease of the students. Each of these degrees requires a different skillset and pre-requisites from the incoming students. All degrees offer a unique career pathway that you can pursue after graduation. 

With various options available, it can be challenging to choose a degree. You should keep your interests, plans, and skills in mind while deciding on a degree. Moreover, if you are planning to pursue an advanced degree in education, this detailed analysis of the various options will help you make an informed decision.

MAT Special Education

A Master of Arts in Teaching Special Education enables and empowers you to positively impact the lives of special needs students. Arkansas state university offers a MAT Special Education Degree Online accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). Some common courses in this degree include characteristics of learning disabilities, cognitive learning, and supervised practice. This degree will introduce you to the various tools available for special education teachers. Your primary duties can include;

  • Identifying disabilities
  • Implementing learning plans
  • Tracking and recording the progress of each student

You should have impeccable communication skills, compassion, and devotion to improving the lives of special needs children to pursue this degree. A MAT in special education will prepare you to work with children having moderate to severe disabilities like autism or other impairments.

Master of Science Education

An MSED will enable you to explore learning theories, create curriculums, and address educational challenges. This degree offers various specializations like special education and designing curriculum. It equips you with in-depth knowledge of your field. Some common courses in this degree include theory and practice of teaching, child and adolescent development, and more. An MSED prepares you to work in research institutions, museums, private sector organizations, elementary and secondary schools after graduating with this degree. You can acquire the following skills during your degree;

  • Decision making
  • Independent learning
  • Effective communication skills
  • Networking with people from various backgrounds
  • Creative problem solving

There are numerous benefits of getting an MSED degree. You may pursue this degree to develop new skills, advance your career, and develop a network.

Masters in Teaching

A master’s in teaching degree accommodates students from all backgrounds. Individuals with a non-educational bachelor’s degree can pursue this degree to fast-track their teaching career. It is an accelerated teaching degree offering practical classroom experience as well. It equips you with various skills like;

  • Having an open mind
  • Understanding the needs of your students
  • Clear and effective communication skills
  • Impeccable concept delivery
  • Being able to teach through different methods

Pursuing a master’s in teaching will make you eligible for teaching positions at secondary and high school levels. It is an appropriate degree option if you have the knowledge and patience to mentor the next generation.

Master of Education

A master’s in education empowers you to shape the future of education. Graduates can become teachers, administrators, and leaders in educational policy. This program teaches instructional theories, effective educational practices, classroom management, and instructional designs. Your roles and responsibilities after graduating with a master in education may include;

  • Employing instructional approaches that support learning
  • Assessing and providing feedback on the growth and development of the students
  • Ensuring availability of appropriate curriculum for the students
  • Creating a conducive and efficient learning environment
  • Reflecting on your professional actions and engaging in professional development

There are two types of master in education degrees: A Master of Science in Education (MSE) and a Master of Arts in Education (MAEd).

Both Master of Science in Education and Master of Arts in Education are valid degrees with different focuses. MSE is focused on developing practical skills, while MAEd is focused more on learning theoretical approaches. If you want to work in academic leadership roles, MSE is probably the right degree for you. It offers a practical experience to develop feasible strategies making skills. Whereas if you are interested in learning theories, educational research, student assessment, curriculum development, language learning, reading literacy, and child development, then MA education may be the right degree option for you.

The Wrap Up

Working in education can be extremely rewarding. Advanced degrees in education can open many career pathways for you, along with a salary increase. Teaching jobs are in demand, and the career outlook for all teaching degrees is excellent.

An advanced degree will make you more marketable. Depending on the degree you pursue, you may either work in a classroom setting or in academic leadership. Teaching degrees enable you to mentor the next generation and change the future of education. Each advanced degree in education requires specific skills to succeed in your career. The pre-requirements and roles, and responsibilities upon graduation also differ. Therefore, it is crucial to do proper research before deciding on a degree.

In this article, we discussed several advanced degrees in education. Hopefully, it will help you decide which degree is appropriate for you and to make an informed decision.

google news
Continue Reading

Education

The Benefits of Learning English in Birmingham

Published

1 week ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022
google news

Birmingham is a fantastic city to study in, with a large student community, excellent infrastructural facilities, and a thriving vibrant culture. When you consider studying English at Birmingham, you might very well receive amazing academic success from one of the world’s top institutions. You’ll be part of a broad multinational community in a lively and fascinating city in the center of the UK. Numerous universities are offering English courses in Birmingham to attract more and more students as this city offers all you could want from a big city while being within close proximity of the lovely English countryside. 

There are numerous benefits of learning English in Birmingham as it offers:

  • Thriving professional communities: Birmingham is a superb city center location featuring pubs, shopping, workplaces, and recreational facilities, as well as its own music festival. It’s the ideal setting for professional people to meet, unwind, and socialize.
  • Affordable: When compared to close competitor London, good old ‘Brum,’ as residents call the city, is a lot more affordable. Birmingham rental is 63% less than London living expenses, without including food, clothing, and transportation.
  • Student city: Birmingham has 65,000 students, which means amazing student discounts at eateries, pubs, cafés, and theatres. It also implies that there are dozens of organizations and youth groups to join; sports clubs ranging from baseball to ultimate Football are exceptionally effective in the city. Students at Birmingham benefit greatly from being mentored by academic professionals who are also world-leading innovators.
  • Football aficionados from all across the world, unite in this part of the world: Birmingham is the destination to go to if you enjoy football. Birmingham City, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, and Wolves are all close by and participate in England’s premier league.
  • The Custard Factory: The Custard Factory, located in the heart of Digbeth, is the city’s cultural and creative centerpiece, home to design companies, digital businesses, and fascinating popups. This is an excellent facility and reservoir of opportunity for people in the city pursuing commercial, promotional, and business consulting degrees.
  • Great local music scene: Undoubtedly, Birmingham has a rich musical history, with performers such as ELO, Peace, deep Swim, Superfood, and Dexys Mystery Runners all from Birmingham.
  • Digbeth chic: Digbeth, sometimes referred to as Birmingham’s Shoreditch, is a fashionable area popular with youngsters. Cool art museums, workshops, and music stores make the large, ripped-out industrial buildings and redbrick exterior neighborhood.
  • Chocolate heaven: If you enjoy chocolates, Cadbury World, the authorized Cadbury’s chocolate adventure, may encourage you to visit Birmingham. They also offer student discounts and it doesn’t get much better than this.
  • It has more canals than Venice: Where else to unwind, socialize, and have a beverage than by a waterway? Birmingham showcases 35 miles of waterways, so you won’t have to travel far to find a beautiful picnic site.

Now that you understand why Birmingham has become such a remarkable destination for students, it’s time to select the right English course for you and be a part of this thriving community!

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.