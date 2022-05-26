Finance
Starting a Hip Hop Blog – 5 Easy Steps to Rap Profits
Are you a hip-hop artist, producer, entrepreneur or fan who wants to make money in the rap industry? Have you ever thought about starting a hip-hop blog? Believe it or not, hip-hop blogs are becoming more and more popular, and there are plenty of opportunities for hip-hop bloggers to make money online. If the idea of getting paid to share your thoughts and opinions about rap is music to your ears, here’s how to get started.
Step 1 – Choose a Domain Name and Web Host
A domain name is the website address that people will use to visit your blog. In general, you will want to choose a domain name that is easy to remember and gives people an idea of what type of content they will find on your site. Examples of things you may want to use as a domain name are:
- Your stage name (if you are an artist)
- Your company name (if you have an entertainment company or independent record label)
- Your blog name
- Catch phrases or descriptive names
Chances are, your first option for a domain name will already be taken, so be prepared with alternates.
Once you find an available domain you like, you will need to register it quickly to prevent someone else from using it. There is a small domain registration fee, but many web hosting services will waive the domain registration fee when you sign up for hosting.
Step 2 – Install WordPress
WordPress is blogging software that has been used to power over 200 million websites. There are a number of reasons WordPress is so popular:
- Affordability – WordPress is 100% free
- Ease of Use – It does not require any computer or programming skills to install or use
- Highly Customizable – There are thousands of free themes and plug-ins available for download
- Supported – WordPress has one of the largest development communities of any open source software, so it’s easy to find free technical support online
WordPress can usually be installed in less than five minutes through your web hosting control panel. Once installed, you can customize your blog by downloading the hip-hop theme of your choice and installing whichever plug-ins you want to use through your blog’s dashboard.
Step 3 – Start Publishing Hip-Hop Related Content
Once you set up your blog, you will be ready to start publishing content. In general, you will want to publish content of interest to hip-hop fans. This could include:
- Hip-hop related news
- Music, videos and images featuring rappers
- Reviews of new rap music
- Information about upcoming hip-hop events
- Links to other hip-hop blogs
If you are a rapper or producer, you should have no problem creating content based on your own music. Similarly, if you are starting your own entertainment company or independent hip-hop record label, you can blog about the artists you’re working with. If you are not in the music business at all, you can spend a couple of hours each day reading other hip-hop blogs and write a post each day about the hottest hip-hop topics. The key is to create as many good hip-hop related posts as you can each week.
The posts you publish on your blog will eventually be “crawled” and “indexed” by the major search engines (Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.). Once indexed, your blog will start showing up in search results for hip-hop related content. The more posts you publish and the better the quality of those posts, the better chance you have of people discovering your blog through search engines.
Step 4 – Monetize Your Blog
There are lots of ways to make money as a hip-hop blogger. Here are some of the easiest ways:
- Join an advertising network and earn money each time someone clicks on an advertisement on your site
- Join an affiliate program and earn commissions by recommending products and services you use to your readers
- Install a free e-commerce plug-in and sell your own CDs, digital downloads and hip-hop related merchandise
- Sell ad space directly to artists and labels who want to promote their music through your site
- Turn your blog into a membership site and charge people a fee for access to exclusive content
- Charge a small fee for each CD you review on your blog
- Charge people to post their rap videos on your blog
These are just some of the easy ways to make money as a hip-hop blogger. Experiment with each of these methods and see which methods earn you the most cash. Or, be creative and come up with something entirely new. As long as you keep coming up with content and getting traffic, the money will come.
Step 5 – Promote Your Blog
Now that you have got your hip-hop blog up and running, you need to start promoting it. The more targeted web traffic you get, the more money you are likely to make. Therefore, it is important that your blog gets seen by as many hip-hop fans as possible. Here are some free ways to promote your hip-hop blog:
- Add your website to as many hip-hop friendly website directories as you can
- Become an active participant in hip-hop forums and conversations on other hip-hop blogs (be sure to include a link to your blog in your “signature”)
- Set up pages on social media sites like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter, and link them to your blog
- Talk to other bloggers about reviewing your site, swapping links and possibly writing guest posts
- Write hip-hop related articles and submit them to article directories (like this one)
By following these quick, easy steps, you can start your own hip-hop blog and be on the road to rap profits in a matter of hours.
Finance
Headaches With the Weight Loss Surgery High Protein Diet
Why do we suffer from headaches when we transition from a high-processed carbohydrate diet to a high protein diet? Many weight loss surgery patients are asking this.
There are, actually, several reasons for headaches when abiding a high protein, low carb diet. More importantly, there are several little things we can do to relieve the headaches:
First, when we transition from a processed carbohydrate diet to one rich in protein as advised by most weight loss surgery (bariatric) doctors and dieticians we increase our intake of tryptophan. A short list of foods high in tryptophan includes cheese, meat, nuts, and soy. Ingestion of tryptophan releases serotonin in the brain, which is considered a vasoconstrictor: it tightens our blood vessels. In modest amounts this helps us feel good; but in greater amounts to which we are not accustomed it causes headaches.
To balance the increased tryptophan (an amino acid – good thing) intake we should include appropriate complex carbohydrates in our weight loss surgery eating rhythm: 2B/1B (2 Bites Protein/1 Bite Carbohydrate). Here are some smart food choices for your weight loss surgery diet::
Carbs:
apples
artichokes
basil
bean sprouts
beets
carrots
celery
cranberries
cucumbers
green beans
pears
spinach
squash
Fat:
olive oil
Protein:
lamb
lentils
tuna
turkey
Next, we absolutely must be certain to supplement our diet with essential vitamins and minerals, and in this list I personally include herbal supplements that centuries of human use have proved beneficial to our health and well-being. Please review the list of supplements:
Feverfew: 200-300 milligrams daily
Ginger: 1,500 milligrams taken in 3 (500-milligram) doses daily
Magnesium: 1,000 milligrams a day (WLS post-ops are known to be deficient of magnesium)
Calcium with Vitamin D: 1,000 milligrams daily
Vitamin B6: 50-100 milligrams daily
Vitamin B Complex as prescribed by your doctor, oral, sublingual or injected
If you wake in the morning with a headache I encourage you to have a serving of Emergen-C. I strongly believe Emergen-C is healthful to us because in a single dose you get 60mg magnesium, 200mg potassium; 60mg sodium; 50mg calcium carbonate; (your electrolytes); in addition to vitamin B6 and B12; vitamin C, niacin, thiamin, zinc, and few others. Our little gastric bypass and gastric-banded tummies can absorb this supplement rapidly and it is not difficult or painful to take. If you have not tried Emergen-C please do. As a note, continue your regular vitamin regimen when taking Emergen-C. Use this water soluble product to get just a little extra nutrition.
If your headaches are chronic and you suspect more than the weight loss surgery high protein diet please keep a headache diary in an effort to identify the cause of the headaches. Dr. Alex Duarte suggestions tracking these things:
Diet – Diet and food allergy is the most prevalent cause of headache.
Hormones – Fluctuating hormone levels are known to cause frequent headache.
Weather – Changes in barometric pressure and other weather conditions can trigger headaches.
Stress – Frequent cause of headaches.
Change in Routine – Disruption of regular routine (such as change in diet) is known to cause headache.
Dental Problems or Endodontic surgery are known to cause headaches
Sensory Stimuli – sight, smell, and hearing can cause headaches.
Hypoglycemia causes headache.
Herbal remedies for headaches are, in my opinion, more effective and less disruptive than chemical OTC remedies. Try supplementing your diet with Feverfew, Ginger, Ginko Biloba, Chamomile, Capsaicin, and/or Valerian.
Finance
LA Weightloss Program – Is it Right For You?
The current demand for weightloss programs and products are at its highest point in recent history. This is mainly because of people who spend most of their time working and running different errands they have to finish. The age of information technology is upon us and because information can now be sent around the globe in a blink of the eye, people tend to adjust to move just as fast. Industries also change to coup with this fast pace including the food industry, and the result is unhealthy junk food and an obesity rate rising faster than oil prices. Obesity is at an all time high and it is plaguing a lot of people, hence the demand for weightloss products, which can guarantee a person with fast and efficient results.
A lot of so called magic pills and exercise machines have come out because of the need to become healthy and stay healthy. However, these products do not always work. But one weightloss program realizes that there is no one solution for everyone’s problem. This program is called La weightloss program.
The La weightloss program is a centre-based program, which aims to reduce calorie intake of its members with the use of nutrition bars and counselling. They have clinics worldwide where they start off by giving a free assessment to a possible member and a program is then designed for the member. The program consists of weekly visits from a trainer, virtual trainer that shows proper exercise, online support groups and more importantly, their nutritional bars and supplements. Then, you get your own personal counsellor who not only provides you with the program but also acts as your own personal motivator (or cheering section if you will). It is more than a diet, it is a way to change your lifestyle which is the actual key to becoming healthy and staying healthy. However, is La weightloss program right for you?
The person who can answer that is yourself and not anyone else. If you believe in the La weightloss program given to you and follow it, you can achieve your goals. The back draw however, the nutritional bars and supplements of the La weightloss program which is said to be essential with the program are not cheap. It could reach up to a thousand dollars or more. Add to that the fact that there was a case wherein the company was sued because the program did not work. The company was then fined with $100,000 because of the mishap. The reason behind could be because the personal counsellors are paid by commission on the number of nutritional bars and supplements they are able to sell their clients. This is a problem because it gives rise to a conflict of interest and the counsellor could give a faulty program.
The cost of the program becomes the actual motivation of the member. The motivation to become healthy should be just that, to have a healthier lifestyle and live better. La weightloss program could be for you, if you can afford it.
Finance
Why Food Combining For Acid Reflux Works
Not just any food combining. But proper food combining works for acid reflux.
Here’s why.
Acid reflux or GERD, is simply a message that tells your body that something is wrong inside. As such, it cannot be treated successfully by taking prescriptive medication all the time. Yes they help you out in the short run. Drugs and antacids might help you in an emergency, but for treatment and preventive maintenance? That’s another story. One that your doctor has most likely failed to tell you about.
Truth is, conventional medicine is more focused on relieving the symptoms of a condition, and not taking into full consideration the root cause of the problem. Alright, if they want to “uproot the root” cause, they go into their “bread-and-butter” solution known as surgery. Not a pretty picture, but what can you do when they tell you that it is your “best and only” option?
Where conventional medicine comes up short, natural methods of treatment such as proper food combining has worked wonders for countless individuals who were once acid reflux sufferers. It has been touted by nutritionists and health specialists not just as a solution for GERD, but for almost any digestive disorder that you can think of. Crohn’s? IBS? Gastritis? Ulcers? These are just some of the conditions that proper food combining has been able to address, in a simple manner.
And it’s not something new either.
This manner of eating was first discovered in 1911 by a New York physician by the name of Dr. William Hay. Fed up by conventional medicine’s incapability of curing his Bright’s Disease, a life-threatening illness during that time, he sought for alternative and better ways of treating himself. He came up with the idea of food combining, which deals with how different foods are digested uniquely. For example, some foods require an acid enzyme, while others need an alkaline environment to be properly assimilated. The two groups should never go together.
This discovery not only led to his disease being cured, but enabled him to become a successful lecturer and teacher of proper food combining, which has taken in a lot of names and derivatives such as the popular “Hay Diet” of today.
What does food combining then have to do with acid reflux?
Remember what I mentioned earlier when I said that it’s a message telling your body something is wrong inside? Chances are, it’s been the way you’ve been eating all this time that is causing the pain you are now feeling. Not just what you ate yesterday or last week, but for your whole lifetime. Acid reflux or GERD is not something that you get overnight.
Let’s be specific. If you are like me, your eating habits before mainly consisted of skipping breakfast (because time is gold), rushing off to work, skipping lunch hour and eating like a ravenous wolf come 2 or 3 in the afternoon. You then finish off the rest of your day with more work and reason that since you had a heavy meal (1 meal at that), you skip dinner time, and settle for a tempting treat say 9 or 10 in the evening. That would be either a bag of chips, that melted chocolate cake that’s sitting all by itself in the fridge, your favorite 3 flavor combination ice cream, or something that’s less than healthy. Then you “rinse and repeat” that same thing the next day. And the next day.
What can you expect 5 or 10 years later? Some, even for just a year already have acid reflux symptoms. It is different from person to person as it depends on how good you’ve been to your body all this time.
Proper food combining solves and restores order to the body, specifically to the digestive system. And the amazing thing is, the human body is capable of healing itself given the right kind of environment where it can take place. Again, it doesn’t happen overnight, although some have been surprised of the immediate relief they have experienced. But give it a few weeks to a few months, and you’ll definitely see improvements that your doctor would never believe could possibly happen again.
