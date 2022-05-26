MacKenzie Scott’s $6 million gift will ‘supercharge’ Big Brothers Big Sisters’ strategic planning

Pat Sukhum, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, was in the thick of planning for the youth-mentoring program’s annual gala last month when he got a cryptic email asking if he had time to take a call.

Sure, Sukhum said, he had an open window at 6 p.m. Would that work?

When the phone rang on April 26, Sukhum was sitting at his kitchen table in Minneapolis. On the line was a representative of billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, the caller said, would be receiving $6 million — the largest single donation in the nonprofit organization’s 102-year history.

“I stood up, and the chair fell back,” he said. “She was so kind and so gracious, and I kept interrupting her with my hooting and hollering. I don’t think I’ve ever been less professional on a call in my life. Emotion just was overtaking me.”

The gift to the youth mentoring organization, announced on Tuesday, was part of a $122.6 million contribution Scott gave to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The Twin Cities chapter will use the money “to revamp the organization in a way that will create greater impact” and recruit more mentors, especially male volunteers, Sukhum said.

The $6 million donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities is one of a number of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made to charities and racial-equity causes. In all, Scott has donated more than $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits since 2020.

The timing of the gift, which amounts to more than the organization’s annual $5 million budget, couldn’t have been better, Sukhum said.

“We’re almost serendipitously going into strategic planning at the end of this year,” he said. “We were going into that long before we learned about this gift, but it does allow us to supercharge that opportunity and really look at our programs and refine, revamp, refresh, reset what we’re doing. … That’s what we’re so excited about: getting to go into strategic planning with an opportunity to really think big and actually be able to execute some of those ideas.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities’ commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion are in “absolute alignment” with Scott’s support of equity and the needs of underrepresented people, he said.

“She absolutely is playing in the space of greater equity, greater inclusion,” he said. “She speaks often – and supports often – organizations focused on youth development. I believe in our mission to such a degree and believe in the power of it, I actually assumed (a gift from Scott) might be inevitable. But it was still, ultimately, this wonderful surprise. I was somehow stunned and hooting and hollering at the same time.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities had a celebration on Tuesday to share the news with staff.

Related Articles Local News |

With St. Paul community center ailing, Keith Ellison’s office demands reforms at Cameroon Community organization

Local News |

Ramsey County eyes potential homeless crisis as $53M in shelter funding dries up

Local News |

Homeless encampments growing again in St. Paul as relief funding runs out

Local News |

Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets, tax documents show

Local News |

Ten of the new Bush Foundation Fellows hail from St. Paul, east metro

“We told them last week, ‘Hey, come to this event. We’ve got a big surprise to tell you about,’” he said. “As we approached the meeting, we started to hear some rumblings about what people thought the surprise was going to be. The predominant theories were: bike rack, basketball hoop in the parking lot, or the big one was, ‘We’re getting an ice cream machine.’ It speaks to both the scale at which we operate, and what a surprise this was to us. This gives us the opportunity to think so much bigger.”

Scott contributed more than $48 million to six local nonprofits in March, including Planned Parenthood North Central States, which received an unexpected donation of $20 million, and St. Paul-based Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, which received $13.5 million.

Last year, St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre and Minneapolis’ Arts Midwest received major grants from Scott. A series of Twin Cities nonprofits such as the YWCA of St. Paul and Casa de Esperanza also received unsolicited grants in December 2020.