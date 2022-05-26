Over 10,000 Books for Children’s Dreams

In many places around the world, schools cannot provide children with a sufficient supply of books due to poor financial conditions, nor can parents afford books. Meanwhile, the reading ability of children who have been raised in an environment without books is inferior to the average level, which negatively affects their life prospects.

Focusing on education for young children worldwide, CoinEx Charity will kick off Book Donation Worldwide on May 26, 2022, to improve children’s reading environment. The campaign will begin in Turkey and take CoinEx Charity to schools in poor regions across 11 countries, including Syria, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Germany, and South Korea. CoinEx Charity will help schools build charitable reading corners and donate books to provide more reading opportunities for local children.

Find out more about the campaign at: https://mobile.twitter.com/CoinExCharity

A book that helps children succeed

Books are a treasure house that’s full of information and wisdom — they help children succeed. However, most schools around the world do not have a library, making it difficult for children to explore the vast breadth of knowledge. Even in the US, which is the world’s wealthiest country, one in every 4 children grows up without learning how to read.

CoinEx Charity’s Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund is a charitable foundation dedicated to alleviating the “learning poverty” across the world. As International Children’s Day is around the corner, the fund will launch a charity campaign to build reading corners for and donate books to poor schools around the world.

CoinEx Charity’s first 3 book donation events will take place in Antakya (Turkey), Damascus (Syria), and Bangkok (Thailand) on May 26, May 28, and May 30, respectively, and about 4,000 books will be donated to 7 local schools. Moreover, CoinEx Charity has also purchased bookshelves to build reading corners for each school. In June, the campaign will arrive in 8 countries, covering Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Germany, and South Korea, with a total of about 9,000 books to be donated. During the campaign, it is expected that 13,000 books will be donated and charitable reading rooms will be built to provide more and better learning spaces for poor children, allowing them to read and learn with passion anytime, anywhere. Powered by an ocean of books, children will be inspired to find their dreams and strive for a better future.

CoinEx Charity has partnered up with the Syrian children’s aid organization Youth Association and the Malaysian charity MUDA Cheras, and will jointly host the campaign in Syria and Malaysia with its partners. This is the first cooperation between CoinEx Charity and an international charity organization. These new partners will expand the influence of the campaign and encourage more caring individuals and charitable organizations worldwide to join hands in improving children’s learning environment with the power of charity. CoinEx Charity also looks forward to building long-term, sustainable partnerships with more charitable organizations in the future. Together with its partners, CoinEx Charity will gather more momentum to convey the message of love and warmth and help more children grow up healthily and happily.

Respond to the international call & venture into charitable education

Books open up an unexplored continent of imagination, and the increased access to books allows children to become more competent, which creates level playing fields across the planet. UNESCO, the World Bank, and the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity are all calling for expanding the supply of books in schools around the world to improve learning conditions. CoinEx Charity actively responds to the international call and devoted more resources to charitable education to help poor schools improve the learning environment for children. Though they might seem small, books serve as a window on a broader world for children and help them realize their dreams.

During the campaign of Book Donation Worldwide, CoinEx Charity will donate over 10,000 books to impoverished schools in 11 countries to pass on love and knowledge. It also hopes to encourage more governments and charities around the world to help more schools build libraries and provide students with a decent learning environment via the power of charity. Education can transform children’s futures, thus making the world a better place.