Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.
Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death.
Floyd thanked hundreds of people who turned out to honor his brother, singing songs as they marched a block-long stretch to finish at the intersection.
The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.
The intersection quickly became known informally as George Floyd Square soon after Floyd’s death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials.
“Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement earlier Wednesday. “Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd’s life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world.”
Colten Muth, 32, visited the intersection Wednesday ahead of the vigil to “make sure I’m paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”
Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd’s dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.
“That could’ve been me facedown in the pavement,” he said. “It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood.”
Muth called Chauvin’s conviction a “first step” toward holding police accountable, but said the city has done nothing substantial to improve policing and the conditions that led to Floyd’s killing. And he said the lack of federal policing reforms after two years was disappointing.
On Wednesday in Washington, with Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing to mark the second anniversary.
Later events in Minneapolis include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.
An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.
Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.
Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd’s rights.
“In Minneapolis, we will continue to say his name and honor his spirit,” Frey said. “In these days of reflection and remembrance, we must lead with kindness towards one another – and especially look out for and support our Black friends and neighbors.”
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022
For a long time, rumors surrounding Is Jaden Smith Gay love life and sexuality have been in an uproar. So, let’s discuss and find out what speculated these and if they are true or not!
Me And My Dad Bonding pic.twitter.com/xb0tehZwhU
— Jaden (@jaden) September 17, 2016
Jaden Smith, 23, is an American rapper and actor who is quite popular. Smith made his acting debut in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) by playing the son of Will Smith, his actual father. Jaden Smith also appeared with his father again in After Earth (2013).
Alongside, he has also starred in films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and The Karate Kid (2010). In 2010, Smith rapped alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the song Never Say Never.
His music career has been exceptional with mixtapes and singles. His debut album, Syre, was released on November 17, 2017 and debuted at number 24 on the US Billboard 200. In 2021, he received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on Justice by Justin Bieber.
Is Jaden Smith Gay?
Well, the rapper has never actually commented about his sexual orientation. But the rumors have been going on long, and it’s sparked by none other than the star himself. In 2016, the star became the new face of Louis Vuitton‘s womenswear section and has modeled wearing a skirt in the same campaign. In addition to that, he also created his own non-binary fashion line MSFTS.
Is Jaden Smith Gay and Dating Tyler, the Creator?
Apparently, for a long time Smith has been in the spotlight regarding his dating rumors that involve Tyler the Creator. The certain exchanges that have been going around in twitter were very much “giving” that something was going on.
“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told the audience in videos posted to social media by concertgoers. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!” But Is Jaden Smith Gay for Real?
Cameras then panned to Tyler — who was standing in the front row — where he shook his head and finger, seemingly hinting Smith was joking. “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK?” Smith added. “If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”
Hours later, the two had a playful exchange on Twitter where Smith wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”
Although Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy has been going long, moreover so, the speculated rumors are likely to be friendly jokes between friends. Because once the tweet was posted, tabloids began speculating that the tweet was Smith’s way of coming out as gay. Although Will and Jada have been open about being OK with having gay and bisexual kids. According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for their family responded to the rumors and claimed that “There’s no truth to any of it.”
Jaden Smith Supports His Dad, Will Smith on SLAPPING Chris Rock
Jaden Smith seems to help his dad slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for offending his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“And That’s How We Do It,” Smith tweeted not long after the Academy Awards finished on Sunday night.
And That’s How We Do It
— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022
In spite of the fact that Jaden doesn’t determine whether he was straightforwardly discussing the slap or the way that minutes after the fight, his dad won the honor for Best Actor, numerous analysts accepted it was about the slap.
He then tweeted that his father’s discourse made him cry and added a photograph of himself wearing shades.
During the show, Rock poked fun at Jada making “G.I Jane 2” concerning her shaved head. The entertainer, who experiences alopecia, promptly feigned exacerbation.
Smith then surged the stage and slapped the joke artist, returned to his seat, and started shouting for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”
Minutes after the explosion, Smith won Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in “King Richard.”
During his extensive, mournful discourse, he was sorry to everybody except Rock – with whom he recently had meat.
Who is Jaden Smith Dating in 2022?
Jaden Smith isn’t reluctant to flaunt his affection for men, having uncovered that Tyler The Creator was his beau. He’s connected with a few unique big names from that point forward and it doesn’t appear as though he’ll dial back at any point in the near future!
Jaden Smith has been connected to various ladies throughout the long term, however, it seems as though he’s, at last, observed somebody who can stay aware of his speedy way of life. Bits of hearsay says that Jaden is dating model Sab Zada after they were seen out together in Beverly Hills on Valentine’s Day of 2022!
Taking into account that Sab Zada was the last individual seen hanging with Jaden Smith, it very well may be potential they are still attached. Furthermore, considering his dating history does exclude many men other than Tyler The Creator and their relationship appears to be strong enough for him to make such a declaration with practically no reservations or stresses over how individuals will get news from somebody so youthful during a time when he says “I’m hitched.”
Jaden Smith and his reputed sweetheart, Sab Zada, were spotted at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
The couple originally started dating bits of gossip in September of 2020 when they were captured clasping hands on a supper date.
An online entertainment powerhouse and well-known vlogger, Sab has over 49.4K followers on YouTube.
Her channel covers a huge number of points, from music recordings to cosmetics instructional exercises.
Sab has over 50K supporters on Twitter, with over 624K on Instagram.
She’s additionally a marked model, working with Select in Los Angeles.
The post Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Jeff McNeil dealing with left knee contusion after crashing into left field wall
SAN FRANCISCO — As Jeff McNeil was getting ready to speak to reporters following the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Giants on Wednesday, there was Starling Marte, who was standing just a couple of lockers away.
“He’s OK, he’s OK. He can play,” Marte called out.
With the Mets trailing 9-1 in the bottom of the third, McNeil sprinted toward the left field side wall and made a terrific catch just before smashing into that wall. Both his face and knee collided into the wall and he was immediately down, face-first, on the dirt. Buck Showalter ran out of the dugout to left field to check on him, as did a trainer and a few other players, but McNeil soon stood up and remained in the game until the end of the inning.
“It was a pretty good collision,” said McNeil, who added that he wasn’t expecting to hit the wall when he made the catch in fair territory.
He was replaced by Travis Jankowski in the top of the fourth, and the Mets later announced that he was removed from the game with a left knee contusion. McNeil, standing at his locker after the game, said he felt good and should be ready to be back in the starting lineup on Friday against the Phillies.
Showalter echoed McNeil, saying that he passed concussion protocol and wanted to keep playing. But, with the Mets down eight runs in the third, the skipper thought it was best to let him rest and play it safe.
“I think everything hit [the wall], watching the replay,” McNeil said. “I think my glasses are scraped up a little bit. So I think everything got it pretty good. It was mostly the knee. When I was out there, the pain started going away. Felt good running in from the outfield.”
Notably, Giants fans and Mets fans both cheered for McNeil as he walked off the field at the end of the inning. McNeil said the San Francisco fans told him he made a good effort, and that they respected the catch that he went all out for.
Some Mets fans were peeved that McNeil would try so hard on a play and risk his season with a potentially severe injury when the Mets were losing 9-1. But, for McNeil, he said he’ll always play the game hard while giving a 100% effort.
“That’s kind of who I am,” McNeil said. “That’s how I’ve played the game my whole life. I don’t think I’m ever going to stop playing hard. You don’t want to just let that ball drop and it’s a double. So I’m going to go all out and keep making those plays.”
RESET DAY
The Mets, who lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, will get a day to reset on Thursday on a scheduled off-day following a trip to the west coast. The Amazin’s went 3-3 on their six-game road trip against the Rockies and Giants, and they’re 11-9 in their last 20 games. Throughout that stretch, the Mets have maintained a steady first-place lead in the National League East.
The Mets have two more trips to the west coast this season — the next one arriving as soon as next week, with the other being a six-game trip to Milwaukee and Oakland in late September.
“Let’s face it, it’s a travel day,” Showalter said of how appreciative he is of Thursday’s day off. “These trips, we got two more of them. They’re tough on the team. We finished .500 on the trip. We’ve played 28% of our season. I’m proud of the way they competed on this trip.”
UPCOMING ROTATION
The Mets will start Carlos Carrasco for the series opener against the Phillies on Friday at Citi Field, followed by Taijuan Walker on Saturday. Team officials are still considering whether to start Chris Bassitt or David Peterson for the series finale on Sunday.
Bassitt was dealing with a sinus infection on Tuesday, and he worked out on the field Wednesday to give the Mets an idea of whether he’s feeling better. Bassitt would be pitching on his normal fifth day if he took the hill on Sunday.
Ugly upset: Minnesota United loses to third-tier Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup
When Minnesota United scored an easy sixth-minute goal against Union Omaha on Wednesday, it looked like the top-flight MLS side would make quick work of the third-tier USL outfit in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday at Allianz Field.
It had shades of when the Loons trounced New Mexico United 6-1 in the 2019 quarterfinals of the national tournament.
Omaha scored an equalizing goal just before halftime and took the lead just after the break and pulled off a massive 2-1 upset.
This is clearly in contention for Minnesota’s worst loss club history.
Loons manager Adrian Heath elected to start a mix of starters and backups, with one eye on a big MLS home match against New York City on Saturday. Resting star Emanuel Reynoso and leading scorer Robin Lod’s ailing groin, Heath still started started two Designated Players in Luis Amarilla and Adrien Hunou.
Hunou scored, but Amarilla’s drought without a goal reached nine games played. Amarilla and others couldn’t capitalize on first half-scoring chances and it came back to bite.
Union Omaha, the defending USL League One champion, were the first third-tier side to upset MLS foe when they took down Chicago Fire in penalty kicks the third round on April 19.
Omaha will play on the road against either Houston Dynamo/Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals on June 21-22.
The Loons were unbeaten in three Open Cup games against lower-level competition since 2017, with a victory in penalty kicks over FC Cincinnati in 2018 before they joined MLS and New Mexico United in 2019, when they advanced to
The Round of 16 had 13 MLS sides, two from the second division USL Championship and one, Omaha, in the third tier USL League One.
Minnesota broke down Omaha’s defense in the sixth minute with a nifty combo of Kervin Arriaga to Franco Fragapane feeding Hunou for a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
The Loons gave up the lead in first-half stoppage time. A long ball from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu was headed on by John Scearce and Hugo Kemetani got behind Minnesota’s back line and beat goalkeeper Eric Dick near post.
Captain Michael Boxall made an appeal for Kemetani being offside, but to no avail.
Boxall’s failed header clearance in the 51st minute went backward and straight to Joseph Brito, who roofed the shot past Dick in the 51st minute.
Arriaga injured his face, with blood coming from his nose with a collision with Omaha’s Noe Meza in the 27th minute. He exited with fellow Honduran Joseph Rosales subbing in.
The Loons had very short bench with only four field players that went even thinner with a first-half sub. Niko Hansen, Jopseh Rosales and homegrown players Aziel Jackson, Devin Padelford.
With an eye on the MLS game against New York City on Saturday, Heath said he wouldn’t risk any player and that’s why leading scorer Robin Lod was out with a groin injury. But star Emanuel Reynoso, captain Wil Trapp, key center back Bakaye Dibassy and left back Kemar Lawrence were also left off without known injury.
BRIEFLY
Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was called into the Canadian men’s national team on Wednesday for a friendly against Iran (June 5) and CONCACAF Nations League matches versus Curacao (June 9) and Honduras (June 13). … Arriaga is expected to be called up for Honduras. He and Michael Boxall (New Zealand) might leave for national team duties before Saturday’s MLS game against New York City because they are suspended from that match due to yellow-card accumulation. … Robin Lod will be headed to Finland national team after Saturday. … MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Khan, 18, will join Trinidad and Tobago’s national team.
