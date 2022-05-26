News
Spencer Steer off to good start after call-up to Saints
The Twins’ continuous need to dip down to St. Paul for talent this season has had a domino effect throughout the organization, with players at all levels in the system reaping the benefits.
Infielder Spencer Steer, the latest addition to the Saints’ roster, has joined many others who have found that production is leading to opportunity.
The 24-year-old Steer was hitting .307 with eight homers and 30 RBIs for Double-A Wichita when he was called up Monday, and he made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. He’s been a productive hitter as a professional since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Oregon.
“He’s been swinging great,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire prior to the Saints’ 16-10 loss to Indianapolis in Wednesday’s Game 1 at CHS Field. “All the way through the minor leagues he’s done very well, and he’s pushed his way up here. He deserves a shot here, and he’s going to get it. He’s one step away, so hopefully he can do what he’s done everywhere else.”
After hitting a combined total of eight home runs in his first three seasons of pro ball, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Steer hit 24 last season.
“I changed my whole load and setup last year,” Steer said, “to try to get some power. So I’ve been working with the hitting coaches and hitting coordinators to build on that. The COVID break (which wiped out the 2020 minor league season) was when I really changed a lot of things. I used that time to my advantage.
“There was a lot of Zoom calls with my hitting coaches, but also a lot of hitting and sending videos. Ever since then it’s just see what works and what doesn’t. There’s a lot of trial and error.”
Steer said that not only has he dreamed of playing in the major leagues since he was a kid growing up in Long Beach, Calif., he has long viewed it as a realistic possibility.
“I’ve always been stubborn about that; I’ve probably felt that way since Little League,” Steer said. “That’s never changed for me. I’m not going to do this just for the experience. I’m doing it because I think I can play in the major leagues.”
Steer played second base on Tuesday and again in Game 1 on Wednesday before moving over to third base in Game 2. He considers third base his best position but knows that being able to play multiple positions will only increase his opportunities of reaching the big leagues.
After going 1 for 4 in his Triple-A debut, Steer was 1 for 2 with two runs in Wednesday’s opener.
“It’s always an awesome moment when you get the call-up,” Steer said. “With St. Paul being right next to Minneapolis, that’s the ultimate goal. It’s really awesome to have it so close, and to get to know the area.”
BRIEFLY
Wednesday’s Game 2 didn’t start until 8:30 after the 26-run, 23-hit Game 1.
Chi Chi Gonzalez started Game 2 for the Saints in place of Devin Smeltzer, who was called up by the Twins and is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the Royals.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
“Go in there! Go in there!” nearby women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in.
Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a nearby funeral home who ran away uninjured.
He then exchanged fire with a school district security officer, ran inside and fired on two arriving Uvalde police officers who were outside the building, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. All the law enforcement officers were injured, he said.
Hours later, Considine said authorities did not know for sure whether the school resource officer exchanged gunfire with Ramos.
Ramos charged into one classroom and began to kill, a law enforcement official said.
He “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told CNN. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
All those killed were in the same classroom, he said.
Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said it was “within 40 minutes or so” from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer and when the SWAT-like Border Patrol team shot him. Law enforcement officials later said it was unclear if the gunman and the security officer had fired on one another.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
Carranza felt the officers should have entered the school sooner.
“There were more of them, there was just one of him,” he said.
Uvalde is a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at her home. Neighbors called police when she staggered outside and they saw she had been shot in the face, Considine said.
Ramos had legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.
Investigators shed no light on the motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded. Gov. Greg Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
About a half-hour before the mass shooting, Ramos sent the first of three online messages, Abbott said. Ramos wrote that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman. In the last note, sent about 15 minutes before he reached Robb Elementary, he said he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. Investigators said Ramos did not specify which school.
Ramos sent the private, one-to-one text messages via Facebook, and they were “discovered after the terrible tragedy,” company spokesman Andy Stone said. He said Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Grief engulfed Uvalde as details emerged of the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.
The dead included Eliahna Garcia, an outgoing 10-year-old who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth-grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, with 17 years’ experience whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.
“You can just tell by their angelic smiles that they were loved,” Uvalde Schools Superintendent Hal Harrell said, fighting back tears as he recalled the children and teachers killed. “That they loved coming to school, that they were just precious individuals.”
Amid calls around the U.S. for tighter restrictions on firearms, the Republican governor repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among Texas young people and argued that tougher gun laws in Chicago, New York and California are ineffective.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor, interrupted Wednesday’s news conference, calling the tragedy “predictable.” Pointing his finger at Abbott, he said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen.” O’Rourke was escorted out as some in the room yelled at him, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin calling him a “sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue!”
Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation and has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Siria Arizmendi, the aunt of victim Eliahna Garcia, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
The attack in the predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The Uvalde tragedy was the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent years. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of the massacre at a Texas elementary school. When the constitutional amendment on carrying guns was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
In a somber address hours after the attack, Biden pleaded for Americans to “stand up to the gun lobby.”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston, with the Texas governor and both of the state’s Republican U.S. senators scheduled to speak.
Ramos drop other hints on social media that something was going to happen in the days and hours before the massacre.
On the day he bought his second weapon last week, an Instagram account that investigators say apparently belonged to Ramos carried a photo of two AR-15-style rifles. That post was tagged to another Instagram user, asking her to share the picture.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram said it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings.
Investigators are also looking at an account on TikTok, possibly belonging to the shooter, with a profile that reads: “Kids be scared IRL,” which stands for “in real life.”
Investigators do not yet know why Ramos targeted the school, said McCraw of the Department of Public Safety.
“We don’t see a motive or catalyst right now,” he said.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving at the town civic center with Bibles and therapy dogs. Three children and an adult remained at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
The close-knit community, built around a shaded central square, includes many Hispanic families who have lived there for generations. It sits amid fields of cabbage, onions, carrots and other vegetables. But many of the steadiest jobs are supplied by companies that produce construction materials.
Residents are knitted together by family and friendship, said Joe Ruiz, a pastor who was born and raised in Uvalde and has children and grandchildren there.
“Everybody knows everybody or is connected to everybody,” said Ruiz.
His cousin’s wife, he said, was one of the teachers killed in the attack.
Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills and Elliot Spagat in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Projecting Orlando’s starting lineup depending on whom the Magic pick No. 1
The Orlando Magic landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft not only has the potential to significantly alter their long-term outlook but will change their short-term future too.
Top picks typically have significant roles for their teams as rookies. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, the Nos. 5 and 8 picks in last year’s draft, opened the season as starters. Suggs (27.2 minutes) and Wagner (30.7) both averaged at least 27 minutes.
Expect the Magic, who are in the midst of a rebuild, to give whoever they pick at No. 1 plenty of opportunities to develop as a rookie.
What does that mean for the 2022-23 season? Likely changed roles and rotations from this past season — including a different starting lineup.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are among the top prospects.
But based on intel gathered during last week’s scouting combine, rival executives and scouts believe the No. 1 pick will come down to Holmgren and Smith.
Both would fit needs of the Magic in their own ways while also altering how Orlando would start games at some point during the season.
Here are projections of how the Magic’s starting lineup may look depending on who they draft on June 23:
Magic’s 2022-23 starting lineup with Holmgren
PG: Markelle Fultz; SG: Cole Anthony; SF: Franz Wagner; PF: Wendell Carter Jr.; C: Chet Holmgren
Regardless of whom the Magic draft next month, Wagner and Carter are near locks to be a part of the starting group after their 2021-22 seasons.
And after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, Fultz will likely start at one of the backcourt positions. Fultz, who averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20 minutes (18 games) in 2021-22, proved to be the Magic’s best guard distributor, setting up teammates for open looks in a variety of ways.
That leaves two starting roles — one in the backcourt and frontcourt — to fill.
The Magic drafting Holmgren would make it less likely that Mo Bamba, a starter for the 2021-22 season who’s entering restricted free agency, returns to Orlando. It’s hard seeing Jonathan Isaac stepping into a starting role immediately after missing the previous two seasons while rehabbing from a torn left ACL he suffered in August 2020.
Orlando used a bigger starting frontcourt — Wagner, Carter and Bamba — for most of last season. This lineup with Wagner, Carter and Holmgren in the frontcourt would offer a similar look. Holmgren would provide the rim protection coach Jamahl Mosley values defensively while also being able to space the floor and be an offensive sparkplug.
The last starting spot in the backcourt comes down to Anthony and Suggs — last year’s backcourt starters.
Although his outside shot was up and down in 2021-22, Anthony’s more reliable 3-point shooting would help open up the floor for this lineup and would help him earn the starting nod.
Suggs, Anthony and Fultz all would have significant roles regardless of who starts.
Magic’s 2022-23 starting lineup with Smith
PG: Markelle Fultz; SG: Jalen Suggs; SF: Franz Wagner; PF: Jabari Smith; C: Wendell Carter Jr.
Smith would be one of the Magic’s better shooters from Day One if Orlando drafted him.
His insertion into the starting group will help open up the floor for a Magic team that’s finished in the bottom-four of 3-point shooting the previous two seasons.
If the Magic drafted Smith, it’d likely come down to him and Bamba — if he’s still on the roster — for the starting spot. The nod may go to Smith in that situation to help bolster the Magic’s starting unit with shooting.
Because of the frontcourt’s spacing, Suggs — who struggled with his 3-point shot as a rookie (21.4%) — may better fit in this group as a starting guard alongside Fultz.
This unit would also give the Magic a versatile and switchable defensive group.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
At George Floyd Square, optimism and frustration on the anniversary of a police murder
It started out like any other day for Billy Jones, who was delivering meals as a DoorDash operator when he came across an old acquaintance whom, he recalled, was “doing something I thought would get him in trouble.”
Jones, an entrepreneur with a degree in computer science, urged his friend to use better judgment.
Moments later, he spotted four Minneapolis Police officers holding a Black man down on the ground. He flipped on the video recording device on his smartphone under the mistaken assumption his friend had been apprehended, only to move on after some 60 seconds when he found he was in error.
It wasn’t until hours later that Jones realized he had recorded a minute in the slow-motion murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer would reverberate across the country and the world.
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 25, 2022
‘NOTHING NEW TO ME’
Seeing Minneapolis officers manhandle a suspect “isn’t nothing new to me,” said Jones, who opened the For Real Coffeehouse in March directly across from the street corner where Floyd was killed. “I’m not saying all cops are bad, but this is typical in my world.”
Fueled by a palpable mix of shared grief, optimism and frustration, hundreds gathered Wednesday at George Floyd Square, the heavily-decorated site of Floyd’s death outside of the Cup Foods mini-market at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street.
Many came to mourn and demand greater police accountability, or to show solidarity with residents who have rallied to keep the square an arts-driven memorial to Floyd, who was 46 years old and unemployed as a result of the pandemic when he was killed.
“So many people here come to the same conclusion — it could be me, my brother, my cousin — as opposed to ‘He’s just another guy, let me go on with my life,’” said Paul Johnson, a psychotherapist who raised his children in the neighborhood and recently became involved in Communities United Against Police Brutality.
Johnson added: “His life, we will not allow it to be in vain. If we can somehow turn these streets into safer streets from the police, that would be wonderful.”
GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE
Louie Carl and daughter Chamryn Carl of northern Arizona spent the weekend at a convention focused on indigenous food and nutrition. Rather than drive home, they decided to attend the vigil Wednesday night at George Floyd Square.
“We’ve got to help one another,” said Chamryn Carl, who is Hopi and Navajo, noting many Native Americans in the Flagstaff area have suffered abuse at the hands of police. “We deal with the same treatment back home.”
But with little cellular phone coverage on the reservation, Louie Carl said, there’s no videos to document the evidence.
Throughout George Floyd Square, murals, colorful wreaths and art installations list the names of Black men, women and children across the nation who have died during questionable, if not notorious, police encounters: Philando Castile. Breonna Taylor. Aiyana Jones. Alton Sterling. Floyd.
At a nearby greenspace, artists have assembled a cemetery of sorts with dozens of tombstone-like canvases bearing the names, ages and cities of the dead, with Castile and Floyd at the front.
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) May 25, 2022
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES
If there’s been change in how Minneapolis police treat Black suspects, and Black men in particular, “I haven’t seen it,” said Jones, who is nonetheless hopeful that his new cafe will serve as a launching point toward bringing new capital to the historically-Black neighborhood where he grew up.
Cafe co-owner Disney Foote, a real estate broker, remembered the day Jones casually mentioned he had found a location for her dream coffee shop venture. Only after Googling the address did she realize it landed on the virtually the same location as Floyd’s murder. She was taken aback, and then meditated on the symbolism.
In the two years since Floyd’s murder, new storefronts have gradually begun to open in spaces left vacant by the riots and arsons that erupted after his death, or the economic slowdown that followed. Like For Real Coffeehouse, Finish Touch clothing boutique, Hair by Naya salon and Just Turkey restaurant proudly advertise themselves as Black-owned businesses on the block adjoining that of Cup Foods.
“I couldn’t put this anywhere else but here,” said Foote, who sees her cafe as a beacon of Black enterprise.
‘A POSITIVE THING’
On Wednesday, during the coffee shop’s official grand opening, Jones’ mother, Colnese Hendon, arrived to sign copies of her new memoir, “Blend In or Fade Out,” dedicated to her childhood as a multiracial adoptee of Black parents in South Minneapolis.
A mix of Black, white, Asian and Latin patrons ordered coffees and lattes, with more than one customer wearing a shirt identifying themselves allied with “Black Lives Matter,” or as gay or trans.
It was the kind of event that brought a smile to the face of TeNaya Rhines, a former South Minneapolis resident who now owns a home in the northern suburbs.
“People were here playing chess earlier,” said Rhines, noting she felt nothing but optimism. “This promotes art and conversations and that’s a positive thing. I don’t have that in Fridley. I always come back to the ‘hood. This is where the love is. … This is a pulsating part (of the city). It’s always been like that here.”
