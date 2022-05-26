Finance
Should You File Your 2007 Income Tax Even If it Is Two Years Late?
Let’s be honest for a moment. No one likes doing income taxes, or any types of taxes for that matter. I had a friend who recently asked me about filing his 2007 income tax late and if he should have even bothered. I told him it is better to do it but more importantly always pay your income taxes, even if they are late. For 2007 income taxes, if he did not pay in the long run it would have been a much more severe consequence than the extra money he had to pay.
- The IRS will come after you!
- If you don’t pay the income tax they will get suspicious and audit you. No taxpayer wants that. When they audit if they see anything hidden, they will take a lot more money.
- Don’t pay your income tax and you can go to jail. That will never leave your record.
Nowadays the good thing is that there are so many great ways to file your income taxes these days whether they are from 2007, this year or five years ago. It’s better to pay some late or back taxes than going to jail. My friend used Prior Tax to fix his 2007 2007 income tax file”. Fortunately, did not have to pay too much to the IRS as a result.
When you are doing your 2007 income taxes, always keep in mind what you should have prepared. Make sure to prepare any financial documents from 2007 describing your income and showing how much you earned in 2007. Be sure that your expenses and income all are as transparent as possible so that way the government cannot see any problems. Also be sure you are also filing the proper tax forms as well. Do you need to fill at a 1040 tax form, a 1099 tax form? Which late forms do you need to file with the IRS as well? It may seem daunting but it can be done online with a tax professional rather cheaply and that way you know your tax payments to the IRS will be accurate and you won’t underpay.
Just because the year 2007 is in the past, don’t think that if you didn’t do your income tax that it’s in the past as well. Don’t delay; file your late income taxes sooner than later to help yourself and your wallet. This way you can also rest soundly knowing that government cannot give you trouble for not doing your taxes.
Indian Credit Card Industry – On the Path of Unbound Growth
Soon you won’t have to carry your plastic money for your payment purposes as your mobile number will act as the credit card number. Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual policy statement informed that it was in the process of formulating the guidelines for a payment system using mobile phones. RBI is discussing with both public and private sector Banks, service providers and industry bodies to develop the payment system. RBI said the draft guidelines would be placed on its official website by June 15, 2008.
In India the usage of mobile is growing rapidly. There are about 250 million mobile phone connections in the country, whereas credit card holders are far lower as compared to number of mobile phone users. Hence, mobile for payments is being considered for quite some time as a progressive step forward.
As reported by The Times of India, RBI said in the policy statement “The rapid expansion of this mode of communication and transaction have thrown up a new delivery channel for banks.” RBI further states, “This channel will definitely facilitate small value payments to merchants, utility service providers and the likes and money transferred at a low cost.”
The credit card market is going to witness some more progressive changes in this year. A joint venture between Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and GE Money is likely to launch its first product by the end of 2008. As reported by Business Standard, the venture is now on cards. But we have sorted out those issues (conflict of interest). Currently, we are looking at human resources-related issues. The two financial giants are planning to launch the card by the end of the calendar year.
Once the credit card is launched it would be offered only to LIC customers and policy holders in the first year. GE Money has a 30 per cent stake in the card venture, while LIC Housing Finance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Corporation Bank have 5 per cent each in this venture. LIC will have 40 per cent in the company, which is capitalized at near about Rs.150 crore. LIC is yet to take a decision about the remaining 15 per cent stake of the total investment. In another positive development, ABN AMRO with India’s travel portal MakeMyTrip.com launched a distinctive co-branded credit card, ‘Go Card’ recently. The card offers special reward benefits and good range of travel-related promotions and packages.
These Ideas Will Help You Be Successful At Making Money Online
There are so many ways that you can earn money that it is no surprise that earning money online has become so popular. Over the years, the number of online businesses and entrepreneurs looking for work has greatly increased. You can easily get started working online by viewing the great tips below!
When planning how to make money working online, never put all your eggs in one basket. Keep as many options open as possible, to ensure that you will always have money coming in. Failure to plan like this can really cost you if your main site suddenly stops posting work or opportunities.
Before you set your heart on making money online, set your household up. Making sure you are free from interruptions can be a very important part of your success. Children, spouses and other people can cut you off at the most inconvenient times. Make sure your time is your own, so you can maximize earnings.
Design and build websites for people on the web to make some extra cash on the side. This is a great way to showcase the skills that you have using programs like Kompozer. Take a class beforehand on website design if you want to brush up on your skills before starting up.
If you are knowledgeable about a particular subject, put your knowledge to work for you. There are many companies, such as about.com, that will pay you for your knowledge. Most of these sites do require you to write a certain number of articles each month; however, this is a fantastic way to bump up your earnings.
Think about how your time should be valued prior to beginning work. If you intend to do something online to make money, what is your minimum acceptable hourly wage? Working for pennies will mean you’re wasting your time. People are going to pay you that sum, and earning more will be tough.
Remember that who you work for is as important as the work you do. Anyone who is looking for workers who will be happy with working for pennies isn’t the kind of employer you want to work under. Look for someone or a company who pays fairly, treats workers well and respects you.
Join a focus group if you want to make some money on the side. These groups gather together from an internet hub at a physical location where they will talk about a new product or service that is out on the market. Generally, these groups will gather in very big cities near you.
Never spend money to make money. Legitimate firms do not require up front money in exchange for work opportunities. People who do ask for money are likely trying to scam you. Be sure to avoid these companies.
Working online has never been easier! All you need is the right advice on hand and you will see that earning the extra money you have been missing is not as hard as you may think. Just use everything you’ve just learned and keep reading for more online advice to ensure you earn more money.
Forex Trading Robot – Easy Way to Earn Money Automatically
Now when you read the title you must have wondered: Is this even real? I know the title sounds too good to be true. But I really think that it is actually quite befitting to describe how people earn money easily by using this software. Find out more as you continue reading.
First of all you should know that this way of getting money is 100 percent legal and this is no scam. However you should also take note that forex software cannot make you rich overnight but given time it does compound your money and can really provide you nice amount of money regularly. Most importantly, the whole process is automatic so you do not need an extra time to get the result. Forex trading software is relatively new and not many people know what it can provide them. Those who know are profiting from these programs now and earning money easily. What you need is a computer and internet connection to let the forex software work for you.
Forex programs are actually made by forex experts who really understand how the whole forex trading system works and most importantly how to profit from them. The secret lies within their years of trial and failure experience. An attempt to fully learn and become a winning forex trader requires a significant amount of time and money. Most people normally give up because of this hard process. In fact only 5 percent of people who started forex trading are really winning constantly. This learning curve is simply made short by the use of forex software.
