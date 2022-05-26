Finance
Medical Audits – Why You Need One Right Away
Audits are important tools that ensure the proper management of finances with a strict adherence to established rules and regulations why exploring areas where internal process improvements can be implemented.
For physicians and healthcare providers, the importance of audits, particularly for medical claims cannot be overestimated. Generally, there are two major areas where claims audits present better medical operations practices. First, the audits of operations within your practice also termed as self-audit, is used to determine grey areas, areas where mistakes are being made and areas where improvements can be made to drive significant difference. The other is the audit of the claims administrator.
In the absence of proper management, medical claims can be very costly and complicated. It can even go as far as damaging business reputation. Irrespective of the area being explored by the audit, an audit process generally:
• Locates errors made in medical billing
• Proffers solutions for improving recovery opportunities and
• Ensures that a medical establishment and practice is in tune with the latest compliance guides and regulation that govern medical claims
There are also many other benefits of medical audit claims.
The medical administrator audit claims highlighted above is an independent audit that aims to identify discrepancies in both lost monetary opportunities and adherence to regulations. It is an audit that show how your claims are being handled by the claims administrator and a string reiteration of your commitment to being frugal with every penny being spent as well as ensuring that it is being spent as it should.
This audit is very important as the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services has reported that as many as 12.7 percent of Medicare fee-for-service claims have errors. No matter the size of your medical practice and number of employees, audits serve a great purpose.
To remain thorough, audits should also not be done once but slated for a routine check in order to improve the medical claims process over a longer span of time.
Such audits can be a Random Sample Audit, Hybrid or Comprehensive audit. The extended benefits of a self-audit also include:
• Preventing and lowering the chances of improper payments
• Ensuring the accurate submission of claims
• Improving patient care
• Lowering the need for an external audit
• Reiterating the need for corrupt-free practices within the staff and organization as a whole
Self-audits require thorough examinations of the claims process within your organization and your employed medical practices, it also helps you to make the best evaluation of areas of “risk” that are most susceptible to errors.
Building a Better BRIC-Trap
In a 2003 research paper Goldman Sachs argued that the combination of countries Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) has the economic potential to be larger than the G6 in US dollar terms by 2050. The countries are forecast to encompass over 40% of the world’s population and hold a combined GDP of nearly $15 trillion dollars. Goldman predicts China and India will be dominant global suppliers of manufactured goods and services and that Brazil and Russia will be dominant suppliers of raw materials. Brazil and Russia would form logical commodity suppliers to China and India; cooperation amongst the four countries would create a powerful economic block.
Although the relationships are logical, it is not a no-brainer that the potential will be realized. Take a look at these headlines.
- 3/06 Radio Free Europe – Russia/China: ‘Partners’ Struggle With an Unequal Relationship
- 4/05 Economist – Brazil and China: Falling out of love
- 10/05 Wall Street Journal – Brazil Regrets its China Affair
However, these opportunities are too great to not find common ground.
- 7/06 Chinese Gov.cn – Year of Russia in China helps deepen strategic partnership of cooperation
- 9/06 Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the US – Top Chinese legislator hails China-Brazil economic relations. China and Brazil will meet their goal of bringing bilateral trade to 20 billion dollars in 2007.
- 11/06 China Daily- China, India trade to hit US$20b this year. Bilateral trade between China and India is expected to hit US$20 billion this year, fulfilling the target set by both governments two years ahead of schedule
Each country is acutely aware of the potential benefits, so these relationships will be handled with care.
Investors who have recognized this opportunity have profited. An equal-weighted basket of ETFs representing each country – Brazil (EWZ), Russia (TRF), India (IFN) and China (FXI) returned over 45% last year. Significantly outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM, +24%) which includes all of the emerging market countries. This has Wall Street feverishly creating new products to capture this trend. Claymore introduced the first BRIC ETF last fall (EEB) that tracks liquid U.S. exchange-listed ADRs and GDRs. However, is Claymore’s allocation of 49% Brazil, 31% in China, 14% India and 6% the ideal allocation? Last year Claymore’s allocation missed much of Russia’s gains as the Russian ETF (TRF) returned 62%.
Individual investors no longer have to wait on Wall Street’s products. Low cost brokers and basket trading have made it financially feasible and practical to create your own “pseudo-ETF.” Read my article on low cost basket trading for more details.
Currently, I am using two pseudo-ETFs to invest in the BRIC theme. The first is composed of stocks that provide raw materials and supplies necessary for the industrialization of the BRIC economies. The second is simply an equal-weighted basket of EWZ, TRF, IFN and FXI. I prefer this approach versus the Claymore, since I can control the allocations. So, if you only want broad exposure use the Wall Street products or a variation similar to mine.
That being said, I am in the process of reconstructing the second method. I believe in the long run more upside will be realized by addressing specific problems facing the BRIC countries as opposed to the broad-brush approach. So, the second ETF will be composed of stocks that address two major problems facing the BRICs – pollution management and logistics/transportation. I will address logistics and transportation in a subsequent article.
Pollution Management:
China’s rapid economic growth has had some very costly unintended consequences. Pan Yue, vice minister of China’s State Environmental Protection Administration, summed up the problem, in a November 2006 commentary republished in the Wall Street Journal, that “China is dangerously near a crisis point” with its environment. A third of China’s people drink substandard water and a third breathe badly polluted air, according to Pan. “True, China has made the kind of economic advances in three decades that required 100 years in Western countries. But China has also suffered a century’s worth of environmental damage in 30 years.”
China can no longer neglect this problem as it is costing the country an estimated 10% of GDP every year. That equates to more than US$200 billion a year. Also the impact of pollution on human health has become more obvious and is leading to social unrest of affected citizens. In a report released in June of 2006, Zhu Guangyao, deputy chief of the State Environmental Protection Agency stated that “The Chinese government will mobilize all forces available to solve the pollution problems that are causing serious harm to people’s health.” In other words, serious dollars will be thrown at this problem to the tune of $125 billion. The authorities plan to spend about $125 billion over the next five years to improve water supply and waste water treatment, according to recent reports in the official media. More than $43 billion has been earmarked for sewage treatment plants in urban areas.
China’s problem is much larger than the other BRIC countries, but they are facing similar issues. I believe that the following companies will be major benefactors from this clean-up effort.
Veolia Environment (VE) is world leader in environmental services operating in four complementary segments: water management, waste management, energy management and passenger transportation. In January, it won its 21st contract in China. It operates in 19 of the 34 Chinese provinces serving the water needs of 20.59 million people. The company is also very active in Russia. Since 1991 Veolia Water has had a majority stake in “Saint Petersburg – Pure water”, a company specializing in research into leakage from municipal water supply networks. In 2002 Veolia Water became the leading international water services company operating in Russia from Moscow and currently from St. Petersburg.
SUEZ (SZE) provides equipment and services that protect the environment worldwide. Its activities include drinking water production and distribution, waste water collection and treatment, and waste treatment and recovery. The company operates 20 joint ventures in China. These joint ventures treat or manage water distributed to 13.5 million people in major cities including Shanghai.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is the Americas’ largest water utility and #3 worldwide. The company provides water and sewage services in the territory of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It distributes water to approximately 22.6 million people and also provides sewage services to approximately 18.3 million people.
Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) is the fourth and final company in the environmental segment of the basket. The company, through its subsidiary, Covanta Energy Corporation, engages in the development, construction, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the conversion of waste-to-energy and independent power production in the United States and internationally. Covanta has a long history in China and just recently announced a joint-venture partnership with Chongqing Iron & Steel to participate in China’s rapidly growing waste-to-energy market.
These four stocks will form the one pillar of the revamped BRIC “pseudo-ETF.” The other pillar will be comprised of stocks in the logistics and transportation sectors. Why those sectors? By some estimates, logistics accounts for 40 per cent of the cost of goods sold and four-fifths of production-cycle time in China. This compares with around 10 per cent of the cost of goods sold in the US. The antiquated logistic approaches combined with the fractured highways / railways and primitive modes of transpiration are tremendous opportunities for efficiency improvements.
Types of Prescription Glasses Lens
Nowadays, there are many online eyeglass stores on the internet. People like to buy eyeglass online because they cost cheaper. The prescription glasses for sale at the local store are usually expensive. By purchasing the prescription glasses online, you will be able to save a great deal of money.
Polycarbonate glasses are specifically designed to be resistant against high impact. People who are involved in the sports activities need to wear polycarbonate glasses. The polycarbonate glasses won’t become broken or get scratched.
Aspheric lenses are different than the standard lenses. Most aspheric lenses have a spherical shape. The surface of the aspheric lenses can be made up of different curvature degrees. It has a thinner and flatter appearance compare with other lenses. Aspheric lenses have a larger viewable portion in comparison with the standard lenses.
Polarized prescription glasses can block off the light that bounce back from the water or flat surface. The lens is designed in such as way that the sunlight glare is reduced during performing sports activity. Polarized sunglasses can also be worn during driving.
Photochromic lenses are lenses that can change color when a light shines on it. The materials of the photochromic lenses can be glass or plastic. If you wear photochromic glasses, you don’t have to wear sunglasses anymore. Photochromic lens will not become darker inside the car if the windshield blocks the ultraviolet sun rays.
Bifocal lens is multifocal lenses that are splitted into two sections. The upper part of the prescription glass corrects the farsightedness while the lower parts correct the nearsightednesss. Bifocals lens is commonly worn by senior people that are aged 40 and above. Starting from age 40 years old, your eyesight will start to decline.
Trifocal lens are bifocals lens that have a third section. Trifocal lens helps people to see objects in the intermediate zone, such as the screen of your computer.
The shape of the lens depends largely on the type of vision problem you have. Concave lens is prescribed for people that suffer from nearsightedness. Convex lens is used on people that suffer from farsightedness problem. Astigmatism can be corrected by cylinder shaped lens. The purpose of the eyeglass lens is to focus the sunlight ray on the retina. It is best that you buy prescription glasses that are branded. Branded glasses are from higher quality materials so they cannot easily be damaged. The cost of a branded eyeglass is in between $200 – $700.
Why Working With Specialty Classic Car Lenders Will Make Your Purchase So Much Easier
Have you decided to buy a classic car or collector car? If so, you are probably looking for information on how to finance that purchase. This article will explain how to make the process easier to eliminate the problems many borrowers can face when financing a classic car or collector car purchase.
If there is only one thing you get out of this article, it is that you understand to compare specialty classic car and collector car lenders. Purchasing a classic car is not the same as purchasing your new daily commuter vehicle, and financing through your bank. A typical new car value can easily be determined by looking it up in a price guide, and easily calculated with depreciation due to miles and age. A classic car or collector car is quite different, and the value can be determined by many factors including how rare it is, the options on the vehicle, has it been restored or is it all original parts, etc. A typical lender may not know how to go about properly evaluating the true value, causing problems in the loan process, or making you pay higher interest rates since they don’t understand the true value of the car being purchased.
As is with any loan, it is dependent on your credit score. A score below 600 and you will probably be turned down by any lender. 600 to 700 may be good enough for a loan, but be prepared for higher interest rates. A score above 700 and you will sail through the loan process and receive the best interest rates. Most lenders will require 20% down on the car, so be prepared for this. If the cars value is hard to determine, such as most hot rods and other one of a kind models, 30% down may be required. Knowing this beforehand is important. The last thing you want to do is go through the loan process and fall in love with the car you are ready to buy, only to find that you do not have the initial down payment.
Classic car lenders will not expect you to have the car you want to buy found when you start the loan process. They understand that customers may be looking for a truly rare model or a specific car, option, color, etc. You will not be going to your local car lot to test drive whatever is there. Keeping this in mind, you will probably only have 30 to 60 days after being approved for a loan before you will have to reapply. The length of the loan through a specialty lender can be extended as well. Whereas a typical auto loan will be from 3 to 6 years, a specialty car lender may extend it from 12 to 15 years, depending on the loan amount. Be prepared for higher interest rates the longer the loan is.
You may choose to have your car inspected by a certified collector car inspector before purchasing it. More than likely the lender will also require an inspection before purchase, and they usually require you to choose one of their certified inspectors. Make sure you find what inspectors they suggest before going out on your own finding one, so you do not have to have two inspections. Inspections can be a bit pricey, depending on where the car is and what is being inspected.
When determining the loan amount, do not forget about extra money you may need. If you find the car you want out of state, you will probably want to see the car before purchasing it. There will be travel costs involved with that. If the car is far enough away, or is not in drivable condition, you will need to pay for transportation costs of the vehicle back. Sometimes insurance companies will not let you drive the car too far, even to get it home after the purchase. All this could add up to thousands of dollars, and can usually be rolled into the loan. Check with the lending officer for more details on this if required.
Financing your classic car purchase should not be a painful experience if you shop around with specialty lenders. I am not affiliated with any lender so I will not name any names of lenders to contact, but a simple search online brings up many reputable companies. Visit some classic car forums and ask some questions regarding certain lenders. More than likely someone has dealt with them, and forum members are more than willing to lend a hand to a new classic car owner. A smooth loan process will make the enjoyment of driving around town in your new classic car so much more enjoyable.
