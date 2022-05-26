News
Old Pension Scheme: Government’s big announcement for employees appointed after 2004, check immediately
Old Pension Scheme: Government's big announcement for employees appointed after 2004, check immediately
Old Pension Scheme: The government has made a big announcement giving relief to the employees appointed after the year 2004. In this regard, the government has approved the proposal and it will be implemented from April 1, 2022.
The government has made a big announcement giving relief to the employees appointed after the year 2004. In this regard, the government has approved the proposal and it will be implemented from April 1, 2022.
Rajasthan government approves GPF deduction
In fact, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has approved the proposal to introduce monthly deduction of General Provident Fund (GPF) subscription for state employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004.
April’s deduction will also be from May’s salary
According to the official statement released here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to this effect. According to the proposal, monthly deduction of GPF subscription will be started from April 1, 2022 and deduction of April 2022 will also be done from the salary bills of May 2022.
Announcement to implement old pension scheme in Rajasthan
It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 in the budget of the year 2022-23.
In this sequence, the proposal to implement the provisions of Rajasthan Government Servants General Provident Fund Rules, 2021 for the employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004 has been approved by the Chief Minister.
Know what is General Provident Fund (GPF)
General Provident Fund (GPF) is given to government employees under the old pension scheme. GPF is a type of retirement fund. After retirement, the entire amount is given to the employee. Government employees can contribute up to 15 percent of their salary to the GPF account.
The special thing about GPF account is that there is no tax on the amount deposited in it. Employees can withdraw it at the time of need and submit it later. Explain that interest is also fixed on quarterly basis on the amount deposited by the government.
Old Pension Scheme: Government's big announcement for employees appointed after 2004, check immediately
The Staircase Episode 6 on HBO Max: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
HBO Max’s new miniseries The Staircase is something that has been the talk of the town since its release. You might find the name familiar because it has been covered in several places like books, podcasts and a documentary. Today we are here to give the show’s viewers some details about episode 6.
Release And Time
Episode 6 of the miniseries The Staircase will be released on May 26, 2022; at 3:00 am EST on HBO Max. and another episode will release every Thursday till June 9. The episodes run for 63-68 minutes
Plot
The episode 6 plot includes Michael’s appeal is denied and the kids losing hope of things changing. The new episode is expected to show the result of the Supreme Court appeal; which will be a deciding factor for Michael’s Future, and Sophie visits Michael in prison after the premiere of the documentary.
Episode 5 Recap
The episode opens after the timeline of six months in prison that Peterson is serving. He is covered with bruises; and the reason told to him for that was that he was given a cell all to himself because of being famous. We also see that Sophie and Michael are writing to each other and growing close to each other. On the other side, Michael’s family faces financial troubles as the appeal is getting delayed and ends up putting the estate on sale. Sophie also reveals to Denis that she has been writing to Peterson, making him angry.
About The Show
The show is based on the Staircase by Jean Xavier de Lestrade. In the case of 2001 December, Michael Peterson, who is a crime novelist, called for an emergency; as his wife Kathleen fell from the in their mansion and has died. The problem occurred when the authorities denied believing Peterson’s story about his wife’s death and instead suspected that Peterson had murdered his wife as she was drunk with a tool called blow poke that was gifted by Kathleen’s sister and was missing from the scene.
Peterson was charged with the murder. Before the series on HBO, there was a documentary on the case. It was also revealed that Sophie Brunet, the documentary editor; was involved romantically with Peterson, as told by the director of the documentary Netflix; Jean Xavier de Lestrade but then made it clear that it did not affect the narrative of the documentary at all.
The Cast
The cast of the HBO miniseries created by Antonio Campos stars Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson, Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf, Dane DeHaan as Clayton, Olivia DeJonge Caitlin, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd, Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff, Odessa Young as Martha, Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunette and many more. They have played an amazing role in doing justice to the show and making it a must-watch.
The story that the miniseries covers have been made many times, but the point that it should be watched is the presentation, the cinematography, the sound score, and the cast. Moreover, people still think that the documentary might have some changes as the editor was involved with Peterson intimately, so it is not wrong to watch the new series again to clarify.
The Staircase Episode 6 on HBO Max: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Dave Beal: Mairs & Power: Made in St. Paul and why that matters
Today, as we find it easier to work, keep in touch with friends and do so many other things online, where we live can seem less important than it once did. Yet place still matters. For St. Paul, this means that despite immense cultural, demographic and technological shifts, some of the people and institutions the city grew up with continue to define its identity and character.
One of most rock-solid of these institutions in St. Paul is Mairs & Power, an investment firm located in the city’s downtown since it was founded in 1931. If you are not familiar with the financial community, perhaps you have never heard of Mairs & Power. Even I didn’t know much about this firm, despite being this newspaper’s business editor and later full-time business columnist from 1981 until 2006.
That changed two years ago, when Mairs & Power decided it wanted someone to unpack its past. I got the job.
The result, published in November by the Ramsey County Historical Society (RCHS), is a 270-page book, “Mairs & Power at 90,” about the history of the firm.
Before I say more about how Mairs & Power and St. Paul have been joined at the hip and why that matters, let me summarize what I learned about this firm and how it differs from the pack.
Always, Mairs & Power has been an independent entity, initially family-owned and more recently owned by its employees. It was built to last. It has, and that’s quite a feat. While the resilient securities markets have survived many harrowing moments, almost all the enterprises in the huge and powerful financial services industry have disappeared since 1931. Typically, they were rolled up, split up, spun out or blown up in a turbulent and unforgiving environment.
Mairs & Power managed $12.5 billion at the end of 2021, three-fifths of it in three mutual funds and the rest in separately managed accounts. Despite some strikingly successful years, the firm’s story has never been about one year, but rather about “focused investing for the long term.” If your parents or grandparents invested $1,000 in the shares of the firm’s Growth Fund at its inception in1958 and the shares stayed in the family, they would be worth about $900,000 today.
In recent years, a soaring stock market came to be dominated by a handful of big technology stocks, investors infatuated with “meme stocks” and cryptocurrency issues and opportunistic traders fixating on short-term profits. This year, a more sobering mood of significant market declines has settled in. But meanwhile, Mairs & Power sticks with the same formula, battle-tested through nine decades of bullish and bearish markets: Scrutinize securities by following the principles of fundamental analysis established long ago by the father of modern securities analysis: Benjamin Graham.
Another special wrinkle: the firm continues to stress investing in Minnesota and nearby states, a practice it began in the late 1960s as the state’s unusually large contingent of Fortune 500 corporations emerged. Once upon a time, several other Twin Cities investment firms also focused on Minnesota stocks; nationally, many regional stock funds flourished. Not anymore. As overall market listings have declined, Mairs & Power’s mutual funds have become just about the only regional funds still standing.
Yet another differentiator: Mairs & Power continues to “buy and hold” most of the stocks it so carefully picks. The Growth Fund’s “turnover rate,” the measure of how frequently stocks trade over a year, has almost always been in single-digit territory going back as far as records are available (1975). That’s virtually unheard of in the mutual fund business. Lower turnover means lower trading costs, part of the reason why the fees Mairs & Power charges investors have always been relatively low.
Then there is Mairs & Power’s colorful history, which features an unusual trio: “The Three Georges.”
Until the earliest years of the 21st Century, the firm was led by one or the other of the Georges: Founder George Mairs Jr. (1901-1983); his son, George III (1928-2010); and George C. Power Jr. (1914-1995). Their portraits hang on a wall overlooking the firm’s main conference room. One of my principal challenges was figuring out how to avoid confusion in referring to them. A search of this book for the word “George” turned up 680 mentions.
Each of the Georges, born and raised in St. Paul, traced his heritage to ancestors who came to the city from the land of the Yankees – a region that covers Canada’s eastern provinces, New England and upstate New York. This migration, more common in Minneapolis than St. Paul, produced many self-made men who built highly successful businesses in the Twin Cities in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.
In St. Paul, the Mairs family’s entrepreneurial predecessors launched two of downtown St. Paul’s most-patronized retailers of that era: The Emporium Department Store and the W.D. Dyer Bros. music store. The Power family’s roots reach back to Edmund Rice, who laid the first railroad tracks in Minnesota.
Founder George Jr. laid meticulous plans to bullet-proof his enterprise, thus he was able to navigate through the stagnant investment climate of the 1930s. His son, who met frequently with the top leaders of the Minnesota companies the firm invested in, turned out to be a stock-picking genius. George Power, who came from a St. Paul banking family, became widely known in the city’s investment community for the deep personal relationships he nurtured with his clients. Quietly, the Georges became major supporters of some of the city’s leading institutions, most notably the Wilder Foundation and Macalester College.
So what about “place?”
In 2001, Mary Lethert Wingerd, a prodigious researcher, wrote an entire book – Claiming the City: Politics, Faith and the Power of Place in St. Paul — about how much place has counted for in setting the city apart from others, particularly Minneapolis. She noted how the city’s business community grew up with many smaller entrepreneurs, as opposed to the towering flour mills and larger factories that dominated Minneapolis. She singled out as an exception to this pattern the dominant role that James J. Hill and his Great Northern Railway played in the rise of St. Paul as a railroad center.
Wingerd pointed out that in St. Paul, the unions and management worked quietly, behind the scenes, to settle their differences. Not so in Minneapolis. There, labor-management disputes, most of all the violent truckers’ strike in 1934 (which drew minimal support from union members in St. Paul), flared openly.
George Latimer, St. Paul’s mayor from 1976 until 1990, argues that many of St. Paul’s characteristics have shaped the rise of Mairs & Power. In the 1970s, when the firm needed to diversify its account base, it worked out an accommodation with union trustees to land an important pension fund’s business, the firm’s first such account; today, Mairs & Power has 16 union pension fund accounts. Railroad bonds became an important part of the investment mix that enabled George Mairs Jr. to get through the 1930s. Many years later, as once-dominant First Trust Company of St. Paul declined, Mairs & Power picked up much of its talent. George III enhanced ties with clients and the city’s leaders at the Minnesota Club’s Saturday receptions, famous for drawing packed houses of St. Paul’s elites despite sub-zero temperatures.
Today, such face-to-face meetings have often given way to transactional relationships, yet they remain as the foundation for trusted ties and sense of place that fueled the ascent of Mairs & Power. The firm’s rich past bodes well for its future, amid the many uncertainties that lie ahead. In a time when overall trust in virtually all institutions has been falling to unsettlingly new lows, we need more entities built on and enduring because of deep levels of trust developed over many decades.
You can learn more about the Mairs & Power book by going to the Ramsey County Historical Society’s site at www.rchs.com.
The Offer Season 1 Episode 7: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The mini-series, The Offer, is based on the first-hand experience of producer Al Ruddy in creating his movie The Godfather. The movie was released in 1972, and the series is currently available on Voot for streaming.
The series was first aired on Paramount+ on April 28, 2022. Every episode on the screen for varying duration ranging from 45 minutes to 62 minutes. The first 3 episodes will release on April 28, with every Tuesday bringing on new episodes on Voot.
The Offer: Plot and Speculations
The offer has communicated the struggles faced by the production team in making the movie The Godfather. The first episode is a strong show of violence. Every episode further on has witnessed the lengths of trouble created for Al Ruddy during the movie’s production.
Six episodes are available on Voot, with the 7th episode set to be released on May 26, 2022. The series would further show the mafia’s actions during the creation of the movie, Paramount+ support for the movie, and difficulties during the actual shoot. Al Ruddy would most likely return to Paramount+ permanently.
Rating And Reviews
The offer is supposed to be a series of 10 episodes, currently focused on releasing the 7th part of the series on Voot. The series has obtained high praise from critics, with 8.5/10 being the rating on IMDb. As spectacular as the movie was, the struggles behind it can not been oversee.
If you’re a movie enthusiast, this series is unskipable.
The Godfather (1972)
No spoilers, just a general overview of one of the best movies in History.
The Godfather is based on the 1969 bestseller written by Mario Puzo. It is a movie about Vito Corleone, the mafia leader who decides to continue the mafia within the family. He passes on his role to his youngest son Michael.
The movie now focuses on the character development of an outsider, Michael, into a Mafia Boss. Ultimately, Michael being a mafia king results in dangerous development for Vito Corleone’s dearone.
The movie has scored 9.2/10 on IMDb, 97% on rotten tomatoes, and a 100% on Metacritic! The movie’s budget was $6-7.2 Mil, and the box office gain was $250-291 million. The contribution of the Godfather to the movie industry is remarkable. With an amazing storyline and a hard to guess the next move approach, the unpredictability is high in the movie, which results in a wonderful experience for the viewer for 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The movie is available to watch for free with a Prime subscription. It is also available on YouTube, starting at 80 INR, and play store movies at the same price. Few movies can compare to this. It is a definite must-watch.
The Offer Season 1 Episode 7: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
