Readers pick their favorite Twin Cities restaurant patios for 2022

Today, as we find it easier to work, keep in touch with friends and do so many other things online, where we live can seem less important than it once did. Yet place still matters. For St. Paul, this means that despite immense cultural, demographic and technological shifts, some of the people and institutions the city grew up with continue to define its identity and character.

One of most rock-solid of these institutions in St. Paul is Mairs & Power, an investment firm located in the city’s downtown since it was founded in 1931. If you are not familiar with the financial community, perhaps you have never heard of Mairs & Power. Even I didn’t know much about this firm, despite being this newspaper’s business editor and later full-time business columnist from 1981 until 2006.

That changed two years ago, when Mairs & Power decided it wanted someone to unpack its past. I got the job.

The result, published in November by the Ramsey County Historical Society (RCHS), is a 270-page book, “Mairs & Power at 90,” about the history of the firm.

Before I say more about how Mairs & Power and St. Paul have been joined at the hip and why that matters, let me summarize what I learned about this firm and how it differs from the pack.

Always, Mairs & Power has been an independent entity, initially family-owned and more recently owned by its employees. It was built to last. It has, and that’s quite a feat. While the resilient securities markets have survived many harrowing moments, almost all the enterprises in the huge and powerful financial services industry have disappeared since 1931. Typically, they were rolled up, split up, spun out or blown up in a turbulent and unforgiving environment.

Mairs & Power managed $12.5 billion at the end of 2021, three-fifths of it in three mutual funds and the rest in separately managed accounts. Despite some strikingly successful years, the firm’s story has never been about one year, but rather about “focused investing for the long term.” If your parents or grandparents invested $1,000 in the shares of the firm’s Growth Fund at its inception in1958 and the shares stayed in the family, they would be worth about $900,000 today.

In recent years, a soaring stock market came to be dominated by a handful of big technology stocks, investors infatuated with “meme stocks” and cryptocurrency issues and opportunistic traders fixating on short-term profits. This year, a more sobering mood of significant market declines has settled in. But meanwhile, Mairs & Power sticks with the same formula, battle-tested through nine decades of bullish and bearish markets: Scrutinize securities by following the principles of fundamental analysis established long ago by the father of modern securities analysis: Benjamin Graham.

Another special wrinkle: the firm continues to stress investing in Minnesota and nearby states, a practice it began in the late 1960s as the state’s unusually large contingent of Fortune 500 corporations emerged. Once upon a time, several other Twin Cities investment firms also focused on Minnesota stocks; nationally, many regional stock funds flourished. Not anymore. As overall market listings have declined, Mairs & Power’s mutual funds have become just about the only regional funds still standing.

Yet another differentiator: Mairs & Power continues to “buy and hold” most of the stocks it so carefully picks. The Growth Fund’s “turnover rate,” the measure of how frequently stocks trade over a year, has almost always been in single-digit territory going back as far as records are available (1975). That’s virtually unheard of in the mutual fund business. Lower turnover means lower trading costs, part of the reason why the fees Mairs & Power charges investors have always been relatively low.

Then there is Mairs & Power’s colorful history, which features an unusual trio: “The Three Georges.”

Until the earliest years of the 21st Century, the firm was led by one or the other of the Georges: Founder George Mairs Jr. (1901-1983); his son, George III (1928-2010); and George C. Power Jr. (1914-1995). Their portraits hang on a wall overlooking the firm’s main conference room. One of my principal challenges was figuring out how to avoid confusion in referring to them. A search of this book for the word “George” turned up 680 mentions.

The three partners were sometimes uneasy in the limelight, not unusual in an era when many of their counterparts avoided widespread attention. It wasn’t until the mid-1950s that the country finally shook off the keep-your-money-under-a-mattress mentality and suspicion of capitalism that took hold starting with the 1929 market crash. It wouldn’t be until the mid-to-late 1990s that the firm felt compelled to reach beyond St. Paul to gain and sustain its clients.

Each of the Georges, born and raised in St. Paul, traced his heritage to ancestors who came to the city from the land of the Yankees – a region that covers Canada’s eastern provinces, New England and upstate New York. This migration, more common in Minneapolis than St. Paul, produced many self-made men who built highly successful businesses in the Twin Cities in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

In St. Paul, the Mairs family’s entrepreneurial predecessors launched two of downtown St. Paul’s most-patronized retailers of that era: The Emporium Department Store and the W.D. Dyer Bros. music store. The Power family’s roots reach back to Edmund Rice, who laid the first railroad tracks in Minnesota.

Founder George Jr. laid meticulous plans to bullet-proof his enterprise, thus he was able to navigate through the stagnant investment climate of the 1930s. His son, who met frequently with the top leaders of the Minnesota companies the firm invested in, turned out to be a stock-picking genius. George Power, who came from a St. Paul banking family, became widely known in the city’s investment community for the deep personal relationships he nurtured with his clients. Quietly, the Georges became major supporters of some of the city’s leading institutions, most notably the Wilder Foundation and Macalester College.

So what about “place?”

In 2001, Mary Lethert Wingerd, a prodigious researcher, wrote an entire book – Claiming the City: Politics, Faith and the Power of Place in St. Paul — about how much place has counted for in setting the city apart from others, particularly Minneapolis. She noted how the city’s business community grew up with many smaller entrepreneurs, as opposed to the towering flour mills and larger factories that dominated Minneapolis. She singled out as an exception to this pattern the dominant role that James J. Hill and his Great Northern Railway played in the rise of St. Paul as a railroad center.

Wingerd pointed out that in St. Paul, the unions and management worked quietly, behind the scenes, to settle their differences. Not so in Minneapolis. There, labor-management disputes, most of all the violent truckers’ strike in 1934 (which drew minimal support from union members in St. Paul), flared openly.

George Latimer, St. Paul’s mayor from 1976 until 1990, argues that many of St. Paul’s characteristics have shaped the rise of Mairs & Power. In the 1970s, when the firm needed to diversify its account base, it worked out an accommodation with union trustees to land an important pension fund’s business, the firm’s first such account; today, Mairs & Power has 16 union pension fund accounts. Railroad bonds became an important part of the investment mix that enabled George Mairs Jr. to get through the 1930s. Many years later, as once-dominant First Trust Company of St. Paul declined, Mairs & Power picked up much of its talent. George III enhanced ties with clients and the city’s leaders at the Minnesota Club’s Saturday receptions, famous for drawing packed houses of St. Paul’s elites despite sub-zero temperatures.

Today, such face-to-face meetings have often given way to transactional relationships, yet they remain as the foundation for trusted ties and sense of place that fueled the ascent of Mairs & Power. The firm’s rich past bodes well for its future, amid the many uncertainties that lie ahead. In a time when overall trust in virtually all institutions has been falling to unsettlingly new lows, we need more entities built on and enduring because of deep levels of trust developed over many decades.

