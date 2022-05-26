Connect with us

Blockchain

The DAOificaiton of Games: How and Why

Published

2 mins ago

on

The DAOificaiton of Games: How and Why
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The crypto world is constantly evolving and introducing new concepts across the industry, with the DAOfication of games being the new talk of the town. The concept brings together the world of DAOs as well as GameFi. Understanding both concepts separately is the core to grasping the integration of these two worlds.

The Basics of DAOs

You might have heard the concept of Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) floating around on the internet as of late, but what is it all about? DAOs are the new age of organisations, which decentralises its structures and processes – steering away from traditional,  hierarchical organisational structures. The decentralisation of organisations means that there is not one single governing party (such as a CEO), but rather providing multiple stakeholders the opportunity to have a say in major company decisions, ultimately providing a flat organisational structure.

DAOs are made possible with advanced blockchain technology, where specific rules set up by the DAO are automated through codes, also known as smart contracts. This means that as long as the rules are followed by involved parties within the group/organisation – the funds and processes will be available. The premise of choosing DAOs over traditional organisational structures is based on eliminating human error, cutting out singular decision making, and focusing on building a truly democratic organisation. Gaining voting rights can depend on the DAO, but generally speaking, voting rights are granted through the ownership of tokens specific to the organisation.

A major driving factor to lean towards DAO structures is transparency. All stakeholders of a DAO, including customers and employees, are able to access financial information to make informed decisions about their inputs in the DAO. Additionally, due to the public nature of DAOs, gaining capital is most certainly an easier and faster task than in traditional markets.

The Marriage between DAOs and Gaming

With the growth of the GameFi (Decentralised Finance) industry, the concept of “play-to-earn” aims to push the consensus of redistributing ownership of games to the users, instead of being controlled by one entity. DAO’s are based on a similar concept, which makes the integration of the two concepts a no-brainer, taking the world of blockchain gaming to a new level.

An exceptional example of bringing these two worlds together is that of Project Hive. Project Hive is a cyberpunk-inspired blockchain game that is based on a “play-to-earn” approach, allowing gamers to earn through a number of in-game revenue-making opportunities. This will be made possible through the local governance token of Project Hive, Hive Governance Token (HGT), which can be earned through in-game tasks, competitions and through NFT trading on the marketplace. With the ownership of HGT tokens, players will be able to use them in the NFT marketplace, to purchase in-game additions and of course, it will give them the power to vote on major decisions when it comes to changes within the Project Hive gaming ecosystem.

In addition to building a democratic environment for all players, partners and investors, Project Hive promises an exhilarating cyberpunk gaming experience. Cyberpunk is both a genre and a culture, embracing a sci-fi-fueled dystopian future, amidst the dark underworld of illegal trade, gangs, drugs and vice. The growth and popularity of the cyberpunk genre have taken the blockchain gaming industry by storm and Project Hive is certainly continuing to put the exciting genre into the spotlight.

Looking to the Future

DAOs are certainly an exciting concept that will allow for decentralisation and democracy within organisations, bringing together stakeholders through shared voting power.  With the combination of blockchain gaming, the DOAfication of games will ensure to bring together communities within the crypto and gaming world. This new step into the future of both gaming and the crypto world is certainly something to look out for.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ankr Partners With Pocket Network to Propel Web3 Into a New Era of Truly Decentralized Infrastructure

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Ankr Partners With Pocket Network to Propel Web3 Into a New Era of Truly Decentralized Infrastructure
google news

San Francisco, United States, 26th May, 2022, Chainwire

Ankr, one of the world’s fastest-growing Web3 infrastructure providers, officially announces its partnership with Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 dApps. This partnership is a major push towards a fully decentralized infrastructure for the betterment of the entire Web3 ecosystem.

Given that Ankr and Pocket Network are among the biggest advocates for creating a decentralized node infrastructure to align with the truest ethos of Web3, it was only a matter of time before they joined hands. Pocket Network has become a node provider on the Ankr Protocol, allowing its node runners to earn revenue by supplying nodes to the Ankr Protocol network.

Ankr and Pocket Network have combined their strengths to enable the thousands of builders, wallets, and dApps interacting with blockchains via their RPC services to reach a high-performance and fully decentralized pool of nodes. The Ankr Protocol allows whitelisted providers to supply nodes to its network, with Pocket Network being the most decentralized and largest provider added yet.

Bringing Pocket onto the Ankr Protocol marks a new era of coverage and decentralization for Ankr and our clients. We love what Pocket has started and the passionate community they’ve fostered. We’re thrilled to have them join on our journey to create the best Web3 Infrastructure solutions,” said Greg Gopman, the Chief Marketing Officer at Ankr.

Pocket Network boasts a globally distributed network of 44,000 nodes. Now it has become one of the go-to node providers serving blockchain requests coming through Ankr Protocol to both the Harmony and IoTeX chains. The more traffic that Pocket Network serves, the better it is for their native token, POKT. It gives a strong incentive to Pocket Network’s developers, token holders, and node providers.

In the very first week of the partnership, Pocket Network has seen a 30% jump in usage in its Harmony and IoTeX nodes. 

Ankr Protocol serves an average of six billion blockchain requests per day across more than 50 chains. Following the partnership, Ankr Protocol will become more distributed than ever before, giving users anywhere the lowest latency connections. It will result in developers and dApps connecting to the most popular blockchains in the fastest and most decentralized manner possible.

As Ankr continues to decentralize its infrastructure and diversify node providers, this collaboration allows it to serve Web3 as a more collaborative protocol versus a centralized entity. 

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network is a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT, and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the “pocket” of every mainstream consumer.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | LinkedIn | Medium

About Ankr

Ankr is building the future of decentralized infrastructure, servicing over 50 proof-of-stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and developer toolkit. Ankr serves over two trillion transactions a year across Web3 and is the RPC partner of choice for 17 blockchains, making it the dominant leader in RPC. 

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Medium 

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Portuguese Parliament Rejects Two Crypto Bills

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

Portuguese Parliament Rejects Two Crypto Bills
google news

20 seconds ago |