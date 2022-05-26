News
Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled?
Ridley Road has unexpectedly won our hearts, given that it is just a four-part story. With success it is getting, we are left to wonder: will Ridley Road have a second season. It may be one of our deepest desires, but we don’t know if it will be fulfilled in the future. Ridley Road could most possibly become a stand-alone story but also can spin out a second season. Perhaps, a prequel, if possible. Or a spinoff?
We don’t know for sure, but let’s hope that the show’s makers can see the potential in making a renewal.
What Is Ridley Road?
Ridley Road is a four-episode drama based on the Jewish opposition to British fascism in the 1960s. It was written by Sarah Solemani and was adapted from a novel of the same name by jo bloom.
The series follows the story of Vivien Epstein, who abandoned her family after they had arranged her marriage with a quite an older man without her consent. She runs away and finally finds a job as a hairdresser. She eventually joins in the anti-fascist movement and infiltrates the organization of the neo-Nazi leader, the in-country mansion of a far-right English aristocrat.
Who Are There In The Cast?
Ridley Road has cast Agnes O’Casey as the prime lead as Vivien Epstein. Additionally, there are Tom Varey as Jack Morris, Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, Romane Portail as Francoise Dior, Eddie Marsan as Solu Malinovsky, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Nancy Malinovsky, and Danny Skyes as Ronnie Malinovsky, Samantha Spiro as Liza Epstein, Will Keen as David Epstein, and others.
Will There Be A Second Season?
As of now, there is no news for a second season. It is yet unknown whether the series will be canceled or the series will be renewed.
When And Where Did Ridley Road Release?
Ridley Road premiered on 3 October 2021 on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States, with each episode being released weekly. Each episode is about 55-60 minutes long. It concluded on 24 October 2021.
The period drama was directed by Lisa Mulcahy and produced by Red Production Company, with Nicola Shindler as the executive producer.
Is It Worth Watching?
Each episode of the series had an average of around 5 million UK viewers, so it is up to you to make up your mind.
What Happened In The End? (Spoilers ahead)
The ending of Ridley Road was a race against time. Vivien got tipped off by Jack about Colin learning her actual Jewish identity. With everything happening around them, Jack and Vivien outsmarted the neo-fascists and escaped them. Vivien managed to take the documents proving that Colin had set up an illegal training camp for a neo-Nazi militia.
In the end, after the emotional reunion with her family, her father gifts her a forged passport for a holocaust survivor, Roza Furstenberg. She boards a plane with the said passport to fly off to Tel Aviv with Jack.
The post Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Nigel McCrery, an English screenwriter, and ex-police officer created BBC’sBBC’s crime drama series “Silent Witness,” which was broadcasted for the first time on February 22, 1996. It is based on investigations done on various crimes by forensic pathology team members.
The show’s executive producers include Caroline Oulton, Patrick Spence, Mike Dormer, Jessica Pope, Laura Mackie, Hilary Salmon, Phillippa Giles, and Anne Pivcevic. Silent Witness consists of twenty-four series whisks been broadcasted since 1996.
About The Show
Silent Witness is a British crime drama broadcasted on BBC since 1996. The background of the series is based on an acquaintance of McCrery, Professor Helen Whitwell, a forensic pathologist. The series revolves around a forensic pathologist Sam Ryan, portrayed by Amanda Burton, but eventually, she left the series early in the eighth series.
There are twenty-four series that have already been available for the fans, and the has renewed for the twenty-fifth season. The latest season started airing on May 23, 2022. Season 25 is celebrating the comeback of Amana Burton, which has been the most awaited part of the series Silent Witness for years. Now Amanda is back in the role, and the series is going to be worth watching if you love crime drama with thrilling episodes.
Watch It Or Skip It?
Silent Witness is a crime drama with amazing actors and interesting plots. The series will make you keep your finger crossed for the upcoming plot twists. The scripts and acting are all good in a way that is worth watching. If you are a crime drama lover, this should be added to your playlist. So, yes, go and stream it!
Where To Watch
The series is aired on BBC One. It is also available on FuboTV and Crackle for a subscription. It is also available for rent or purchasing options on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
The Cast
Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan, John McGlynn as DI Tom Adams, Ruth McCabe as Wyn Ryan, William Armstrong as Dr. Trevor Stewart, Mick Ford as Det. Supt. Peter Ross, Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander, Nick Reding as Inspecteur Michael Connor, William Gaminara as Leo Dalton, Tom Ward as Dr. Harry Cunningham, Liz Carr as Clarissa, David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Richard Lintern as Dr. Thomas Chamberlain, Jason Wong as Dr. Adam Yuen, Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, Juliet Cowan as Claire Kelly, Wayne Foskett as Brian Blackburn, Arsher Ali as Zak Khan, Tobias Menzies as Greg Walker, Ian Puleston-Davies as DSI Ronnie Boyle, Matthew Gravelle as Tom Faulkner
Show Rating
Silent Witness is widely enjoyed by people all over the world. It has superb twisty, and thrilling plots portrayed by the cast’s amazing acting skills as a crime drama. The show has got pretty good ratings on various platforms. It has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb, 7.5/10 Rating Graph, and 4.8/5 on BBC Shop.
The post Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Lake Elmo’s backyard goats will be rehomed after couple decides not to fight City Hall
A Lake Elmo couple has decided not to fight City Hall: After meeting with the city’s code enforcement officer on Monday, Scott Gove says he and his wife, Tina Racette, have decided to rehome their five goats.
The couple’s dilemma started when the city received a complaint: After the city’s code-enforcement officer sent them a letter about the goats, as well as other (mostly) goat-related issues, the couple told the Pioneer Press they weren’t aware goats were not allowed on Lake Elmo properties smaller than five acres.
The miniature goats — Sandy and Danny, Phil, Lily and Tommy — were a popular local attraction: The couple’s fenced yard faces a walking trail in this neighborhood of homes that has developed around their property in recent years. The couple even threw pizza parties and other get-togethers with the goats, which also should have had a permit.
One of their neighbors started an online petition to “Save Lake Elmo’s Goats,” and it has 1,400 signatures as of Wednesday — some from Lake Elmo residents, others from around the Twin Cities as well as across the country. While the petition apparently did not move city leaders to take up the issue of backyard goats, the campaign did help Gove and Racette find a new home for their goats. A couple who lives on 20 acres in an apparently goat-friendly community has offered to take them; they already have goats, so it should be a more welcoming community for the crew of five.
It seems like the best option for the goats, Gove said, but it’s not easy to say goodbye.
Maybe it’s not goodbye.
“They said we can visit the goats whenever we want,” said Gove.
News
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodshed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that ended with police storming a classroom and killing him. He had legally bought two such rifles just days before, soon after his birthday, authorities said.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
Investigators shed no light on the motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded. The governor said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.
But about a half-hour before the bloodbath, Ramos sent three messages online, Abbott said. Ramos wrote in the first that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. It was not clear whether Ramos specified which school.
Ramos sent private, one-to-one text messages on Facebook that were “discovered after the terrible tragedy,” company spokesman Andy Stone said. He said Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Amid calls around the U.S. for tighter restrictions on firearms, the Republican governor repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among Texas young people and argued that tougher gun laws in Chicago, New York and California are ineffective.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor, interrupted Abbott’s news conference and called the tragedy “predictable.” Pointing his finger at Abbott, he said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen.” O’Rourke was escorted out as members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man calling him a “sick son of a bitch.”
Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation and has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
As details of the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. emerged, grief engulfed Uvalde, population 16,000.
The dead included an outgoing 10-year-old, Eliahna Garcia, who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth-grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, with 17 years’ experience whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.
“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN that all of those killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” Olivarez said. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
Police and others responding to the attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed Ramos in one last exchange of gunfire, authorities said.
The attack in the predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The bloodshed was the latest in a seemingly unending string of mass killings at churches, schools, stores and other sites in the U.S. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
In a somber address to the nation hours after the attack in Texas, President Joe Biden pleaded for Americans to “stand up to the gun lobby” and enact tougher restrictions, saying: “When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston, with the Texas governor and both of the state’s Republican U.S. senators scheduled to speak.
On social media in the days and hours before the massacre, Ramos appeared to drop hints that something was going to happen.
On the day he bought his second weapon last week, an Instagram account that investigators say apparently belonged to Ramos carried a photo of two AR-style rifles. That post tagged another Instagram user, one with more than 10,000 followers, asking her to share the picture.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram confirmed to The Associated Press that it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings.
Investigators are also looking at an account on TikTok, possibly belonging to the shooter, with a profile that reads: “Kids be scared IRL,” an acronym meaning “in real life.” The profile is not dated.
Investigators do not yet know why Ramos targeted the school, said Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“We don’t see a motive or catalyst right now,” he said.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by investigators. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle last Friday.
On Tuesday morning, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home, then left. Neighbors called police when she staggered outside and they saw she had been shot in the face, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said.
Ramos then crashed his truck through a railing on the school grounds, and an Uvalde school district officer exchanged fire with him and was wounded, Considine said. Ramos went inside and exchanged more gunfire with two arriving Uvalde police officers, who were still outside, Considine said. Those officers were also wounded.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a nearby classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving at the town civic center with Bibles and therapy dogs. Three children and an adult remained at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
Uvalde is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The close-knit community, built around a shaded central square, includes many Hispanic families who have lived there for generations. It sits amid fields of cabbage, onions, carrots and other vegetables. But many of the steadiest jobs are supplied by companies that produce construction materials.
The attack came as Robb Elementary was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
___
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
___
Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills and Elliot Spagat in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled?
NPI Number – Can a Foreign Dr. Apply for a NPI Number
How to Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Self-Directed IRA Funds
Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Why Chronic Care Management Is A Revolution In the Healthcare Industry
Lake Elmo’s backyard goats will be rehomed after couple decides not to fight City Hall
Kiwisaver Retirement Scheme
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online