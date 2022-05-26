Finance
PT-OT Caps Exception Process Extended to 12-31-2009
When Congress passed The Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 on July 15th not only did it stop a 10.6% pay cut for most medical service providers. There were other provisions as well.
One of the other provisions was to extend the exceptions process of PT and OT therapy caps. Claims for outpatient therapy with dates of service on or after July 1st that exceed the current cap can be submitted using the KX modifier The KX modifier indicates that the therapy cap exception has been approved or it meets all the guidelines for an automatic exception. In order for claims to be paid specified required documentation must be on file.
The current caps are $1810 for physical therapy and speech therapy combined and $1810 for occupational therapy, for the 2008 calendar year. Deductible and coinsurance amounts as well as paid amounts count towards the cap. If services meet the exception criteria and are billed using the KX modifier they will be paid beyond the cap.
Prior to Congress passing this new legislation providers were instructed not to submit claims using the KX modifier for any services after July 1st. Claims that were already submitted for dates of service after July 1st without the KX modifier that are over the cap will be denied. The claims need to be resubmitted with the KX modifier
Remember, in order for claims to be paid with the KX modifier they must meet the exception criteria. The exception must either be an automatic exception or be approved by Medicare after the appropriate documentation was submitted for review. The list of ICD-9 codes that qualify for an automatic exception can be found on the CMS website.
If you have a patient who doesn’t qualify for the automatic exception but you feel they need additional therapy you need to submit a request to your Medicare carrier. You should include an evaluation and certified plan of care, Physician approval, clinician signed interval progress reports, treatment encounter notes, and records justifying services over the cap.
The legislation has extended the exceptions process for the therapy caps until December 31, 2009.
Finance
Offshore Software Development Models
Offshore software development is not only gaining ground but also has become the best software development practice among the US and European high tech independent software vendors. Offshore software development models have increasingly given low cost competitive advantage to the high tech enterprises and helped them build robust software solutions. It is usually preferred when an enterprise has a clear software road-map which details technical requirements and have clear picture about the specific tasks of a software. As offshore software development involves remote collaboration and communication between the clients and the offshore service providers, regular interaction is key to a successful software development. Companies across the US and European countries usually have to deal with time zone factor for effective communication especially if it prefers to build software with agile models.
Types of Offshore Software Development Models
Basically, there are two offshore software development models. The first model requires building an offshore captive centers in the select country. The second model is off-shoring outsourcing model which requires taking offshore services to built a software application.
Building Offshore Development Captive Units
In this model an enterprise will set up a captive unit in the select country. What this means is the enterprise will recruit staff, build its own infrastructure and manage day to day operations using resources and skills of the country to attain low cost advantages. Enterprises that have long term IT plans and projects lined up for next several years usually prefer this model as it makes a lot of sense to have their own captive units and manage day to day development activities using low cost highly skilled resources combined with their management style. In a nutshell a captive unit can serve the purpose of incremental development needs of an enterprise.
Offshore Software Development Outsourcing
In this model an enterprise will partner with an offshore service provider to built a specific product or an application. This model is usually preferred when an enterprise wants to build a specific product or an application to serve specific needs and the application development life time is limited. Unlike the first model where the IT needs are incremental in nature, offshore outsourcing models facilitates short term projects and helps enterprises build short term applications at low cost.
Apart from these models, other model which is on spotlight today is cloud services model which facilitates pay as you go facility thus helping companies save cost by availing only the required functionality rather than building a robust set up.
Finance
5 Persuasive Reasons Why the Pharmaceutical Organisations Need an ERP Solution
Nowadays, most of the pharmaceutical organisations or companies are facing countless business challenges like requirements in the stringent regulatory, reforms in the radical healthcare, a discerning and demanding customer base, fickle market trends, vying global competition and much more. Today, consumers are trying to look for such health care products that are available at lucrative prices without compromising the quality.
Hence, the pharma distributors and manufacturers are looking for some solution that can effectively diminish the production cost, maximise the efficiency and streamline the operations. In this scenario, ERP solutions are becoming immensely popular in the pharmaceutical industry. Here is a list of 5 persuasive reasons why the pharmaceutical organisations need a potent ERP solution.
#1 Material and Inventory Management
An efficient ERP system dedicated for the pharmaceutical industry has special modules that can not only control the material wastage but can check the inventory levels. Moreover, such modules are perfect for setting targets, pinpointing production material requirements, monitoring all the material usage, generating triggers for replenishment and procurement. Apart from all these, such potent pharma ERP system helps to formulate the reports of inventory status along with reconciling the inventory balances.
#2 Marketing and Sales Management
With the help of an ERP system, managing the contract and processing the sales order instantly becomes easier. Tasks like maintaining all the customer history and records, automatically migrating the information to the sales order, generating precise quotations, executing all the promotional campaigns to drive the ROI etc. become easier. Thus, integrating a robust ERP solution can help you to take care of the marketing and sales activities.
#3 Distribution Management
A pharma ERP solution offers an impeccable feature of batch and lot tracking. With the help of this utterly efficient module, monitoring and checking all the batches from the stage of material requisition to the IPQC (in-progress quality check) stage becomes remarkably smoother.
#4 Document Management and Control
Due to the compliance needs and statutory vigilance, document management is extremely vital for this pharma industry. For the audit checking along with future analysis, recording every process and every historical data is mandatory. A well-devised ERP system can easily do all these tasks. Moreover, accessing any laboratory information becomes effortless as the ERP solution would record everything at a single place.
#5 Recipe Management
To sustain in today’s tough competing business market, most of the drug manufacturers are trying to excavate the price. This industry is all about dealing with critical ingredient formulation. Hence, controlling the drug effectiveness along with the price becomes utterly tough for the manufacturers. Using a potent ERP solution can put an end to this issue by keeping well-balanced track of all these aspects is an effective way.
Apart from all the above-mentioned reasons, with the help of a systematic ERP devised for pharma industry, meeting all the regulatory requirements of the business becomes easier. It would not only offer such a business model that is productive meeting all the government regulations and industry norms but would boost the business revenue as well.
Finance
Cash For Clunkers Pros and Cons
I’ve done some research across the Internet and gathered a list of Pros and Cons regarding the “Cash For Clunkers” program. I made a list for the individual who’s considering buying a car through the program, and also a list for the “Collective Soul”, for us to consider the overall impact in the universe, as described in this article.
So far the Pros and Cons add up to this: Individual: 4-Pro, 6-Con. Collective Soul: 6-Pro, 12-Con.
INDIVIDUAL:
Pros
1. $4,500 + other incentives you may be able to save a lot of money on a new car purchase, if you push for more incentives besides just the $4,500.
2. Less Gas. You could save a lot of money at the pump.
3. Cut down on repair costs.
4. Environment – your driving will cause less pollution.
Cons
1. Insurance – it usually costs more to insure a new car.
2. New Debt – it is wise to go into more debt in your financial situation?
3. Wasted parts – your old car will be destroyed. It’s questionable whether or not some of the parts will be recycled.
4. Value added to your old clunker. The used car market may heat up due to decreased supply. It’s possible that your used car may be worth more than the voucher after the trickle-down of this Cash for Clunkers program.
5. More gas. You might be inclined to drive more knowing that your car gets better gas mileage.
6. Comfort Zone. You KNOW your old car. And you know what repairs you’ve done to it and what’s likely to go wrong.
FOR THE COLLECTIVE SOUL:
Pros
1. Increases sales at auto dealers.
2. Surge in new-car sales to consumers who would not otherwise purchase at this time. For the upper and middle income people with good enough credit to get a car loan, gives them a down payment.
3. Old vehicles are typically less fuel-efficient than their modern counterparts, so removing them from the road and replacing them with newer cars would likely decrease individual owners’ and the nation’s consumption of oil.
4. Old vehicles typically do not run as clean as new vehicles, so removing and replacing them on our roads would likely decrease vehicle exhaust emissions, lessening the impact on the environment.
5. Old vehicles were not held to the same crash and safety standards as new cars are held to and tend to be less safe in an accident. Replacing them with newer vehicles could lead to fewer injuries and fatalities in automobile accidents.
6. Automakers are struggling right now, especially domestic automakers. Providing a financial incentive to buy new cars would likely lead to increased car sales, which would generate revenue for the automakers and help them weather the economic downturn, while stimulating the economy at the same time.
Cons
1. Artificial, unsustainable boom in auto sales.
2. Crushing those older running autos makes those parts and vehicles harder to get, and consequently more expensive.
3. Many companies build parts and upgrades for older vehicles. A reduced supply of older vehicles would adversely affect their sales.
4. The automotive restoration and customization industry relies on old cars as the basis of their products. A reduced supply of older vehicles would adversely affect their sales.
5. For lower income people, makes it harder to find and maintain an older vehicle.
6. Convincing low income people, those who drive “clunkers”, to go out and finance a new car when we are still in the midst of the consequences of easy credit in the housing market.
7. Drop in vehicle donations to charities. Some charities that rely on vehicle donations for funding say they’re receiving fewer cars and trucks, because donors change their minds and decide to trade the vehicles in on the Cash for Clunkers program.
8. Some older vehicles actually get better gas mileage than some newer ones. Replacing them would then negate any benefit to the environment or the U.S.’ oil consumption problem.
9. Encouraging consumers to scrap working vehicles could shorten the lives of cars and encourage the production of new cars, which would have a larger adverse affect on the environment that keeping the older car.
10. This proposal would not necessarily benefit the automakers that are in the worst financial shape, as there is no guarantee that consumers would use their incentive to purchase a vehicle from one of those manufacturers and not another company.
11. The program is not restricted to AMERICANS, and not restricted to AMERICAN made vehicles, but it is coming from AMERICAN taxpayer money.
12. It is costing more than $4,500 per trade-in. It is costing approximately $6,000 per vehicle, when factoring in the cost of the extra government staffing, office space rent, equipment, employees, web development, printing of forms, etc.
