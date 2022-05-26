Finance
Save Your Insurance – Think More About Your Security
Small to medium business Security Risk Management
Why? = Save your insurance!
There are many small to medium businesses with little or no Security Risk Management policy or procedures in place. Your business may be a franchise, partnership, new business or existing business with 3-300 people or greater. You have spent much time, money, and effort to make the business a success, now is the time to protect it.
I have observed many small to large businesses over the years, and have seen first hand the consequences of lack of risk procedures: loss of money, insurance liability, compensation payments, theft – external and internal, and major incidents, because there has been none, or minimal security risk management polices and procedures in place.
The word security is usually associated with security guards, or simply locking the front door. Correct security management travels much deeper than popular belief. I would unofficially estimate from what I have seen first hand, that a possible 20%-30% of revenue (or occasionally greater) is lost due to poor security risk management.
Some facts you may not know:
Up to 80% of site theft is usually from internal sources
Due to lack of training and knowledge, most staff are unwittingly the cause of most building security breaches.
Technological advances have also often lead to untrained staff not securing sensitive company information from outside forces
These are just some of the consequences that come from insufficient or inept security procedures Security threats are evolving, leading to greater insurance liability and reduced safety of staff. Insurance can be expensive, particularly if your premiums continue to rise from repeated theft.
Compliance = security, safety and continuity of business practices.
Case Study:
A company ravished by internal theft.
This company lost thousands along with sensitive information and equipment. During investigations, it was apparent that too many people had access, keys, codes and knowledge of the companies running procedures.
External parties were assisting staff in this theft; however, there were no monitoring stations inside or out of the company’s premises.
As the business was successful, this theft was not apparent for a long time. The perpetrators continued to compromise the entire organisation not only in monetary values but also in safety to individuals.
This medium sized company had no Security risk management policy or procedures in place.
Unfortunately having security risk management policies and procedures does not protect your company 100%. Companies must utilise these procedures and train their staff to understand and practice them.
The procedures must be easy to locate, clear in their definition and most importantly practical to fit the abilities and numbers of staff.
Successful security companies – guards/systems etc can have very poor security risk management procedures. This largely depends on staff training, understanding and adherence to procedures. If this does not occur these companies suffer internally and are not able to best service the client. This can result in double efforts/man hours for the security company to meet the client’s needs. The consequence of which is loss f time, money and industry confidence
Security risk management and procedures are like good tyres, make sure you have them in place, rotate them, review them, update them, and use them.
Finance
Online Stock Trading Tips – Tips About Online Trading & Day Trading
There are many online stock trading tips available on the internet, and it can be somewhat intimidating for a new stock trader to decide which tips they should be applying to their trades. I have found that one of the most effective ways to learn how to trade stocks is to pick a reliable program, and stick with that until you are more comfortable with the market. Once you have learned the ins and outs of stock trading, you can then begin to branch out and apply other tips about online trading & day trading to fit your individual portfolio.
While you do want to pay attention to these online stock trading tips, you need to be careful because there are times when some tips begin to circulate on the internet, and they turn out to be more of a rumor than an actual tip. Some individuals have the misconception that if they read it on the internet then it must be true– select your resources carefully and that will help you to succeed with your online stock trading.
So where do you turn for great online stock trading tips you can rely on? There are plenty of sources out there that have great information to help you get started on the right foot. You can read books, surf the net, and even read articles by top investors. There are newspaper columns that offer such information as well. Or, you may have friends or family members that are trading, and they may be willing to share their tips with you based on their own experiences.
Social media sites can have a plethora of online stock trading tips, and you can find these social networking sites all over the internet. Reading blogs can give you some good tips, and blogs can also keep you current on what is going on in the market. Another great place to get information is from forums where people post their tips, or membership sites that offer stock trading training or step-by-step guides. These membership sites usually have a small monthly fee, but that nominal fee is well worth the information that you will have access to. Don’t be shy to spend just a little bit of money in order to get the great information that you need to be successful with stock trading.
Those various online stock trading tips may be just what you need to get yourself a great plan of action in place. Of course you will find many more tips than you actually can incorporate, so remember that what works well for one person may not be right for you. Take it slow and research the market in order to determine the best stock trading strategy for yourself!
Finance
Great Make Money Online Ways – 3 Simple Ways to Make Money Online
The American economy has gotten increasingly worse over the years. With thousands of men and women losing their jobs and their money every day, there just isn’t any room for the good things in life, and in most cases there’s barely any room left for the necessities. However, there is a select few that is surviving and for them it couldn’t be better. The select few that are constantly writing, trading Forex, and selling online for a living.
Communities of online writers have been trading online writing secrets, sharing tips for making more money, and increasing their methods by ten fold so they don’t have to worry about working all day for no pay. The fact is that there’s a lot of money to be made over the net. Especially for freelance writers. Freelancers are some of the highest paid online professionals there are, even still, freelancers in general are making good money showing off their goods and services over the Internet. There aren’t to many set backs to writing online. The only draw back is that a person really has to be patient to start making any real money. In some cases it takes a bit of investing as well. But all-in-all the turn out is pretty good, and once a writer gets good enough, the work load starts to really decrease while the pay only keeps getting better.
Now, one has to really understand that to make any real money online with little or no money, you really have to have patience. However, there is a way to make a lot of money really quickly. That method is known as Forex. Forex is the business of trading currency and there’s a lot of money in it. But unlike online writing there’s a lot of risk involved. There’s a high chance that you could lose a lot of money fast. Keep in mind that this is real touchable money, not toy or play money. Thus you may wind up owing money in the end. While there are multiple ways to seriously mess up with Forex, there are certain programs that will assist you and make your experience as enjoyable and profitable as possible.
Now the final method of online earning is as simple or as complex as you make it. The fact is that online business is really no different than real world business, only you make more money more quickly or you lose just the same. Now, the starter business statistic evolving real world business is that an establishment is very likely to fail within the first one or two years. While the statistic for online business is that it will fail within the first one or two months. However, don’t be discouraged. It’s not because it’s hard or anything. In fact in most cases you never even need to talk to anyone. The fact is that people are just not well equipped enough. There is no plan and no foundation. These are key aspects in starting any business whether it be online or in the physical world. Even still, after you’ve been established you must then provide your product safely and efficiently. In any case that will be anyone’s hardest thing to do.
In the end it all comes down to how well you plan. Whether it’s writing, Forex, or Selling products online. Remember, just because it’s easy(in most cases) doesn’t mean you’ll get it on the first try. One of the most daunting issues in finding online income is that it takes time, and generally requires trial and error. So be sure to keep your head up high. Because a plan goes a long way no matter who you are.
Finance
Starting a Hip Hop Blog – 5 Easy Steps to Rap Profits
Are you a hip-hop artist, producer, entrepreneur or fan who wants to make money in the rap industry? Have you ever thought about starting a hip-hop blog? Believe it or not, hip-hop blogs are becoming more and more popular, and there are plenty of opportunities for hip-hop bloggers to make money online. If the idea of getting paid to share your thoughts and opinions about rap is music to your ears, here’s how to get started.
Step 1 – Choose a Domain Name and Web Host
A domain name is the website address that people will use to visit your blog. In general, you will want to choose a domain name that is easy to remember and gives people an idea of what type of content they will find on your site. Examples of things you may want to use as a domain name are:
- Your stage name (if you are an artist)
- Your company name (if you have an entertainment company or independent record label)
- Your blog name
- Catch phrases or descriptive names
Chances are, your first option for a domain name will already be taken, so be prepared with alternates.
Once you find an available domain you like, you will need to register it quickly to prevent someone else from using it. There is a small domain registration fee, but many web hosting services will waive the domain registration fee when you sign up for hosting.
Step 2 – Install WordPress
WordPress is blogging software that has been used to power over 200 million websites. There are a number of reasons WordPress is so popular:
- Affordability – WordPress is 100% free
- Ease of Use – It does not require any computer or programming skills to install or use
- Highly Customizable – There are thousands of free themes and plug-ins available for download
- Supported – WordPress has one of the largest development communities of any open source software, so it’s easy to find free technical support online
WordPress can usually be installed in less than five minutes through your web hosting control panel. Once installed, you can customize your blog by downloading the hip-hop theme of your choice and installing whichever plug-ins you want to use through your blog’s dashboard.
Step 3 – Start Publishing Hip-Hop Related Content
Once you set up your blog, you will be ready to start publishing content. In general, you will want to publish content of interest to hip-hop fans. This could include:
- Hip-hop related news
- Music, videos and images featuring rappers
- Reviews of new rap music
- Information about upcoming hip-hop events
- Links to other hip-hop blogs
If you are a rapper or producer, you should have no problem creating content based on your own music. Similarly, if you are starting your own entertainment company or independent hip-hop record label, you can blog about the artists you’re working with. If you are not in the music business at all, you can spend a couple of hours each day reading other hip-hop blogs and write a post each day about the hottest hip-hop topics. The key is to create as many good hip-hop related posts as you can each week.
The posts you publish on your blog will eventually be “crawled” and “indexed” by the major search engines (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.). Once indexed, your blog will start showing up in search results for hip-hop related content. The more posts you publish and the better the quality of those posts, the better chance you have of people discovering your blog through search engines.
Step 4 – Monetize Your Blog
There are lots of ways to make money as a hip-hop blogger. Here are some of the easiest ways:
- Join an advertising network and earn money each time someone clicks on an advertisement on your site
- Join an affiliate program and earn commissions by recommending products and services you use to your readers
- Install a free e-commerce plug-in and sell your own CDs, digital downloads and hip-hop related merchandise
- Sell ad space directly to artists and labels who want to promote their music through your site
- Turn your blog into a membership site and charge people a fee for access to exclusive content
- Charge a small fee for each CD you review on your blog
- Charge people to post their rap videos on your blog
These are just some of the easy ways to make money as a hip-hop blogger. Experiment with each of these methods and see which methods earn you the most cash. Or, be creative and come up with something entirely new. As long as you keep coming up with content and getting traffic, the money will come.
Step 5 – Promote Your Blog
Now that you have got your hip-hop blog up and running, you need to start promoting it. The more targeted web traffic you get, the more money you are likely to make. Therefore, it is important that your blog gets seen by as many hip-hop fans as possible. Here are some free ways to promote your hip-hop blog:
- Add your website to as many hip-hop friendly website directories as you can
- Become an active participant in hip-hop forums and conversations on other hip-hop blogs (be sure to include a link to your blog in your “signature”)
- Set up pages on social media sites like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter, and link them to your blog
- Talk to other bloggers about reviewing your site, swapping links and possibly writing guest posts
- Write hip-hop related articles and submit them to article directories (like this one)
By following these quick, easy steps, you can start your own hip-hop blog and be on the road to rap profits in a matter of hours.
Ethereum Struggles Below $2K, Why Bears Remain In Action
Save Your Insurance – Think More About Your Security
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Anticipated to Rise Following U.S. Dollar Index’s Drop
Online Stock Trading Tips – Tips About Online Trading & Day Trading
Adley Rutschman records first multihit game, but Orioles shut out, 2-0, in rubber game vs. Yankees
Great Make Money Online Ways – 3 Simple Ways to Make Money Online
Starting a Hip Hop Blog – 5 Easy Steps to Rap Profits
Headaches With the Weight Loss Surgery High Protein Diet
7th Pay Commission: Big News! Now salary will not increase on the basis of pay commission, this is the plan to increase basic salary every year!
LA Weightloss Program – Is it Right For You?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online