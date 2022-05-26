News
Letters: Start with the high cost of college. And what loans can be spent on
What loans are for
The issue of student debt is huge and has to be dealt with. Forgiveness is not the answer. As soon as a round of “forgiveness” concludes then the next batch of student loans starts and the whole process begins anew.
There are no easy answers but to start with the high cost of college needs to be addressed.
Also, what a “student loan” can be used for should also be addressed. Some of my children have amassed fairly large student debt (against my advice, I have paid for most of their real education costs). I was a bit shocked to find out the loan funds can be used for anything … spring break trips, cars, nights out for fun, jewelry, etc. Put limits on the use of the “student loan” funds to cover only education costs, i.e. tuition, books and basic housing (not luxury apartments).
Tom Deans, New Richmond
School shootings
Of course it’s the guns. You couldn’t do that with a bow and arrow.
Mary DePrey, Roseville
Politicians
Want to do something to reduce gun violence? Then stop electing the wrong politicians.
Neil Fagerhaugh, Hugo
The list of suspects
In response to the latest fusillade of mass shootings, Sen. Ted Cruz blames “Democrats and a lot of folks in the media,” Fox News commentators point to inadequate security measures, and the National Rifle Association trots out its usual lamentations about mental instability.
But one thing is missing from their usual list of suspects: guns.
The ready availability and access to firearms is a constant feature in all of these massacres.
The shedding of these crocodile tears is a crock; the facilitators of the repeated tragedies ought to do something about the constant culprit: firearms.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Not funny
By now we may all have seen George Bush’s remark confusing the Iraq War with the one going on in the Ukraine. It would have been funny and embarrassing to say the least, but for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives in the Iraq War that was lied about from the beginning, including many of our own U.S. men and women.
Instead, it is neither funny nor embarrassing, but a tragedy. Nothing to laugh about.
And now it is happening again in Ukraine, and if we don’t get our act together and use diplomacy and negotiations, not more weapons, which make matters worse, we could be looking at a much more tragic event — like the end of civilization.
Mr. Bush even tried to correct his mistake saying, well, he was 75. How many 75-year-olds and older take that as an insult to our intelligence? Sorry, Mr President, you lose again.
Patty Guerrero, Sts Paul
Fair?
I just read an article where the Ramsey County Board reports it costs $25,000 in staff time to handle the Ramsey County Fair. The commissioners have sent the Fair Board a contract letting them know they can no longer store items in the barn on the property, everything must be cleaned up in 24 hours and the Fair Board must cover liability insurance.
The board and county manager have approved payments to John Thompson for $43,380.00 since 2020. The payments were made for Thompson to prepare and participate in meetings about equity. His rate of pay was mostly $100 per hour. This is the same John Thompson serving in our Legislature with abuse allegations, unethical behavior, false claims against police officers, made terroristic threats against the citizens of Hugo and as far as I can see obstructed justice when an officer pulled his daughter over recently.
The board is OK paying Thompson over $40,000 but concerned about $25,000 in staff time for the Fair?
Debbie Reiter, Shoreview
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra pauses to react to shootings in Uvalde, reflect on Parkland
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra preempted his initial pregame comments ahead of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics to reflect on Tuesday’s school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.
“Before I start,” Spoelstra said from the interview podium, “I would like to just say something. Obviously, it was just tragic news yesterday. I left shootaround the other day, and it was before Game 1, I went straight to school to pick up my boys. My wife used to be a junior high teacher. We’re just devastated by the news.
“I can’t even imagine what that community and the families are feeling in that kind of scenario, going to school and seeing all the police cars and everything.
“I think there’s certainly – after continued events, there’s a call to action. I think everybody is trying to figure out a way to be heard, to force some kind of change from the people that can make change. I just really feel for all the families.”
Spoelstra then was asked to reflect on the chilling reality of the shootings coming just over four years after the school horrors in Parkland, and how he deals with it as a parent.
“Compartmentalize. It is tough. It’s very tough,” he said. “My wife and I had kind of a tough afternoon reflecting on it last night for those very reasons, and it does feel like just yesterday that we were going up there and spending time in that community, and just the shock that it was happening, so real in our neighborhood really, in our community. But it just continues to happen.
“I know everybody is saying that there needs to be a call to action, and I think what this is forcing people to do is just to figure it out, including myself. We don’t have the answers, but we want to be heard to be able to force change to the people that can actually make the change.”
Yankee notebook: Stanton on IL with calf strain, Gallo back from COVID, LeMahieu still out
When Aaron Boone sat down for his pregame press conference on Wednesday, the Yankees still had not released their starting lineup for the day. This came on the heels of DJ LeMahieu abruptly getting scratched from the lineup on Tuesday and Giancarlo Stanton leaving mid-game with a lower leg malady.
Boone was asked about Stanton, and his initial update was mostly a nothing burger.
“I don’t have a lot for you guys yet,” the manager said. “He just got here and got his MRI. We’re waiting to get that read.”
Then, less than 45 minutes before the game, it was announced Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. Joey Gallo was also reinstated from the COVID IL.
It certainly does not seem like Stanton’s injury is very serious, but it was enough for the big man to pull himself out of a tight game in the seventh inning, and has now warranted some time on the shelf, something that Boone did concede was a possibility before the move was made official.
“I just talked to him, he is feeling pretty good,” Boone said. “We hope that he said something early enough to where this doesn’t become long.”
The big question around Stanton has been how much he’ll play the outfield, how that affects his offense, and now, if that had any impact on his health. Boone was questioned about whether the lower leg problem would limit Stanton’s defensive innings moving forward or his willingness to put him in the field once he’s healthy again.
“It won’t. We’ll go with him when he’s healthy,” Boone responded. “I think G and I both feel this way, playing the outfield is probably something that aids him in staying healthy. We obviously can’t push him too much. I don’t think it changes much.”
The manager said there’s also no set formula for Stanton’s defensive deployment or a magic number they try to meet over a certain amount of time.
“It kind of varies week to week,” he noted. “There was a week where he and I both felt like he needed a couple DH days in a row. There were other times where we probably played him two or three times in a row in the outfield. He and I have gotten really good at communicating with each other as we try and lay out the next days. It varies.”
NO DJ FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW
LeMahieu, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match with Baltimore, spoke at his locker about the left wrist discomfort that has kept him out for the last two games. He was also out of the starting nine on Monday, which Boone said was just a typical rest day.
“I literally just picked up a bat on Monday in the cage before the game and couldn’t swing really,” LeMahieu divulged. “I don’t remember doing anything. It’s very strange.”
The MRI on his wrist did not show anything alarming and the team doctors gave him a cortisone shot.
“Because there’s nothing on the MRI, I’m hoping this cortisone knocks it right out.”
LeMahieu has not been placed on the injured list.
MORE INJURY NEWS
Stop me if you’ve heard this one recently: another Yankee reliever is going on the injured list.
This time, it’s Jonathan Loaisiga, who joins Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman as members of the Yankee bullpen to go down in the last four days.
“He’s got some shoulder discomfort that he’s been dealing with,” Boone said on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s going to go on the IL. [David] McKay is here. There’s a lot of moving parts in there.”
Boone did his best to explain his understanding of the situation, with the typical caveat that he is not a doctor and does not have the full information.
“He’s gone through some tests in the last couple days,” Boone reported. “It’s similar to what he dealt with last year, just not as severe. It’s probably something that, as a precaution, we need to be smart here and take a couple weeks. Hopefully that’s all it is.”
He did confirm that Loaisiga has been shut down from throwing, even though the team believes that this is something “minor”. For many, the immediate thought here is that the Yankees’ bullpen is in shambles. Losing Loaisiga, Green and Chapman — probably their three most important relievers from last year’s team — is unquestionably a big hit. But the manager of the team cannot think that way, and Boone was quick to spin the unfortunate situation into a potential positive.
“It’s a great opportunity for people that we’re really excited about to step up and step into roles,” Boone said. Two obvious candidates for a larger role are Clarke Schmidt and Ron Marinaccio. Both pitchers are rookies who made the Opening Day roster this season but have been back and forth between Triple-A and the big club. Schmidt has thrown 13 innings for the Yankees this season while Marinaccio has only seen 4.2, mostly in garbage time.
Boone also said he does not think that the shoulder discomfort has contributed to Loaisiga’s major struggles this year, as the problem crept up only a few days ago.
“We look forward to getting Lo back and pitching like he’s capable of. He’s not far off as far as his stuff and his repertoire.”
MacKenzie Scott’s $6 million gift will ‘supercharge’ Big Brothers Big Sisters’ strategic planning
Pat Sukhum, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, was in the thick of planning for the youth-mentoring program’s annual gala last month when he got a cryptic email asking if he had time to take a call.
Sure, Sukhum said, he had an open window at 6 p.m. Would that work?
When the phone rang on April 26, Sukhum was sitting at his kitchen table in Minneapolis. On the line was a representative of billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, the caller said, would be receiving $6 million — the largest single donation in the nonprofit organization’s 102-year history.
“I stood up, and the chair fell back,” he said. “She was so kind and so gracious, and I kept interrupting her with my hooting and hollering. I don’t think I’ve ever been less professional on a call in my life. Emotion just was overtaking me.”
The gift to the youth mentoring organization, announced on Tuesday, was part of a $122.6 million contribution Scott gave to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The Twin Cities chapter will use the money “to revamp the organization in a way that will create greater impact” and recruit more mentors, especially male volunteers, Sukhum said.
The $6 million donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities is one of a number of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made to charities and racial-equity causes. In all, Scott has donated more than $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits since 2020.
The timing of the gift, which amounts to more than the organization’s annual $5 million budget, couldn’t have been better, Sukhum said.
“We’re almost serendipitously going into strategic planning at the end of this year,” he said. “We were going into that long before we learned about this gift, but it does allow us to supercharge that opportunity and really look at our programs and refine, revamp, refresh, reset what we’re doing. … That’s what we’re so excited about: getting to go into strategic planning with an opportunity to really think big and actually be able to execute some of those ideas.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities’ commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion are in “absolute alignment” with Scott’s support of equity and the needs of underrepresented people, he said.
“She absolutely is playing in the space of greater equity, greater inclusion,” he said. “She speaks often – and supports often – organizations focused on youth development. I believe in our mission to such a degree and believe in the power of it, I actually assumed (a gift from Scott) might be inevitable. But it was still, ultimately, this wonderful surprise. I was somehow stunned and hooting and hollering at the same time.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities had a celebration on Tuesday to share the news with staff.
“We told them last week, ‘Hey, come to this event. We’ve got a big surprise to tell you about,’” he said. “As we approached the meeting, we started to hear some rumblings about what people thought the surprise was going to be. The predominant theories were: bike rack, basketball hoop in the parking lot, or the big one was, ‘We’re getting an ice cream machine.’ It speaks to both the scale at which we operate, and what a surprise this was to us. This gives us the opportunity to think so much bigger.”
Scott contributed more than $48 million to six local nonprofits in March, including Planned Parenthood North Central States, which received an unexpected donation of $20 million, and St. Paul-based Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, which received $13.5 million.
Last year, St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre and Minneapolis’ Arts Midwest received major grants from Scott. A series of Twin Cities nonprofits such as the YWCA of St. Paul and Casa de Esperanza also received unsolicited grants in December 2020.
