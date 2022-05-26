News
The Offer Season 1 Episode 7: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The mini-series, The Offer, is based on the first-hand experience of producer Al Ruddy in creating his movie The Godfather. The movie was released in 1972, and the series is currently available on Voot for streaming.
The series was first aired on Paramount+ on April 28, 2022. Every episode on the screen for varying duration ranging from 45 minutes to 62 minutes. The first 3 episodes will release on April 28, with every Tuesday bringing on new episodes on Voot.
The Offer: Plot and Speculations
The offer has communicated the struggles faced by the production team in making the movie The Godfather. The first episode is a strong show of violence. Every episode further on has witnessed the lengths of trouble created for Al Ruddy during the movie’s production.
Six episodes are available on Voot, with the 7th episode set to be released on May 26, 2022. The series would further show the mafia’s actions during the creation of the movie, Paramount+ support for the movie, and difficulties during the actual shoot. Al Ruddy would most likely return to Paramount+ permanently.
Rating And Reviews
The offer is supposed to be a series of 10 episodes, currently focused on releasing the 7th part of the series on Voot. The series has obtained high praise from critics, with 8.5/10 being the rating on IMDb. As spectacular as the movie was, the struggles behind it can not been oversee.
If you’re a movie enthusiast, this series is unskipable.
The Godfather (1972)
No spoilers, just a general overview of one of the best movies in History.
The Godfather is based on the 1969 bestseller written by Mario Puzo. It is a movie about Vito Corleone, the mafia leader who decides to continue the mafia within the family. He passes on his role to his youngest son Michael.
The movie now focuses on the character development of an outsider, Michael, into a Mafia Boss. Ultimately, Michael being a mafia king results in dangerous development for Vito Corleone’s dearone.
The movie has scored 9.2/10 on IMDb, 97% on rotten tomatoes, and a 100% on Metacritic! The movie’s budget was $6-7.2 Mil, and the box office gain was $250-291 million. The contribution of the Godfather to the movie industry is remarkable. With an amazing storyline and a hard to guess the next move approach, the unpredictability is high in the movie, which results in a wonderful experience for the viewer for 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The movie is available to watch for free with a Prime subscription. It is also available on YouTube, starting at 80 INR, and play store movies at the same price. Few movies can compare to this. It is a definite must-watch.
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler running on fumes at finish again?
Q: Ira, Jimmy Butler went into last year’s playoff saying he was “stupidly locked in” and then was awful aginst the Bucks. Now he can’t do anything. What happened to bubble Jimmy? – Andy.
A: OK, this is taking recency bias to the extreme. What about Jimmy Butler against the Hawks in the first round? What about Jimmy in the second round against the 76ers? What about Jimmy in the opener of this series? This is not for lack of ability or lack of wont, just a bum knee and Payton Pritchard getting in the way and making it worse. Jimmy Butler has shown he is up to plenty this postseason. So let’s reserve judgment until this playoff run is over. And then let’s judge it in its totality. Jimmy Butler had a good season, a very good start of the playoffs and then ran into the NBA’s best defense. He has been part of too much good to paint this overall as something bad.
Q: Ira, what happened to our bench? That was supposed to be the difference in these series. – Bill.
A: First, the Heat’s bench for most of the season basically was Tyler Herro. So remove him from the equation, or at least from making a significant contribution and you are left with a lot of good, but not enough great. The playoffs are about the next level. The Heat’s bench has not yet risen to the level of the Eastern Conference finals, with arguably the exception of Gabe Vincent. And that is troubling, considering Boston entering the series with the superior starting lineup.
Q: When is Pat Riley going to learn he needs some top draft picks to compete with Boston? The Heat’s gang of the undrafted, G-Leaguers and late-round selections are just no match for players taken from the top six picks of the draft. – Liam, South Boston.
A: That will happen the day he accepts languishing at the bottom of the standings for years on end. And that is not happening. He traversed that path once and wound up with Michael Beasley. The real question is opting to continue to plug 36- and 37-year-olds in as answers. That might be the bigger question with the approach. As we’re seeing, when you get 100 games into the season (including preseason, regular season and playoffs), the toll is real. That’s when the older bodies slow down against the recent lottery picks on the other side.
7th Pay Commission: Good News! Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Know full details
7th Pay Commission: Good News! Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Know full details
7th Pay Commission: After 2010, the government has appointed employees under the New Pension Scheme. Now employees can get the benefit of old pension scheme. Let us know what the government has prepared for this right here.
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for central government employees. Now employees can soon get the benefit of Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Employees have put this demand in front of the government for a long time.
The Central Government is now considering the demand of the employees. The Center has also sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law for this (Old Pension Scheme). Now waiting for the reply from the ministry.
Know when will the decision be made?
Actually, the Central Government is churning out the old pension scheme (OPS) of the employees. Government employees for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before December 31, 2003, will get this benefit. According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision on this issue will be taken after the response of the Law Ministry.
Which employees will get benefit
Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh told in Parliament, ‘After the Supreme Court’s decision, the Central Government had put the matter under the Ministry of Law. The Department of Financial Services,
Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) may take appropriate decision regarding exclusion of those employees from the purview of NPS for whose recruitment the advertisement was issued on or before January 01, 2004 and they would be eligible to apply for Old Pension Scheme (NPS). OPS). If the matter is resolved, then there can be a big benefit in pension.
Question raised in Parliament
The question was asked to the Union Minister in Parliament whether the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, in keeping with the Supreme Court’s decision, has asked the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Law Ministry to exclude those employees from the NPS and transfer them to the old pension scheme. Ideas have been sought for inclusion, for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before 31 December 2003.
how will not get the benefit of old pension
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told in Parliament that the Central Armed Police Force will not get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. He said that under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972, paramilitary staff are getting pension and other benefits.
Fewer benefits are available in the new pension scheme
Significantly, agitations are also being run at the state level regarding the Old Pension Scheme. Government employees have started uniting on one platform to implement the old pension scheme. After 2010, the government has appointed employees under the New Pension Scheme. In this scheme, the employees get very less benefits as compared to the old scheme.
Amit Mishra’s Befitting Reply To Shahid Afridi For Supporting Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik
National Investigation Agency (NIA) court awarded life imprisonment to the Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-17. He was convicted in a terror funding case recently.
amidst high security, Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh, where he was awarded a life sentence.
Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan all-rounder, and the captain, once again made headlines by sparking controversy with his latest tweet on the Kashmir issue.
Sharing a photo of him with a backdrop of the Pakistan flag, Afridi tweeted,
“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders.”
India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir‘s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders. pic.twitter.com/EEJV5jyzmN
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 25, 2022
This is not the first time Afridi commented on a Kashmir issue. Back in 2020, he has written, “It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir.”
It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place. #SaveKashmir
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020
Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was not amused by Afridi’s tweet and lashed out at the former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi over his controversial tweet about Yasin Malik. Known for his glittering stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the India Premier League (IPL), Mishra was quick to hit back at the ex-Pakistani cricketer for stirring controversy by tweeting about India and Kashmir. He asked Afridi to stop misleading people as he did with his birthdate. Mishra tweeted,
“Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate”
Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate.
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has been requested by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to urge India to acquit Malik from all charges and ensure his release from prison immediately so that he can reunite with his family. Pakistan’s foreign office released a statement that the letter to Bachelet on May 24.
The Delhi court was all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday as Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges, in a terror funding case in early May, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
