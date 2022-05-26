News
New Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is back at the site where he had career moment in Super Bowl 13 years ago
When Thomas Morstead punts for the first time in a home game as a Miami Dolphin, it will be the first time he plays in Hard Rock Stadium since he made a career memory winning the Super Bowl 13 years ago.
Morstead was a rookie on the 2009 New Orleans Saints that won the Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17. On top of punting, he also handled kickoffs. And if you remember that game, the tide turned with an onside kick that Saints coach Sean Payton called to start the second half.
It’s considered an all-time Super Bowl moment, and Morstead was at the heart of it, pooching the football about 14 yards before a Colts player touched it and the Saints won a scrum to recover the ball.
“I haven’t been back here in 13 years,” Morstead said on Tuesday, after a practice at team facilities adjacent to the stadium in the midst of his second week of organized team activities with his new squad. “Last time I stepped off this field, we won the Super Bowl and I had glitter all over my shoes. It was a great experience.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the stadium. Although it was a long, long time ago, in certain ways it was just like yesterday. I’m excited to be back in there.”
In that rookie season, Morstead played twice at Hard Rock Stadium, which then went by Land Shark Stadium, one of its many other monikers since what was originally known as Joe Robbie Stadium opened in 1987. Those Saints also had a 46-34 comeback victory against the Dolphins in late October.
He hasn’t been back since because the Saints and Dolphins only play once every four years, alternating home games. The Saints’ one game “at Miami” since, eight years later in 2017, was moved to London, a 20-0 New Orleans win.
Morstead split his 2021 season between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, which combined to play the Dolphins three times last season, but his seven games with the Jets came before Miami’s home-and-home with the division rival late in the season and he landed with the Falcons after their October visit to Miami.
After 12 seasons with the Saints that included that Super Bowl victory and a Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Morstead, now 36, comes to the Dolphins looking to prove he’s not at a point in his career where he becomes a journeyman picked up and dropped as teams’ punting needs arise. The scenery in Miami also helps.
“Look at this,” he said, pointing to the blue sky and Dolphins’ new training facility. “I had a great career in New Orleans, and whenever I was done there, I just wasn’t done.
“My kids are getting old enough now that they know what’s going on. They got to see dad respond to getting fired and having to persevere a little bit. It was a good opportunity for me to show them how I felt was best to respond. We wanted to provide them a great experience that hopefully they’ll remember as a positive one.”
The Dolphins moved on from Michael Palardy, a St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter this offseason. Palardy had an uneven 2021 season in Miami, mostly struggling earlier in the year but also having bright moments where gunner Mack Hollins downed his punts near opponents’ goal lines. Palardy averaged 44.7 yards on his punts for the season, and he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once for his game against the Giants on Dec. 5.
As Miami had the vacant roster spot for a punter, Morstead actually reached out to the Dolphins. He expressed to the team that he was willing to accept a team-friendly salary for his services.
“They said, ‘Well, get on a plane and come out here and see if you like it,’ ” he said. “I’ve made a lot of money in my career, and these experiences are just, when it’s over it’s over.”
Morstead has a career 46.6 yards-per-punt average, and last year he was at 47.2 between his time in New York and Atlanta.
Morstead signing with the Dolphins also reunited him longtime Saints teammate, left tackle Terron Armstead. Although the two share the same first initial and end to their last name, it’s Armstead that is widely known by his nickname, “T-Stead.” Armstead, who has also put out music, uses it as his rap name and has an icy chain with the moniker on it, which he flashed in his welcome-to-Miami social media post over a throwback Dan Marino jersey.
“Well, I’m the original ‘T-Stead’ because I’m older than Terron,” Morstead said in rebuttal. “I told him at some point I need to get my No. 13 [Dan Marino] jersey and pose just like he did when he signed, get his ‘T-Stead’ chain. I need to borrow that from him.”
News
Can Ravens’ revamped pass defense go from worst to first? ‘I would love to prove it.’ | NOTES
The Ravens’ secondary is still under construction this offseason, but the pieces — maybe the last of them — are at least in place.
With cornerback Kyle Fuller agreeing to a one-year deal, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he feels “really good about that group back there — I mean, really good about the secondary, personnel-wise.”
Not everyone in the Ravens’ revamped backfield was on hand for Wednesday’s first open practice of organized team activities, but there were enough big names to see the potential.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, back from a season-ending pectoral injury, didn’t give up much to top wide receiver Rashod Bateman in coverage. Safety Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top draft pick, easily won his two repetitions in one-on-ones against rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. Safety Chuck Clark, showing up for voluntary workouts despite speculation about his future in Baltimore, was at the front of the line for positional drills and the voice of the defense in team drills. Defensive back Brandon Stephens lined up everywhere. Even reserve cornerback Kevon Seymour nearly had two interceptions in a three-play span.
And there’s more help on the way, too. Humphrey said safety Marcus Williams, the team’s top offseason signing, will participate in next week’s OTAs. Fuller, a Baltimore native whom Harbaugh called a “proven corner,” might join him. Cornerback Marcus Peters, meanwhile, is “coming along really well,” Harbaugh said, in his recovery from a torn ACL.
“I think that’s enough smarts where I can just play ball,” Humphrey said. “So I’m really excited about some of the guys that are here, or the young guys [rookie cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis], and some of the guys that will be here next week, working with us.”
After last season, the Ravens know there’s room for improvement. Injuries strained the team’s depth from Week 1 to Week 18, and breakdowns in coverage proved costly. The Ravens finished last in the NFL in pass defense (278.9 yards allowed per game) and third worst in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
Now the Ravens are less than four months from the start of another season where — on paper, anyway — they’ll have one of the NFL’s most talented secondaries. Could it be the best?
“I would love to prove it,” Humphrey said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. I would love to make that statement be true. I know there’s a lot of work to go into it, with me being coming back from injury, Marcus coming back from injury, a rookie Kyle Hamilton, a vet Chuck that’s really led our defense the past couple of years. I know we have all the pieces, so I think it’s all really down to the players to just go out there, communicate, be fundamentally sound and prove it. I think we’re in a position that I can’t recall we’ve been in before with just who we have. And I think it’ll all just come down to us.”
Oweh wants to ‘dominate’
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s expectations for his second year in Baltimore are simple.
“Just dominate more,” he said. “Finish. Be there more for my team in terms of making the plays in situations that we need. Being more aware in terms of things going around me.”
A healthier shoulder should help. Oweh underwent surgery in late January to address a lingering issue, and he wore a harness at practice. He was a limited participant Wednesday, but he said he’s hoping to build up his shoulder’s strength “day by day, and I’ll be out there soon.”
“It kind of bothered me a little bit” last season, Oweh said. “But coming from Penn State, growing up where I’ve grown up, you learn to play through stuff like that and not even think about it until the end. But it definitely got a little bit more kind of hectic toward the end of the season. But I’m good now. We’re straight.”
Despite missing the final two games of the season with a foot injury, Oweh finished his rookie season with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits. After learning “things I didn’t even know I didn’t even know,” the former first-round pick enters Year 2 ready to make a leap.
“Even though I had the shoulder thing, I feel like everything else, I’m farther ahead than where I was [in] rookie camp,” he said. “So I just feel better as an athlete. And then obviously, being a good outside linebacker, I feel good as well.”
Extra points
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Peters, Fuller and Williams weren’t the only Ravens veteran missing at Wednesday’s voluntary practice. Also absent were offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley, Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses; running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards; tight end Nick Boyle; defensive linemen Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe; outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo; cornerback Iman Marshall; and safety Ar’Darius Washington.
- Less than nine months since tearing his Achilles tendon in practice, running back Justice Hill was back on the field. Armour-Davis, who missed the final half-hour of the Ravens’ open rookie minicamp session, was also practicing.
- Harbaugh said it was “not surprising at all” to see Clark participate in voluntary workouts. “He didn’t want to miss OTAs. That was something that was important to him. And he came in here on Tuesday, ready to go, in great shape, and picked up right where he left off. Just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark, and running the defense. So it’s not surprising at all.”
- Tight end Mark Andrews, who saw Boyle during the offseason in Arizona, said he “looks like a different person, man.” Boyle, who’s been limited to 14 games over the past two seasons, is “hungry” and “ready to go,” Andrews said.
- Harbaugh joked that with retired punter Sam Koch now coaching rookie Jordan Stout, “punt practice seemed a little quieter and calmer out there.” But the fourth-round pick from Penn State has impressed so far. “He’s got a big leg, I can tell you that,” Harbaugh said. “And even when he misses, it still goes pretty far, which is kind of cool. That’s good; he’s got good misses, I guess you can say.”
News
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats renewed calls Wednesday for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.
The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.
There is a new call to pass the bills the day after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Democratic state Sen. Melissa Agard, of Madison, launched a petition Wednesday calling on Republicans to take up the bills. Evers, in a statement, said he is ready to “work with any Republican who wants to find common ground.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said Republicans “need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA. They need to be more worried about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe.”
Kaul, the parent of two young children, said “We need our legislators to get serious about these issues.”
News
Twins fold late as Tigers stave off sweep
The American League Central has agreed with the Minnesota Twins this season, but not every game against their division rivals is going to be easy.
Twins reliever Emilio Pagan surrendered a game-tying home run to Harold Castro — his second in a row — in the eighth inning, and Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer in the 10th off Trevor Megill as the Tigers staved off a sweep with a 4-2 victory Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.
It was just the Twins’ fourth loss in 18 games against their four Central rivals this season with division foe Kansas City coming here Thursday to start a four-game series.
Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Dylan Bundy pitched 5⅔ solid innings, but the Tigers snapped the Twins’ six-game winning streak in front of a crowd much smaller than the 20,375 announced at chilly Target Field, where it was 50 degrees and wet at the delayed first pitch.
Megill (0-1), making his second appearance for the Twins, was charged with the loss. Alex Lange (1-1) pitched two-thirds of the ninth inning for the win.
The Twins had a chance to at least tie the game in the 10th after loading the bases with no out off Michael Fulmer. With automatic runner Gilberto Celestino at second, Byron Buxton reached on a throwing error by shortstop Javy Baez, and Luis Arreaz moved the runners over on a single to center.
But Carlos Correa struck out swinging after nearly being hit by a Fulmer pitch — it hit the handle of his bat — and left-hander Andrew Chafin retired Max Kepler on strikes and Gary Sanchez fouled out to the first baseman to end the game and earn his first save of the season.
Bundy was charged with one earned run on three hits and a pair of walks in his longest start since he threw six innings in a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He lowered his earned-run average to 4.54.
Gary Sanchez started the fourth by drawing a walk off Detroit starter Rony Garcia and Larnach followed by clubbing an 0-1 pitch into the second deck in right-center an estimated 431 feet for a 2-0 lead.
Harold Castro hit two leadoff homers, including the game-tying shot in the ninth for the Tigers but was lifted for pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera with the bases loaded in the ninth against left-hander Caleb Thielbar.
Caleb Thielbar retired the first batter he faced on a groundout before loading the bases on walks to Eric Haase and Daz Cameron and a single by No. 9 hitter Derek Hill. But Thielbar got Cabrera looking at a fastball that might have been low of the zone, then coaxed a pop fly to right by Jonathan Schoop to end the threat.
