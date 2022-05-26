News
Lenny Hochstein Revealed A Split From His Wife Lisa Hochstein!!
Lenny Hochstein is a familiar name in the world of plastic surgery. Moreover, the girls refer to him as the Boob God. Shocking news about this popular man has already shaken the fans and the known ones of Lenny. Recently, he revealed a split from his wife Lisa Hochstein. The reason for such a drastic decision has not yet been clarified. Of course, it is completely a personal matter for the couple. But for the fans, it is disheartening news, indeed.
According To The Reports, Hochstein Has Already Filed For A Divorce
According to the reports, Hochstein has already filed for a divorce, ending the 12-year-long relationship. It is a week since this plastic surgeon has declared the split-off.
Moreover, there is no hope of further reconciliation between the couple. Differences of opinion are now at a great height that will not break so soon. Please read about the reasons for such a decision of both parties.
Marriage Of Lenny And Lisa Coming To A Halt
The Hochstein’s share 12 years of marital life along with four children. The primary reason for the split is the alleged affair of Lenny Hochstein with a young model, Katharina Mazepa. On being interviewed, Lisa only remarked that she is now blindsided by all the remarks of Lenny. So, we have to wait and see how this lady tackles the unfavorable situation that led to the ending of her married life.
As per the recent survey, 55-year-old Lenny declared that the disturbances between him and his wife have gone far and cannot end now. This information is clearly written in the document for divorce filing. It seems unbelievable to many still now and there is no hope that the two will patch up again. Moreover, things are already on the worse side with the new relationship between Lenny and Katharina coming into the picture.
The recent picture on the Instagram handle of Katharina’s game fumes all these rumors where she is looking very happy with Lenny at one of their friend’s places. However, both Lisa and Leny are responsible parents. As a result, they have decided to spend quality time with their kids even after the divorce. This is definitely a favorable part of the news of separation.
Hochstein stated that the children have nothing to do with their separation. When the parents have decided to start a family, it is their responsibility to take care of the well-being of their kids. Furthermore, Lisa and Lenny are very happy by becoming the proud parents of such a cute daughter Elle and son Logan. While Logan is now 6 years old, little Elle is only 2. Parenthood is indeed a precious thing and everybody should respect that. Therefore, although Lenny does not share that bond with his ex-wife anymore, they will surely meet again for the sake of the children.
Final Decision A Month Ago
Recently, Lenny also confirmed that he had a final talk with Lisa about the dissolution of their marriage. Furthermore, the couple already decided to break all ties almost a month ago. On top of that, Hochstein also promised to bear the legal expenses of Lisa for this divorce. It is evident how desperate Lenny is to end the marriage with Lisa.
A few days ago, the steamy video of Lisa Hochstein took the internet on fire. The sexy lady looked awe-striking in the purple bikini. However, those who are used to the lovely pictures of Lenny and Lisa together will surely miss those moments. The Valentine’s Day post of Lenny with his wife Lisa caught the attention of millions as he captioned it as the day with his lady love. So, it is quite strange that within a few months only, the couple decided to break their marriage.
After declaring the divorce, Lenny also mentioned that for the last few weeks, he did not confirm the end of his marriage as he was trying to protect his family to the best extent that he could. Moreover, for the parents, the children are the whole world. Hence, Lenny has asked for some privacy at this crucial time of his life. However, it does not seem that he is much affected after looking at the cozy pictures with his young girlfriend. Katharina is more than 30 years younger than Lenny. But the renowned plastic surgeon is not at all bothered about this fact.
On the other hand, we can see that Lisa is now forgetting all these worries and spending time with herself. Her initiative for sun tanning proves that the star is trying to overcome the sorrows of the divorce and start a new life. Her Sunday post on Instagram indicated that Lisa is now fine and indulging more time in taking care of herself.
Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: The Return Of Tom Cruise!!
Mission Impossible- the name itself is enough to grab the attention of the audience. Of course, there are immense reasons why such a picture does not need any introduction. The return of Tom Cruise holding the hands of the next movie in the series is going to be highly impressive for all the Cruise fans. No one can justify the role of Ethan Hunt other than Tom in Mission Impossible 7. The title of this movie is going to be Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
The Title Of This Movie Is Going To Be Mission
This action franchise will come with lots of new stunts and adventures that you have been waiting for for so long. Catch the trailer of Part 7 today and fix your date for the watch. Tom Cruise and his team will not disappoint you even a bit as they make an impossible mission absolutely possible.
Here, get every detail about the upcoming movie, its star cast, and the amazing trailer. The action-packed sequences will make you sit in a glued position in front of the screen.
Trailer With Full Of Energy
When it is Mission Impossible, energy will be the top-most thing that you will notice. The activities of the American agent, Hunt will ensure that you have a thrilling three hours. This time, you can watch lots of sequences at The Vatican and also in Vietnam. So, with the new locations, the drama and fights will also be new. Moreover, Ethan will hunt down the villain with more strength and save the entire mission. The Mission Impossible Force will not keep anything unturned to fight against the evil forces.
The marvelous trailer shows a fabulous dialogue from the mouth of Eugene Kittridege that the days of defeating the evil are now over for Hunt and the whole Force. This time, they will have to surrender in front of the powerful forces and confront death. But of course, as usual, our beloved Hunt is not at all tense after hearing all these remarks. He is pretty confident and says that for centuries their main aim
will be to make people aware of right and wrong. Hence, the fight will not end so soon.
He also added in this respect that when someone fights for a cause, he must not forget the ideology and continue fighting till the end. From these words, we can obviously understand the side that this brave agent is supporting and what he wishes to do next.
Short Trailer With A Deep Message
Just imagine, if the trailer is so power-packed how intriguing will the actual movie be! Undoubtedly, every person gave their best in this installment too. Hence, it will surely be a must-watch for the fans. The trailer came out only a few days back and is gaining millions of views on social networking sites.
It seems that people are going for the subsequent movie of Mission Impossible. The clip is only of a two-minute duration. However, this small video covered the real essence of the movie. Please do not miss such a fabulous plot at any cost and admire the mesmerizing performance of Tom Cruise.
From the trailer, you will notice that the new movie will come with several unknown characters. Such new additions will definitely give a new dimension to the story. However, the old characters will be played by the same people only. Hence, your favorite stars are going to come on the screen again with some incredible performances.
Cast Of Mission Impossible 7
Don’t you want to know the cast of the new franchise of Mission Impossible? Letus give you some of the names who will be ruling the screens after some days. If you notice the trailer, you will see that the recurring characters are already present. Thus, your heart will certainly leap with joy. The common artists include;-
-Tom Cruise
-Ving Rhames
-Simon Pegg
-Rebecca Ferguson
-Vanessa Kirby
But as stated earlier, many new characters will make the watch gripping. The talented cast who will be playing these amazing roles are;-
- Esai Morales
- Hayley Atwell
- Indira Varma
- Shea Whigham
- Pom Klementieff
Every artist will open up in a unique style in front of you. But the best part is that Tom Cruise will be ready to be the ruler of the movie again. The breathtaking backgrounds are one of the most striking features of Mission Impossible 7. So, please wait for the final release and expect a bunch of surprises. Your favorite movie is going to entertain you thoroughly with some new incidents and plots. The fights will be more intense, combined with the same amount of drama and emotions. Find out how the entire Force fights back and wins over the evil. Agent Hunt’s adventures will touch your heart once again and make you watch the scenes again and again.
The Kardashians Episode 7 On Hulu: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The Kardashians is a new reality television show starring Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian as they move towards life goals, relationships, and family. The series is available for streaming on Hulu (with a free trial before subscription) and Disney+ Hotstar for the UK, Canada, Australia, etc.
The first episode of the series was aired on 14th April 2022. Currently, 6 episodes are available for streaming, filled with the everyday life issues faced by the Kardashians. The 7th episode will be available on Hulu from 26th May 2022, as the new episodes are released every Thursday. New episodes are usually available at 12:01 ET.
Cast
The reality show includes the lead presence of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. It also includes the other siblings, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kris Jenner is also seen in all of the current episodes of the show. The show has also included Travis Baker, paired up with Kourtney Kardashian.
The show also includes other real-life family members such as Kim Kardashian’s children North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West, and Kourtney Kardashian’s children Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick and also the presence of their father Scott Disick is witnessed.
What Has Been Covered In The Series?
The first episode of the series showed a general introduction to the family’s daily life, juggling career, motherhood, and family. Later, the cast’s current status was emphasized. The co-parenting relationship between Kim Kardashian and Ye, the current relationship with Pete Davidson, his exit from Saturday Night Life, relationship with her children.
The surprise proposal of Travis Baker to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, in Santa Barbara. The relationship of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Campbell, how they are trying to figure out their relationship using therapy. Betrayal by Kendall Jenner with Travis Scott to her sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie’s current relationship with her sister Kendall Jenner.
What Will Be Covered In The Series?
The Kardashians have never been out of the news, out of the fans’ focus; this series would ultimately bring answers to the questions laying in their minds. This reality show is the key to answering the questions hovering over our heads for days. The show aims to project the real-life image of the Kardashians, focusing on family now and how motherhood has taken its course.
The show has created a lot of drama, and the fans’ are enjoying it! Further on, focusing on what we have learned so far, a deep dive into the relationships can be expected from the show. Issues such as internet bullying can also possibly be covered during the episodes.
The new episode will be soon available on Hulu, as mentioned earlier, on 26th May 2022. The 6 episodes of the show are already present on Hulu for streaming.
10 Famous Festivals Of Arunachal Pradesh (2022) To Dive Into The Culture Of The State
The diverse culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh make it one of the most beautiful states in India. Several tribes reside in the state, which makes the festivals of Arunachal Pradesh richer and more diverse. Arunachal is one of the well-known places where people visit for cultural holidays. If you want to witness the festivals in Arunachal Pradesh, you have to visit the state during the time of the festivals and if you are lucky enough to see it, you will be amazed by its beauty.
How to reach Arunachal Pradesh:
Nearest Airport: Lilabari Airport, Tezpur Airport, and Guwahati Airport.
Nearest Railway Station: Harmuti train station in Assam, Arunachal does not have a railway station.
Best Time to visit Arunachal Pradesh: April and October
Here’s a list of 10 famous Arunachal Pradesh Festivals that you should know more about:
1. Losar Festival
- The Losar festival in Arunachal Pradesh is celebrated by the Monpa tribe to welcome a new year. The Monpa tribe comes from the West Kemang and Tamang districts of the state.
- In North-East India, Tawang is a top-rated tourist destination. The festival lasts for about 15 days and is usually celebrated in the month of February or early March.
- During this festival of Arunachal Pradesh, people clean their houses, hoist their religious flags, offer prayers and read holy scriptures.
- Lamps are lit with butter and the people of Arunachal Pradesh worship their local deity for the welfare of society. You can also get a taste of their local cuisine and local drinks during the festival.
2. Ziro Festival of Music
- It is the most happening and the biggest outdoor music festival in Arunachal Pradesh. It is like the state’s own Sunburn Festival.
- Music lovers from all over India and North East India gather in Arunachal Pradesh for the Ziro Festival.
- Many international and domestic music artists perform in this four-day-long festival.
- If you want to know about different cultures and get a taste of the music of Arunachal Pradesh, this is the best time to do that.
3. Solung Festival
- It is an agricultural festival celebrated during the monsoon by the Arunachal Pradesh people.
- It is a 10-day long festival celebrated by the Adi community. It is celebrated in the Lower Dibang Valley district, East Siang district, Upper Siang district, and Upper Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.
- The celebration consists of the preparation of the local beer, Apong, Indian bison, and pigs slaughtered on the first day. On the second day, a feast is arranged for the relatives, neighbors, children, and women.
- On the fourth day, a fowl is sacrificed by a family member, on the seventh day the men make bows and arrows and fasten them on the doors of each house in the village.
- On the tenth day of this festival of Arunachal, villagers uproot weak plants from the paddy field and also remove insects. They do this with the hope that the Goddess will remove insects and worms from their fields.
4. Pangsau Pass Winter Festival
- This famous festival of Arunachal Pradesh started in 2007 in the winter season and became very popular in the state.
- Pangsua Pass Winter Festival (PPWF) is a three-day fest, celebrated in Nampong, in the month of January each year.
- The people wear tribal dresses perform folk dances (traditional dance of Arunachal Pradesh) and sing folk songs as a tradition of Arunachal Pradesh. There is also an exhibition of handicraft and handloom articles.
5. Nyokum Festival
- It is the festival of the Nyishi tribe of Arunachal, it is celebrated every year on 28th February every year in the East Kemang district, Kurung Kummey district, Lower Subansiri district, and Papumpar district.
- Nyok means Land and Kum means People. It is a 2-day festival that involves dancing, singing, and gathering of local people.
- Rituals and prayers are performed by the priest for the harmony and prosperity of the people as part of the culture of Arunachal Pradesh. The locals also perform a form of Arunachal Pradesh traditional dance.
6. Dree Festival
- Dree Festival is celebrated by the Apatani tribe of the Lower Subansiri district.
- In this festival, the tribal people pray to the deities of Tamu, Danyi, Metii, and Harniang by sacrificing fowls and animals.
- Prayers are offered to God to protect the plants and crops from insects and pests.
7.Siang River Festival (Yomgo River Festival)
- It is celebrated annually to bring communal harmony, it is celebrated in Yingkiong, Tuting, and Pasighat.
- During this festival, you will get to witness Adventure activities like river rafting, food festivals, traditional boat race, paragliding, etc.
- Several districts also organize handloom and handicraft exhibitions.
8. Sanken (Sangken)
- This festival is celebrated for 3 days mainly by the Khampi tribe of the Lohit district on 14th February.
- People bathe the Idol of Lord Buddha, which marks the beginning of the New year. Prayers are offered by beating drums and gongs. They also sprinkle water on each other after bathing the Buddha to exchange greetings.
- Drinking, killing animals, gambling, and cutting trees are prohibited during this time.
- On the final day, the Idol is taken back to the temple followed by a community feast.
9. Boori Boot
- This festival is celebrated by the Hill Miris community in February for 3 days. It celebrates the successful harvest in the state.
- It is a get-together where people offer prayers to the spirit of Boori Boot, to keep them disease-free and prosperous.
- Nibu, the high priest performs the rituals and sacrifices, and the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm.
10. Bascon Festival
- It is celebrated by the Galo tribe in the month of November. The culture and heritage of the Galo tribe are celebrated for three days.
- Several ceremonies and vibrant dances are a part of this festival where all the members participate actively. It involves a cultural dance of Arunachal Pradesh.
You should visit the state to witness the beautiful dance forms of Arunachal Pradesh, the culture of Arunachal Pradesh, festivals in Arunachal Pradesh, and the music of Arunachal Pradesh. You will be mesmerized by the rich culture and beauty of the place.
