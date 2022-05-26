News
Live updates | Slain child’s father: Police were unprepared
The Associated Press
The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.
Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren’t charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others.
A school neighbor, Juan Carranza, says onlookers shouted at officers to go inside but they didn’t.
Authorities say the massacre inside a locked classroom lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation says Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.
____
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
— Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting
— Stories are emerging about the lives of the children and teachers killed
— Many questions remain to be answered
___
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
UVALDE, Texas — The rifle used in the Texas elementary school shooting is known as a “DDM4 Rifle.” It’s modeled after the M4 carbine, the U.S. military’s go-to rifle, according to a blog post by the gun’s maker, Daniel Defense.
The Daniel Defense rifle can be classified as an AR-15 type. A key difference between the Daniel Defense rifle and the M4 carbine is that the military’s version can switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst depending on the model.
AR-15-type rifles can be purchased for as little as $400, but the Daniel Defense rifle is on the high-end of around $2,000 or more. These rifles can also be financed, with customers paying less than $100 a month.
The Daniel Defense rifle is not sold with sights. According to pictures of the shooter’s guns posted on Instagram, he appears to have purchased a battery-powered holographic sight that typically sells for around $725.
A sniper’s scope uses magnification to aid in hitting targets from a great distance. Holographic sights are designed to speed up the process of short-range shooting by helping to fix on targets more quickly.
___
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
Biden was speaking at the White House before signing an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
He that he would visit Texas with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”
“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” he said. “And we must ask, when it God’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”
___
WASHINGTON — The State Department says the school shooting in Texas and other mass casualty incidents are hurting America’s standing abroad and giving comfort to U.S. rivals and adversaries.
Spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday incidents like these not only cause damage to the U.S. global reputation but also upset and confuse friends and allies who don’t understand how they can continue to happen.
“The fact is that what happens in this country is magnified on the world stage,” Price told reporters a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in the Texas school shooting. “And countries around the world, people around the world, are going to fixate on what transpires here — oftentimes out of envy, but again that’s when we’re at our best.”
Price said the shootings “will have implications for our standing” and the U.S. diplomats posted around the world are “very mindful of that.”
He said that despite the State Department’s foreign policy focus, the shootings hit American diplomats as “a real punch to the gut.”
___
A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
___
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
___
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
___
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he’s “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
Spencer Steer off to good start after call-up to Saints
The Twins’ continuous need to dip down to St. Paul for talent this season has had a domino effect throughout the organization, with players at all levels in the system reaping the benefits.
Infielder Spencer Steer, the latest addition to the Saints’ roster, has joined many others who have found that production is leading to opportunity.
The 24-year-old Steer was hitting .307 with eight homers and 30 RBIs for Double-A Wichita when he was called up Monday, and he made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. He’s been a productive hitter as a professional since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Oregon.
“He’s been swinging great,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire prior to the Saints’ 16-10 loss to Indianapolis in Wednesday’s Game 1 at CHS Field. “All the way through the minor leagues he’s done very well, and he’s pushed his way up here. He deserves a shot here, and he’s going to get it. He’s one step away, so hopefully he can do what he’s done everywhere else.”
After hitting a combined total of eight home runs in his first three seasons of pro ball, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Steer hit 24 last season.
“I changed my whole load and setup last year,” Steer said, “to try to get some power. So I’ve been working with the hitting coaches and hitting coordinators to build on that. The COVID break (which wiped out the 2020 minor league season) was when I really changed a lot of things. I used that time to my advantage.
“There was a lot of Zoom calls with my hitting coaches, but also a lot of hitting and sending videos. Ever since then it’s just see what works and what doesn’t. There’s a lot of trial and error.”
Steer said that not only has he dreamed of playing in the major leagues since he was a kid growing up in Long Beach, Calif., he has long viewed it as a realistic possibility.
“I’ve always been stubborn about that; I’ve probably felt that way since Little League,” Steer said. “That’s never changed for me. I’m not going to do this just for the experience. I’m doing it because I think I can play in the major leagues.”
Steer played second base on Tuesday and again in Game 1 on Wednesday before moving over to third base in Game 2. He considers third base his best position but knows that being able to play multiple positions will only increase his opportunities of reaching the big leagues.
After going 1 for 4 in his Triple-A debut, Steer was 1 for 2 with two runs in Wednesday’s opener.
“It’s always an awesome moment when you get the call-up,” Steer said. “With St. Paul being right next to Minneapolis, that’s the ultimate goal. It’s really awesome to have it so close, and to get to know the area.”
BRIEFLY
Wednesday’s Game 2 didn’t start until 8:30 after the 26-run, 23-hit Game 1.
Chi Chi Gonzalez started Game 2 for the Saints in place of Devin Smeltzer, who was called up by the Twins and is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the Royals.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
“Go in there! Go in there!” nearby women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in.
Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a nearby funeral home who ran away uninjured.
He then exchanged fire with a school district security officer, ran inside and fired on two arriving Uvalde police officers who were outside the building, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. All the law enforcement officers were injured, he said.
Hours later, Considine said authorities did not know for sure whether the school resource officer exchanged gunfire with Ramos.
Ramos charged into one classroom and began to kill, a law enforcement official said.
He “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told CNN. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
All those killed were in the same classroom, he said.
Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said it was “within 40 minutes or so” from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer and when the SWAT-like Border Patrol team shot him. Law enforcement officials later said it was unclear if the gunman and the security officer had fired on one another.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
Carranza felt the officers should have entered the school sooner.
“There were more of them, there was just one of him,” he said.
Uvalde is a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home. Neighbors called police when she staggered outside and they saw she had been shot in the face, Considine said.
Ramos had legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.
Investigators shed no light on the motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded. Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
About a half-hour before the mass shooting, Ramos sent the first of three online messages, Abbott said. Ramos wrote that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman. In the last note, sent about 15 minutes before he reached Robb Elementary, he said he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. Investigators said Ramos did not specify which school.
Ramos sent the private, one-to-one text messages via Facebook, and they were “discovered after the terrible tragedy,” company spokesman Andy Stone said. He said Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Grief engulfed Uvalde as details emerged of the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.
The dead included Eliahna Garcia, an outgoing 10-year-old who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth-grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, with 17 years’ experience whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.
“You can just tell by their angelic smiles that they were loved,” Uvalde Schools Superintendent Hal Harrell said, fighting back tears as he recalled the children and teachers killed. “That they loved coming to school, that they were just precious individuals.”
Amid calls around the U.S. for tighter restrictions on firearms, the Republican governor repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among Texas young people and argued that tougher gun laws in Chicago, New York and California are ineffective.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor, interrupted Wednesday’s news conference, calling the tragedy “predictable.” Pointing his finger at Abbott, he said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen.” O’Rourke was escorted out as some in the room yelled at him, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin calling him a “sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue!”
Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation and has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Siria Arizmendi, the aunt of victim Eliahna Garcia, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
The attack in the predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The Uvalde tragedy was the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent years. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of the massacre at a Texas elementary school. When the constitutional amendment on carrying guns was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
In a somber address hours after the attack, Biden pleaded for Americans to “stand up to the gun lobby.”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston, with the Texas governor and both of the state’s Republican U.S. senators scheduled to speak.
Ramos drop other hints on social media that something was going to happen in the days and hours before the massacre.
On the day he bought his second weapon last week, an Instagram account that investigators say apparently belonged to Ramos carried a photo of two AR-15-style rifles. That post was tagged to another Instagram user, asking her to share the picture.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram said it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings.
Investigators are also looking at an account on TikTok, possibly belonging to the shooter, with a profile that reads: “Kids be scared IRL,” which stands for “in real life.”
Investigators do not yet know why Ramos targeted the school, said McCraw of the Department of Public Safety.
“We don’t see a motive or catalyst right now,” he said.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving at the town civic center with Bibles and therapy dogs. Three children and an adult remained at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
The close-knit community, built around a shaded central square, includes many Hispanic families who have lived there for generations. It sits amid fields of cabbage, onions, carrots and other vegetables. But many of the steadiest jobs are supplied by companies that produce construction materials.
Residents are knitted together by family and friendship, said Joe Ruiz, a pastor who was born and raised in Uvalde and has children and grandchildren there.
“Everybody knows everybody or is connected to everybody,” said Ruiz.
His cousin’s wife, he said, was one of the teachers killed in the attack.
___
Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills and Elliot Spagat in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Projecting Orlando’s starting lineup depending on whom the Magic pick No. 1
The Orlando Magic landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft not only has the potential to significantly alter their long-term outlook but will change their short-term future too.
Top picks typically have significant roles for their teams as rookies. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, the Nos. 5 and 8 picks in last year’s draft, opened the season as starters. Suggs (27.2 minutes) and Wagner (30.7) both averaged at least 27 minutes.
Expect the Magic, who are in the midst of a rebuild, to give whoever they pick at No. 1 plenty of opportunities to develop as a rookie.
What does that mean for the 2022-23 season? Likely changed roles and rotations from this past season — including a different starting lineup.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are among the top prospects.
But based on intel gathered during last week’s scouting combine, rival executives and scouts believe the No. 1 pick will come down to Holmgren and Smith.
Both would fit needs of the Magic in their own ways while also altering how Orlando would start games at some point during the season.
Here are projections of how the Magic’s starting lineup may look depending on who they draft on June 23:
Magic’s 2022-23 starting lineup with Holmgren
PG: Markelle Fultz; SG: Cole Anthony; SF: Franz Wagner; PF: Wendell Carter Jr.; C: Chet Holmgren
Regardless of whom the Magic draft next month, Wagner and Carter are near locks to be a part of the starting group after their 2021-22 seasons.
And after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, Fultz will likely start at one of the backcourt positions. Fultz, who averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20 minutes (18 games) in 2021-22, proved to be the Magic’s best guard distributor, setting up teammates for open looks in a variety of ways.
That leaves two starting roles — one in the backcourt and frontcourt — to fill.
The Magic drafting Holmgren would make it less likely that Mo Bamba, a starter for the 2021-22 season who’s entering restricted free agency, returns to Orlando. It’s hard seeing Jonathan Isaac stepping into a starting role immediately after missing the previous two seasons while rehabbing from a torn left ACL he suffered in August 2020.
Orlando used a bigger starting frontcourt — Wagner, Carter and Bamba — for most of last season. This lineup with Wagner, Carter and Holmgren in the frontcourt would offer a similar look. Holmgren would provide the rim protection coach Jamahl Mosley values defensively while also being able to space the floor and be an offensive sparkplug.
The last starting spot in the backcourt comes down to Anthony and Suggs — last year’s backcourt starters.
Although his outside shot was up and down in 2021-22, Anthony’s more reliable 3-point shooting would help open up the floor for this lineup and would help him earn the starting nod.
Suggs, Anthony and Fultz all would have significant roles regardless of who starts.
Magic’s 2022-23 starting lineup with Smith
PG: Markelle Fultz; SG: Jalen Suggs; SF: Franz Wagner; PF: Jabari Smith; C: Wendell Carter Jr.
Smith would be one of the Magic’s better shooters from Day One if Orlando drafted him.
His insertion into the starting group will help open up the floor for a Magic team that’s finished in the bottom-four of 3-point shooting the previous two seasons.
If the Magic drafted Smith, it’d likely come down to him and Bamba — if he’s still on the roster — for the starting spot. The nod may go to Smith in that situation to help bolster the Magic’s starting unit with shooting.
Because of the frontcourt’s spacing, Suggs — who struggled with his 3-point shot as a rookie (21.4%) — may better fit in this group as a starting guard alongside Fultz.
This unit would also give the Magic a versatile and switchable defensive group.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
