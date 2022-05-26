Silky Smooth Penis Skin – How to Keep Penis Skin Smooth and Supple to Increase Sexual Pleasure

Share Pin 0 Shares

Silky smooth penis skin is just so touchable and luxuriant, especially to anyone lucky enough to enjoy this lovely tactile experience. It also means that the penis skin is healthy and cared for, and when skin of the penis is in optimal condition, it is invigorated and more sensitive and receptive to stimulation. This, of course, leads to better sex and improves sexual function.

Ignoring Penis Skin Can Lead to Problems

There are many problems associated with ignoring the skin of the penis. These include:

Penis skin that is not cared for can become dry and scaly – This is unsightly and does not encourage sexual activity. In fact, it can be a real turn-off for your partner, and may even reduce sexual confidence.

Penis skin can become desensitized – If the skin of the penis is not cared for then it can become hardened and not as receptive to the touch. This means that sexual excitement can be reduced during foreplay and sexual intercourse, which can reduce the intensity of climax and overall sexual satisfaction.

Penis skin is a protective barrier – Healthy skin of the penis protects the human body from infection and illness as it forms a protective barrier between major organs and the outside world. With cracked or broken skin of the penis it is possible, during sexual intercourse and masturbation, to have harmful bacteria enter the body and create illness.

Penis skin is an insulator – When the skin of the penis is in optimal condition it maintains the temperature of the penis. This, of course, prevents the penis from feeling the cold more than it should, which means that its size and functionality is maintained.

What Does Silky Smooth Penis Skin Mean to You and Your Partner?

With healthy penis skin comes more pleasure. The skin of the penis has an improved sensitivity and this then creates a more dynamic sex life. Plus, it is enjoyable to touch, which will increase the longevity of foreplay and the likelihood of fellatio, if this is what you and your partner enjoy. It may also encourage your partner to be more adventurous, and experiment in the bedroom, taking their time to stroke, fondle and tickle your penis, further heightening your climax.

Better Sex with Better Penis Skin

A satisfying sex life leads to happiness and contentment, but with healthy penis skin often a new found confidence is gained. Not only does the penis look good, but it feels great. This may then lead to more sex and a possible increase in sexual enjoyment, especially, if previously, the owner of the penis felt self-conscious of the condition of their skin.

How to Get Smooth Silky Penis Skin

The best way to improve the health of your penis skin is as follows:

Eat a balanced diet that includes mono-saturated fats – This is a healthy fat that prevents your skin from becoming dry and flaky. Some great sources of this are olive oil, nuts, and mackerel, as well as herring, tomatoes, avocado, and egg yolk.

Use a natural cleansing product – Avoid dyed and perfumed skin cleansing products for cleansing the penis, instead use natural cleansers such as, goat milk or olive oil soap.

Don’t exfoliate – Some areas of the skin are more sensitive than others. So, while it is okay to exfoliate say the legs, arms, and torso, it is not recommended that the skin of the penis be treated in the same manner. Exfoliating this area of the body will decrease sensitivity and could possibly lead to the hardening of the skin. This, in turn, will lessen sexual excitement and pleasure, and may even reduce sexual function.

Apply a penis specific moisturizer daily – Use a penis specific creme daily (health professionals often recommend Man1 Man Oil) which is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Products such as this are said to increase penis skin elasticity and sensitivity, as well appearance, and can improve sexual function and pleasure.