Money Is Not the Prime Asset in Life, Time Is

Share Pin 0 Shares

‘Greed is Good’ – Gordon Gekko, ‘Wall Street 2- Money Never Sleeps..’ Discussion

I watched this film sequel to Wall Street recently and it reminded me once again that wealth is a state of mind. There will always be money coming in, money going out and money MULTIPLYING whether we are part of it or not. There are people who know who to do the latter and there are people who don’t. It has been my mission to get people to realise that there are so many ways to add value and make money out there and

NOT to rely on your pension, the government or anyone else in order to secure your future.

Taking notes from the original Wall Street film with Charlie Sheen as the hero, you are led to believe that making lots of money, being rich was bad or ruthless. In Wall Street 2 there is seemingly a different message; that family and love are just commodities you cannot buy – whatever is happening in the money markets, economy…your not-so-safe career-anymore.

Despite the doom and gloom that is portrayed in the media (apart from 3rdi of course..we like to challenge the norm) and a large portion of this film; think how many millionaires and billionaires have been made in this so called ‘recession’.

Look at one of the Social Media Gurus of the 2000′s Mark Zuckerburg the founder (well one of!!) Facebook who hit fame and fortune in one of the allegedly worst economic periods since the great depression.

Going back to hard edged business man, Gordon Gekko in the sequel, Wall Street Two. he mentions “Someone reminded me I once said ‘Greed is good’. Now it seems it’s legal. Because everyone is drinking the same Kool Aid”.

The point I would enthuse to make here, is that it is OK to make money, it is OK to be wealthy, it is OK to add as much value to as many people as you can with integrity…in as short a possible time as possible! For example, I have been using Facebook much more for business over the last few months and I am now starting to see some great returns. There are MILLIONS of people joining Facebook regularly and whether you are for or against – it is a phenomenon which as yet, is still rapidly on the increase and India and China aren’t fully connected yet!

My wish for you is that you read these articles every month and that you are being inspired to take control of your finances and your life and making it into what you absolutely DESERVE and not what you are settling for. That you are using some of this advice and exploring it for yourself. Just by thinking about it and writing goals or notes down. Have you noticed any memorable changes yet?

I will cheekily use another quote from the original Wall Street, one of the key characters Bud Fox says “There is no nobility in poverty”. I have to agree in the wider sense (obviously there are always the exceptions to the rule – Gandhi, Mother Teresa..) that for the everyday person – its better to have a comfortable, abundant lifestyle rather than one that is full of lack, deprivation and jealousy. I am living in a part of the world where there are total extremes of an absolute lack of means and those to billionaire status and large, secure gated properties. You CAN make the difference and you have the choice.

We are almost coming to the end of yet ANOTHER year…we are galloping through another decade of our lives and I truly want you to make the changes necessary to feel comfortable with acquiring more wealth. As I mentioned in the last article, in order to move forward you have to enter the uncomfortable zone..it will be worth it!

So your actions for this month – if you so choose to accept are:

Go back over the articles for this last year and revisit any areas you need to

Your personal wealth sheet?

Calculate Your liabilities and your assets?

Did you apply the Cappuccino Factor?

What were the biggest challenges you faced in creating a new money mindset?

These are just a few questions to get you thinking and taking action over the next four weeks. Next month we will review 2010 in more detail and get some actions committed to!

I will leave you with my favourite quote by Mr Gekko from Wall Street 2 –Money never Sleeps;

“Payback. Except I’m not in that business anymore – because the one thing I learned in jail is that money is not the prime asset in life. Time is…”

To your health, wealth and success

Amanda