Nevada’s Tortured Tort Reform
In an effort to thwart a perceived “crisis” and based on fear concocted by media campaigns designed to shift the focus from the real problem, the citizens of the State of Nevada passed a ballot initiative capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice actions. See NRS 41A.035. This cap is unconstitutional under both the provisions of the United States and Nevada Constitutions. The courts should declare the noneconomic damage cap unconstitutional.
A. The Problem
NRS 41A.035 and related provisions, collectively sometimes referred to as “tort reform” were enacted to address the perceived problem of skyrocketing medical malpractice insurance rates coupled with the belief that such rates were either driving physician’s out of practice, limiting their practices, or completely leaving the State of Nevada. The urgency of the need for action and the perception presented was that in some way this problem was immediate and causally connected to recent unreasonably high jury verdicts creating losses for insurers which justified unreasonable rate increases for medical malpractice insurance.
The “problem” is not a creature of the twenty first century that has recently morphed from a single cell into a full blown tumor. Rather, the “problem” has existed for decades. For instance, in September 1976, the Legislative Commission of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, State of Nevada published Bulletin No. 71-1, entitled “The Problem of Medical Malpractice Insurance.” This bulletin grew out of Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21 (1975), wherein the study was commissioned. The Resolution states,
WHEREAS, There is a nationwide problem of doctors and health care providers obtaining malpractice insurance with many of the insurance carriers getting out of malpractice coverage and others increasing premiums by several hundred percent; and…
WHEREAS, The malpractice problem in Nevada is presently in a state of transition with the exact dimensions of a number of problems unclear;…The bulletin found that the “so-called malpractice crisis” began in the early 1970’s, with the twin problem of high costs of premiums and decreasing availability of insurance.
B. The Historical Causes
It is important to have a general understanding of the “causes” of the alleged crisis in order to evaluate whether the proposed “solution” is rationally related to the interest sought to be protected. In the 1976 Bulletin, the Commission identified a number of potential causes. First, the Commission found that there was no one single “cause.” Among the causes, the Commission included: (a) malpractice itself; (b) the media; (c) national litigiousness; (d) contingency fees; (e) the imposition of no fault insurance; (f) Stock market losses; (g) Inadequate underwriting; and (h) jury verdicts.
While these are not all of the causes, they represent the most frequently discussed. However, the Commission did conclude that the leading cause of the medical malpractice crisis was medical malpractice itself. A decade later, the Legislative Commission revisited the crisis, publishing a “Study of Insurance Against Medical Malpractice,” Bulletin No. 87-18, Legislative Commission of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, State of Nevada, August 1986. (Addendum IV). This bulletin recognized that between the years 1976 and 1983, nationally medical malpractice insurance rates rose only 51%. However, once again the cycle flowed resulting in dramatic increases in 1984 and 1985. Id. This again piqued legislative interest. This time, in addition to the causes previously discussed, the Commission stated, “the insurance industry is at least partially responsible.”
C. The Historical Solutions
As far back as the 1976 Commission study, solutions to the alleged crisis were being proposed. One of the proposed solutions included “tort reform.” These reforms included limitation on jury verdicts. Id. However, as early as this report, the evidence suggested that statistical probability of Plaintiff success was so low that any such limitation would have almost no real impact on insurance rates and availability. The 1976 bulletin states, “only 8 percent of all claims ever go to trial. Only 6 of that 8 percent go all the way to verdict.” Of those, only 17 percent were in favor of Plaintiffs.”
D. The Twenty First Century Problem
With an historical perspective and understanding, we are brought to the instant crisis which lead to the ultimate initiative enactment of NRS §41A.035, limiting noneconomic damages to $350,00.00. The clear purposes behind this tort reform movement included: (a) reducing medical malpractice insurance rates; (b) stabilizing the insurance market and availability of that insurance; and (c) insuring the availability of medical care for the citizens of Nevada.
NRS §41A.035 was introduced in 2003 as Senate Bill 97, which tracked the initiative petition and potential ballot submission to the voters. The legislative history is replete with references to the fact that the Senate Bill 97 and the ballot initiative language were identical. Thus, while the legislature itself did not enact NRS §41A.035, the discussions before the legislature are informative and relevant. On March 23, 2003, Dr. Manthei, an individual whose name was synonymous with the initiative petition, testified before the Senate Judiciary Commission stating, “All we are saying is presently the number of cases and the amount of the awards is making health care unaffordable.”
On March 5, 2003, Ms. Alice Molasky-Arman, Commissioner for the Division of Insurance for the State of Nevada addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee. She testified that between 1999 and 2001, 296 of 552 claims filed closed with no indemnity payment. She further testified that in July 2002, there was a huge spike in the number of claims filed. Id. Ms. Molasky-Arman stated that the 2002 tort reforms did not cause insurance rates to decrease. Both Lawrence Matheis and Assemblywoman Buckley stated that the reforms would not cause insurance premiums to decline. At best, there was some hope that the reforms would result in stabilization. Id.
In discussing the causes of insurance premium increases in Nevada, Ms. Molasky-Arman including in those causes: (a) reinsurance; (b) the lack of competition among insurers; and (c) stock market losses. She did not include in her statement relating to causes jury verdicts and their impact on rates.
With the foregoing background of the alleged “crisis”, the citizens of the State of Nevada were subjected to a media blitz from both proponents and opponents of the ballot initiative. With the fear of unavailability of medical care driving their votes, the citizenry passed the legislation which embodied NRS §41A.035. It is now a confusing contradictory mess to say the least. We will delve into this problem in finer detail in our next EZINE article, or you can write or email us and we will provide you with a list of possible solutions which we are currently taking on behalf of our medical malpractice clients.
Arthritis and the Wear of Cartilage
There are two forms of cartilage in the knee, articular cartilage and the meniscus. Articular cartilage surrounds the surfaces of the bones that make up the knee. The articular cartilage prevents damage when the bones move and rub against one another. Resting on top of the articular cartilage are two wedges of cartilage that make up the meniscus. The meniscus distributes weight evenly throughout the leg. Without the meniscus, weight is applied unevenly to the bones, which results in arthritis of the knee.
Meniscus tears, which are also referred to as cartilage tears, involve pain and swelling in the knee. Sometimes meniscus tears also result in joint locking, which prevents the knee from fully straightening. The meniscus is basically really tough cartilage, which is made up of two menisci that conform to the surfaces of the bones. The menisci can be found on the surface between the femur (thigh bone) and tibia (shin bone).
The two most common causes of meniscus tears are traumatic injury and degeneration. Athletes are prone to traumatic injuries that involve bending and twisting of the knee to result in meniscus tears. Older adults are more prone to degeneration because as people get older, age makes cartilage more susceptible to wear and tear.
Meniscus tears usually involve the following symptoms:
o Pain, swelling and tenderness
o Clicking and popping inside the knee
o Restricted motion
Meniscus Tear Treatment
Many meniscal tears, particularly chronic tears, can be treated non-operatively by physical therapy, strengthening exercises, medications and cortisone injections.
Surgery is not usually necessary to treat meniscus tears. Physical therapy is a more common treatment. Sometimes physical therapy is accompanied by medication and cortisone injections to alleviate pain.
Partial menisectomy surgery is the most common form of surgery for meniscus tears. It involves removal of the torn portion of the meniscus. Usually this is a good option if the tear is small. If the tear is large, surgeons have the option of repairing the meniscus with sutures or tacks instead of moving the torn section of the meniscus entirely.
If You Text Someone While They Are Driving You Could Be Liable – Umbrella Insurance Policy Needed?
There was a rather troubling case in NJ in which one person was text messaging another individual who was driving a car. The person sending the text knew they were driving but sent the text anyway – the individual receiving the text was looking at that text when they just happen to run over a pedestrian – whoops! There was a lawsuit and the person sending the text was considered at least partly at fault and was ordered to pay damages – ouch. Now we have new case law on the books. But let me discuss this philosophically for a moment if I might.
What about a GPS signal which is transmitting to a device in a car, the system knows the car is moving, how fast, and exactly where it is, so if someone crashes their car while looking at that device is the satellite liable – or the artificial intelligent software? What about the satellite builder who built it for the purpose of navigating or what about the satellite launching company, the software code writer, what about the car manufacturer who puts it into the car as a standard feature? Do we really need to be suing everyone under the Sun, or satellite?
The ramifications of such silly lawsuits and bad case law is ever reaching with no end in sight – too many lawyers, too many rules, too many laws to protect the next Darwin Award Winners, I say. Anyway, now that I got your mind thinking let me ask another question here. If lawyers are going to subpoena text messaging records for every accident in the future, then someone has to keep those records, and if they are kept, then what about privacy. We just got through an overblown mass media frenzy over the NSA issue of meta-data searching of emails and phone records – so I guess since the technology exists for text messaging everyone has that too.
Thus, law enforcement can get it, lawyers can get it, and you can be liable for something that may not have been your fault, but how are you really going to prove you didn’t know the other person was operating a train, plane, or automobile at the time – you can’t. No one to this day has been able to prove to a jury that they didn’t kick their dog. Do you see that point as well? Okay so, that is your mental thinking exercise for today, please think on it.
Top Ten Things to Consider When Hiring a Tree Company
Who to Hire for a service professional to provide work at your residence can be a tough decision. There are many variables and factors, especially when it comes to tough and sometimes dangerous work such as tree service. This article explores a Top Ten list of things to consider when hiring a tree service company. These items are very informative and important to know when obtaining estimates for tree work.
1 – Safety
Safety is the most important aspect of tree work that needs to be considered when hiring a tree company. With the dangerous nature of our business, a culture and tone of safety first in a tree company is critical. Make sure that the tree company you hire has a Certified Tree Care Safety Professional on staff, follows industry safety standards, safety policy, and the company holds regular safety meetings.
2 – Certified, Licensed, and Fully Insured
Another important thing to look for in a qualified tree care company is that the company is fully insured with workers compensation and liability insurance. The tree company should have a minimum of 1,000,000 each occurrence and 2,000,000 general aggregate for General Liability, and 500,000 for workers compensation. It is not wise for a home owner to hire a tree service that is not insured for many reasons, the most important is – do you value your house, car, and belongings? If so, then make sure to hire a company that is fully insured!
Being licensed and certified are both equally important. Most of the time, it is OK for a tree company to hold a business license in the City or County where they are located, but some cities & counties require licensing in their jurisdiction as well. For certification, both the ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) and TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association) certify individuals in Arboriculture. A tree care company that you are hiring should have a ISA Certified Arborist on staff, and a TCIA CTSP Certified Tree Care Safety Professional.
3 – Reputation & Longevity
Any service company that performs work at a residence should have a good reputation. There are “so called” tree professionals out there that will take your money and run. Never pay a tree service up front for a job, not even a deposit. Deposits are frowned upon by the true professionals in our industry. To determine whether the company you are considering has a good reputation some good questions to ask are these: How long have you been in business? How many certified arborists do you have on staff? Can you provide references? Do you own your own equipment, especially your crane? Another way to determine the reputation of a company is to check out websites such as Angie’s List or Consumer Checkbook. The best way though is to talk to your friends and neighbors – chances are they have stories to tell, both good and bad! A company like JL Tree Service Inc who has been in business for over 35 years and has worked for both homeowners, businesses, and municipalities is most likely going to provide quality tree service.
4 – Equipment
We all remember the old expression; it is not the arrow but the Indian! Well, this is definitely true since tree work takes a special talent. However, good equipment is absolutely necessary to get the job done efficiently and safely. Make sure that a tree company has equipment such as bucket & chipper trucks, chippers, flatbeds, chainsaws, etc that are relatively newer and well maintained.
5 – Employees
Ask how many employees a tree company has. Since tree work is very dangerous, and takes special talent, it is critical that the right guys are there to do the job right. Who wants an amateur or unskilled laborer taking down a huge Oak tree over their house? Not me! A good and reputable tree company should have at least a few top climbers with over 2 years experience in large removals. A company like JL Tree Service Inc has over 18 top tree climbers with many years of experience in large removals and crane removals, 3 certified arborists & 1 certified safety pro on staff – this is what you want to look for.
6 – Location
How far a company is to your location may not seem very important, but it is. A tree company estimator must figure in the cost for travel time as a portion of the cost. If the company is close to your residence, naturally the cost should be better since travel time is less. A tree company located within 10-15 miles of your home is probably sufficient. We all know fuel prices aren’t cheap these days!
7 – Industry Standards
The tree care industry has OSHA and ANSI standards to follow as guidelines for safety, general work procedures, tree pruning, and more. Make sure that the tree service you hire follows ANSI standard pruning. There are many tree men that improperly prune trees and recommend poor tree maintenance. There are many different tree species, and each tree responds differently from a diverse set of tree pruning methods. Make sure a certified arborist, or tenured professional provides their professional opinion. Topping and cutting back trees too hard are examples of improper tree care.
8 – Accept all forms of payment
Be careful of who you hire. Some tree cutters who drive by asking for your business most likely are not insured, only accept cash, and are not professional. Many tree companies will provide a free estimate. If you receive 3 or 4 estimates, they will range greatly. For example, you may receive a low bid for $1800 and a very high bid for $4000. A few others will be close and in between around $2800 and $3200 – these are most likely the two companies you will want to highly consider. It is not best to always go with the lowest bid for tree work, as there are many factors as discussed in this article. Look closely at all bids and ask questions! A company like JL Tree Service Inc accepts all forms of payment including all credit cards.
9 – Services offered
If you are a customer with a good amount of tree work to be completed, make sure that you are hiring an actual tree company. There are many ‘tree cutters’ out there, who do not have the correct insurance for tree work. Be careful of who you hire, especially for the larger and more dangerous trees. Most of the professional and reputable tree companies provide services related to tree or landscaping, such as emergency tree service, tree removal, tree pruning, tree stump grinding, tree fertilizing, tree planting, tree preservation, landscaping, grounds maintenance, snow plowing, etc.
10 – Recycle wood & debris
I can’t tell you how many times I have received a phone call from a customer or municipality saying – “Can you go give me a price to haul the debris that a contractor left on the curb?”. Yes, a random tree cutter cut down a tree and did not include hauling the wood and debris with their price but did not tell the homeowner – that is why the price was so good! Now the home owner has to deal with removing the debris because the City or County will not pick up debris that a contractor leaves behind. Make sure that hauling or leaving the wood & debris is clearly and written on the proposal.
