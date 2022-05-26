Finance
Specialized and Experienced Medical Team by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata
This is really one of the most recognized and well occupy service provider in India which has both medical charted aircraft and commercial airline and medical help service are obtainable with the complete bed to bed air ambulance service from one city to another city and also provide ground service transportation everyplace in India. We are presented 24/7 hours in 365 days to take care of a patient and provide them with all the best and advanced apparatus’s which is beneficial for them. This Air Ambulance taking care of their spare demand but it also cares for their costing by which they could become relaxed and get the best service of private air ambulance and commercial airline medical evacuation facility and the pocket cost.
We providing very low-cost budget and inexpensive cost of emergency medical transfer deprived of extra charging and hidden cost and providing the complete modest price to the guest. This is the best and advanced service provider in India which has sufficiently of branches all over in India. This Air Ambulance Service is one of the most developing and knowledgeable Air Ambulance Service Provider where every ICU spares requirements is transported to the serious or critical patient from one city to another city in accordance with their requirement. This is one of the best and advanced service providers in India which has both medical charted aircraft and commercial airline and other Jet Airways for conveying patient from one city to another city and anywhere in India which is dedicated in train and air ambulance service transportation we are available 24 /7 hours.
Vedanta Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata is standing with its best and whole medical evacuations service it is supportive to the serious patient all together with all emergency equipment’s cardiac monitor, suction machine, infusion pump peacemaker oxygen cylinder and all basic and progressive equipment’s which is beneficial for needy once. This Air Ambulance is taking care of the spare demands but it also cares for their costing by which they provide the very modest price to the guest and there is no any extra cost and no any extra demanding.
Complete emergency with to get transfer facility:
- Total Transparency
- No hidden fees
- Modest price
- ICU specialists
Vedanta Air Ambulance Services from Mumbai is one of the most advanced and important Service provider which has from upper to end extra medical support is available it has started aircraft commercial airline services available which is full-fledged ability to the serious and the needy once patient from one to another by providing service to the serious and critical patient and paramedical specialist and other qualified medical advance.
We offer best and outstanding service among the patient we provide whole bed to bed spare transfer service from one city to another city and anywhere in India under supervision of. This Air Ambulance Service provides prominent service. This is one of the best and hi-tech service provider in India who works with MD doctor and paramedical specialist and always ready to take off with the most serious and Critical patient wherever and anytime in India.
Know Your DME Billing Process Well
DME Billing is a bit different if seen along with the other genres of medical billing. A Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provides therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from certain medical conditions and/or illnesses. A DME is built to serve a medical purpose with the ability to withstand regular use, appropriate for using it in the home. Regular DME items include:
- Wheelchairs
- Orthotics
- Slings
- Crutches
- Cranes
- Compression sleeves
However, it is surprising that despite the importance, DME billing has a lot of uncertainty surrounding it. It is really unfortunate that despite DME providers getting sufficient physician orders for supplies, quite often they struggle to recover the expected revenue.
Different DME companies have different DME billing styles depending on the frequency. Some companies bill regularly as and when required while several others bill a few numbers of times through the year. DME billing needs to be extremely meticulous and accurate as a single mistake in the billing of just one medical device can bring a loss of thousands of dollars for a DME seller.
To work on the loopholes of DME billing of provider/seller, we need to understand the DME billing process.
DME Billing Process: A Brief Overview
Here are the key components of a typical DME billing process:
Prescription:
The primary requirement for DME billing is a prescription from the ordering physician for rent/ purchase mentioning with the quantity of the DME mentioned.
Verification:
Verification of the demographics and other patient data before filing for claims.
Credentials:
When DME-suppliers bill they need to meet the credentialing criteria before applying for reimbursement. Note: The billing for DME providers is sent to the DME carrier and not to Medicare Part B carrier. However, an exception is the covered cast supplies.
Form:
The CMS-1500 is the designated form for process a bill electronically.
Documentation:
Completion of documentation with physician’s treatment plan needs to be ensured, along with the time frame for the DME usage.
Codes and Modifiers:
It’s very important to apply the appropriate HCPCS codes, procedure codes, maintenance, and repair modifier codes. In the absence of an apt code, the E1399 or other HCPCS codes can be used. Note: A denial can result in case HCPCS is used before the expiry of a product lifetime (1-3 years generally).
Factory Invoice:
A physical invoice (not electronically sent) must be attached containing the complete description of the item along with the medical necessity form signed by the physician. Note: All the initial documents must be enclosed in one envelope and then get submitted. The electronic processing cannot be commenced before this.
Dates:
The Date of Injury (DOI) must be mentioned clearly. If required, mention the Date of Service (DOS), which is the day the patient died or the day the patient stopped using the DME. Note: The date of service is the date the patient receives the equipment. It is not the date of shipping to be precise. The only exception is a patient’s cancellation of the order where the date of service becomes the date the equipment order is canceled.
Supporting Documents:
Attach the documents to support the necessity of the product, like chart notes, surgery notes, LMN/CMN, product description, etc.
Coverage:
The coverage starts on the day the apparatus is delivered, setup/installed, and ready for the patient’s use of the place desired (usually home) or at a skilled nursing facility.
Repairs claim:
Bill any claims for repair with an entire explanation of the services.
Ingrown Toenail Removal Coding Confusions? 11750 Answers Them
In a particular case, a patient presents for a follow-up of an ingrown toe nail. The podiatrist finds that the patient now has two ingrown toenails – one on each foot. He removes both from each toe and also did a silver nitrate cauterization. How should I report this? Should I report 99212-25?
Well, the answer is yes. Besides coding 99212-25, you should bill 11750 (Excision of nail and nail matrix, partial or complete [example, ingrown or deformed nail], for permanent removal) appended by modifier 50 (Bilateral procedure).
Logic for evaluation & management: Since the diagnosis is new to one toe, you could justify 99212 (Office or other outpatient visit for the E/M of an established patient which requires at least two of these three key components: a problem focused history; a problem focused examination, and straightforward medical decision making; Significant, separately identifiable E/M service by the same physician on the same day of the procedure or other service). The patient presents for follow-up of one ingrown toenail. However, the podiatrist has not examined the other (new) ingrown toenail earlier.
Adding modifier 25 (Significant, separately identifiable E&M service by the same physician on the same day of the procedure or other service) to 99212 indicates the podiatrist carries out a significant, separate service from the ingrown toenail removal.
Logic for incision: You should report each toenail removal: 11750 for the first complete removal and 11750 for the second removal. Using modifier 50 to the second removal tells the insurer that the podiatrist carries out the toe removal as bilateral procedure.
For more specialty-specific articles to help your podiatry coding, stay tuned to a medical coding resource like Coding Institute.
5 Steps to Create a Feed the Hungry Program
With the economy in it’s present state, there are many, many people in need. It is a tough, but rewarding undertaking. In addition to just feeding the hungry, you will be giving them hope that someone truly does care about them. If done in a deliberate and organized fashion, a feed the hungry program will not only be a blessing to those that you are feeding, but yourself and the volunteers also. If you feel a calling to start a program to feed the hungry, here are some steps that you can take to help you make it successful.
Step 1 – Identify the need
Scout out areas where you think that there will be people that will need your help. It might take some time to find the right spot, but you will know when you do. If you are in a downtown area, you can look for a place that is away from homeless shelters and missions. For whatever reason, there are many hungry/homeless that do not use the services of these shelters.
Step 2 – Identify your resources
You will not only need the food to feed people, but you will need people to help you feel them. An excited and dedicated group of volunteers is essential. There is so much work and planning that needs to be done, you cannot every have enough volunteers. In addition to food, you will also need tables, chairs and a storage area. Then there is the transportation needs. You will need to get your food, chairs, tables and volunteers to the site where you are going have your program. When accumulating resources, more is definitely better.
Step 3 – Find partners
If you are working through your church, try an partner with another church. If it is your business, look for another business. There is a lot of work involved and the more people involved the better. One thing that happens to many volunteer groups is that the leaders and the ones doing most of the work will get burned out. This type of program like most others adheres to the “80%, 20% rule” 80% of the work will be done by 20% of the people. This is unfortunate, but it is just the way that most group dynamics work out.
Step 4 – Identify a home base
You will need a place to store your equipment, to stage your food and many other things that will come up at time goes on. It will make life much easier and less stressful if you have a dedicated area that contains your equipment. If you do not have room, try asking some local businesses if you can use some of their warehouse space to store your equipment. You will be surprised to see how many businesses will be glad to help something like this. But you won’t know unless you ask. Organization is a priority for this undertaking. A central repository for supplies goes a long way toward making sure that things go smoothly.
Step 5 – Try it out on a small scale.
A program like this can be overwhelming. If possible, try your feeding program on a small scale. Maybe try a run-through at your church or with the organization that you are working with. This will help you work out any challenges before you go “live”.
