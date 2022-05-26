News
‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and ACACIA CORONADO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school.
On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 fourth-graders — “precious individuals” according to the school district superintendent — and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde.
Vincent Salazar said his 10-year-old daughter, Layla, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos. She was fast — she won six races at the school’s field day, and Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.
Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns ‘n’ Roses and they’d sing along, he said.
“She was just a whole lot of fun,” he said.
Manny Renfro lost his 8-year-old grandson, Uziyah Garcia, in the shooting.
“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”
Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”
Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jailah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, tearfully told Univision that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and seemed to sense something bad was going to happen. Jailah’s cousin also died in the shooting.
All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself Tuesday and opened fire on the children and their teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told a news conference Wednesday. He said the gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the attack and posted on Facebook shortly before the shooting, “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.”
Schools Superintendent Hal Harrell fought back tears as he spoke of the children and their teachers.
“You can just tell by their angelic smiles that they were loved,” Harrell said of the children. “That they loved coming to school, that they were just precious individuals.”
The two teachers “poured their heart and soul” into their work, Harrell said.
Teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. “She was adventurous. … She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year, Mireles had introduced herself to her new students.
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family.” She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends.”
Among those left to grieve were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia.
“She was very happy and very outgoing,” said Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”
Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her 10-year-old cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
“He was just a loving … little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
She lamented what she described as lax gun laws.
“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.
Arizmendi also spoke angrily, through tears, about how the shooter managed to get a gun.
“It’s just difficult to understand or to put into words,” she said. “I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old. What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
As Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded, she wondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.
“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended Robb Elementary herself. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”
In the hours after the shooting, pictures of smiling children were posted on social media, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy, and students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.
At a civic center where desperate relatives had gathered for news late Tuesday, one man walked away sobbing into his phone: “She is gone.” Behind the building, a woman stood alone, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.
Even for the survivors, there was grief.
Lorena Auguste was substitute teaching at Uvalde High School when she heard about the shooting. She began frantically texting her niece, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary, until Auguste heard from her sister that the child was OK.
Auguste said her niece asked her that night, “Tia, why did they do this to us? We’re good kids, we didn’t do anything wrong.”
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.
___
Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Uvalde, Texas; Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Don Babwin in Chicago; Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Roxana Hegeman in Wichita, Kansas; John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, and Jill Zeman Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs as he enters final year of rookie contract: ‘It’s up to him’
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, was absent for the second straight day of voluntary organized team activities on Wednesday.
When coach John Harbaugh was asked on Wednesday whether Jackson would attend OTAs, he said, “I’ll let Lamar speak for himself on this topic.”
“It’s not for me to speak on somebody else,” the coach added. “It’s up to him.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player who is skipping the voluntary workouts for the first time, attended OTAs last season after the Ravens picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which is worth $23 million under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. There’s been no progress in negotiations for a record-breaking extension for Jackson, who is representing himself without an agent.
General manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that the Ravens have gotten “great reports” on Jackson’s offseason workouts; he’s trained with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux, whom he worked with last year, as well as a South Florida-based trainer.
Jackson, who was named to his second Pro Bowl after throwing for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in an injury-shortened 2021 season, posted on Twitter on Tuesday his eagerness to return to the field saying, “Can’t wait to get back.”
During the Ravens’ season-ending news conference, Jackson emphasized the importance of bonding as an offense after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017 with an 8-9 record.
“[I’ll be] just trying to get my guys, all of us, one unit, together this offseason — not just the receivers and tight ends; offensive line and all,” he said. “We’ll just try to get those guys, all in one unit, to be together so we can have real team bonding, and we can start fresh, I’ll say, to this upcoming season, because I feel like we didn’t have that throughout the season.”
DeCosta said in February that “nothing’s changed” with his evaluation of Jackson. But he also acknowledged that the Ravens were now working “at Lamar’s pace,” and indicated that the team was willing to enter the 2022 season with Jackson playing on the final year of his rookie contract.
“This is an unusual negotiation because I’ve been dealing with a player,” DeCosta said of Jackson, who’s among a handful of NFL players without a traditional sports agent. DeCosta said they’ve had “five or six conversations” about an extension over the past year. “And I would never divulge a conversation with a player. So for me to talk in specifics would be prohibitive. …
“I think at this point, I would say that we’re working at Lamar’s pace. He’s comfortable where we are right now. I think he feels that we have a lot of unfinished business. He has a lot of unfinished business. He wants to win the division. He wants to win the Super Bowl. I think he and I both share that same vision. And so that’s basically where we stand. There’s a great line of communication. I know that Lamar knows he can come up to see me at any point.”
This story will be updated.
()
News
The Crown Season 5: Is This Series Got Confirmed Release Date! Every Update You Need!
The Crown is an amazing Netflix Original series largely based on the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that defined the latter half of the 20th century. Obviously brilliantly dramatized, making for a terrific viewing experience.
Seasons one through four have provided us with a history lesson from the 1940s through the 1980s, but now that Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana Spencer have made their debuts in season four, all eyes are on season five and the upcoming events.
Here is all we know about the fifth season of The Crown, including the cast, the release date, and what to anticipate.
The Crown Season 5 Release Date:
Season four of The Crown premiered on Netflix in November 2020, and season five will premiere in November 2022, according to Netflix. Filming has begun, thus the project is at least on track.
The only date Netflix has provided for the premiere of season 5 thus far is November 2022. The hiatus in filming was reportedly scheduled, and not caused by the global epidemic.
Season three of The Crown and its new cast debuted two years after season two, therefore it’s not unexpected that season five and its new cast have not yet debuted.
Who will appear in season 5 of The Crown?
As The Crown recounts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the events of the second half of the twentieth century, the cast changes every two seasons to represent the passing of decades and the aging of the characters.
Netflix has revealed that Imelda Staunton will portray Queen Elizabeth II in seasons five and six, replacing Olivia Colman, who played the role in seasons three and four, and Claire Foy, who played the role in seasons one through four.
Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four and Vanessa Kirby in seasons one through four.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be played by Jonathan Pryce, replacing Tobias Menzies, who played the role for the last two seasons. Matt Smith portrayed the part in the first and second seasons.
Elizabeth Debicki will assume the role of Princess Diana, succeeding Emma Corrin, who debuted the character in season four.
Dominic West, well known for his appearances in The Wire and The Affair, will replace Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.
Jonny Lee Miller will portray Prime Minister John Major, while Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.
Jonny Lee Miller is rumored to portray Sir John Major, Flora Montgomery will play Norma Major, and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.
Princess Anne will be portrayed by Claudia Harrison, while Prince Andrew or Prince Edward will be portrayed by James Murray or Sam Woolf.
What is anticipated to occur in season 5 of The Crown?
Season five of The Crown will pick up where season four left off, in the later half of 1990. It is consequently anticipated that season five would center on the 1990s, however, it is unclear which events will be covered or what showrunner Peter Morgan will emphasize.
The 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, the 40th anniversary of the Queen’s ascension to the throne, and the dissolution of numerous of her children’s marriages are just a few examples.
Princess Diana also appears in the latter half of the decade. Not just her conversation with journalist Martin Bashir, but also her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles and terrible 1997 death. The Queen also celebrated her Golden Wedding Anniversary with Prince Phillip in 1997, so Morgan has no shortage of tales to share.
Official Trailer Of The Crown Season 5:
The official trailer and other promotional materials will be released in the month preceding the anticipated 2022 Netflix launch. Till then let’s watch season 4 of The Crown.
Where to watch season 5 of The Crown?
When season five of The Crown is eventually published, it will be exclusive to Netflix. Similar to Bridgerton, the show is an original Netflix production; hence, a Netflix subscription is required to see it.
How many episodes will comprise season 5 of The Crown?
The fifth season of The Crown is anticipated to consist of ten episodes.
Seasons one through four each have 10 episodes, for a total of 40 episodes, therefore it is quite likely that the following season will adhere to the present formula, especially since a sixth season is planned.
The post The Crown Season 5: Is This Series Got Confirmed Release Date! Every Update You Need! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Gleyber Torres continues to dominate Orioles pitching
If Gleyber Torres played every game against the Baltimore Orioles, he’d be destined for a plaque in Cooperstown.
Unfortunately, for Torres, the Orioles only appear on the schedule 19 times a year. And it must be a relief for the O’s when the Bombers move on to face another foe.
The Yankees’ infielder not only posts insane offensive statistics against Baltimore every year, he does so in a way that seems aimed at publicly embarrassing the entire franchise.
After a two-homer effort against his favorite opponent in the Yankees’ wild win on Tuesday night, Torres was in predictably high spirits.
“For sure, I’m feeling good,” he said succinctly.
Heading into Wednesday’s rubber match, the Yankees have a 46-17 record against Baltimore since Torres’ debut on April 22, 2018. Yes, that entire period coincides with the Orioles’ ongoing rebuild, but a .730 winning percentage against any major league team is still mind boggling.
As for Torres specifically, his individual numbers vs. the Orioles keep producing double and triple takes to verify that they are in fact correct.
For his career, Torres (who has more plate appearances against the O’s than any other team), boasts a puffy-chested .323./397/.642 slash line against the Baltimore birds. With 18 home runs, 16 doubles and one triple against them, Torres records an extra base hit roughly once every seven times he steps into the box against a black-and-orange clad pitcher. His 1.039 OPS off Orioles’ pitching is 44 points higher than against any other team that he’s played at least 10 games against. He’s got 47 RBI and 43 runs scored in 64 games. In short, he becomes an absolute terror every time the Orioles descend on Yankee Stadium or he heads down I-95 to Camden Yards.
Going even deeper, several of Torres’ most bullied pitchers in his career are current or former Orioles. Against John Means, the team’s ostensible ace of the last four years, Torres is 3-for-8 (.375) with a trio of walks. Mychal Givens, the longtime Orioles’ reliever who escaped the team via trade in 2020 and has not faced Torres since, surrendered a 1.200 OPS in 12 plate appearances.
Then there’s poor David Hess.
Hess spent 2018-2020 bouncing between the Orioles’ starting rotation and bullpen and is currently in the Rays’ organization. Torres and Hess have collided 11 times, all while Hess played for Baltimore. Three of those matchups ended in hits, and they were all home runs. Three other ones resulted in a walk. The only times Hess ever got Torres out were on fly balls to the outfield, all of which Baseball-Reference classifies as “deep.” He was never able to strike Torres out, or even get him to hit the ball on the ground.
This season, while the Orioles have actually kept him in check for the most part, Torres has made Bruce Zimmermann the new object of his torment. Both of Torres’ homers on Tuesday night came against Zimmermann, who he now possesses a 1.625 OPS against in nine meetings.
The whole Torres vs. Baltimore thing is both a fun look into the inherent randomness of baseball and an interesting demonstration of Torres as a player. When facing teams with a losing record, Torres’ OPS is .830. Against teams that are above .500, he shrinks to .746. While succeeding against bad teams and regressing against good teams isn’t exactly a revolutionary idea, and certainly isn’t exclusive to Torres, it does speak to some of his limitations.
In order to be the type of player the Yankees envisioned when they traded for him, Torres needs to rise to the moment against good teams, not shy away from them. With a good deal of pressure taken off his shoulders this season (both from not playing shortstop anymore and the Yankees’ overall success removing him from the magnifying glass), Torres has rebounded from his abysmal 2021 season.
Now, if only the Yankees can trick him into seeing a cartoon Oriole on every pitcher he faces, they’ll have the player of their dreams.
()
‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
Low Budget Screenplays – From Blank Screen to the Silver Screen
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs as he enters final year of rookie contract: ‘It’s up to him’
How to Save Money by Eliminating Overwork at Your Health Care Site
Money Is Not the Prime Asset in Life, Time Is
Easily Move The Serious Patients By Air Ambulance At Low Price – Vedanta Air Ambulance Delhi
The Crown Season 5: Is This Series Got Confirmed Release Date! Every Update You Need!
Bitcoin Trading Volume Plummets Down From Recent Top
Features of Medical Billing Softwares
Invest in North America’s Finest Companies
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online