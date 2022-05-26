News
Netflix’s The Gray Man: Star-studded Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
The Gray Man is an upcoming American movie with an excellent casting of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, etc. Russo brothers directs this movie Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo. Joe Russo co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
The film is based on a novel titled “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney. Produced by Russo brothers, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Palak Patel.
Casting Of The Gray Man
The casting of The Gray Man is worth watching. Many known faces and many newcomers make up the cast of this upcoming thriller movie. The star-studded cast of The Gray Man includes:
Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry or Sierra Six, Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thorntonas Donald nald Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cavill, EmeIkwuakor as Mr. Felix,Robert Kazinsky as Perini, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Maura, Dhanush, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, DeObia Oparei
The Plot
Starring Rayn Gosling and Chris Evans, The Gray Man is based on a 2009 novel with the same title as the movie, written by Mark Greaney.
The plot of The Gray Man revolves around the CIA’s most talented mercenary, Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six, being troubled because of his discoveries about the top secrets of the agency and becoming the target of many, which makes him have no more places to hide when he is chased down by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins.
It is not visible how much the movie plot will resemble Mark Greaney’s novel but let’s hope for it to be as exactly as what is written in the novel The Gray Man and the master contributions of the legendary actors and the crew members.
When Will It Release?
The Gray Man will arrive in theaters on July 15, 2022. The theatrical release is limited, and for the people who can’t watch it on the big screen; it will start streaming premiere on Netflix on July 22, 2022.
Where to Watch?
The Gray Man will release on July 15 in theaters, and the show’s timings will announce soon. As it has only a limited theatrical release; the viewers can watch the movie on Netflix starting from July 22, 2022, a week after the original theatre release.
Attention, all the action movie lovers, this will be a worth watching movie with an amazing cast and production team. So cross your fingers and wait till July 15 for the event to happen.
Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting
UVALDE, Texas — A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
___
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
___
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
___
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man standing outside a Florida courtroom said he’s in physical pain thinking about what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
Tom Hoyer’s 15-year-old son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now he’s watching the selection of a jury that will decide whether the murderer gets the death penalty or life in prison.
His voice breaking and his knees shaking, Hoyer said he knows too well what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
“I know what those families had to endure sitting in a room waiting to hear that their child is laying in a school on a floor. It is heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “I hope their journey through all of this is a lot faster than ours.”
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — The gunman who killed 19 children and two adults inside an elementary school in Texas carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
It “shows the intent of this evil person going into this school and having complete disregard for human life,’ Olivarez told NBC’s “Today” show.
All the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself, Olivarez said on CNN.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that the shooter also bought 375 rounds of ammunition, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed on the shooting.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities are providing more details about the gunman’s movements and the police response to the killings of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s `Today’ show that the Uvalde Police Department was first alerted to a crashed vehicle and an armed person making his way into the school.
Police and state troopers arrived in time to hear gunshots inside a classroom where the man barricaded himself and began shooting children and teachers. Olivarez said some of the officers were shot by the gunman, so others began breaking windows around the school trying to evacuate children and teachers.
Olivarez said “tactical law enforcement” forced their way into the classroom, where “they were met with gunfire as well but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect.’
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
Managed IT Services: What They Are and Why You Need Them
Most business owners know that they need some form of IT services in order to keep their company running smoothly. But what are managed IT services, and why are they so important? Managed IT services involve a third-party provider who takes over all or a portion of your company’s IT operations. This can include anything from monitoring and maintaining your network infrastructure to providing help desk support to your employees.
Why Do You Need Managed IT Services?
There are a number of reasons why you may need managed IT services. Some of the most important include:
1. Peace of Mind – When you outsource your IT operations to a third-party provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are being taken care of by experts. This can save you time and money, and allow you to focus on your business goals.
2. Improved Efficiency – A good managed IT services provider can help you streamline your IT operations, making them more efficient and effective. This can save you time and money in the long run.
3. Greater flexibility – By outsourcing your IT needs, you gain access to a team of experts who can help you with any technology challenge you may face. This flexibility can be essential in today’s fast-paced business world.
4. Enhanced Security – One of the most important benefits of managed IT services is enhanced security. By having a dedicated team monitoring your network security, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are safe from attack.
Is Investing In IT Management Worth It?
We asked Ascendant Technologies a Managed Service Provider in Philadelphia if investing in IT management is worth it. Here’s what they had to say: There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the value of managed IT services depends on your specific business needs. However, in general, investing in IT management can be a wise move for businesses of all sizes.
The main benefit of managed IT services is improved security. By outsourcing your IT needs to a third-party provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are safe from attack. In addition, a good managed IT services provider can help you streamline your IT operations, making them more efficient and effective. This can save you time and money in the long run.
If you’re considering investing in IT management, be sure to assess your specific business needs and compare the different providers available. Don’t forget to ask for references from other businesses that have used the same provider. By doing your homework, you can find the right managed IT services provider for your company and enjoy the many benefits they offer.
The Benefits Of Using IT Managed Services
There are many benefits to using IT managed services. Some of the most notable benefits include:
1. Increased Efficiency – By outsourcing your IT needs to a managed service provider, you can free up your internal team to focus on other strategic initiatives. The managed service provider will handle all of the day-to-day tasks associated with maintaining your IT infrastructure, allowing your team to focus on more important tasks.
2. Reduced Costs – When you outsource your IT needs, you can typically save money compared to hiring and managing an in-house IT staff. Managed service providers have economies of scale that allow them to offer lower rates than most companies can achieve internally.
3. Improved Security – By entrusting your IT security to a managed service provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are being constantly monitored and protected from unauthorized access or attack. MSPs have the resources and expertise to stay ahead of the latest security threats, keeping your data safe and secure.
4. Increased Reliability – A reliable and well-maintained IT infrastructure is essential for any business. By outsourcing your IT management to a qualified provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are always running at peak performance
Conclusion
Managed IT services can provide a number of benefits for businesses of all sizes, including increased efficiency, reduced costs, improved security, and increased reliability. If you’re considering investing in managed IT services, be sure to assess your specific business needs and compare the different providers available. Don’t forget to ask for references from other businesses that have used the same provider. By doing your homework, you can find the right managed IT services provider for your company and enjoy the many benefits they offer.
Apple TV+’s Mrs. American Pie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
Mrs. American Pie will be another American comedy series by Apple TV+. This will be worth watching, and everything ranging from the plot to the Cast of the show will be worth reading as it has all of your favorite actors. This will be another Apple TV+ favorite show to the fans with much fun and laughs.
Cast Of Mrs. American Pie
This is going to blow off your mind. Embrace yourself to know more about the star-studded Cast of Mrs. American Pie, including Ricky Martin, the Grammy award winner, playing the male lead, Robert, and Kristen Wiig, as the female lead Maxine Simmons.
Josh Lucas also joins the other two amazing actors, Ricky Martin and Kristen Wiig, on the opposing side, which will be more exciting and worth watching.
On Janney and Laura Dern will play key roles where the later exec produce the show and Jayme Lemons and Abe Sylvia. Leslie Bibb will play Dinah, and Alison will play the role of Evelyn, a member of the elite group. Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Taylor Tate, Mrs. American Pie will be the hearts and laughs of people all around.
Synopsis
The storyline of the comedy-drama series is set in the early 1970s, where we can see a lot of high-class elite groups popping up. The series is based on the novel Mrs. American Pie, written by Juliet McDaniel. Maxine Simmons, being an outsider, wants to get into this high society group in Palm Beach. To the outsiders, they are high and mighty and portrayed as the epitome of elites which is why she wants to get in any way she can. But this will not be easy as she thinks, and it takes a lot of effort to fit into this elite team as an outsider.
This visual treat is all set with its amazing plot, story, and star-studded Cast, making the show worth watching. This comedy series surprises the viewers with awesome news about the Cast and plots each day.
It will not be the end of Mrs. American Pie news, so don’t turn down your curiosity and wait a bit more to know all about the upcoming comedy series So let’s wait until the whole secrets are out for the people to know.
When Will It Release?
Mrs. American Pie, the ten-part series, has shared the vague news of its arrival with the casts and plots. It is likely to be released in the year 2022. The corresponding team members do not yet announce the exact date and time of the series. It will be available for you to watch, most probably in 2022. So prep up yourself for the funny, everlasting comedy-drama series.
