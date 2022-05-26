Blockchain
Over 10,000 Books for Children’s Dreams
In many places around the world, schools cannot provide children with a sufficient supply of books due to poor financial conditions, nor can parents afford books. Meanwhile, the reading ability of children who have been raised in an environment without books is inferior to the average level, which negatively affects their life prospects.
Focusing on education for young children worldwide, CoinEx Charity will kick off Book Donation Worldwide on May 26, 2022, to improve children’s reading environment. The campaign will begin in Turkey and take CoinEx Charity to schools in poor regions across 11 countries, including Syria, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Germany, and South Korea. CoinEx Charity will help schools build charitable reading corners and donate books to provide more reading opportunities for local children.
Find out more about the campaign at: https://mobile.twitter.com/CoinExCharity
A book that helps children succeed
Books are a treasure house that’s full of information and wisdom — they help children succeed. However, most schools around the world do not have a library, making it difficult for children to explore the vast breadth of knowledge. Even in the US, which is the world’s wealthiest country, one in every 4 children grows up without learning how to read.
CoinEx Charity’s Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund is a charitable foundation dedicated to alleviating the “learning poverty” across the world. As International Children’s Day is around the corner, the fund will launch a charity campaign to build reading corners for and donate books to poor schools around the world.
CoinEx Charity’s first 3 book donation events will take place in Antakya (Turkey), Damascus (Syria), and Bangkok (Thailand) on May 26, May 28, and May 30, respectively, and about 4,000 books will be donated to 7 local schools. Moreover, CoinEx Charity has also purchased bookshelves to build reading corners for each school. In June, the campaign will arrive in 8 countries, covering Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Germany, and South Korea, with a total of about 9,000 books to be donated. During the campaign, it is expected that 13,000 books will be donated and charitable reading rooms will be built to provide more and better learning spaces for poor children, allowing them to read and learn with passion anytime, anywhere. Powered by an ocean of books, children will be inspired to find their dreams and strive for a better future.
CoinEx Charity has partnered up with the Syrian children’s aid organization Youth Association and the Malaysian charity MUDA Cheras, and will jointly host the campaign in Syria and Malaysia with its partners. This is the first cooperation between CoinEx Charity and an international charity organization. These new partners will expand the influence of the campaign and encourage more caring individuals and charitable organizations worldwide to join hands in improving children’s learning environment with the power of charity. CoinEx Charity also looks forward to building long-term, sustainable partnerships with more charitable organizations in the future. Together with its partners, CoinEx Charity will gather more momentum to convey the message of love and warmth and help more children grow up healthily and happily.
Respond to the international call & venture into charitable education
Books open up an unexplored continent of imagination, and the increased access to books allows children to become more competent, which creates level playing fields across the planet. UNESCO, the World Bank, and the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity are all calling for expanding the supply of books in schools around the world to improve learning conditions. CoinEx Charity actively responds to the international call and devoted more resources to charitable education to help poor schools improve the learning environment for children. Though they might seem small, books serve as a window on a broader world for children and help them realize their dreams.
During the campaign of Book Donation Worldwide, CoinEx Charity will donate over 10,000 books to impoverished schools in 11 countries to pass on love and knowledge. It also hopes to encourage more governments and charities around the world to help more schools build libraries and provide students with a decent learning environment via the power of charity. Education can transform children’s futures, thus making the world a better place.
Blockchain
ViaBTC is Always on the Way
BTC mining has evolved from CPU to GPU and finally to ASIC, setting off a hardware “arms race”. Since more advanced mining chips are introduced, the hashrate of mining rigs has been on the rise, making mining extremely difficult. Meanwhile, hashrates are centralized by big mining farms and large institutions, and retail miners now struggle to gain the right of block updating solely relying on their own hashrates. To stay in the game, more and more miners choose to join a mining pool for stable mining revenue.
Before choosing one from many mining pools out there, miners should think about the following factors. First, brand recognition. In general, famous pools are more reliable because they are often highly recognized by the miner community. Second, user experience in both the products and the services the pool provided. A pool with a full range of products, in most cases, enables efficient and convenient mining experiences. All in all, brand recognition, and user experience in products and services are all backed by the tech capacity of the team behind the pool. Strong tech capacity allows a pool to offer a sound mining environment, so as to better safeguard the interests of miners.
6 years of solid steps: ViaBTC is reliable and trustworthy
In March 2016, Haipo Yang, the founder of ViaBTC, developed and deployed ViaBTC Pool on his own. Only two months later, ViaBTC Pool was officially launched. In June of that year, the BTC pool was introduced. To improve the mining revenue, ViaBTC Pool revolutionized the payment methods and invented PPS+, which was the first of its kind in the mining industry. Apart from the block reward, under the model of PPS+, miners will also receive the daily mining fee according to their contribution. This invention was widely approved by miners and mining institutions. By doing so, the pool became one of the world’s top 5 by BTC hashrate in less than 5 months since it was launched.
As a comprehensive crypto mining pool serving the world, ViaBTC has always adhered to the principles of security, transparency, fairness, and freedom. Through 6 years of dedicated efforts, the pool has introduced mining services for dozens of cryptos, including BTC, ETH, and LTC, and the invention of PPS+ has greatly improved the brand awareness of ViaBTC in the miner community. It is now the preferred choice among miners.
6 years of concrete actions: ViaBTC insists on innovation
How to provide better mining experiences to attract more miners has always been a challenge facing mining pools. Always offering new products and services, ViaBTC has committed to innovation and illustrated what the proverb “good wine needs no bush” means through concrete actions.
For instance, ViaBTC Pool offers multiple channels, free and paid, to meet the demand of different groups of miners by upgrading Transaction Acceleration; launches ViaBTC’s Hashrate Fluctuation Notification to free miners from keeping checking the hashrate since they will be notified when the figure drops to the set threshold; introduces Hedging Service and Crypto Loans to help miners mitigate the difficulty in turnover of capitals, more flexibly dealing with their funds, especially under extreme market conditions.
Always starting from miners’ rights and interests, ViaBTC has insisted on innovating products and offering a full set of products and supporting services, so as to provide miners with more efficient and convenient mining experiences.
6 years of pioneering efforts: ViaBTC is backed by a strong team
A company’s success depends on its team. ViaBTC has always upheld the principle of “the team is a company’s most important product”, and seen its team as its core competitiveness and the most iconic product. Through 6 six years of talent hunting, ViaBTC has built a strong and globalized team with group members having rich working experience in world-renowned Internet and financial enterprises. It is noteworthy that some of the pioneers in the crypto industry have joined the ViaBTC.
As a technical expert himself, Haipo Yang has attached great importance to code security due to his keen insights into security and auditing. Since its inception, ViaBTC Pool has never experienced any major security accidents. Backed by a strong team, ViaBTC Pool provides miners with a secure and stable mining environment to make them feel at ease every time they mine.
Although the mining industry is highly cyclical, ViaBTC will not stop forging ahead in spite of wild market swings. Even though the road ahead might be beset with thorns, ViaBTC will never give up. This is the best of times; this is the worst of times. ViaBTC will join hands with miners to embrace a new crypto age and create new glory in the next 6 years.
Blockchain
Top 3 Web3 Coins to Watch in 2022
When speaking of Web3 coins, some may automatically think of cryptocurrency tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum – but it’s much more than that. In fact, Web3 coins form part of a much larger ecosystem which many believe is the future of both the internet and finance as we know it. Expanding further than just being an online currency, digital coins also give investors the power to vote on issues concerning the relevant protocols.
Starting With the Basics
Web3 (also known as Web3.0) is the next generation of the internet, an ecosystem that is decentralized in nature, integrating the power of blockchains, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrency and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Although these concepts have been floating around the web for quite some time – some still find it difficult to fully understand what all of them mean. Blockchains are online ledgers that store information across a number of locations on a network, which makes hacking and data leaks a thing of the past. NFTs are one-of-a-kind, digital assets, which live on a blockchain, can be purchased and sold freely, or be held as an investment. DAOs are the next generation of organizations, which function on rules that are encoded on blockchains, ensuring full transparency and decentralized, democratic governing bodies.
What brings the Web3 ecosystem to life is Web3 coins, which will allow for all transactions to take place, through the use of crypto wallets. On top of this, many coins give investors voting power when it comes to important decisions and changes regarding the protocol. Seeing as so many different Web3 coins exist, some may find it confusing to decide which one/s to invest in. Whether a beginner or expert in the crypto universe, a vast number of Web3 coins exist which facilitate different uses across a number of industries, all focusing on different functions. Coins such as GAL, HNT and FIL are certainly the top Web3 coins to look out for in 2022, as they are making strides in bringing Web3 to life.
1, Project Galaxy (GAL)
Having launched at the beginning of 2022, the Project Galaxy ecosystem aims to provide users with an open, collaborative credential network. Being the largest Web3 credential data network in the world, Project Galaxy helps developers and DAOs to leverage NFTs and digital credential data. This is done through curators utilizing their native GAL token and signaling a credential data set’s value, which is then incentivized through the split of revenue amongst credential stakeholders. The main goal of the Project Galaxy team is to build better products and communities via the credential data network they’ve built.
2. Helium (HNT)
Often being labeled as “The People’s Network”, Helium allows for low-power devices to communicate with one another and transmit data over a network of nodes, called hotspots. This decentralized network focuses on powering IoT devices, which are physical devices with the capability of connecting to the internet, such as light bulbs and thermostats. Think smart home devices – which you control from your phone. Through the Helium network, users know that their data is less likely to get hacked. The native token used on this network is HNT, which is used for all data and transactions.
3. Filecoin (FIL)
Time and again, global corporations have failed their users through poor data protection, leading to private data being hacked, spread and misused without their consent. Filecoin is here to save the day, offering a decentralized storage solution that allows users to rent unused hard drive space through blockchain mechanisms. The native currency coin, FIL, is used to record and make transactions on the platform. Made by Protocol Labs and being built on top of InterPlanetary File System, this blockchain technology ensures top of the range, secure storage solutions.
Conclusion
Whether a newbie or a fanatic of the crypto universe, Web3 does not limit itself to one interest or industry. Through Web3 coins, not only can users explore the future of the internet, but also ensure full protection of their data, while investing in the different ecosystems that are on offer. There is certainly no better time to get involved and invest than the present.
Blockchain
The DAOificaiton of Games: How and Why
The crypto world is constantly evolving and introducing new concepts across the industry, with the DAOfication of games being the new talk of the town. The concept brings together the world of DAOs as well as GameFi. Understanding both concepts separately is the core to grasping the integration of these two worlds.
The Basics of DAOs
You might have heard the concept of Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) floating around on the internet as of late, but what is it all about? DAOs are the new age of organisations, which decentralises its structures and processes – steering away from traditional, hierarchical organisational structures. The decentralisation of organisations means that there is not one single governing party (such as a CEO), but rather providing multiple stakeholders the opportunity to have a say in major company decisions, ultimately providing a flat organisational structure.
DAOs are made possible with advanced blockchain technology, where specific rules set up by the DAO are automated through codes, also known as smart contracts. This means that as long as the rules are followed by involved parties within the group/organisation – the funds and processes will be available. The premise of choosing DAOs over traditional organisational structures is based on eliminating human error, cutting out singular decision making, and focusing on building a truly democratic organisation. Gaining voting rights can depend on the DAO, but generally speaking, voting rights are granted through the ownership of tokens specific to the organisation.
A major driving factor to lean towards DAO structures is transparency. All stakeholders of a DAO, including customers and employees, are able to access financial information to make informed decisions about their inputs in the DAO. Additionally, due to the public nature of DAOs, gaining capital is most certainly an easier and faster task than in traditional markets.
The Marriage between DAOs and Gaming
With the growth of the GameFi (Decentralised Finance) industry, the concept of “play-to-earn” aims to push the consensus of redistributing ownership of games to the users, instead of being controlled by one entity. DAO’s are based on a similar concept, which makes the integration of the two concepts a no-brainer, taking the world of blockchain gaming to a new level.
An exceptional example of bringing these two worlds together is that of Project Hive. Project Hive is a cyberpunk-inspired blockchain game that is based on a “play-to-earn” approach, allowing gamers to earn through a number of in-game revenue-making opportunities. This will be made possible through the local governance token of Project Hive, Hive Governance Token (HGT), which can be earned through in-game tasks, competitions and through NFT trading on the marketplace. With the ownership of HGT tokens, players will be able to use them in the NFT marketplace, to purchase in-game additions and of course, it will give them the power to vote on major decisions when it comes to changes within the Project Hive gaming ecosystem.
In addition to building a democratic environment for all players, partners and investors, Project Hive promises an exhilarating cyberpunk gaming experience. Cyberpunk is both a genre and a culture, embracing a sci-fi-fueled dystopian future, amidst the dark underworld of illegal trade, gangs, drugs and vice. The growth and popularity of the cyberpunk genre have taken the blockchain gaming industry by storm and Project Hive is certainly continuing to put the exciting genre into the spotlight.
Looking to the Future
DAOs are certainly an exciting concept that will allow for decentralisation and democracy within organisations, bringing together stakeholders through shared voting power. With the combination of blockchain gaming, the DOAfication of games will ensure to bring together communities within the crypto and gaming world. This new step into the future of both gaming and the crypto world is certainly something to look out for.
Chip And Dale Post Credit Scene
Over 10,000 Books for Children’s Dreams
Why Auto Insurance Companies Charge More For Motorcycle Drivers
How Do I Choose an Honest Commercial Roofing Contractor?
ViaBTC is Always on the Way
3M fined $2.8M for mismanaging waste at Cottage Grove facility
With a few more pounds and a new number, Cameron ‘The Needle’ Dantzler battles for starting job with Vikings
Social Media Marketing – The Ultimate Need of Modern Marketing
Employment Law Is Not Workers’ Compensation Law
Top 3 Web3 Coins to Watch in 2022
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online