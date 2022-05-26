Finance
Role Of A Lawyer In Road Accident Compensation Cases
Getting involved in a road accident is not only painful, physically but also mentally. A road accident brings in a host of tricky questions, which always make the afterlife of the victim more painful, emotionally rather than physically. The victim usually faces the following set of questions after the road accident:
What is my fault or the other persons fault? Who is to be really blamed for the mess occurred?
Who would be paying for the damages incurred to my automobile?
Would I be allowed to have a rental automobile?
Who will be responsible for clearing my medical bills?
Will the Insurance Firm be reimbursing me for my lost wages?
Don’t panic, as all the questions can be properly dealt by an experienced lawyer due to his negotiating ability. A lawyer knows the law very well, can carry out all the legal work easily and properly advocate on your behalf.
A good and experienced Lawyer knows the law, in and out:
Involving a professional lawyer to represent your case in the court of law would really do wonders for your case as he would be having the requisite knowledge about the relevant laws and procedures that would be affecting your case. He would be advising you regarding the statutes of limitations which could be applicable in debarring you from filing a lawsuit against the individual at-fault. The lawyer would guide you about the exact time period where in you can file the law suit. He would also help you in understating the nitty-gritty stuffs required during lawsuit trials. The lawyers are experienced enough to prepare you for the possible defenses which could be raised by the other party. He would be your invaluable and best guide during the complete trial process. Having a lawyer by your side is really a blessing, when you are up against a large insurance firm.
All legal work can be taken care by the Lawyer:
While negotiating the insurance claim or dealing with the compensation process, a lot of homework and hard work is required to be carried out. The last thing that you would like to do after meeting with an automobile accident is to run from pillar to post in settling your claim. But, having an experienced and able lawyer with you can really save a lot of time during the legal work process. The lawyer has several years of experience and exposure in dealing with such types of road accident compensation lawsuits. He knows, what evidences will support your stand, how to gather the police reports and witness statements, how to obtain the medical records and medical expenses and also how to collect the lost wages information. He can also guide and prepare the settlement demand letter on you behalf. Most of the paper work can be taken care of by the lawyer.
A lawyer is the best person to advocate on your behalf:
The best way in which the lawyer can help you in getting your compensation in case of the automobile accident is by being your advocate. By this we mean that the lawyer would act and stand on your behalf both during the negotiation process with the insurance firm and also during the lawsuit trials in the court of law, if required. He would surely be the key person before the judge and jury as well as other lawyers. Also, he would make sure that you are represented well, your cause is well explained and you are liable to receive the desired compensation.
Thus, having an experienced lawyer during the road accident compensation case really helps the cause of the victim without causing any inconvenience.
10 Things To Look For While Getting A General Insurance
General insurance or any kind of insurance is of utmost importance today. Getting a general insurance is the wisest thing that one can invest in to get benefits in the future especially in case of loss or damage of things that are insured. It is a kind of insurance that is different from life insurance. This type of insurance generally includes property insurance against burglary, fire, etc. It also includes personal insurance such as Health and Accident Insurance and for legal liabilities, liability insurance. Moreover, it also provides professionals with professional idemnity. If you take this type of insurance policy and pay premiums then it will ensure that you get reimbursement for any kind of loss that may take place in the future.
But, before applying for a general insurance there are certain things that you should consider.
– Be extremely careful that you do not sacrifice the coverage in order to save money. Thus, it is ideal for you to raise your yearly premiums because they are too high, but ensure that you know what kind of option you are signing up for.
– It is important too look for the general insurance company’s financial ratings because it will ensure that the company will help you out when you need them the most. Research on the Internet about the company can help you to solve this matter.
– Check whether earlier policy holders have faced any kind of problems or not. Check for the complaint records that will help you in your decision making process.
– Different general insurance companies have different underwriting guidelines, so if one company rejects your application others will take it. Agents are the best persons who are aware of the requirements of each company. However, even for them predicting underwriter actions are not always possible.
– Always take policies from duly licensed and authorized policy agents because there are lots of agents in the market who are selling fake insurance policies.
– Also ensure that the company from where you are applying for the insurance policy is genuine and has the license to do business in the state where you live in.
– Before you take up a policy make sure that you clear up concerns beforehand. Certain things like whether your health insurance plan covers overseas medical expenses or not, also whether it provides rental car facility for everyday traveling.
– Find out the ways through which your insurer will service your claims. Check whether the insurer will provide online support or not, in case of any emergency outside the place where you reside.
– Also check for general insurance companies which allow its customers to have a free look for 30 days or so. This will help the customers to get an insight about the pros and cons of the policy and then decide whether to take it or leave it.
Save Your Insurance – Think More About Your Security
Small to medium business Security Risk Management
Why? = Save your insurance!
There are many small to medium businesses with little or no Security Risk Management policy or procedures in place. Your business may be a franchise, partnership, new business or existing business with 3-300 people or greater. You have spent much time, money, and effort to make the business a success, now is the time to protect it.
I have observed many small to large businesses over the years, and have seen first hand the consequences of lack of risk procedures: loss of money, insurance liability, compensation payments, theft – external and internal, and major incidents, because there has been none, or minimal security risk management polices and procedures in place.
The word security is usually associated with security guards, or simply locking the front door. Correct security management travels much deeper than popular belief. I would unofficially estimate from what I have seen first hand, that a possible 20%-30% of revenue (or occasionally greater) is lost due to poor security risk management.
Some facts you may not know:
Up to 80% of site theft is usually from internal sources
Due to lack of training and knowledge, most staff are unwittingly the cause of most building security breaches.
Technological advances have also often lead to untrained staff not securing sensitive company information from outside forces
These are just some of the consequences that come from insufficient or inept security procedures Security threats are evolving, leading to greater insurance liability and reduced safety of staff. Insurance can be expensive, particularly if your premiums continue to rise from repeated theft.
Compliance = security, safety and continuity of business practices.
Case Study:
A company ravished by internal theft.
This company lost thousands along with sensitive information and equipment. During investigations, it was apparent that too many people had access, keys, codes and knowledge of the companies running procedures.
External parties were assisting staff in this theft; however, there were no monitoring stations inside or out of the company’s premises.
As the business was successful, this theft was not apparent for a long time. The perpetrators continued to compromise the entire organisation not only in monetary values but also in safety to individuals.
This medium sized company had no Security risk management policy or procedures in place.
Unfortunately having security risk management policies and procedures does not protect your company 100%. Companies must utilise these procedures and train their staff to understand and practice them.
The procedures must be easy to locate, clear in their definition and most importantly practical to fit the abilities and numbers of staff.
Successful security companies – guards/systems etc can have very poor security risk management procedures. This largely depends on staff training, understanding and adherence to procedures. If this does not occur these companies suffer internally and are not able to best service the client. This can result in double efforts/man hours for the security company to meet the client’s needs. The consequence of which is loss f time, money and industry confidence
Security risk management and procedures are like good tyres, make sure you have them in place, rotate them, review them, update them, and use them.
Online Stock Trading Tips – Tips About Online Trading & Day Trading
There are many online stock trading tips available on the internet, and it can be somewhat intimidating for a new stock trader to decide which tips they should be applying to their trades. I have found that one of the most effective ways to learn how to trade stocks is to pick a reliable program, and stick with that until you are more comfortable with the market. Once you have learned the ins and outs of stock trading, you can then begin to branch out and apply other tips about online trading & day trading to fit your individual portfolio.
While you do want to pay attention to these online stock trading tips, you need to be careful because there are times when some tips begin to circulate on the internet, and they turn out to be more of a rumor than an actual tip. Some individuals have the misconception that if they read it on the internet then it must be true– select your resources carefully and that will help you to succeed with your online stock trading.
So where do you turn for great online stock trading tips you can rely on? There are plenty of sources out there that have great information to help you get started on the right foot. You can read books, surf the net, and even read articles by top investors. There are newspaper columns that offer such information as well. Or, you may have friends or family members that are trading, and they may be willing to share their tips with you based on their own experiences.
Social media sites can have a plethora of online stock trading tips, and you can find these social networking sites all over the internet. Reading blogs can give you some good tips, and blogs can also keep you current on what is going on in the market. Another great place to get information is from forums where people post their tips, or membership sites that offer stock trading training or step-by-step guides. These membership sites usually have a small monthly fee, but that nominal fee is well worth the information that you will have access to. Don’t be shy to spend just a little bit of money in order to get the great information that you need to be successful with stock trading.
Those various online stock trading tips may be just what you need to get yourself a great plan of action in place. Of course you will find many more tips than you actually can incorporate, so remember that what works well for one person may not be right for you. Take it slow and research the market in order to determine the best stock trading strategy for yourself!
