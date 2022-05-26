Should You File Your 2007 Income Tax Even If it Is Two Years Late?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Let’s be honest for a moment. No one likes doing income taxes, or any types of taxes for that matter. I had a friend who recently asked me about filing his 2007 income tax late and if he should have even bothered. I told him it is better to do it but more importantly always pay your income taxes, even if they are late. For 2007 income taxes, if he did not pay in the long run it would have been a much more severe consequence than the extra money he had to pay.

The IRS will come after you!

If you don’t pay the income tax they will get suspicious and audit you. No taxpayer wants that. When they audit if they see anything hidden, they will take a lot more money.

Don’t pay your income tax and you can go to jail. That will never leave your record.

Nowadays the good thing is that there are so many great ways to file your income taxes these days whether they are from 2007, this year or five years ago. It’s better to pay some late or back taxes than going to jail. My friend used Prior Tax to fix his 2007 2007 income tax file”. Fortunately, did not have to pay too much to the IRS as a result.

When you are doing your 2007 income taxes, always keep in mind what you should have prepared. Make sure to prepare any financial documents from 2007 describing your income and showing how much you earned in 2007. Be sure that your expenses and income all are as transparent as possible so that way the government cannot see any problems. Also be sure you are also filing the proper tax forms as well. Do you need to fill at a 1040 tax form, a 1099 tax form? Which late forms do you need to file with the IRS as well? It may seem daunting but it can be done online with a tax professional rather cheaply and that way you know your tax payments to the IRS will be accurate and you won’t underpay.

Just because the year 2007 is in the past, don’t think that if you didn’t do your income tax that it’s in the past as well. Don’t delay; file your late income taxes sooner than later to help yourself and your wallet. This way you can also rest soundly knowing that government cannot give you trouble for not doing your taxes.