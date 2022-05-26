News
Tensions escalate late — including David Ross’ 1st ejection of the season — in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick never had spoken to fellow Canadian and Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto.
That changed during Wednesday night’s brouhaha in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 4-3 loss.
The issue started with a high, inside first-pitch fastball that forced Votto to twist away after a length replay review of the previous play. Wick walked Votto on four pitches to put runners on first and second with one out.
A frustrated Wick saw Votto fling his bat toward the Reds dugout before heading to first base, prompting Wick to tell him, “Nice bat flip.”
Wick said he couldn’t recall what else he might have said, unhappy with the noncompetitive pitches he threw. Votto started jawing at Wick halfway down the first-base line, apparently triggered by Wick’s comments.
The yelling continued as Votto stood at first base. Wick heard him but said: “I wasn’t going to turn around to start anything. I was just focusing on getting the next guy.”
“I mean, I understand he’s been in the league a long time, he can do whatever he wants when he walks. I let the emotions get the best of me. I got a little frustrated, but I don’t know, I feel like he kind of blew it out of the water a little more than it needed to be.”
Wick credited catcher P.J. Higgins for helping him refocus and execute pitches to get out of the inning and keep the Cubs deficit at two runs.
“I don’t even know if (Votto) knows we’re both Canadian,” Wick said.
Tensions escalated with one out in the ninth, however, when Reds reliever Hunter Strickland drilled Patrick Wisdom with a first-pitch 95 mph fastball. Cubs manager David Ross wasn’t happy the umpires didn’t meet to discuss whether Strickland intentionally hit Wisdom and he heatedly expressed his displeasure, resulting in his first ejection this season and the sixth in his managerial career.
“With what happened the inning before with Joey walking toward Wick and them not doing a whole lot and then them hitting Wisdom — two umpires wanting to discuss whether they thought it was intentional or not and nobody doing that — I just didn’t understand why,” Ross said. “So I wanted to know, why are you guys not talking about that?
“That’s been pretty commonplace when there’s a lot of jawing going on. The umpires get together and see if there’s anything intentional and they usually err on the side of warnings.”
The hit by pitch nearly sparked a Cubs comeback.
Alfonso Rivas followed with a walk and Willson Contreras entered to pinch hit, his first action since exiting Saturday’s game with a sore hamstring. Contreras drove a ball deep to center field but was robbed of extra bases by Nick Senzel’s jumping catch near the wall.
Nico Hoerner, activated off the injured list before the game, connected on a pinch-hit bloop single to drive in Wisdom and cut the Reds lead to one run. But rookie Christopher Morel couldn’t deliver the big hit with runners on the corners, striking out to end the game.
“The at-bats in the ninth were really good,” Ross said. “Guys continued to fight. The bullpen did a really nice job. We just came up short, but well-played baseball game I thought.”
Hoerner’s fluky right ankle sprain cost him only two weeks. He initially feared he could miss more time after colliding with an umpire in shallow right field May 11 in San Diego. He bounced back well, though, and suddenly the Cubs infield depth is a strength.
Hoerner’s return corresponded with catcher Yan Gomes going on the IL with a left oblique strain. Gomes’ injury creates an extended chance for Higgins, who started again Wednesday.
Ross indicated Gomes’ oblique strain is on the milder side, which is encouraging for an injury that can be tough to come back from.
“The news we got back is not as bad as we thought,” Ross said.
Hoerner’s return gives Ross a lot of middle infield options, depending on how he wants to mix and match Hoerner with Andrelton Simmons, Morel and Jonathan Villar. Nick Madrigal (lower back strain) remains on the IL and went through a second day of full baseball activities Wednesday as he continues to progress.
Hoerner was not in the lineup Wednesday as the Cubs started Simmons at shortstop and Morel at second base. On days Hoerner and Simmons are both in the lineup, expect to see Hoerner at shortstop despite Simmons never playing anywhere else in the field during his 11 seasons in the majors.
There’s a reason Ross wants that defensive setup between the two.
“There’s a real benefit from a guy that young and upcoming getting as many reps at short for us,” Ross explained. “And the versatility of Simmons — I don’t know that there really is a real position in the infield anymore. I mean, half the time, (third baseman) Patrick Wisdom (is) at shortstop, right? So I think moving those guys around, you’ll see that.”
When Simmons joined the Cubs after missing the first 32 games on the IL, he acknowledged his shoulder was not yet 100%. Giving Simmons time at second base could help as he gets stronger with more game reps.
More importantly, the Cubs can find out whether Hoerner is a long-term answer at short.
“Nico is a big-league shortstop,” Ross said. “He’s proven he can play big-league shortstop pretty consistently already in this season. Let’s see what happens at the end of the year and assess there. It’s easy to say you can be a shortstop in the big leagues long term, but you also have to do it. You have to prove it.”
Hoerner’s defensive performance this season made Simmons feel he didn’t need to rush back before his body was ready. He has been highly complimentary of Hoerner’s play, especially his backhanded jump throws from the hole.
Hoerner appreciates the praise from Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner.
“He’s someone who’s done it at the highest level,” Hoerner said Wednesday. “I mean, some of those stats that have been flashing, defensive runs saved in the last decade and things like that, that’s pretty amazing.
“So he’s a guy who not only does it but understands how he does it. He’s always thinking a play ahead and someone I’m excited to share the field with for sure.”

News
Yankee notebook: Stanton on IL, Gallo back from COVID, LeMahieu still out
When Aaron Boone sat down for his pregame press conference on Wednesday, the Yankees still had not released their starting lineup for the day. This came on the heels of DJ LeMahieu abruptly getting scratched from the lineup on Tuesday and Giancarlo Stanton leaving mid-game with a lower leg malady.
Boone was asked about Stanton, and his initial update was mostly a nothing burger. But less than 45 minutes before the game, it was announced Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list. Boone originally said it was a right calf strain, but after the game, with the doctors having more chances to look at the MRI, he said the diagnosis was actually ankle inflammation.
“He doesn’t have a calf strain actually. He’s just got some ankle inflammation. We feel like we got good news,” Boone said. “Achilles is fine, and no strain, so it feels like this is something that’s going to be short.”
Joey Gallo was also reinstated from the COVID IL prior to Wednesday night’s affair. He went 0-for-3.
It certainly does not seem like Stanton’s injury is very serious, but it was enough for the big man to pull himself out of a tight game in the seventh inning, and has now warranted some time on the shelf, something that Boone did concede was a possibility before the move was made official.
“I just talked to him, he is feeling pretty good,” Boone said before the game. “We hope that he said something early enough to where this doesn’t become long.”
The big question around Stanton has been how much he’ll play the outfield, how that affects his offense, and now, if that had any impact on his health. Boone was questioned about whether the lower leg problem would limit Stanton’s defensive innings moving forward or his willingness to put him in the field once he’s healthy again.
“It won’t. We’ll go with him when he’s healthy,” Boone responded. “I think G and I both feel this way, playing the outfield is probably something that aids him in staying healthy. We obviously can’t push him too much. I don’t think it changes much.”
The manager said there’s also no set formula for Stanton’s defensive deployment or a magic number they try to meet over a certain amount of time.
“It kind of varies week to week,” he noted. “There was a week where he and I both felt like he needed a couple DH days in a row. There were other times where we probably played him two or three times in a row in the outfield. He and I have gotten really good at communicating with each other as we try and lay out the next days. It varies.”
NO DJ FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW
LeMahieu, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match with Baltimore, spoke at his locker about the left wrist discomfort that has kept him out for the last two games. He was also out of the starting nine on Monday, which Boone said was just a typical rest day.
“I literally just picked up a bat on Monday in the cage before the game and couldn’t swing really,” LeMahieu divulged. “I don’t remember doing anything. It’s very strange.”
The MRI on his wrist did not show anything alarming and the team doctors gave him a cortisone shot.
“Because there’s nothing on the MRI, I’m hoping this cortisone knocks it right out.”
LeMahieu has not been placed on the injured list.
MORE INJURY NEWS
Stop me if you’ve heard this one recently: another Yankee reliever is going on the injured list.
This time, it’s Jonathan Loaisiga, who joins Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman as members of the Yankee bullpen to go down in the last four days.
“He’s got some shoulder discomfort that he’s been dealing with,” Boone said on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s going to go on the IL. [David] McKay is here. There’s a lot of moving parts in there.”
Boone did his best to explain his understanding of the situation, with the typical caveat that he is not a doctor and does not have the full information.
“He’s gone through some tests in the last couple days,” Boone reported. “It’s similar to what he dealt with last year, just not as severe. It’s probably something that, as a precaution, we need to be smart here and take a couple weeks. Hopefully that’s all it is.”
He did confirm that Loaisiga has been shut down from throwing, even though the team believes that this is something “minor”. For many, the immediate thought here is that the Yankees’ bullpen is in shambles. Losing Loaisiga, Green and Chapman — probably their three most important relievers from last year’s team — is unquestionably a big hit. But the manager of the team cannot think that way, and Boone was quick to spin the unfortunate situation into a potential positive.
“It’s a great opportunity for people that we’re really excited about to step up and step into roles,” Boone said. Two obvious candidates for a larger role are Clarke Schmidt and Ron Marinaccio. Both pitchers are rookies who made the Opening Day roster this season but have been back and forth between Triple-A and the big club. Schmidt has thrown 13 innings for the Yankees this season while Marinaccio has only seen 4.2, mostly in garbage time.
Boone also said he does not think that the shoulder discomfort has contributed to Loaisiga’s major struggles this year, as the problem crept up only a few days ago.
“We look forward to getting Lo back and pitching like he’s capable of. He’s not far off as far as his stuff and his repertoire.”

News
Winderman’s view: Time to sit Kyle Lowry again? Plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 93-80 NBA playoff loss to the Boston Celtics:
– Basically this was Heat-Knicks, circa late’ 90s, without the fights.
– Defense ruled the night.
– And for as shaky as the offense was, a lot of that had to do with the defense.
– The work on that end was ceaseless.
– Which makes it the type of game where you have to be at your physical best to compete.
– Jimmy Butler (knee) is not.
– Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is not.
– Butler cannot be replaced.
– You ride him because there is no Plan B.
– But the Heat have shown they can survive without a diminished Lowry.
– Even amid this sludge, he was not up to the pace.
– He had four fouls without a point or assist when he went to the bench in the third quarter.
– So you hope it’s just the hamstring, and not the age (36).
– The Heat’s decision with Tyler Herro (groin) might have to be made or at least considered with Lowry.
– Because at a certain health percentage Lowry puts the Heat at a deficit.
– Of course, it’s not as if Victor Oladipo burst through that door.
– The Celtics, of course, have their own issues.
– Jayson Tatum with the shoulder.
– Robert Williams with the knee.
– Marcus Smart with the ankle.
– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has had it with load management.
– But is it better to wind up with players, and team, running on fumes at the finish?
– Yes, competitive.
– But tough to watch.
– The issue for the Heat was not the starting lineup, with Bam Adebayo, Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Lowry as the first five.
– Where matters had to be altered was with Herro missing a second consecutive game with a groin strain.
– With their starts, Butler and Lowry tied Buck Williams for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– With his start, Butler tied Giannis Antetokounmpo for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list, moving past Nos. 100 Richard Jefferson and Paul Millsap.
– The time the Heat scored their first basket on a Butler drive with 8:36 left in the opening period.
– A decided improvement from Game 4.
– But it also came after an 0-for-7 start from the field.
– The Celtics; approach was altered early, with Smart called for his second foul with 8:09 left in the opening period.
– The Heat then called time at 3 of 14 from the field, including Butler 1 of 7.
– That’s when Oladipo and Gabe Vincent entered together with 5:18 left in the opening period, as the Heat’s first two reserves.
– Putting Tucker at center.
– Duncan Robinson then entered as third reserve, ahead of Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.
– Martin then made it nine deep for the Heat.
– As Dedmon remained spectator.
– The Heat’s first free throws came when Butler made it to the line with 6:22 left in the second period.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past John Stockton for 82nd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Tucker’s first 3-point attempt moved him past former Heat guard Steve Smith for 75th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Ticker’s first 3-pointer moved him past Byron Scott for 60th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– As injuries have mounted this postseason, some, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban have addressed scheduling that includes only travel days.
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka addressed the issue before Wednesday night’s game.
– “You start to minimize as much as you can in shootarounds and any time on court. You want to have their energy there and their legs there, so a lot longer film sessions,” Udoka said. “You know what the other team is doing and vice versa, but it’s just fine tuning a few things and then letting the guys get what they need, trusting that they’ll get what they need to stay sharp and stay ready but also stay rested. We’ll shave down some of the physical on-court activity and do a little more mental preparation.”
– But, for the moment, no solutions.
– “It is what it is,” Udoka said. “Guys are both dealing with it with both teams, and it is a kind of war of attrition and who can stay the healthiest, and that’s where the luck plays a big part in playoff series.”
– Celtics center Robert Williams III pushed through knee soreness in the first half, before being replaced in the second-half starting lineup by Grant Williams.
– Udoka spoke pregame of Robert Williams’ contributions.
– “Just his consistency on both ends, the threat that it gives us, vertical threat at the rim, five offensive rebounds the last game, so those extra possessions that we lack without him there, and then defensively a deterrent that guys are constantly looking for,” Udoka said.
– He added, “So those consistencies I’d say are just being efficient, as well. Played low minutes in two of the four games and has been really efficient in what he’s been doing scoring wise, rebounding, and just shots overall. He brings a different dimension to us defensively, and I think that’s impacted Miami to some extent.”
– Udoka also addressed Tatum being named first-team All-NBA.
– “We talked about it as a team today, individual accolades are always a reflection of what we’re doing as a team, and obviously that one is special,” Udoka said.”
– He added, “That one really stands out for a lot of reasons. Basically a top five player in the league, and where we got to as a team, coming from where we were early in the season, it’s a reflection of that, as well, and he’s shouldered a lot of load, guys being in and out, injuries, COVID. He’s pretty much played through everything and been a constant, consistent presence for us.”
– The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Uvalde.
– DJ Khaled was back, minus the Erik Spoelstra shoulder rubs, as was Paul Pogba and former Heat guard Norris Cole.
()
News
Heat fail to fire, now one loss from elimination after falling 93-80 to Celtics
The first-quarter futility from their Monday night Game 4 loss at TD Garden this time came in the fourth quarter for the Miami Heat.
Which leaves only two options for the Heat’s next home game: a Sunday Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals, or next October at the outset of the franchise’s 35th season.
Unable to make a shot, particularly a 3-pointer, the Heat fell into a 3-2 series hole with a 93-80 loss Wednesday night. The Celtics can close out the series with a Game 6 victory Friday night on their home court.
It was a game the Heat began in physical pain and exited in series distress.
Jimmy Butler, clearly still dealing with a balky knee, again was off with his shot, this time 4 of 18.
Kyle Lowry, yet to overcome the hamstring strain suffered in the opening round, was largely immobile, without a point or assist.
And Tyler Herro could not even make it to the opening jump, held out a second consecutive game with a groin strain.
Center Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but otherwise there was precious little against the stifling Celtics’ defense.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points, supported by 22 from Jayson Tatum and 16 from Al Horford.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and 42-37 at halftime.
But with a 10-0 run to close the third quarter, the Celtics took a 69-58 lead into the fourth, the game’s first double-digit lead.
The Celtics took off from there, their run eventually growing to 24-2, the Heat nearly as inept as their 18-1 start to Monday night’s Game 4 loss in Boston.
2. Lowry, can’t: Lowry clearly has not gotten back up to speed from the hamstring strain that kept him out of the final two games of the previous round and the first two of this series.
Walking the ball up the court and often having other handling, Lowry was pulled midway though the fourth quarter.
The Heat’s only life at point guard came from Gabe Vincent, whose 10 points at the end of the third quarter were tied with Adebayo for team high at that stage. Vincent closed with 15 points.
3. Nor can Butler: Although off the injury report two games after sitting out the second half of Saturday’s Game 3 due to knee pain, Butler again appeared to lack explosion.
A game after shooting 3 of 14 Monday in Boston, Butler this time opened 1 of 7 from the field, often off on drives that needed stronger finishes.
He then dropped to 2 of 10 before his next basket.
He later stepped up with a 3-pointer in that opening period, his second of the series, but then airballed a 3-point attempt on the Heat’s first possession of the fourth, dropping to 3 of 13 from the field.
4. Doomed from distance: The Heat closed 7 of 45 on 3-pointers, with Game 3 hero Max Strus 0 for 7, Lowry 0 for 5, Vincent 1 for 7, Duncan Robinson 3 of 10 and Butler and P.J. Tucker each 1 of 5.
The Heat led the NBA in 3-point shooting during the regular season, at .379, but went into Wednesday 13th in the 16-team playoff field at .326.
While the Celtics’ defense was on point, several of the looks also were open.
5. Revised rotation: Small ball was the Heat’s order of the day, with 6-foot-5 Tucker cast at center after the first wave of substitutions and Dewayne Dedmon shuffled out of the mix.
Victor Oladipo and Vincent entered together first off the bench, followed by Robinson, who was utilized ahead of Caleb Martin and Dedmon.
It was the second consecutive game that Oladipo essentially was cast in Herro’s sixth-man role.
Martin later entered as ninth man, before coach Spoelstra reached for Robinson amid the Heat’s shooting struggles.
()
